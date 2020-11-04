Most QAnon Candidates Lost Their Races, But 2 Are Heading To Congress

An alarming wave of Republican candidates who flirted with or openly embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory launched bids for Congress this year. But QAnon largely lost at the polls, with 26 of the 28 QAnon-backing Republicans (including three write-in candidates) facing defeat in the general election, many of them losing by 40% or 50% margins.

Even with QAnon flaming out, one of the conspiracy cult’s most recognizable faces and loudest voices will be striding the halls of Congress next year: Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. And Lauren Boebert, who didn’t get nearly as much pre-election publicity, pulled out an early-morning win in Colorado.

The QAnon movement pushes an unhinged conspiracy theory that Democratic powerbrokers, media bigwigs and Hollywood elites are engaged in child trafficking and drink a chemical harvested from the blood of children they imprison in satanic torture dungeons. That so many QAnon candidates made it this far is a worrying sign of what might yet come. Thanks to social media, the movement continues to spread, and not just in America but around the world.

Most of these candidates won primaries in congressional races that were not competitive for Republicans, and thus they did not face a powerful, party-backed candidate. Accordingly, they got blown out in the general election. Lauren Witzke, a Republican, was pummeled in her race for Senate in Delaware against Democratic incumbent Chris Coons. Witzke not only endorsed QAnon and publicly welcomed its followers into the GOP but also helped a crew of far-right political subversives try to embroil Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in the conspiracy by smearing him with child abuse accusations.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon adherent, poses with a rifle in a campaign ad. (Photo: lukecage) More

Shiva Ayyadurai was another pro-QAnon Republican Senate candidate who went down to defeat, in his case in Massachusetts. In September, Ayyadurai lost the GOP primary but launched a write-in campaign, for which he solicited QAnon support on Twitter. The far-right outreach mirrored Ayyadurai’s 2017 bid for Senate, when he asked notorious alt-right extremist and Holocaust denier Chuck Johnson to “do a massive air strike from multiple media outlets across the Alt-Right community (you, gateway pundit, Mike Cernovich, etc.)” to promote his candidacy, according to an email Ayyadurai sent Johnson that HuffPost obtained. Ayyadurai has also been photographed partying at an event organized by “Pizzagate” pusher Mike Cernovich alongside Jason Kessler, the white nationalist who organized the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Jeff Giesea, a white nationalist funder who has worked closely with Cernovich.

But Greene, who appears to be a full-fledged far-right extremist, will be seated in the 117th Congress. A racist, anti-Semite and Islamophobe linked to white supremacists and anti-government militias, Greene cruised to victory in the general election, essentially running unopposed in Georgia’s heavily white, Republican and gerrymandered 14th District after her extremist followers terrified her opponent into dropping out of the race.

The wealthy gun-toting Greene, who co-owns a construction company started by her father, received endorsements from ultraconservative Trump-aligned members of Congress such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ― himself an associate of Holocaust deniers and far-right extremists. Greene was also embraced by President Donald Trump and took money from a political action committee connected to former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Trump’s chief of staff.