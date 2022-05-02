Qantas Unveils Longest Passenger Flights In The World

Nick Visser
·2 min read

Qantas, Australia’s flagship airline, plans to begin making direct flights from Sydney to New York and London in the coming years, in what would be the longest passenger flights in the world.

The routes will debut in late 2025, thanks to new aircraft orders. The Airbus A350s used for the flights will emit lower emissions and offer increased cabin comfort for the long-haul journeys, including what Qantas referred to as a “wellbeing zone” in the middle of the planes. The zone will be designed to help customers with the extreme length of the trip, estimated at up to 20 hours.

“New types of aircraft make new things possible,” Alan Joyce, the airline’s CEO, said in a statement. “That’s what makes today’s announcement so significant for the national carrier and for a country like Australia where air travel is crucial.”

The airline touted the new planes as being able to reach “any other city” in the world from Sydney.

“The A350 … will make any city just one flight away from Australia,” Joyce continued. “It’s the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance.”

Qantas tested the New York to Sydney route in 2019, flying a Boeing Dreamliner for 19 hours and 16 minutes while carrying 49 people, including cabin crew, the airline’s CEO and journalists, among others. Passengers were required to adhere to strict weight restrictions and the plane was loaded with 101 tons of jet fuel.

The airline also monitored flyers for their health and well-being to study the effect of long-haul flights on the human body.

“We know ultra-long haul flights pose some extra challenges but that’s been true every time technology has allowed us to fly further,” Joyce said at the time. “The research we’re doing should give us better strategies for improving comfort and wellbeing along the way.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence

    The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go