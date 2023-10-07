Qatar Grand Prix, F1 sprint race qualifying live: latest updates and lap times

Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix 2023 sprint race takes place on Saturday afternoon - Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed

SQ1 - Sainz crosses the line with 1:29.047

What can Leclerc do? A 1:26.955, but that is before Perez and then Norris beat them both fairly comfortably.

SQ1 - Russell on the radio

He asks if they are doing a prep lap or just an out lap. “Make your decision, don’t overthink it,” he is told. A bit of a delay in the live timing being shown on the data screens at the moment but the two Ferraris are about to complete their first hot laps.

GREEN LIGHT: SQ1 begins

The sun is setting but has not yet set in Qatar.

Nearly time for the sprint 'shootout' qualifying

It sets the grid for the sprint race later this evening. It’s, in essence, a mini version of the full qualifying. So we have:

SQ1: 12 minutes, five drivers eliminated

SQ2: 10 minutes, five drivers eliminated

SQ3: Eight minutes, sets the top 10 for the sprint race

Right, that's that then

The familiarisation session is over and we will have sprint qualifying in about 10 minutes or so. Tricky conditions out there as Verstappen loses the rear end a bit and goes off track, kicking up a hell of a lot of sand.

Logan Sargeant smashes through a brake marker board

Not the first time that has happened this weekend. Max Verstappen runs wide and clear of track limits...

The first few drivers are out there

It doesn’t look we’re going to have any live timing for this session, which sort of makes sense.

GREEN LIGHT: This weird little mini-session begins

10 minutes of... a busy track, I reckon.

The pit lane is open and our 10-minute track familiarisation session has begun

Right, we're nearly read to go in this acclimatisation session

The drivers will not have a great deal of time to get themselves dialled in to the new configuration at turns 12 and 13...

Nico Rosberg on Sky speaks about Stroll's struggles and behaviour

“The behaviour there was poor. He pushed his trainer away and everything. That is not on - that is really bad behaviour. In a way I can relate. It’s really painful when you are so far off, you don’t know what’s going on. It’s really hard. Internally the pressure will be building a lot. Wow, I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes.”

I'm not sure if this little 10-minute mini-session is going to be broadcast

I assume it is. I still vaguely remember the days of the Sunday-morning warm-up though that was never broadcast. I also remember the days when you’d have to go abroad to watch live practice being broadcast on Fridays.

The FIA's full statement

Following the standard analysis of tyres used during Free Practice 1 yesterday, in which tyres that have been used for approximately 20 laps are examined by Pirelli to check various safety parameters, a separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords on many of tyres that were checked was discovered. It is the view of the FIA and Pirelli that a significant number of additional laps on these tyres could result in circumferential damage of the tyres with subsequent air loss, and tyres analysed with lower lap numbers showed a much-reduced extent of the issue. This issue has likely been caused by the high-frequency interference between the tyre sidewall and the 50mm ‘pyramid’ kerbs used extensively at this circuit, aggravated by the propensity to ride those kerbs. The following actions will be taken on safety grounds in response to this issue:

Pirelli and the FIA will carry out extensive research and simulations in order to establish with complete confidence the reasons behind this issue, and to work on solutions to avoid it in the future.

A reminder of the revised schedule for today

2pm BST: 10-minute acclimatisation to new track limits

2.20pm: Sprint qualifying begins

6.20pm: Sprint race

Constructor standings

01:22 PM BST

Current driver standings: Top 10

Again, on Stroll: he has 27 per cent of the points of Alonso. For reference, at the end of last year’s championship Daniel Ricciardo had 30 per cent of the points of Norris.

It was another appalling qualifying session for Lance Stroll

He qualified in 17th, 13 places below his team-mate. Qualifying has always been a poor aspect of his driving but that has been horribly exposed this season.

This is how he reacted after getting out of the car yesterday:

Lance Stroll's angry reaction following his exit from Q1 as he appears to push his personal trainer out of the way 👇 pic.twitter.com/ERNNGjvfMh — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 6, 2023

Of course he is frustrated, but this is not a good look. If his father Lawrence Stroll is serious about making Aston Martin as good a team as it can possibly be, I am not sure how much longer he can justify having Lance as a driver.

Qualifying times and positions

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 23.778secs George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:24.219 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:24.305 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:24.369 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:24.424 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:24.540 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:24.553 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:24.763 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:25.058 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren No Time Set Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:25.301 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari 1:25.328 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:25.462 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:25.707 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:25.783 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:26.210 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:26.345 Liam Lawson (Nzl) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:26.635 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:27.046 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:27.432

News: Qualifying delayed over tyre concerns

Qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race in Qatar has been pushed back amid fears over the safety of the tyres.

The running had been due to start at 4pm local time (2pm BST), but it will be delayed by 20 minutes following revised track limits at the Lusail International Circuit.

The drivers will instead take part in an additional 10 minutes of practice at 4pm to familiarise themselves with the changes made to the track at Turns 12 and 13 prior to qualifying.

Track limits have become an issue again - Getty Images/Clive Mason

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, said “a separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords” were discovered on the Pirelli tyres following yesterday’s one-hour running.

The FIA said the problem is likely to have been caused by a number of the high kerbs used at the circuit.

Additional analysis will take place following today’s 19-lap race, and further action – which will include three mandatory tyre stops – may be taken for Sunday’s grand prix which runs for 57 laps.

Max Verstappen will be crowned champion of the world for a third time if he finishes sixth or Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez fails to finish outside the top three in Saturday’s sprint.

Good afternoon F1 fans

After nearly seven months, today looks like the day that Max Verstappen will be confirmed as 2023 world drivers’ champion. It has seemed like a formality for a very long time and it is perhaps apt that for modern Formula One that he is likely to get to win his third world championship in a sprint race, on a Saturday.

What, exactly, does he need to do to claim that title? Well, he leads team-mate Sergio Perez by 177 points with only 180 remaining, so actually very little. Three points will make it mathematically impossible for the Mexican to overhaul him, though it has been a near-impossibility for a little while. In short: to keep the title alive Perez needs to beat Verstappen this evening and by at least six points. And even if he does that he still likely needs to claim maximum points tomorrow with the Dutchman not scoring. Who can see that happening? Not this writer.

As mentioned above, this weekend is the fourth of six sprint weekends this year, which means the weekend format is different to the usual grand prix set-ups. Yesterday we had FP1 and then qualifying for Sunday’s main event and today we have the sprint shootout/qualifying first up and then the sprint race later in the evening. There has actually been a little tweak to that, but more on that shortly.

What happened in qualifying yesterday? Well, surprise, surprise, Verstappen took pole by an enormous margin – nearly half a second over the Mercedes of George Russell with Lewis Hamilton close behind. Fernando Alonso ended up fourth in an encouraging showing for Aston Martin – who have faded recently – but that was only after the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had their lap times deleted for track limits infringements.

Piastri ended up sixth after that with Norris in a disappointing 10th, with no time actually being set. Charles Leclerc was the only Ferrari to make it into Q3, in fifth, with the two Alpines and the sole Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas rounding out the top 10 for tomorrow’s race.

Anyway, sprint qualifying (or the sprint shootout as it is officially called) gets under way in a little over 80 minutes and we will be here for all of the updates for that as well as the sprint race itself, which takes place at 6pm BST this evening.