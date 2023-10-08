Qatar Grand Prix live: Latest updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole and Carlos Sainz ruled out

Mechanics fine-tune Max Verstappen's Red Bull ahead of the Qatar GP - Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

05:53 PM BST

Can Hamilton push Verstappen?

Lewis Hamilton prepares for the race - Getty Images/Dan Istitene

05:48 PM BST

Sainz car issue explained

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur:

We had an issue when we fuelled the car one hour before, an issue with the fuel system and it was too late to change something. It’s a shame but it is like it is because he had a good momentum after Monza and Singapore.

05:44 PM BST

Daniel Ricciardo update

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost:

He was in the simulator on Monday and he couldn’t push as much with this hand as he would need to in a race. We will see now what’s going on in Austin. We plan that he is racing in Austin, but we don’t know this for sure.

05:35 PM BST

The starting grid

1) Max Verstappen

2) George Russell

3) Lewis Hamilton

4) Fernando Alonso

5) Charles Leclerc

6) Oscar Piastri

7) Pierre Gasly

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Valtteri Bottas

10) Lando Norris

11) Yuki Tsunoda

12) Alex Albon

13) Nico Hulkenberg

14) Logan Sargeant

15) Lance Stroll

16) Liam Lawson

17) Kevin Magnussen

18) Zhou Guanyu

19) Sergio Perez

05:26 PM BST

Lando meets Becks

McLaren's Lando Norris poses for a photo with David Beckham - Getty Images/Clive Rose

05:18 PM BST

The champion arrives

05:10 PM BST

BREAKING

Carlos Sainz is out of the Qatar Grand Prix due to a fuel system issue on his car.

Carlos Sainz will not take part in the Qatar Grand Prix - Shutterstock/Ali Haider

05:03 PM BST

Bad news for Sergio

After his accident in the sprint race, a complete new power unit is required for the Red Bull driver.

But it means he has exceeded his allowance and it means a pit-lane start. A long race ahead for him...

04:54 PM BST

A new helmet for the champion

A view of Max Verstappen's helmet - Getty Images/Qian Jun

04:45 PM BST

FIA imposes lap limit on Qatar GP tyre

Formula One’s governing body imposed a mandatory limit on how long tyres could be used for at Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix after Pirelli warned of the risk of sudden blowouts.

The FIA said a limit of 18 laps of total tyre life per set will be imposed for the 57 lap race, effectively making it a three-stopper.

The life of already used tyres will be taken into consideration.

“Any car deemed to have exceeded the tyre life lap limit will be reported to the stewards as being run in an unsafe condition,” the governing body added in a statement.

The FIA had warned on Saturday, before a 19-lap sprint race, that Sunday’s grand prix could become a mandatory three-stop race to limit tyre usage.

It has also made revisions to the track limits at turns 12 and 13.

Pirelli’s analysis of returned tyres used in Friday’s sole practice session found a small separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords on many of those used for around 20 laps.

The FIA said the issue had likely been caused by the sidewall coming into contact with the 50mm “pyramid” kerbs used at the circuit, with drivers riding the kerbs to get the quickest lap time.

Saturday’s sprint saw three safety car periods at reduced speeds and the FIA said data from that race was insufficient to add to what was already known.

“In some cases, tyres that were analysed from the Sprint did show the initial onset of the separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords of the tyres,” it added.

04:33 PM BST

The Qatar Grand Prix

Hello and welcome to coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix from the Lusail International Circuit.

On Saturday, Max Verstappen wrapped up his third Formula One championship after a second-place finish in the Sprint Race.

He said: “It is a fantastic feeling, and it has been an incredible year. I am super-proud of the team. It has been so enjoyable to be a part of that group of people. To be a three-time world champion is incredible.

“We will keep on pushing and try to do the best we can. Today was an exciting race, but it was good and fun out there and I am incredibly happy at the moment.”

It means the only thing to play for in the remaining races are the championship places behind the Dutchman with plenty of money at stake for the teams.

Nevertheless, Verstappen starts on pole today with Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton behind him for company.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez qualified only 13th for Sunday’s race after his best time in the second part of qualifying was deleted because he went off track. And it means a strong race from Hamilton would see him close the gap to second-placed Perez in the drivers’ championship.

A running theme this weekend has been tyre safety concerns. Pirelli’s analysis of tyres used in Friday’s practice found a separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords on many of those used for around 20 laps. The FIA said the issue had likely been caused by the tyre sidewall coming into contact with the 50mm “pyramid” kerbs used at the circuit, with drivers riding the kerbs to get the quickest lap time.

And ahead of today’s race, the FIA have announced some major changes for the race. Standby for all the details...