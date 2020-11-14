The spread of conspiracy theories like QAnon threatens our politics: GOP congressman

By now, we’re all keenly aware of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus and we all know firsthand how our race to meet that threat head-on has altered the way we learn, do business and interact with each other.

But another sea change is coming. The stupendous rise in the popularity and prevalence of conspiracy theories threatens to undermine the basis for civil discourse in America. Conspiratorial paranoia is spreading like a psychological virus through the American population. If we can’t stop that virus from festering in the American consciousness, the fate and the future of normal American politics is at stake. To see why, you have to get into the mindset of a conspiracy theorist.

Conspiracy theories are outlets for paranoia and suspicion

Major conspiracy theories like QAnon have been making headlines in recent weeks and months, and it’s all too obvious why. What could be more interesting or even alarming in an election year than that 56% of Republicans and about half of Trump supporters believe the claims by QAnon that senior Democrats and political officials are leading a satanic cabal of pedophiles and that Donald Trump is the only one who can stop them?

Like most other conspiracy theories, QAnon is less like a set of fixed beliefs and more like a symptom of a mental disease. The claims advanced by conspiracy theorists may be baseless, even outrageous and grotesque at times, but that’s a feature, not a bug. The temptation is to think that conspiracy theories are well-meaning attempts, however deranged, at explaining reality. Quite to the contrary, conspiracy theories are far less about making sense of the world and far more about finding an outlet for a seething morass of paranoia, suspicion and distrust. They are weaponized stupidity and monetized myth.

Conspiracy theories feed, not on facts, but on fantasy. That means most conspiracy theories are incredibly malleable and amorphous at their core. Take the anti-Semitic conspiracy behind the Protocols of the Elders of Zion as an example. The belief that Jewish people somehow command and control political, social and economic realities has taken a variety of different forms over the decades, even centuries, of its existence. Hardly anyone today believes in all of the literal claims of the original Protocols document. But that hasn’t stopped the same pattern of thinking, the same psychology, from recurring again and again in new forms. In many respects, QAnon itself is a modern day rehashing of this same old anti-Semitism.

That flexibility and malleability makes it difficult, if not impossible, to defeat a conspiracy theory for good. Almost anything that increases feelings of uncertainty, distrust and confusion can act as a viral vector for a new and mutated infection by conspiratorial thinking. Digital media only exaggerates this feature of conspiracy theories. Today’s prophets are no longer flesh and blood, but anonymous posters. This anonymity, coupled with the power of digital media to reach anyone at any time, massively increases the resilience and life-span of conspiracy theories.

QAnon is perhaps the paradigmatic example of this. QAnon isn’t surging in popularity because people are unearthing more and more evidence that its central contentions are true. Rather, people feel more and more scared and paranoid, and QAnon provides an outlet. The digital prophet behind QAnon can capitalize off of uncertainty and ignorance to get more and more people to drink the Kool-Aid. In our post-truth world rife with uncertainty, misinformation, and doubt, conspiracy theories capture the imagination of the paranoid and the fearful with incredible ease.

