Q4 2022 Zebra Technologies Corp Earnings Call

Anders Gustafsson; CEO & Director; Zebra Technologies Corporation

Joachim Heel; Chief Revenue Officer; Zebra Technologies Corporation

Michael A. Steele; VP of IR; Zebra Technologies Corporation

Nathan Andrew Winters; CFO; Zebra Technologies Corporation

William J. Burns; Chief Product & Solutions Officer; Zebra Technologies Corporation

Brian Paul Drab; Partner & Analyst; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Damian Karas; Associate Director and Equity Research Associate of Electric Equipment & Multi-Industry; UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Guy Drummond Hardwick; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

James Andrew Ricchiuti; Senior Analyst; Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Keith Michael Housum; MD & Equity Research Analyst; Northcoast Research Partners, LLC

Meta A. Marshall; VP; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Paul Chung; VP & IT Hardware Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Robert W. Mason; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Thomas Allen Moll; MD & Equity Research Analyst; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Michael A. Steele

Good morning, and welcome to Zebra's fourth quarter conference call. This presentation is being simulcast on our website at investors.zebra.com, and will be archived there for at least 1 year. Our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in our SEC filings.

Anders Gustafsson

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. It was a strong finish to a challenging year, with sales and profitability near the high end of our outlook. For the quarter, we realized sales growth of approximately 4%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.5%, an 80-basis-point increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.75, a 5% increase from the prior year, and strong free cash flow. Our team recovered from distribution challenges in North America to drive record sales volumes, which more than offset softer sales in our EMEA region. From a solutions offering perspective, printing, data capture, tablets and RFID were bright spots, more than offsetting lower sales of mobile computers.

Nathan Andrew Winters

Thank you, Anders. Let's start with the P&L on Slide 7. In Q4, net sales increased 2.5%, including the impact of currency and acquisitions, and 3.9% on an organic basis. Our Asset Intelligence and Tracking segment increased 13.5%, driven by double-digit growth in printing. Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment sales were approximately flat, with mixed performance among our offerings. We realized particularly strong growth in data capture solutions, including RFID as well as rugged tablets. Mobile computing sales declined, primarily due to challenging prior year compares, particularly in EMEA. We also drove growth across services and software with strong service attach rates.

William J. Burns

Thank you, Nathan. Before I talk about the progress we are making on our vision, I'd like to take a moment to thank Anders for his exceptional leadership with Zebra over the last 15 years. Through disciplined organic investment and strategic acquisitions, he's led the transformation of Zebra. He sponsored an innovative and authentic culture that has received many awards recognizing Zebra as a great place to work. Also under his leadership, shareholder value creation has significantly exceeded broader market benchmarks. I'm excited to build upon Anders legacy by continuing to advance our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision.

Michael A. Steele

Thanks, Bill. We'll now open the call to Q&A. We ask that you limit yourself to 1 question and 1 follow-up so that we can get through as many of you as possible.

Damian Karas

And congrats on the quarter. So my first question is related to your sales outlook. And in particular, we've heard some of your competitors and even one of your major distribution partners recently talking about inventory channel destocking taking place. I'm just curious if you guys are seeing the negative impact from that at all? And to what extent that's factored into your guidance for the year?

Anders Gustafsson

Yes. Starting on the channel inventory side, our -- the global channel inventory levels are healthy for us, and we see solid sell-through signals and -- particularly, that's true for our run rate business. Inventory levels have rebounded in 2022 for our -- in our channel. But you've got to remember that, at the end of 2021, the industry was going through some very substantial supply chain constraints and the channel was nearly stocked out. So in 2022, that rebounded to some degree, but more back to normal levels. But inventory levels, in absolute dollar terms in our channel compared to, say, pre-pandemic is up. But if you normalize that around days on hand inventory, which is how we really measure the health of the inventory in the channel, that is actually only up by a couple of days compared to pre-pandemic.

Damian Karas

Got it. That makes sense. And then switching gears to the margin trajectory here. If we kind of look at the low end of that adjusted EBITDA guidance, it doesn't suggest much improvement, especially when you kind of look at the notable step down you guys are expecting in the premium supply chain cost. So I was wondering if you could maybe just give a sense on how you're thinking about that margin guidance range? And as it relates to the $50 million premium costs, are you basically assuming that, that's more or less eliminated by the third quarter?

