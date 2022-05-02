Qantas promises direct flights from Sydney to London and New York

Australia's biggest airline Qantas will offer direct flights to London and New York by 2025

Qantas has announced it will begin operating non-stop flights from Sydney to London and New York from 2025.

Australia's national carrier said it had purchased a new fleet of Airbus A350-1000 jets capable of direct flights to any city in the world.

The first Sydney-London flights will depart in late 2025 and take about 20 hours.

The route, launched in 1947, once took 58 hours and seven stops.

"The A350 and 'Project Sunrise' will make any city just one flight away from Australia," chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

"It's the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance."

Qantas has been working on the project for about five years, but implementation has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2018 it began offering 17-hour direct flights between London and Perth in Western Australia.