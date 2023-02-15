Q4 2022 Wesco International Inc Earnings Call

Participants

David S. Schulz; Executive VP & CFO; WESCO International, Inc.

John J. Engel; Chairman, President & CEO; WESCO International, Inc.

Scott Louis Gaffner; SVP of IR; WESCO International, Inc.

Christopher D. Glynn; MD & Senior Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Christopher M. Dankert; SVP; Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

David John Manthey; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Deane Michael Dray; MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Kenneth H. Newman; Associate; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Nigel Edward Coe; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Samuel John Darkatsh; MD & Research Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Hello, and welcome to WESCO's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Please note that this event is being recorded.

Scott Louis Gaffner

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I wanted to remind you that certain statements made on this call contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and, by their nature, are subject to inherent uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Please see our webcast slides as well as company's SEC filings for additional risk factors and disclosures. Any forward-looking information relayed on this call speaks only as of this date, and the company undertakes no obligation to update the information to reflect the changed circumstances.

John J. Engel

Thank you, Scott, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be with you today. WESCO delivered a stellar encore performance in 2022, clearly demonstrating the power of our ongoing transformation and our ability to drive sustained growth and market outperformance. We again set new company records for sales, margin and profitability and reduced leverage to below 3x for the first time since 2019. With this trajectory, we've taken a significant step forward in the achievement of our long-term 10-plus percent EBITDA margin target.

David S. Schulz

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. I'll start on Slide 8 with a summary of our fourth quarter results compared to the prior year. As John mentioned, sales were an all-time fourth quarter record and cross-sell again exceeded our expectations. Our ability to cross-sell WESCO and Anixter products and services contributed more than $260 million of sales in the quarter. I'll provide more details on cross-sell synergies in a moment, including an increase to our expectations for 2023.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

Deane Michael Dray

I was hoping to start with some what would be real-time color on the demand outlook, so daily stock and flow, build activity, product availability. And John, as you take us through this, we're all trying to gauge what does normalization look like? There's some references to the supply chain getting better, but you're still -- it sounds like you're adding some buffer inventory in some places. So just kind of take us through the real-time update and then kind of frame for us about normalization to any degree in '23.

John J. Engel

Yes. Good question, Deane. I'd, first of all, start with January because that's in the record books. Very strong start to the year. After delivering an encore performance last year, we turned the calendar page. In January, I'd say the beat goes on and just a very strong start with 14% growth plus the additional incremental contribution of Rahi. So as we look through the balance of the first quarter, the comps are a little bit more challenging, but I'll tell you that momentum vector that we had in January is continuing so far in February. So I'll also say that margins are holding up very, very well. So it's just -- it's an excellent start, sales and margin-wise so far.

Deane Michael Dray

All right. That's comprehensive. Really appreciate all the color. And just as a follow-up, like to put the spotlight on free cash flow, if we could, and this was an exceptionally strong quarter by our estimates, like 2x your seasonal free cash flow conversion. So Dave, can you just take us through expectations on the cadence of free cash flow for the year?

David S. Schulz

Yes, certainly. So let me start by providing the historical context of, generally in a normal demand environment, we would see our free cash flow generation split 30% first half, 70% the second half. 40% of that free cash flow generation in a year typically occurred in the fourth quarter primarily because we would see the sequential decline in sales. We would then release both accounts receivable and inventory.

Operator

The next question comes from Sam Darkatsh with Raymond James.

Samuel John Darkatsh

Two questions. First, John, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you see WESCO shares as trading far below in trade out, I guess is that's due to a concern around the sustainability of gross margins. I mean, they're up a couple of hundred basis points over the past 2, 3 years. If we could just unpack gross margins a little bit (inaudible) over the past couple of years?

John J. Engel

Sam, I think we lost you. Would you mind repeating? After unpacked gross margins, I think we lost you.

Samuel John Darkatsh

Sure. I'm sorry. Can you hear me now, John?

John J. Engel

Yes, Sam.

Samuel John Darkatsh

Okay, sorry about that. Just trying to get a sense, how much of the gross margin expansion is specifically price/cost benefit on stock and flow inventory?

John J. Engel

So let me answer the question this way. The enterprise-wide gross margin improvement program that we put in across the enterprise that we now are multiyear -- several years into execute, has great momentum. It's not focused on stock and flow versus ship and debit versus -- it's looking at all categories of our all fulfillment method types. It's really focused on, at the core level of pricing and the value of our supply chain solutions and services.