Nathan Andrew Winters

So David, this is Nathan. If you look at our guide for the year, an EBITDA of 22% to 23%, it's 1 point higher than we were in 2022. And as you mentioned, the primary driver is the supply chain improvements, which is about 2 points of improvement, but that's being offset by 1 point of FX for the year, particularly here in the first half on the comps from where the FX -- the rate was a year ago in the euro. We also have pricing actions we've taken throughout the year that are flowing through, and that's largely offsetting material labor costs predicted for the year. So that's how to frame it. We're definitely seeing the flow-through from the improvement in premium supply chain costs and lower freight rates, but FX is the real headwind that's offsetting it.

James Andrew Ricchiuti

I wonder if you could provide us with your general outlook for the projects business in '23. Are you seeing any changes? You've expressed some caution that you're seeing from some customers. But what's your outlook for that part of the business?

William J. Burns

Yes, Joe, I'd say -- this is Bill. I'd say overall that, from a macro environment, we're seeing really mixed signals. As you said, we're seeing, on one hand, really elongated sales cycles and some softening of demand, especially from some select large customers. That's resulting in some delays in pushouts. We saw that in first quarter -- sorry, in fourth quarter, and it's reflected in our first quarter and 2023 outlook.

Joachim Heel

Jim, this is Joe Heel. Maybe 1 or 2 additional data points on this. As we entered the year, our pipeline of large projects was about the same as it was the year before. So quite strong, and we're quite satisfied with how solid that pipeline of large deals was. When we are talking about caution and softness, I would say it's sort of the best possible thing you can hope for if you're in sales, which is, customers are keeping the projects. In some cases, they are delaying the start time at them. In some cases, they are rolling them out over a longer period of time. But I would say those are few and far between at this point, and that's really the nature of what's driving some caution on our front.

James Andrew Ricchiuti

It's helpful color. And the follow-up question I have is just as you went through Q4 and thus far this year, have you seen any changes in demand, meaningful changes, either in some of your major geographic regions or major market verticals?

Joachim Heel

Yes. I can also speak to that. I think we have a few anomalies that you're aware of, right? You know about our exit from Russia prior year. So that revenue is obviously not there. You probably expected that, in the Chinese market, we would have less revenue this quarter than we had in the quarter -- same quarter prior year because of the COVID situation. By the way, that is very quickly recovering. We're seeing a quick recovery of that. So those are perhaps some of the changes. But other than that, I couldn't say that there's a major shift in region or vertical makeup of our revenue structure.

Paul Chung

So just on the EBITDA margin guide up this year, can you expand on kind of the gross margin versus OpEx dynamic and driving that outlook? Freight's coming down materially, but just want to get a sense for gross margin expansion expected throughout the year, with 1Q most likely be in the trough? And then I have a follow-up.

Nathan Andrew Winters

Yes. So Paul, if you look at the full year guide on EBITDA, I mean both the supply chain improvements and FX both will flow through from a margin perspective. So I think we expect margin to -- gross margin to increase throughout the year because of those 2 dynamics. I think from an OpEx scaling, we'd say roughly flat to in line with prior year just as we work through some of the increasing compensation and incentive compensation year-on-year. But again, I think, largely, the benefit in EBITDA would flow through mostly in gross margin.

Paul Chung

Got you. And then just on the RFID opportunity, how large is the contribution to the business today? I mean, you guys have been in the market for a long time. So where are you seeing accelerating growth, and some use cases across retail and other verticals?

William J. Burns

Yes, I would say that -- this is Bill, Paul. The low single digits is the size we think about. We're excited about the RFID opportunity. As we mentioned in the remarks that we've just won our largest RFID opportunity ever really in the T&L space. And we've seen RFID move from just really retail into retail supply chain, now into the broader supply chain and opportunities within transportation logistics, which is really around parcel and others that create really an opportunity of a wider served use cases. And in retail, we're seeing large retailers mandate the tagging of items within retail. We're seeing new opportunities there around loss prevention. As I mentioned, T&L opportunities, we're seeing quick-serve restaurants deploy RFID. In the NFL, we're doing both active and passive RFID. So we just renewed the contract there within -- in our relationship within the NFL.

