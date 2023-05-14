Qalipu sign deal with Netherlands-based wind energy training school

DOB Academy is located in Delft — a town of just over 100,000 people in the Netherlands. The school specializes in offshore energy and clean technology. (DOB Academy - image credit)

DOB Academy

A Mi'kmaq band from Newfoundland is vying to become a leader in wind energy education, signing an agreement with a trade school in the Netherlands to train band members on green energy.

The Qalipu First Nation — a landless band based on the island of Newfoundland — announced on Thursday its entered into a partnership with DOB Academy in Delft, the Netherlands.

The academy specializes in offshore energy, with a particular focus on wind energy.

"This agreement represents the first step in establishing a full joint venture which will lead to an unprecedented new level of wind energy training capacity for both Qalipu members and other workers interested in the green energy sector," said John Davis, head of the business arm of the Qalipu First Nation.

The partnership draws the final line in a triangle between DOB Academy, Qalipu First Nation and World Energy GH2 — a company striving to become the first wind-to-hydrogen exporter in Canada.

Colleen Connors/CBC

World Energy GH2 had already partnered with both groups, which have now signalled the beginning of their own partnership together.

In a news release, World Energy GH2 CEO John Risley said he hopes this deal develops a workforce in the emerging sector for years to come.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 19 proposals sitting with the provincial government right now, for projects that would see windmills erected all across the island. Each proponent hopes to convert wind energy into hydrogen, which would then be turned into ammonia and shipped to ports around the world.

Energy Minister Andrew Parsons said there should be announcements made on successful bidders by late June or early July. He said it's possible multiple projects will be approved.

The Qalipu, World Energy and the provincial government are part of a delegation at the World Hydrogen Summit in the Netherlands this week.

The province signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Rotterdam — the largest port in Europe — off the top of the conference, to explore opportunities to work together.

Story continues

Europe is turning to hydrogen and ammonia to replace its reliance on fossil fuels, meet climate targets and replace energy that was supplied by Russia prior to the invasion of Ukraine.

It's a new industry, with lots of questions that still need to be worked out. Parsons told The St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday that the province is trying to balance due diligence with the pressure to be first to market.

Of the 19 proposals, the World Energy GH2 proposal has drawn significant protest on the Port au Port Peninsula, with demonstrators concerned about the potential for harm to the environment, such as clearing land to construct windmills.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador