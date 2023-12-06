Q4 2023 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you all for participating in this morning's call to review the results for our fourth quarter and year ended October 31st, 20 All23 statements in this conference call that are not historical facts should be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved by their nature. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors such risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in detail in the sections entitled Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis, particularly the portion of MD&A entitled Safe Harbor statement in our annual report on Form 10 K for the fiscal year ended October 31st, 2022, in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, except as otherwise required by applicable security laws. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Joining me today on the call are Ara Hovnanian, Chairman, President and CEO, Brad O'Connor, CFO and Treasurer, and David Micrus, and Vice President, Corporate Controller. I'll now turn the call over to Ara.

Ara K. Hovnanian

Thanks, Jeff, I'm going to review our full-year and fourth-quarter results and also comment on the current housing environment. Brad O'Connor, our CFO, will follow me with more details. And of course, we'll open it up to Q&A afterwards.

Our results from the fourth quarter benefited from strong demand for new homes, which is supported by strong demographic trends, the resilient job market and the low supply of existing homes for sale.

On Slide 5, we show our full year guidance in the first column and our final results for all of fiscal '23. In the second column, beginning at the top, our total revenues were $2.76 billion, above the high end of our guidance range. Our adjusted gross margin was 22.7% for the quarter, which is toward the high end of the range. Our SG&A ratio was 11.1%, which is at the very low end of the guidance. The combination of revenues above the upper end of the guidance, margins being near the top of the guidance and SG&A being very close to the bottom of the guidance contributed to a great year. In addition, we had a great quarter for land sales and JV profits. The combination resulted in EBITDA and pretax income being significantly above the guidance we gave our adjusted EBITDA was $427 million, and our adjusted pretax income was $283 million.

Our fully diluted EPS was $26.88 per share well above the high end of our guidance range. And finally, our book value came in at $73 per common share, also above the high end of our Orion range. Needless to say, we're pleased with our performance for the full year. If you go back to this time last year, when sales in the housing market stalled due to a quick climb in mortgage rates, we couldn't have imagined. Our performance would be this solid this year. By any measure, fiscal 23 was a good year.

Turning now to slide 6, overall gross margins, revenues and SG&A for the quarter were very similar to last year's results. The big improvement over last year and solid results were heavily influenced by land sales and JV profits that I described on the left-hand portion of this slide, you could see that land sale profits have been a regular part of our business for a long time on the right-hand portion of the slide, you can see that income from unconsolidated joint ventures has been an important part of our operations and have also been an important part for a long time going forward. Both of these will continue to materially contribute to our bottom line, but certainly may vary from quarter to quarter. This quarter was a good quarter for both on slide 7, we show three measures of profitability for our fourth quarter. On the upper left-hand portion of the slide, we show that our adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of '23 was $181 million, a 25% year-over-year increase. In the upper right-hand portion of the slide, you can see that our adjusted pretax income was $144 million this year, 38% increase over the prior year. Our strong profit was helped by a $21 million of land sale profits and over 2,100 homes delivered in our joint venture in Saudi Arabia, resulting in a $9 million profit. Even without these two tailwinds, our adjusted pretax income would still have been up compared to last year by 9%. And on the bottom of the slide, we show that our net income was up 75% year over year to $97 million. Net income from the quarter benefited from a $10.9 million state tax valuation allowance reversal and as our strong performance resulted in the using of more of our existing deferred tax state tax credits, we were able to recognize that benefit. On the other hand, 75% or 75% increase in net income to $97 million for the quarter was after a one-time $22 million loss on the extinguishment of debt related to our early debt redemption and refinancing.

Turning to Slide 8. On this slide, you can see that contracts per community for the fourth quarter increased 66% year over year. While last year was an easy comparison, the 8.3 contracts per community in the fourth quarter of '23 was only slightly below the long-term average of 8.8 contracts per community for the fourth quarter of '97 through the most recent quarter. While that doesn't sound exceptional, you've really got to consider what happened with mortgage rate during the fourth quarter. As you can see on the blue line on Slide 9. This all took place in an environment where interest rates rose sharply from 6.8% at the end of July to 7.8% at the end of October. That's 100 basis points in three months, 7.8% level was the highest mortgage rate since November of 2000. The gray line on this slide shows what happened to interest rates. Last year, we saw an even steeper increase in mortgage rates last year, which resulted in a precipitous drop in sales. However, once the rates came down from the highs. We experienced a pickup in sales in the late fall and winter, and we had a much stronger than expected spring selling season in '23. The encouraging news as it is that in the past few weeks, we've seen mortgage rates back off from the recent highs at the end of October. In addition, the interest rate outlook today is much brighter. Given better results from inflation data, it feels like we could experience the same pattern as last year in the coming spring selling season.

On Slide 10, we give more granularity and show the trend of monthly contracts per community compared to the same month in '22. For each month of the quarter, plus the month of November, the 1st month of fiscal '24. The slide shows contracts per community, including and excluding billed for rent contracts. No matter how you look at that. Our sales pace has improved significantly for each of the four months shown on this slide. Compared to the previous year, the amount of improvement was less in October and sales slowed more than we would expect seasonally but sales bounced back a bit in November ending with an increase of 43% compared to last year.

Finally, the sales pace in the first weekend in December has started off very strong and it's been much better than we would normally expect. Seasonal seasonally the month of November is typically a slower seasonal month than October, but this year, November has improved on a seasonally adjusted basis, and November only had four Sundays versus five Sundays in October.

Turning to slide 11, we show annual contracts per community on the far left side you can see that our average pace of 44 for the normal period we've mentioned in the past of '97 to '02. On the far right side, you can see, we ended the year with 40.7 contracts per community, which is close to our historical normal levels, although a little below.

Turning to slide 12, we show our contracts per community as of the quarter ended on September 30 of '23 compared to our peers that report contracts per community on a September quarter end at 10.5 contracts per community. Our sales pace per community is better than at all, but three of our peers that report community count for this time period.

On Slide 13, you can see that our year-over-year growth in contracts per community for the same period was the second highest among the peers. These last two slides illustrate that we're not only competitive, but we're getting more than our fair share of the contracts to be had in today's home market. Through this last weekend, weekly traffic in our communities and our website visits have both been continuing at very healthy levels indicating that future demand for new homes remains strong. One of the reasons we've been able to maintain such a strong sales pace is due to our pivot to start more quick move-in homes or QMIS. as we call them. The logic behind this pivot is that QM mines gives our customers more certainty regarding delivery dates and more certainty on what their mortgage rates will be at closing Q allies allow us to offer customers mortgage rate buydowns that would be cost prohibitive on homes with longer delivery dates for the full fiscal year, 62% of our customers that use the mortgage to purchase a home, use some form of interest rate buydown incentive. We're still evaluating whether this cure, my pivot will be more permanent on a long-term basis. One of the benefits of a greater supply of Q MIs is that we greatly reduced the complexity of choices for customers and significantly increased efficiencies for our trays and construction and purchasing teams. We're certainly becoming more proficient at producing monitoring and selling a greater number of QM MIs. And our quick pivot is a testament to our team's nimbleness.

If we turn to slide 14, you can see that after a significant shortage of Q MIs during the COVID surge in demand, we've gone from 1.5 fewer miles per community at the end of fiscal '21 to 7.3 Q MIs at the end of the fourth quarter of '23 we reached our goal of about seven fewer miles per community in fiscal 23, we've seen our QMI sales increase to about 60% of our sales for the full year versus 40%. Historically, that's a 15% increase. At this point. We plan to match our start schedule with our current sales base of each community and keep the overall level of QMI.'s relatively steady on a per community basis. Some investors have fear that homebuilders will overproduce cure mice. That's a fear that's been going on for the last year. Or so, but we simply don't see that in the field. Our focus continues to be to sell these two MIs before they're completed.

On Slide 15, we show existing homes for sale and QM eyes of all the homebuilders. The blue line shows the number of existing homes for sale around the country remains depressed at 1 million homes. That's less than half of the historical average of 2.1 million homes available for sale. We added a gray line to this slide, and the gray line represents existing homes plus started and completed new homes, the measure that the US Census Bureau uses for spec homes or QMI. The combined total today is 1.3 million homes, which is 1 million homes less than the historical average of 2.3 million homes. Frankly, I think the Census Bureau estimate of spec homes is high compared to what we see in the marketplace regardless even with the addition of specs with their measure, inventory available for homebuyers is very, very low. Hopefully, this alleviates some concern that there are too many fewer mines on the market the lower level of existing homes plus fewer mines for sales certainly helps our sales team and certainly helps our QMI strategy. Consumers have fewer homes to choose from whether they be existing homes or a combination of existing homes and QM buys. And as a result, direct homebuyers are turning to more new construction than they have in the past.

Moving to Slide 16. Due to the strength of demand for our homes, we were able to raise net home prices in 71% of our communities during the third quarter of this year. And in the fourth quarter that we just completed as mortgage rates increased rapidly, we were still able to raise prices again in 54% of our communities during the fourth quarter, the average price increased 17%, which is 3% of our average revenues per home for the quarter. These increases were generally small incremental week by week increase if demand remains strong. We expect to be able to continue to increase home prices moving forward. Keep in mind that these net home price increases I'm referring to are typically reductions in incentives or concessions. As a reminder, we do not assume future home price increases in our guidance and we do not assume future home price increases in underwriting new land acquisitions. We remain optimistic about our future growth prospects. And as you'll see in a moment, we spent one of the highest amounts on land and land development this quarter than we have in a long time, we're very focused on using our significant cash flow to both reduce debt and to fund substantial growth in communities and ultimately in deliveries in the new near future. Furthermore, we believe that favorable demographics, a persistently low supply of existing homes and a positive employment trends will support demand over the long term.

I'll now turn it over to Brad O'Connor our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Brad G. O�Connor

Thank you, Ara. Before I get further along, I want to take a moment to talk about the 2,176 deliveries and $9.4 million of profit from our unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the fourth quarter, we delivered the vast majority of our backlog from one large project, which led to significant project profit. The project was done in conjunction with the Kingdom's Ministry of Housing and was structured such that the homes are recognized as deliveries all at once that project is basically complete and we are beginning the start-up phase on two new communities. Those two new communities, along with an additional community not yet started, will provide an opportunity for another 1,000 homes with several more in the works. The Saudi government is involved in all three projects in fiscal 24. We don't expect this unconsolidated joint venture to contribute significant deliveries or income since the new communities are in start-up mode. However, the housing market in Saudi Arabia is rock solid and is not exhibiting the same slowdown that we are seeing in the US, the reservations at our newest community, which opened recently have been robust.

Now beginning with slide 17, you can see that we ended the quarter with a total of 129 communities open for sale, 113 of those communities were wholly owned. We opened 22 new wholly owned communities and closed 11 wholly-owned communities during the fourth quarter. We also closed out of four unconsolidated JV communities during the fourth quarter. We expect our community count to grow further in fiscal '24 however, we are not going to project the number given given how existing teams can sell out ahead of schedule and new community openings can be delayed for a variety of reasons. But we are focused on attaining substantial community count growth this year.

Turning to slide 18, during the rapid increase in mortgage rates last summer, we suspended most new land acquisitions for a few quarters. As a result, our lot count declined. However, as housing demand recovered, we jumped back into the land market at the end of the third quarter of '23 we saw a small sequential increase in total lots controlled in the fourth quarter of '23. We saw an even bigger sequential increase as well as a modest year-over-year increase in total lots controlled in the last two quarters. Our lots control has increased by 3,000 homes. These transactions were underwritten in a challenging market with high interest rates, yet still met our underwriting hurdles. We ended fiscal '23 with 31,726 lots controlled. One interesting trend to point out on this slide that while our total lots controlled grew in the last two quarters. There was a sequential decrease in the number of owned lots each and every quarter over the last year. Our land teams are actively engaging with land sellers and negotiating for new land parcels that meet our underwriting standards.

Our corporate land committee calendar continues to be busy, which is an indication that our lot count should continue to increase over time, but not always in a straight line by using current home prices, including the cost of appropriate mortgage rate buydowns, current construction costs and current sales base to underwrite to a 20%-plus internal rate of return. Our underwriting standards automatically self adjust to any changes in market conditions. We are finding many opportunities and are very focused on growing our top line for the long term.

On slide 19, we show our percentage of lots controlled via option increased from 46% in the fourth quarter of fiscal '15 to 77% in the fourth quarter of fiscal '23. This increase is intentional and has been a focus of our land-light, high inventory turn land strategy. We are pleased with the progress we have made.

Turning now to Slide 20. Compared to our peers, you see that we continue to have one of the higher percentages of land controlled via option, and we are significantly above median.

Next on slide 21, we show a year supply of owned lots for us and our peers with 1.5 years supply of owned lots. We have the third lowest year supply as the previous three slides show. We are very focused on increasing the percentage of lots we controlled through options, which provides the benefits of higher inventory turn, increased return on capital and land risk mitigation.

Turning now to slide 22, compared to our peers, we continue to have the third highest inventory turnover rate. High inventory turns are a key component of our overall strategy. We believe we have opportunities to continue to increase our use of land option and to further improve our inventory turns and our returns on inventory in future periods.

On slide 23, you can see one way to improve. Our inventory turns is by shortening our cycle times. We made good progress reducing our cycle times in the second half of fiscal '23. As you can see on this slide, our cycle times have decreased to an average of 160 days. The decrease through the year is meaningful progress and brings us closer to our pre-pandemic cycle time of about four months or 120 days.

Turning to slide 24 after $220 million of new land and land development spend in our fourth quarter, which was the third highest quarterly land spend since 2010 when we first reported the data and after retiring early $100 million of debt in August, we ended the quarter with $564 million of liquidity, more than twice as much as the high end of our targeted liquidity range. This is the highest level of liquidity we have reported since the third quarter of 2009. When we had a much larger revolver after the quarter ended. We used some excess cash for early retirement of $114 million of bonds.

Turning now to slide 25, the top half of this slide shows our maturity ladder as of July 31, 2023 at the end of our third quarter. On the bottom of this slide, we show our debt maturity ladder at the end of the fourth quarter, pro forma for the debt retirement in November that I just mentioned, we took a significant step to improving our maturity ladder. During the quarter, we refinanced over $600 million of secured debt that was to come due during the first and second quarters of fiscal 26. The new debt is made up of two tranches. The first is $225 million of 8% secured debt that comes due in the fourth quarter of '28 and the second is $430 million of '11 and three-quarter percent secured debt that comes due in the fourth quarter of '29. Not only did we extend the maturities on this debt, but we did so in only nominal a nominal increase in annual interest incurred. Furthermore, and as important, we also extended the maturity on our revolver by two years until the third quarter of fiscal '26. The latest debt reduction and refinancing shows that we remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet. Given our remaining $303 million of deferred tax assets, we will not have to pay federal income taxes on approximately $1.1 billion of future pretax earnings. This benefit will continue to significantly enhance enhance our cash flow in years to come and will accelerate our progress of paying down debt and improving our balance sheet while simultaneously growing our top line.

Our financial guidance for the first quarter of fiscal '24 assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including no further deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates. Our guidance assumes continued extended construction cycle times averaging five to six months compared to our pre COVID cycle time for construction of approximately four months. Further, it excludes any impact to SG&A expenses from our phantom stock expense related solely to the stock price movement from our $69.48 stock price at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013.

Slide 26,shows the guide. It shows our guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 24. We expect total revenues for the first quarter of 24 to be between $525,000 million $625,000 million. We also expect adjusted gross margin to be in the range of 22% to 23.5% and SG&A as a percent of total revenue to be between 12.5% and 13.5%. Our guidance for adjusted EBITDA is a range between $55 million and $70 million. And our adjusted pretax income for the first quarter of fiscal 24 is expected to be between $25million and $40 million.

Turning to Slide 27. Here we show the progress we've made to date to reduce debt and our net debt to cap. Starting in the upper left-hand portion of the slide, we show the growth in equity over the past few years. And in the upper right-hand portion, you can see the progress we've made in reducing our net debt, including the redemptions we made in fiscal 23, we reduced our net debt by $844 million since the beginning of fiscal 20.

On the bottom of the slide, you can see that net debt to net cap at the end of fiscal '23 was 54.9%, which is a significant improvement from where we were at the beginning of fiscal 20 we still have more work to do to achieve our goal of a mid 30% level. But we've made significant progress and are well on our way to getting there. Our balance sheet has improved significantly over the last five years, and we expect to continue to make significant progress moving forward.

Turning now to slide 28, it shows the compounded annual growth rate of our book value per share from the end of 2021. Through the fourth quarter of fiscal 23, our compounded annual growth rate was 238%.

Slide 29 shows our book value growth rate compared to our peers, helped by the fact that we started at a low number. Our growth rate is much higher than our peers. We think it is important to consider how rapidly our book value is increasing when evaluating an appropriate price to book ratio compared to our peers. This is part of the reason that we think it is inappropriate to only look at our price-to-book compared to our peers.

Turning to Slide 50. Not only has our book value per share have been growing at an extremely strong rate. But on this slide, we show that compared to our peers, we had the second highest return on equity at 42.9% over the last 12 months.

Turning to slide 31, we show compared to our peers that we have one of the highest consolidated EBIT returns on investment at 34.3%, while our ROE. was helped by our leverage our EBIT return on investment, a true measure of pure homebuilding performance without without regard to leverage, was the highest among our midsized peers. Over the last several years, we have consistently had one of the highest EBIT ROIs among our peers. Eventually, investors will recognize our consistent superior returns on capital, reduced leverage and significantly improved balance sheet. As a result, our stock price multiples should increase.

On slide 32, we show our price-to-book multiple compared to our peers. We currently trade near the median of our peers. Given our rapidly growing book value, we think it would be appropriate to consider a variety of metrics included, including EBIT return on investment, enterprise value to EBITDA and our price to earnings multiple when establishing a fair value for our stock. We believe when all our fundamental financial metrics are considered, our stock is a compelling value.

Turning to Slide 33. Here, you can see that when we compare our enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA, we had the lowest ratio despite our outperformance on a return basis and on slide 34, we show the trailing 12 month price to earnings ratio for us in our peer group based on our price earnings multiple of 3.68 times at yesterday's closing stock price of $98.90, we are trading at a 56% discount to the homebuilding industry average P/E ratio. We recognize that our stock may trade at a discount to the group because of our our our higher leverage. However, given our 42.9% return on equity, our industry-leading growth in book value our top-quartile EBIT return on investment, combined with our rapidly improving balance sheet, we believe our stock continues to be the most undervalued in the entire universe of public homebuilders. We remain focused on further strengthening our balance sheet, including further reduction in our debt levels.

I will now turn it back to Ara for some brief closing remarks.

Ara K. Hovnanian

Saying spread here, we are reporting our year-end results. And in many regards, it feels an awful lot like it did exactly a year ago. The most recent sales pace is down from where it was earlier in the year, but we're reporting a strong fourth quarter and year end this year. I feel like we're in a better position than we were last year instead of scoring to build up a supply of Q MIs for the spring selling season. Our construction teams have ramped up our starts and we already have a healthy level of Q MIs in our communities throughout the country for the spring selling season. Additionally, our mortgage company, along with our sales and marketing teams have various below market rate mortgages that we're currently offering to our buyers, our gross margins are high enough to absorb costs of these mortgage rate buydowns. This is partially due to the year-over-year reductions in more and lumber costs. We're about to enter a seasonally slow time of the year from home sales. There is a lot that we've learned over the last year and our balance sheet is stronger than it was a year ago, we're going to be ready to hit the ground running coming this spring selling season rather than playing catch-up like we did last year. Rates seem to be trending down earlier than last year, which will be helpful for buyer psychology. We're hopeful that this preparation will lead to some strong results for the upcoming spring selling season.

Turning to Slide 35. I understand that some have been skeptical about our ability to produce superior results. We hope that our continued results create a few more believers that recognize the risk return opportunity our fourth quarter pretax profit was almost 40% higher than last year. Our contracts were up 56% compared to last year and up 43% compared to November of 23, we had an 80% increase in year over year book value per share. We've reduced net debt by $844 million since the beginning of 20 at the high end of our first quarter '24 adjusted pretax guidance results in more than 100% increase in our from our first quarter '23 results and our excess liquidity at the end of the year was one of the highest we have had in more than 14 years and positions us for strong growth and continued balance sheet improvement, and we hope that our continued strong results turned some skeptics into believers.

That concludes our formal comments, and we'll be happy to open it up for Q&A.

Hey, guys. Good morning and congrats on the great quarter and year. And all the progress on the operations and balance sheet are very impressive. So I think that you went through a lot there in terms of the balance sheet and the cash flow. And I guess as you think about the go forward and kind of putting aside what the market's going to do clearly the last decade or so you're you've been trying to balance those two objectives kind of maintaining at a certain volume pace while paying down. But if I look at your top line of your closings, you've generally held pretty steady over the last decade or so 4,000 to 5,000 closings per year range. Do you think the Company is positioned now at a point where you can more aggressively target volume growth and market share gains? Or should we kind of expect over the next several years more of kind of the balance between those two?

Ara K. Hovnanian

That's a good question, Alan. And we have certainly been focused on taking our excess cash flow and reducing leverage, and we've accomplished a lot with that. The last few years of making about $1 billion pretax has certainly helped us a lot, especially since we're not paying cash taxes right now. So we feel like we've really made substantial progress in debt reduction. We've made substantial progress in equity increases. So we're definitely going to get more aggressive and a top line growth in the coming years, significantly more aggressive and I think you're going to see that in the results. We found a formula. We don't talk a lot about our actual home strategy, but we think we've got one that's working quite well. And I think our EBIT to ROI. results year after year beating our peers shows that. And now we want to take that same result and add to it some top line growth. And we think that's even going to turbocharge the results that we've been producing.

I'll look forward to seeing that.

Yes, it would hurt a little bit of a conflicting message in terms of what's going on in the pricing side. You kind of gave that very helpful chart in terms of percentage of communities that you're raising, prices press release, you kind of alluded to, it was hard to tell whether you're actually increasing incentives or whether you're more just kind of viewing that as a lever that you could pull? I mean, rates were to remain volatile and go back up again. So how have incentive has been trending over the last, call it, six to eight. What are you doing specifically on the rate buydown side in terms of fueling additional sales?

Brad G. O�Connor

Yes. And I think the way to think about the incentives is community-by-community where we need to make adjustments. So we talk about the price increases that have been in some of the 54% of the communities on average, basically net of incentives. But there are communities where we've had to increase incentives or whether that's through mortgage rate buydowns or other forms of concessions in the remarks, we told you that the deliveries for this fiscal year, about 62% of those that had mortgages use some form of rate buydown. And I know that for the month of October's contracts, it was about 70%. So it will vary with what's going on with rate that doesn't surprise me in October when rates jumped up that we saw more use of rate buydowns, those rates come back down, maybe that will taper off. So we have to think and consider all of those things as we do our projections and there's also a change in the mix of communities that deliver in the first quarter versus the fourth. So all of those things together can cause the slight decline in margin that we're expecting for the first quarter compared to the fourth. And that being said, we are selling more selling more acute MIs and delivering them in the quarter. So there's still some sales to go that we have to project what the margins will be as opposed to having it in backlog.

Ara K. Hovnanian

I don't really need rational color. I'll add is we tend to see more incentives on the West Coast than the East Coast and the East Coast is certainly an important part of our business.

The other thing is we see a little more incentive in the entry level buyer and the entry-level product who's very dependent on qualifying. So the mortgage rate buydowns really helped. But those I mean, more incentives. We also have a significant part of our business, which is active adult. There. We use far fewer incentives. Most of our active adult buyers get no mortgage or a very small mortgage, and they're not worried about giving up a 3% mortgage because they probably paid up paid off their old 3% mortgage. So we're seeing a lot less incentive there compared to the first time, and we've got a sizable chunk in the middle on our move up homes. So a overall we're feeling pretty good about the trend in in-center.

Got it. If I could just squeeze in one follow-up then on that margin point. And Brad, thank you for all that moving pieces there. I know you're not guiding beyond 1Q. Is it fair to assume you did roughly a 23% gross margin this year as a whole. That's kind of roughly where your 1Q guide is. Is it safe to assume that that's kind of where you see the business for the foreseeable future plus or minus, absent any significant changes in market conditions?

Ara K. Hovnanian

Or are there any significant mix factors that we should be aware of Alan, I'd say there's no significant mix factors. We are trying to introduce a few more active adult, but it's not meaningful enough and to make a huge difference. I mean, frankly, the market has moved around a lot and the rates have moved around a lot. So we're extremely hesitant to provide more guidance than we're providing. I think a quarter out a as fairly reasonable know, margins are going to be very dependent on what we have to do and incentives what happens with lumber costs and a variety of other factors. But on the whole. I don't know what we can tell you a fourth quarter, our sales are up dramatically compared to last year and we're giving you our first quarter, which is almost double last year. So you can reach whatever conclusions you want. Our crystal ball is not so clear to give longer guidance than the quarter.

Understood. I appreciate.

Brad G. O�Connor

Ara K. Hovnanian

Well, thanks so much. We're pleased with the good quarter. We think we've got some more good news and quarters to come and look forward to sharing those with you. Thank you.

