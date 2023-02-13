Manchester United fans protest against the Glazers – Qatar will bid for Manchester United in its entirety - James Gill/Gety Images

A bid from Qatar Investment Authority to buy Manchester United in its entirety is expected to come by the end of the week in time for the deadline set by the New York merchant bank selling the club, Telegraph Sport understands.

It marks a major development in the sale of the club which the Glazer family have put on the market for around £5 billion. It is not yet clear how Qatar would square ownership of Paris St-Germain and United with Uefa’s rules banning dual ownership should they be successful.

QIA is a $450bn sovereign wealth fund that owns – among others – the Shard building in London and the department store Harrods.

