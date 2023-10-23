Qatar announces 27-year gas deal with Italy's Eni

Qatar has agreed to supply Italian firm Eni with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf emirate's state-owned energy company announced Monday. The deal comes after similar contracts with France and the UK.



Doha will supply one million tonnes of gas a year under the deal, QatarEnergy said, following an agreement with Eni for a share of Qatar's huge North Field gas expansion project.

In the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, European nations have rushed to replace lost deliveries of natural gas from Russia.

"Today, we are taking another important step in strengthening our partnership with Eni that will foster our mutual cooperation for many years to come," Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said in a press release.

"Together, we will continue to demonstrate commitment to the European markets in general, and to the Italian market in particular," he added.

In June last year Eni agreed a deal with QatarEnergy for a 3.1 percent share in Qatar's North Field East project, the first phase of the Gulf emirate's expansion into the largest gas field on the planet, which extends into Iranian territory.

Deliveries of liquified natural gas (LNG) to Italy's Tuscany region are expected to begin in 2026.

The deal with Eni follows a quick succession of historically long agreements with European firms for gas supply from Qatar.

