Qatar Grand Prix 2021: Race start time UK, qualifying results and how can I watch F1 on TV?

The most exciting Formula One title race in years takes another step towards its climax on Sunday with the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by 14 points going into the final three races of the season, with Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi following this weekend’s GP.

It was the Mercedes driver who came out on top in Brazil last time out, ploughing through the field in a masterful performance against the backdrop of a disqualification from Friday qualifying for a rear-wing fault, and subsequent victory from tenth on the grid having also taken an engine penalty.

Even though Hamilton won the race, Mercedes requested a review of an incident involving the title rivals while Verstappen led midway through the race, as he went off the track while defending his position - forcing the Brit to do likewise. However, that was denied.

The atmosphere is simmering nicely in this scorching desert saga. The question is, who will feel the heat the most?

Verstappen set the pace in the first practice session, before Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas went quickest in both FP2 and FP3.

Hamilton took pole position with a blistering qualifying performance under the floodlights, with Verstappen 0.455 seconds behind in second.

However, the championship leader faces a nervous wait after being summoned to the stewards for supposedly not slowing down for double-waved yellow flags.

A decision on that incident - which could bring a potential grid penalty - will be made on Sunday morning.

When is the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix?

The Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on Sunday November 21, 2021 at Losail International Circuit.

What time is the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix?

The first two practice sessions took place on Friday, with third practice on Saturday.

Qualifying was on Saturday afternoon. The race itself begins at 2pm GMT on Sunday afternoon.

How can I watch the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1. Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday starts at 12.30pm on F1.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the action live online via the SkyGo app.

You can also follow the race LIVE with Standard Sport through our up-to-the-minute blog.

Who is on pole?

Lewis Hamilton will start the Qatar Grand Prix from pole position after his dominant showing in qualifying.

