What is QAnon and where did it come from? What to know about the far-right conspiracy theory

A growing right-wing conspiracy theory has garnered national attention in recent weeks after a far-right candidate with ties to the baseless theory won a Republican primary runoff election and Twitter removed accounts associated with it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won a primary election in Georgia's solidly Republican 14th Congressional District, earned praise from President Donald Trump, who called her a "future Republican star." She has been connected to QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that alleges the existence of a "deep state" that supports a child sex trafficking ring.

Last month, roughly 7,000 Twitter accounts tied QAnon were removed from the platform, and, eventually, 150,000 accounts affiliated with it will be impacted with less visibility for other Twitter users.

Greene's win and Twitter's announcement comes as QAnon has trickled into mainstream politics and conversation, experts who study the beliefs and growing movement behind it say.

QAnon supporters holding up "Q" signs have been spotted at rallies for Trump, who has regularly retweeted QAnon-linked accounts; other candidates with ties to the group have won Congressional primaries; and Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, recently posted a video using phrases and slogans tied to the conspiracy theory.

"It has grown very rapidly, and despite Twitter's actions, there are really no indications that it is going to slow down," said Travis View, who has been researching QAnon for the past two years and co-hosts the QAnon Anonymous podcast.

Here's a look at QAnon, where it originated and what its followers believe:

What is QAnon and where did it come from?

The QAnon conspiracy theory baselessly claims that there is a "deep state" apparatus run by political elites, business leaders and Hollywood celebrities who are also pedophiles and actively working against Trump.

View described it as meta conspiracy theory that provides an underlying narrative for other baseless theories. According to View, its followers believe that this "worldwide cabal of satanic pedophiles" run "all the major levers of power," including government, media, business and Hollywood.

QAnon theorists believe that were it not for Trump's election in 2016, the cabal would stay in power, View says. But Trump, working with the military, is actively putting an end to it, according to the theory.

An anonymous poster named Q shares cryptic tips that followers then decode to learn the ways in which the "deep state" controls the world, how Trump is battling and marching orders to join in, said Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters for America, a nonprofit that researches misinformation in the United States.

View said the first of these tips, dubbed Q drops, was posted on 4chan on Oct. 28, 2017, by a poster claiming to have insider information about the government. Q drops are "usually nonsense," View said, but followers believe they are decoding these messages.

Carusone described it like an activity or "a choose your own adventure" for followers.

Part of what makes the QAnon theory so powerful is the trust that the original poster built in followers, Carusone said.

The platforms where the Q drops occur have changed over time, Carusone said. And followers of the theory share QAnon content on all major social media platforms.

What do QAnon supporters believe?

There are a wide range of conspiracy theories that QAnon supporters believe, View said.

