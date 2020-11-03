Is QAnon Coming to Congress? Georgia Votes on 'Unapologetically Conservative' Who Has Bought into Dangerous Conspiracy Theories

Dustin Chambers/Getty Marjorie Taylor Greene

Some GOP lawmakers tell PEOPLE they "fear" the rise of conspiracy-theorists entering politics, as a northern district of Georgia appears poised to send to the U.S. House of Representatives the Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has previously expressed belief in multiple widely debunked tales.

"Something is a conspiracy theory until somebody with authority says it authoritatively," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, says. "When they do that, it becomes a reality to people. And if you look at civilizations in history that have fallen, they fall, in many cases, because people believe things that may just not be true."

Greene, 46, is favored to win Georgia's 14th district U.S. House seat on Tuesday. If that happens, she won't be known as "congresswoman" until January, but she's already widely known for previously expressing belief in the far-right “QAnon” internet conspiracy.

The baseless conspiracy stems from anonymous internet posts by a message board user using the name “Q,” representing the “Q clearance” code given to security officials in the Department of Energy.

The anonymous user’s unfounded posts claim that a secret gang of Democratic lawmakers and global elites run an international child sex trafficking ring—among other unfounded and dangerously provocative theories—and have gathered a growing number of devotees since 2017.

The conspiracy casts President Donald Trump in the role of its champion, rooting out the so-called “Deep State” gang from within the U.S. government.

“That is actually insane,” Rep. Denver Riggleman, a Republican congressman and an outspoken critic of conspiracy theories, tells PEOPLE.

Greene’s campaign would not agree for her to speak with PEOPLE for a story because the magazine would not agree to eliminate questions for the candidate about her statements regarding the conspiracy. (The incoming lawmaker previously expressed belief in the theories through social media videos and blog posts as a “correspondent” for a conspiracy theory website.)

“It’s quite obvious this is a hoax by somebody—Russia, or an individual, or otherwise,” Kinzinger says.

This truth hasn't sunk in with everyone in the GOP, though. President Donald Trump called Greene a "Republican star," while Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler welcomed Greene's campaign endorsement.

Trump, 74, refused to denounce QAnon during an ABC News town hall last month, while Greene's campaign would not clarify with PEOPLE whether that Loeffler welcoming Greene's support meant that she also welcomes support from the QAnon community.

But like Riggleman and a growing list of other U.S. lawmakers, Illinois' Rep. Kinzinger says the spreading conspiracy theory is a “serious problem” seeping into the country’s government.

Greene doesn’t see it that way.

“Many of the things that [the anonymous “Q” posts have] given clues about and talked on 4Chan and other forums have really proven to be true,” Greene said in one 2018 video, calling the anonymous and unverified "Q" figure a “patriot” in social media videos she’s made, according to The Daily Beast.