Joachim Heel

Let me add 1 other thing, Paul, to that, which is, I think tipping points in the RFID market have been claimed several times in history, and I don't think we want to say that today, but there are some very exciting developments in this market that we're certainly bullish on. One of them is, last year, one of our largest retailers announced that they were converting significant portions of their operation to RFID. And the win that Bill mentioned earlier in his remarks, that we just -- which was a record RFID deal, the largest in certainly our business and we believe in the industry, is in T&L. And so with 2 large retailer and a large T&L company adopting RFID, what this will do, we think, is that it will drive economies of scale in the market and also be a lighthouse for other competitors in these segments to adopt this technology, which provides significant improvements in throughput time and productivity, in addition to the economies of scale that delivers for the broader market. So we're pretty excited about this and foresee some strong growth for it.

Keith Michael Housum

Joe, just unpacking some of the guidance a little bit. When you're seeing deals that are being delayed or kind of spread out, perhaps can you give us a little bit of color about the momentum or the motivation that the companies have in doing so? Is it business specific issues? Are they worried about the economy, perhaps a little bit of guidance there?

Joachim Heel

Yes. Keith, this is Joe Heel again. What we're hearing from those customers is mostly that they are looking to adapt their spending to their budgets. And if we think about retailers, which probably make up a meaningful portion of some of those situations where we're seeing that, they are adapting their budgets to what they see as demand in for their business. And as they're doing that, they're asking to spread -- they still need our technology. I think that's the important piece that we see, and why we're seeing a push out or maybe a delay in the deployment schedule. So they're trying to fit it in because they know they need this technology, but they're trying to adapt when they're spending the money to when they think it will be available in their business. I think that's the best description.

Keith Michael Housum

Great. I appreciate it. And Bill, just trying to unpack a little bit more about the supply chain issues as my follow-up here. Do you guys see still the middle of the year when supply chain issues really become alleviated and you're back to pre-pandemic levels?

William J. Burns

Yes. I think that -- I mean, from an availability perspective, I think we're pretty much there. I mean we're seeing components move into reasonable, much more reasonable lead times, not all, but many. The majority of our items have come back to normal delivery time frames overall. So I think that we feel good about our supply chain and the recovery of that, really almost the majority of almost everything really in first quarter is what I say, from our supply chain perspective.

Nathan Andrew Winters

Yes. Keith, the only thing -- this is Nathan. I'd add is, it's obviously a dynamic environment, and we're monitoring it in terms of events and shutdowns and things like that, that could disrupt that. And I'd also say it's also relative. If you look at our freight rates is a great example. It's meaningfully better than where they were a year ago or even 6 months ago, but still we're still paying 2 to 3x what we pay pre-pandemic. So I think it's also relative in terms of where we were historically to where we've been a year ago in terms of how we feel about the overall supply chain.

Meta A. Marshall

Just a couple of questions for me. One, you mentioned longer deal cycles, but I guess I was just wondering, is there any change to kind of the deal sizing that they're putting together of maybe looking at some lower-cost SKUs or outfitting kind of fewer reps? Just any change to kind of the overall deal size that's worth noting?

Joachim Heel

Meta, Joe Heel here. In terms of the longer -- in terms of the nature of these longer deal cycles, generally, we have not seen downsizing of deals or down tiering of devices. I could think of maybe 1 or 2 instances. It's more what I was describing earlier to Keith where the deal is being elongated in terms of either the deployment schedule over instead of taking it all in Q1, they're going to take it over 3 quarters for the rest of the year, or they might say, I don't want to take it in Q1, I want to take it in Q2. That's the most common one. Downsizing, I would say not so much, right? We're not seeing that as much.

William J. Burns

Yes. From a Matrox perspective, I can take that, Joe. I think, overall, we're encouraged certainly by the progress of Matrox. It performed well in 2022 with actually a record year. The integration is moving as planned. As kind of a quick reminder, the Matrox is really complementary to our organic investment that we made in the fixed industrial scanning and smart camera market. It really brought to us the breadth and depth of the portfolio that our partners were encouraging us to have in that marketplace. So it brought vision controllers and frame grabbers and 3D sensors along with a portfolio of software solutions and a software library to meet many use cases in that marketplace overall. So I'd say we're happy with the progress so far. It's -- there's lots of opportunities for us out there in machine vision across manufacturing, and transportation logistics is the primary markets that we're focused on and things are going well so far.

Guy Drummond Hardwick

Particularly as it pertains to your Q1 guidance, can you give us some sort of trends as to the difference between Zebra sales into the channel and then the distributor sales out of the channel, and maybe also how that differs from direct business?

