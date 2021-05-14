Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market Report 2021-2026: Focus on Metal, Utility, Mining, Oil and Gas, & Transportation Industries

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market, By Component (Circuit Breaker, Protective Relay, Transformer, Switchgear, Others), By Type (Transmission and Distribution), By End Use, By Category, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market stood at USD342.51 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 8.58% until 2026.

Growth in the medium voltage substation market is driven by growing electricity consumption, increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization across Qatar.

Furthermore, the high rate of infrastructure construction, growing transportation sector, and rising manufacturing sector, among others are expected to push the demand for power, which is likely to create an opportunity for the medium voltage substation market in the near future.

Also, the growing focus of government towards diversifying the national economy away from hydrocarbons and encouraging sustainable use of resources such as the adoption of solar energy is additionally anticipated to act as a catalyst in the growth of the medium voltage substation in the country.

Based on component, the market can be segmented into Circuit Breaker, Protective Relay, Transformer, Switchgear and Others. Transformers dominated the market in 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, backed by the growth in the country's industrial and commercial sectors.

A transformer is the main component of the substation and it changes the transmission or sub transmission voltage to lower levels for use by end-users. The growth of transformers is driven by process control systems and their application in the installation of renewable energy systems and technological developments in the country.

Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into Transmission and Distribution. The distribution segment dominated the market in 2020 as the main objective of a substation is to step-down high voltage electricity from the transmission system to lower voltage electricity so it can be utilized by the end-users through distribution lines.

Based on end-use, the market can be segmented into Metal, Utility, Mining, Oil & Gas, Transportation and Others. The transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing public transportation sector in the country which in turn increases the electricity demand from metros and electric trains.

Based on category, the market can be bifurcated into new and refurbished. New segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing power consumption in Qatar that has been growing at a high rate which in turn will increase the installations for new medium voltage substations.

Additionally, the high rate of infrastructure construction, rapid urbanization, and expanding transportation sector across the country are expected to increase the demand for power, which is anticipated to create an opportunity for new medium voltage substation installations.

On the basis of region, Doha held the largest share in the Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market in 2020 and is expected to maintain the market dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing power generation capacity plans, increasing industrial and infrastructural development activities, rising population, growing demand for replacing/refurbishing existing grid infrastructure and increasing electricity demand in this region.

Some of the major players in the Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Limited, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Company, Voltech Engineers Private Limited, General Electric Company, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., Dodsal Engineering, and National Contracting Company Limited.

Key Target Audience:

  • Medium voltage substation manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

  • Maintenance and repair companies

  • Organizations, forums and alliances related to medium voltage substation

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Report Scope:

Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market, By Component:

  • Circuit Breaker

  • Protective Relay

  • Transformer

  • Switchgear

  • Others

Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market, By Type:

  • Transmission

  • Distribution

Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market, By End-Use:

  • Metal

  • Utility

  • Mining

  • Oil and Gas

  • Transportation

  • Others

Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market, By Category:

  • New

  • Refurbished

Qatar Medium Voltage Substation Market, By Region:

  • Doha

  • Al Rayyan

  • Al Wakra

  • Umm Slal

  • Al Khor and Al Thakhira

  • Rest of Qatar

Companies Mentioned

  • Siemens AG

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • ABB Limited

  • Eaton Corporation Plc

  • Emerson Electric Company

  • Voltech Engineers Private Limited

  • General Electric Company

  • Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.

  • Dodsal Engineering

  • National Contracting Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5z77sy

    PHOENIX (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched six strong innings and Jesús Aguilar had three more hits to lead the Miami Marlins over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Thursday night. Rogers (5-2) has been one of the top rookies in the National League. He allowed one run and four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Miguel Rojas, Corey Dickerson and Adam Duvall each had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins, who earned a split of the four-game series. After going 9 for 17 with three homers and seven RBIs in the series, Aguilar is batting .362 on the road this season. He has reached base safely in all 18 games away from home and has a hit in 17 of those 18 games. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (2-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out four and walking two. The Marlins opened the scoring in the third when Magneuris Sierra doubled and scored on Rojas' single. Arizona tied it in the fifth when Tim Locastro led off with a ground-rule double into the pool in right-center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Pavin Smith. Miami regained the lead in the sixth on an RBI single by Brian Anderson. The Marlins tacked on three in the seventh. Kelly was pulled after a one-out walk to pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper. Chris Devenski gave up a double to Rojas and then three straight RBI singles, to Aguilar, Dickerson and Duvall. Dylan Floro, Anthony Bender and Anthony Bass each threw a scoreless inning of relief to help secure the victory. TRAINER’S ROOM Diamondbacks: 1B Asdrúbal Cabrera had to be helped off the field with a strained right hamstring in the sixth inning after he stole second base. ... Taylor Widener (groin) tossed 3 1/3 innings in a simulated game. Next, the 26-year-old right-hander will throw a bullpen Saturday, then have at least one rehab outing after that. He was placed on the injured list April 28. ... Ketel Marte (right hamstring) took some simulated at-bats and felt good. He is going to play four innings in center field in a simulated game Friday at Salt River Fields. He has been out since April 8. Marlins: INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. and catcher Jorge Alfaro are rehabbing left hamstring strains with Triple-A Jacksonville. UP NEXT Miami, on a 10-day road trip, travels to Los Angeles for a weekend series with the Dodgers. RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 2.72 ERA) will pitch Friday for the Marlins against Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 2.62). The Diamondbacks continue their seven-game homestand when they face Washington on Friday. RHP Riley Smith (1-2, 4.85 ERA) will take the mound against former Arizona ace Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.33). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bob Huhn, The Associated Press