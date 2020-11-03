QAnon-linked candidates in Georgia, Colorado could make national inroads in Tuesday's election

WASHINGTON – QAnon, the far-right fringe movement that baselessly claims a "deep-state" cabal of pedophiles is trying to bring down President Donald Trump, is about to gain a foothold on the national political stage.

Tuesday's Election Day ballot in a number of states will feature candidates for federal office – almost all Republican – who have been identified as followers of the conspiracy or linked to it in some way.

Most of the more than two dozen House and Senate candidates are not expected to win or come close.

But four U.S. Senate candidates are on the list, including three who will be on the ballot in Delaware, Georgia and Oregon. And more than a dozen House members have made it this far, including one – Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene – who is expected to win her northwest Georgia district easily.

QAnon demonstrators on Aug. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. More

The near-certainty that at least one of these QAnon candidates could wind up on Capitol Hill is worrisome, said Denver Riggleman, a Virginia Republican congressman, former Air Force officer and National Security Agency contractor who writes about extreme belief systems in his new book "Bigfoot ... It's complicated."

"When does it go (from) harmless fun into weaponizing insanity?" he told USA TODAY. "Disinformation or misinformation can become the bedrock of somebody's belief systems. If that happens, we're in real danger as a republic."

More: How QAnon and other dark forces are radicalizing Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic rages and election looms

Here are five candidates to watch Tuesday:

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia)

Greene, 46, is heavily favored to capture Georgia's 14th Congressional District, succeeding Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who announced last year he would not seek reelection.

Asked during a primary debate if she was a follower of QAnon, she responded that she's "committed to my allegiance to the United States of America. I, like many Americans, am disgusted with the Deep State who have launched an effort to get rid of President Trump."

She added, "Yes, I'm against all of those things and I will work hard against those issues."

More: Trump calls QAnon conspiracy theory supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene a GOP 'star' after Georgia win

Shunning concerns from Riggleman and others concerned about the influence of QAnon, Republican House leaders have embraced Greene and donated to her campaign.

Trump, who has refused to condemn the group, praised the businesswoman after she won the primary in August.

"Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent," Trump wrote in a tweet. "Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER!"

Jo Rae Perkins (Oregon)

Republican challenger Jo Rae Perkins is the GOP nominee in the race to unseat Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, who is seeking a third term.

Perkins, 64, of Albany has a background in financial services. She said she is running to “stand up for law and order” and for the U.S. Constitution.

More: Jeff Merkley, Jo Rae Perkins face off in contest for US Senate

She received national media attention when she won the Republican primary in May, beating three other candidates for that party’s nomination.

On the night of the primary, she posted a video where she held up a sticker with a QAnon slogan, “Where we go one, we go all.” In the video that her campaign later took down, she also thanked “anons” for support, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

On her Twitter account, she has repeatedly posted the QAnon-linked hashtag “WWG1WGA,” which stands for “Where we go one, we go all.”

Perkins has told the Associated Press she's not a follower of the movement but that she uses the QAnon message boards as merely a “source of information” posting articles from various media outlets, tweets and unclassified government documents.