Nathan Andrew Winters

So maybe just to frame the Q1 guide of minus 4% to minus 1%, again, as we mentioned before, we have, again, backlog and pipeline to support the outlook. We've actually had a solid start to the quarter, both in shipments into the channel as well as we're seeing nice momentum from a sales out, particularly on the run rate business. We're also realizing some nice price realization, which is about 1 point of benefit in the quarter. So I'd say, early on, again, seeing nice momentum both from a sales in and sales out. I'd say the -- but the guide also reflects, as we've talked about before, more the uncertainty in the environment and that cautious behavior, particularly as a lot of our customers are finalizing their capital budgets for the year.

Guy Drummond Hardwick

Just a follow up. Is it correct that the gross margin benefit from supply chain, declining supply chain headwinds should be most significant in Q1?

Nathan Andrew Winters

From a year-on-year perspective, if you look at the EBITDA guide of approximately 21%, the supply chain benefit or the premium supply chain benefit is about 3 points, but that's offset by 2 points of FX. So that's -- those are the kind of main drivers from a year-on-year. But yes, you're right. From a year-on-year perspective, Q1 last year was about the peak in terms of premium supply chain costs.

Robert W. Mason

I just wanted to circle back again to your commentary around the run rate business. Several times you've commented on healthy sales there, sell out. I'm just curious, how much visibility do you have into the booking's trends in that part of the business? And is it seeing any of the elongated deal cycles or any sense of that?

Joachim Heel

Joe Heel, here. The run rate has been very strong, I would say, for Q4, in particular, and we're seeing that continue into Q1. We -- in terms of visibility, this is the type of business where people obviously don't book big deals with us. They go to distributors and buy what they have on their shelf. So the visibility is typically based on our conversations with distributors and what they're telling us they're seeing as their order intake. And so it's much less of a visibility. But what we have so far, even in the first weeks of this quarter, has been very strong. So we've been pleasantly surprised, in particular, for printing and scanning, which were areas of our business that we didn't have as much stock over the course of the last year. And as a result, we're very pleased to see that, that run rate in printing and scanning in particular, is so resilient, right? That customers are staying loyal to us and continuing to buy again from the distributors.

Anders Gustafsson

Maybe there's 2 further points on that. One will be that we don't necessarily have the same visibility into each and in every deal, but this is one where you have a large number of orders, so you get kind of a more statistical confidence from that. And if you look at historically, our run rate business tends to be more of a longer cycle business for us. If we have a strong quarter, it tends not to be kind of 1 strong quarter and then it drops down. It tends to be that we have 4 to 6 quarters of strength in those -- in that cycle. So it's followed by maybe 1 or 2 quarters of a little softer demand. So we would expect this to continue for a few more quarters.

Robert W. Mason

Understood. Understood. And then I wanted to go back to your geographic commentary. I think when you mentioned Asia, you called out Japan was strong. I think, historically, Japan has not necessarily been a large market for you. Could you just outline maybe what you're seeing in Japan, what your expectations might be there? If anything is changing on that front?

Anders Gustafsson

First, I'd say we're very pleased with the performance of the quarter. We had record sales. We came in above the high end of our outlook. We executed very well, I think, and recovered from the distribution network challenges that we had in Q3, and we drove double-digit sales in North America. We talked earlier about the strength we've seen in kind of run rate business, and we see that certainly in small and midsized customers. And we had particularly strong growth from a solutions perspective with print, data capture, RFID, tablets, but partially offset by lower mobile computing sales in Europe, due in part to the exit from Russia in Q1 of last year.

Joachim Heel

And I'll add one thing to that. So Japan is the third largest market that we operate in. And it's one, as you say correctly, where our share in the past had been relatively low. But 2 important things have changed that I think have given us some really good momentum here. Anders has mentioned it. The first thing that's changed is that the market has begun to embrace Android. And this may seem like it's out of pace, and it is much later than many other markets in the world that, that market has made the mobile computing shift from Windows to Android, and that has given us a big opportunity, right? Because many of the local Japanese competitors, who have dominated that market, have not been as quick with Android as we have, and that has given us an opportunity, and that's a great example is this postal carrier deal that Anders mentioned. That's what we did.

Brian Paul Drab

I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit more about what you're seeing in the different verticals? I'm not sure you've really tell that out this morning in terms of manufacturing, retail, transportation, logistics, healthcare. I assume you want to give expected growth rates for those verticals in 2023, but if you could even give ranges or rank order where you're expecting the most strength or the weakest performance?

Anders Gustafsson

That can be a long answer. So I'll give you -- start a little bit high, and then we can pick up a couple of the verticals maybe here, but across all our verticals, as I said, we are seeing very strong secular trends to digitize and automate workflows and empower frontline workers in a now much more labor-constrained environment. And these trends continue to drive an increased need for our type of solutions across a wide range of vertical end markets. You specifically mentioned manufacturing. We had a very strong performance in Q4 in manufacturing. We had a number of very significant wins that we were very proud of. We are mentioned the one in the automotive side in my prepared remarks.

Brian Paul Drab

Well, I mean I was just wondering if you could comment, even just briefly or just a bullet point on each one, transportation logistics, up or down in 2023, healthcare up or down, retail up or down, just directionally even, and anything on all of the 4 major verticals you play in?

Anders Gustafsson

I think that we probably will leave kind of the outlook around the overall corporate level. But maybe I'll just say that for -- in retail, in 2022, we had approximately flat sales in retail vertical with some very broad-based growth that offset the pullback of 1 very large customer. So you can see the strong momentum we have across the industry where we could offset a very large customer pulling back in a pretty big way. So the diversification we have across all of these verticals is definitely helping us to mitigate kind of volatility and drive more consistent results.

Thomas Allen Moll

I wanted to start on the revenue outlook you've provided for 2023, which you've described as embedding a cautious approach. When you use that word cautious, are you primarily referring to some of the spending patterns among the large customers that you referenced? Or is this more a philosophical adjustment you've made where you look at your opportunities and maybe you discount the probability of conversion on some of these deals higher than you typically would just given the macro uncertainty?

Nathan Andrew Winters

Tommy, this is Nathan. I think, as you look at the full year guide, which is about, from an organic perspective, slightly down at the midpoint, as you mentioned before, I think it's a combination of the 2, right, both kind of cautious in the overall assumptions due to the macro environment and how that's going to play out through the rest of the year as well as to your other point of how we kind of look at each -- look at some of those large opportunities and probability weight those for the year. And we think, we believe the range we provided is appropriate given that overall uncertainty.

William J. Burns

Yes, I'd just add that I think we feel good about our business. I think this is really all about macro uncertainty. I mean I think we think that we're going to continue to take share in 2023. That's how we see it. We're the leader across the core markets we serve. We've got attractive opportunities across the adjacencies and the expansion business we've invested in. So I think we feel good about our business. I think the uncertainty really is around what's happening around macro, and we're clearly seeing some of that come through in our results in Q4 and our guide for Q1 and '23.

Thomas Allen Moll

And if the macro were to deteriorate, could you rank order or maybe just identify 1 or 2 of the key verticals where you would expect to see that pressure first versus maybe some of the verticals where you would expect more a secular growth trend through the year? Is that possible?

William J. Burns

I'm not sure we'd see it as separate verticals. What I'd say is that the across the diversification of our solutions and our verticals actually give us kind of resiliency in a downturn, which would dampen some of the cyclicality. So I think this diverse solutions based that we have in product portfolio and the new investments we're making is dampen cyclicality across that customer base. So I'm not sure we'd see it as one worse than the other. I mean, Joe may want to add to it. But I think that we think overall that we're going to take a disciplined approach to OpEx during the year and focus our investments. I think that, from that perspective, I don't think we see 1 vertical over another.

Anders Gustafsson

You could think of maybe as healthcare as 1 that will be more resilient. I think the economic cycles will probably not impact healthcare as much. So it's been our fastest-growing vertical over quite a while, and we would expect that to continue to do well, more irrespective of the economic outlook.

Anders Gustafsson

So as I wrap up my 62nd earnings call, I would like to again thank our partners, customers and employees for their contributions in transforming Zebra. I am proud of the progress we have made together and believe we will continue to prosper with Bill as our next CEO. I also want to thank our analysts and investors for your continued support of Zebra. Although this will be my last earnings call, I look forward to ensuring a smooth leadership transition and starting my new role as Executive Chair, while continuing to support Bill and Zebra's ongoing success. Have a great day, everyone.

