Qamar Zaman Interviews PR Expert Denis Serikov on the Subject Matter Expert Podcast - PR for Blockchain and Crypto Companies.

Founder and host of The Subject Matter Experts Podcast, Qamar Zaman, discusses blockchain corporate communication and how PR experts like Denis Serikov reach large media outlets.

Dallas, TX , Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Subject matter experts Qamar Zaman and Denis Serikov discussed the pros and cons of digital PR on a recent episode. Denis Serikov helps crypto and blockchain brands connect with their core audience via his New York based PR company Throne PR.







“We live in a fast-paced world with a cluster of information. Media voice is dissolved because there are so many platforms. So, everyone wants good PR to remind their core audience constantly about them.” Denis Serikov.

The Episode - PR for Blockchain and Crypto Companies.

Denis talks about how creative businesses need to match the communication landscape in the subject matter experts podcast hosted by Qamar Zaman. Most people work remotely, and marketing is now dependent on online platforms. So, companies will have to deliver their message and construct stories close to reality. The potential clients are no longer in a specific location, but they're available globally. Henceforth, businesses will have to create messages that can reach different cultures, languages, and time zones globally.

How to Leverage PR as a Crypto and Blockchain Firm in 2022

The Subject Matter Expert Podcast episode covers: How to Leverage PR as a Crypto and Blockchain Firm Covered:



Guest Profile: Get to know Denis Serikov.

What is PR and what can be expected from a digital press release to expect from a digital press release.

Learn PR from Elon Musk.

How has the landscape changed for corporate communications in the last few years?

Recommended PR strategies for Startups.

How to handle PR for internal and external audiences.

How do you roll back a PR when a mistake occurs?

How to leverage PR to get a journalist's attention so they can write about you?

About the Guest Denis Serikov.



Denis Serikov is a journalism major from the University of Missouri - Columbia School of Journalism. With his experience as a media marketer he founded ThronePR post his media marketing career. Today, ThronePR owns an extensive portfolio of successful PR & digital marketing campaigns in crypto and blockchain. Denis' and ThronePR's close network of journalists and PR professionals can help startups with the best outreach system to garner the audience's attention. With over 20 years of experience in international PR and marketing, Denis has run successful marketing campaigns across all media channels, including digital.

About Denis Serikov

Visit Denis via his LinkedIn

W: http://www.thronepr.com/

About Qamar Zaman - Host of Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Medical Graduate turned software engineer, Qamar Zaman is a born entrepreneur. After quitting a 7 figure corporate JOB with big tech, Zaman established his venture now called KISS PR, which stands for “We keep it super simple - Giving positive results. ” You can read more about Zaman here.

