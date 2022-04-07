Qatar Fitness Services Market -- Rise of Female-Only Fitness Centres, Online Fitness Apps along with Growth in Boutique Gyms are driving the Commercial Fitness Market in the country: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·5 min read
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

Qatar Fitness Services Industry Research Report Covers Active Members in Qatar Fitness Industry, Active Members Qatar Fitness, analysis of the fitness industry of Qatar Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar, Commercial Gyms Market in Qatar, Commercial Gyms Qatar, Cost of Constructing a Fitness Services Centre in Qatar, COVID 19 Impact Qatar Fitness Services Industry, COVID Impact on Qatar Fitness Services Market, Digital Fitness Market in Qatar, Digital Fitness Qatar, Fitness Centers & Health Clubs Market in Qatar, Fitness Centre Construction Cost, Fitness Centres in Hospitals Qatar, Fitness Equipment Distributors in Qatar, Fitness Equipment Manufacturers in Qatar, Fitness Equipment Market Qatar, Fitness Equipment Market Sale Growth Qatar, Fitness Establishments Qatar, Fitness Events in Qatar, Fitness Events Qatar.

Gurugram, India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Fitness operators have an enormous opportunity to capture an ever increasing segment of the population who are exercising or considering doing so.

- Expansion of fitness centres by opening new centres separate for males and females to cities other than Doha and Al Rayyan will increase brand visibility and member participation.

- Increase in demand of certified personal trainers among customers of fitness centers in both organized and unorganized fitness center market would lead to revenue growth for fitness centers.

- Digital Fitness and At- Home workouts will gain traction in the near future as majority of the population intend to make virtual classes a regular part of their routine post pandemic

Evolution of Consumer Preferences: Catalyzed by the pandemic, awareness of exercise has increased rapidly with consumers shifting towards virtual classes such as using pre-recorded video and livestream classes to carry out their exercises. Leading tech-giants are collaborating with market leaders in the fitness industry to foray into the market as consumers are inclined toward digital fitness subscriptions than traditional gym memberships.

Growth in Number of Establishments: Increase in demand and prominence of female gyms along with upcoming FIFA 2022 and increasing health and awareness along the population is expected to disrupt the industry.

Impact of COVID 19: Increasing health awareness post COVID will increase active participants in fitness centers. As outdoor exercise avenues such as gyms and fitness centers have closed or are offering restricted access, indoor exercise options are leading customers who are fitness oriented towards at-home alternatives for a healthy and active lifestyle.

The report titled "Qatar Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by increasing health concerns resulting in addition of number of health clubs and gyms in the country" by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to growing health conscious population, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as diabetes and cancer has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in Qatar. The market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 14.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

  • Overview of Commercial Gyms in Qatar Health and Fitness Market

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Residential Townships/Compounds

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

  • Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NDc5MDM3

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

  • Qatar Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

  • Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

  • Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience:-

  • Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

  • Fitness Equipment Distributors

  • Fitness Centres

  • Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2015-2020

  • Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Socio-Economic Landscape of Qatar

  • Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar

  • Overview of Commercial Gyms in Qatar Health and Fitness Market

  • Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in Qatar

  • Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar

  • Qatar Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

  • Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

  • Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Qatar

  • Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

  • Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

  • Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

  • Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in Qatar

  • Future Outlook and Projections for Qatar Fitness Services Market

  • White space and Opportunities existing in the Qatar Fitness Services Market

  • Research Methodology

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Qatar Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F

Related Reports:-

Philippines Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025- By Service Type (E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions) and By Region (Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao/Davao, and Others

Philippines Health Tech Market had a slow growth initially. The slow growth corresponded to poor internet penetration and lack of technology awareness. Unorganized health tech infrastructure and a less tech-savvy population led to the accumulation of unharmonized healthcare data. The government faced a major difficulty when the healthcare challenges kept on increasing with the growing population. Increasing need and high government interest positively drove the Philippines health tech industry.

Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia

Indonesia Health Tech market grew at a very high growth rate over the review period 2017-2020 and was further supported by an increase in health awareness among the younger population, the advancement of technology in the market, introduction of new platforms in the market. The entry of domestic players with international investments has also contributed to the same. Strong growth was observed in Indonesia's health tech industry majorly due to high-end user demand.

India Consumer Wearables Market Outlook to 2025- By Type (Fitness Trackers and Smart-watches), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), By Price Segment (Under ₹ 1000, ₹1000 - ₹ 10,000 , ₹10,000 - ₹ 20,000 and Above ₹ 20,000) and By Sales

The India Consumer Wearable industry has grown at a CAGR of 32.0% on the basis of revenue over the period 2015-2020. The young demographics and high disposable income in the country is one of the largest growth drivers of the industry. Continuous investment in research & development and marketing activities by the wearables manufacturers is positively impacting the industry's growth. Fitness trackers dominated the wearables industry in India in 2020 on the basis of revenue. The adoption of wearables is currently led by decrease in the price of fitness trackers. In addition to being cheap, these devices now offer features which were once only available in high end devices.

Egypt Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by Growing health and fitness consciousness and Increasing Obesity among Consumers in the Country

Egypt Fitness Services Market is a largely under-penetrated market with less than % of the population actively participating in a Fitness Centres. Rising disposable income accompanied with improvement in infrastructure pertaining to fitness centres are fueling the market growth. Tech-enabled high-end fitness offerings, usually backed by strong social media credentials and cult following along with budget fitness chains are expanding in Egypt.

More Healthcare Market Research Reports:- https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/SC-91-64.html

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Matthews has 3 goals, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals with 54, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games. completed his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season — from the slot to give Toronto a 5-2 lead at 7:08 of the third. The center equaled Rick Vaive's mark set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving hi

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.