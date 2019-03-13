Qatar crashes left Zarco feeling like an amateur

While the Frenchman's target for his first race with the Austrian marque was a top-10 finish, Zarco lined up 21st on the grid and went on to score a single point in 15th.

Zarco had struggled in practice in particular, and crashed twice on Saturday, once in FP3 and then in qualifying, which he said made him feel like he didn't know what he was doing.

"I was disappointed a few times and really sad yesterday [Saturday] after my two crashes," he said.

"It was cold and I was crashing like a rookie - not even like a rookie, just like a guy who goes to a track and doesn't know anything from the bike.

"That made me sad, but today [Sunday] it's already deleted."

Zarco said that finishing 15th gave him a "symbolic point" for his debut with KTM.

While he felt that KTM performed better than expected, the Frenchman also "accepts" that the RC16 isn't a winning package right now.

"It's like a symbolic point, 15th position - it has been a hard race," he added. "I knew I cannot have the package right now to make high performance, but I know it, I accept and I push myself.

"I think even all the KTM, we got better ways than what we could expect. And the gap [to the winner Andrea Dovizioso] at the end, 15 seconds, is not ridiculous.

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images