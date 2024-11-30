Qatar Grand Prix 2024: How to watch the next F1 race without cable

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix is this weekend, here's how to watch. (Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix behind us, there are just two races left in the 2024 F1 season, and this weekend, all the action will take place at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix. The 306 km race consists of 57 laps around a circuit that's 5.38 km long and features 16 turns. The race will take place on Sunday, December 1 at the Lusail International Circuit outside of Doha, Qatar. You can catch the full weekend of racing action starting with practices on Friday as well as the final F1 Sprint of the year on Saturday, which you can catch across several channels, including ESPN2 and ESPNU and streaming on ESPN+. (Earlier races through the weekend will be available on ESPN+, but note that the Grand Prix race itself will not.)

Everything you need to know about this weekend's schedule and how to watch the F1 races on TV and streaming is below.

How to watch the F1 Qatar Grand Prix:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar.

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: F1 TV Pro, DirecTV Stream, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV

What channel is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix on?

The Qatar Grand Prix will air live on ESPN2. ESPN networks are the home of F1 this season with 18 out of 24 races airing on either ESPN or ABC, and the remainder airing on ESPN2.

For cord-cutters who want to watch F1 racing, including this weekend's grand prix, we recommend a live TV streaming service such as Hulu’s live TV bundle, which includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. If you're looking for a lower-cost subscription, a direct subscription to ESPN+ is an affordable option for fans of all kinds of sports. If you're only interested in watching F1 racing and don't care about the ability to watch other sports, an F1 TV Pro subscription is a simple way to stream every race, practice and qualifier.

How to watch F1 in the USA without cable:

(F1 TV) Stream F1 races and practices F1 TV Pro An F1 TV Pro subscription lets you stream every F1 race live, plus all the practices, qualifying races and pre-race shows. F1 TV is also home to F1's post-race live shows, analysis, Tech Talks, documentaries and the official F1 archive. You can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for $10.99/month or pay $85 for the entire season. Try free for 7 days at F1 TV

More ways to watch F1 for free this weekend:

Qatar Grand Prix schedule:

All times Eastern

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Friday, Nov. 29

Free Practice 1: 8:30 a.m. ET (ESPNU, F1 TV Pro )

Sprint Shootout: 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+, ESPNW, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday, Nov. 30

Sprint Race: 9 a.m. ET (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Qualifying: 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+, ESPNW, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Qatar Grand Prix: 11 a.m. ET (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Other ways to watch F1 without cable: