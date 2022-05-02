Qantas announces plans for non-stop flights from Sydney to New York and London

Elias Visontay
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: James D Morgan/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: James D Morgan/Getty Images

Qantas has unveiled details of the ultra-long-haul aircraft it plans to run on non-stop flights from Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York by the end of 2025, as the airline’s battered financial situation shows signs of improving.

Confirming reports that have swirled in recent days, Qantas announced its mega order with French plane manufacturer Airbus for 12 of its A350-1000 aircraft. These will be run on the so-called “Project Sunrise” flights, with the first to be delivered in 2025.

The airline says the planes will be “capable of flying direct from Australia to any other city” in the world, while being 25% more fuel efficient than previous aircraft.

The wide-body planes will be able to carry 238 passengers, and will feature “wellbeing zones” for passengers to move about in the cabin as a way to break up the ultra-long-haul flights that will reach up to 20 hours.

Chief executive Alan Joyce said Project Sunrise is “the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance” and that the cabin of the A350s “is being specially designed for maximum comfort in all classes for long-haul flying”.

The airline has planned the project for years, with the pandemic delaying its launch. The flights will run up to 20 hours without stopping and become among the world’s longest.

Qantas has also ordered an additional 40 Airbus aircraft – A321XLRs and A220-300s – for domestic operations, with the first of these aircraft to be delivered next year. The deal is understood to be valued in the billions of dollars.

Related: Qantas closes in on direct Sydney to London flights with landmark Airbus jet order, industry sources say

While the airline says the exact cost of the new planes is commercial-in-confidence, it said “a significant discount from the standard price should be assumed”.

On the orders to refresh its domestic fleet, Joyce said the range and economics of the new planes Qantas had ordered “will make new direct routes possible, including serving regional cities better” and that “these newer aircraft and engines will reduce emissions by at least 15% if running on fossil fuels, and significantly better when run on sustainable aviation fuel”.

Qantas Group – which includes budget carrier Jetstar – also released its third quarter financial update on Monday. While the resurgence of domestic and some international travel markets has boosted revenue, the airline still expects to post “a significant” full-year loss. Net debt has reduced from $5.5bn at the end of December to $4.5bn by the end of April.

On the cost of the mammoth aircraft order, Joyce said the phasing of delivery means “it can be funded within our debt range and through earnings”, and that “the business case for Project Sunrise has an internal rate of return in the mid-teens”.

“The board’s decision to approve what is the largest aircraft order in Australian aviation is a clear vote of confidence in the future of the Qantas Group. Our strategy for these aircraft will see us generate significant benefits for those who make it possible – our people, our customers and our shareholders,” Joyce said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Qantas orders Airbus jets for world's longest non-stop flight

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd said on Monday it had ordered 12 A350-1000 planes from Airbus SE to be used on what will be the world's longest commercial flight from Sydney to London, as well as 40 narrowbody jets to renew its domestic fleet. The deal comes as market conditions improve and demand for domestic and international travel recover from the pandemic faster than expected, allowing the carrier to reduce debt and forecast a return to profit in the financial year starting July 1. "The board's decision to approve what is the largest aircraft order in Australian aviation is a clear vote of confidence in the future of the Qantas Group," Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement https://investor.qantas.com/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20220502/02516701.pdf.

  • Draymond Green on ejection: That was probably a reputation thing

    Talking NBA: "I think tonight was probably a reputation thing" - Draymond Green on his ejection Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA What's the buzz on Twitter? Vivek Jacob @ vivekmjacob Taking Draymond at face value that he was trying to hold Clarke up, ...

  • Robertson beats emergency replacement goalie, Stars win

    DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored on a power play against an emergency replacement goalie midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead with his 41st goal of the season, with puck going off an Anaheim stick and Thomas Hodges, making his first appearance in an NHL game after goalies John Gibson (upper body) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) were injured. Defensemen Tho

  • Sharks fan gets creative with latest troll of hated Golden Knights

    The San Jose Sharks-Vegas Golden Knights rivalry is hitting new levels of petty with each passing day.

  • Winnipeg Jets down playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 in penultimate game

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck found some satisfaction with backstopping the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the top-flight Calgary Flames on Friday. Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg (38-32-11), which concludes its season Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken. “It's nice, but it doesn't put a Band-Aid on anything. It still sucks,” Hellebuyck said of the Jets missing the playoffs. “But it is nice knowing that we can win and we're not giving up, so that'

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Auger-Aliassime moves on at Estoril Open with victory over Tabener

    ESTORIL, Portugal — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open tennis tournament with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Spain's Carols Tabener on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, the top seed at the ATP 250 clay-court event, struggled in the first set, winning just 38 per cent of first-serve points despite being accurate on his first serve 91 per cent of the time. He saved just one of the four break-point chances he faced. The match turned around in the second set when A

  • Zach Hyman's overtime winner sends Oilers to 5-4 victory over Sharks

    EDMONTON — There wasn't anything left to play for, but the Edmonton Oilers still kept their hot streak going as playoff preparation. Zach Hyman scored his career-high 27th goal of the season 1:37 into overtime as the Oilers overcame a dreadful start to record a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Ryan McLeod, Kailer Yamamoto, Derek Ryan and Philip Broberg also scored for the Oilers (48-27-6) who tied a franchise record for most consecutive games with a point at home, going 13-0-1 i

  • Price's health, youth development are big off-season storylines for Habs

    BROSSARD, Que. — The health of star goaltender Carey Price and the development of their youthful core will be key storylines after a whirlwind of a season for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs navigated through one of the worst campaigns in their history, going from Stanley Cup finalists in 2020-21 to a 32nd, and dead last, finish in 2021-22. At the start of the season, the Canadiens had Dominique Ducharme as head coach and Marc Bergevin as general manager. By season’s end, those two were gone as

  • Stars and sleepers: Players to watch as the NHL playoffs get underway

    It’s time for the NHL playoffs, where some of the world’s best hockey players are sure to up their game as they chase the Stanley Cup. Here are five stars who are likely to dazzle and delight during the playoffs, and five others who could be poised for a breakout performance. STARS CONNOR MCDAVID: One of the league's best got even better this season. McDavid already set career highs in points (123), goals (44) and assists (79) heading into the Oilers' season finale on Friday, with highlight-reel

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”

  • Minjee Lee shoots 63, leads Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko after the first round of the Palos Verdes Championship. Coming off a third-place tie Sunday in the LA Open at Whilshire Country Club, Lee had a bogey-free round at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour's West Coast swing. “I took Monday off. Didn’t even come to the course,” Lee said. “Tuesday, I played nine holes and then I

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Paraguayan international midfielder Andrés Cubas via transfer from French club Nîmes Olympique. The Whitecaps said in a release Thursday that Cubas has agreed to a four-year Major League Soccer contract and will count as one of the club's three allowed designated players. The deal includes an option for the final six months of 2026. Cubas will officially join the roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit and vi

  • Pascal Siakam on Embiid’s 4th-quarter antics: ‘That’s on him to celebrate however he wanted’

    Following Toronto’s blowout loss in Game 6 to the Sixers, ending the Raptors’ season, Pascal Siakam tried to explain what went wrong in the second half, what it’s like battling against friend and countryman Joel Embiid and how he felt about his taunting in the fourth quarter, what the Raptors can take away from this season, and more.

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • Brandon University apologizes after report finds soccer coach sexually harassed players

    Brandon University is apologizing to students who experienced abuse and sexual harassment while taking part in its women's soccer program, and says it plans to conduct a full review of its sports programs. The apology comes after the Winnipeg Free Press reported earlier this week that an external investigation found soccer coach Jesse Roziere repeatedly abused his position of power over young female athletes, and demonstrated a pattern of sexually harassing behaviour. A copy of the report obtain