Samuel John Darkatsh

My second question, assuming my phone is still working. So the -- what expectations do you have, Dave, for year-on-year backlogs by the end of the fiscal year '23 that informs your free cash flow guide for the year?

David S. Schulz

Yes. So Sam, I would say that our free cash flow guide is less tied to the backlog. It's more tied to the supply chain's healing. And one of the ways that I would ask you to think about this is, through the first half of the year, we're expecting some product categories will still be facing severe supply chain constraints. Some product categories, we're starting to see some improvement. But right now, our expectation is that it will be the back half before we get more to a normal lead time in order to support our customers.

Operator

The next question comes from Nigel Coe with Wolfe Research.

Nigel Edward Coe

So I wanted talk a little bit -- just want to switch gears to Rahi. Really exceptional performance as you pointed out. So where did the upside come from? The [110], I think it was in the quarter versus [60 to 80] in the guide. If I've got this wrong, please correct me. But where did that strength come from and how much visibility do you have in that 20% growth in 2023?

John J. Engel

What was the second part of that, Nigel? How much -- what did you say...

Nigel Edward Coe

Yes, the visibility on the 20% growth.

John J. Engel

Visibility. Okay. Thank you. Yes. Well, we -- when we closed on Rahi, we had been giving updates and you see that's in our public materials, about what their trailing 12-month sales were. So you saw what it was when we initially announced the deal and you saw what it was when we did our Q3 earnings. So that number is -- and they came in substantially stronger. We then gave an outlook for the stub period in Q4.

Nigel Edward Coe

Another question. That's -- congratulations on the acquisition. Maybe just talk about the kind of the free cash deployments in '23. So after dividends, both preferred and equity dividends, you're going to have about [$550 million] of cash flow to deploy. Just wondering how you're seeing that sharing that between debt paydown versus share buybacks versus maybe M&A. Maybe just some thoughts on that. And then just on top of that, I think if you just take your EBITDA plan, you're going to be down to about 2.6x leverage just on EBITDA growth. So curious how much further you want to take down leverage this year.

David S. Schulz

Nigel, thanks for the question. We're going to be balanced with how we deploy the available cash. We are working through with our Board to get the approval for the common stock dividend, so that will be happening here shortly. We also are committed to the $1 billion buyback, and we will be focused on leveraging available cash as part of that buyback program.

Operator

The next question comes from David Manthey with Baird.

David John Manthey

I'd like to circle back on the gross margin. Dave mentioned that you're expecting record gross margins in 2023. And you clearly have a lot of company-specific factors that are driving it higher, but what would need to happen to drive 2023 gross margin below what you just reported here in '22?

David S. Schulz

Yes, Dave, I think we would have to see a considerable amount of pressure on our top line. And if we see that considerable pressure on the top line, we would see our supplier volume rebates would fall to the lower end of the historical range. And just to put that into perspective, as we outlined, we did get the benefit of higher supplier volume rebates versus the prior year. So that will be a headwind going into the more normalized period in 2023.

David John Manthey

Okay, that's helpful. And related to that, you're seeing 17% growth in January. You're guiding full year to 6% to 9%. It clearly implies some sort of slowdown overall. And notwithstanding the growth driver overlays you have, what is your core assumption for the economy, industrial production, when you're thinking about formulating that top line guidance?

David S. Schulz

Got it. And as we mentioned, we think that GDP here in the U.S. is going to be essentially flat. We do think that there are pockets of the end markets that we serve that will still be very positive, including non-res construction, the industrial markets, data center growth. We're still expecting that to be. And so that's where we're still assuming that we have a volume opportunity as well as the pricing carryover, that's going to move our sales up in 2023.

Operator

The next question comes from Ken Newman with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Kenneth H. Newman

First question for me. Sorry if I missed this, but obviously, you've increased the synergy target here. But I know when you first introduced Rahi, there were no identifiable synergies yet as the deal was just closing. Given all the opportunities that you've had to look into that business and obviously, the demand is improving, any way you can kind of parse out just what the identifiable synergies are for Rahi specifically?

John J. Engel

So I'll just tell you, I think that the way to think about that business is it's going to -- it's a major growth engine, and it's got a tremendously positive business momentum vector. And the synergies will be cross-sell. But we haven't put a specific target on that. Again, we did that when we put 2 equal-sized Fortune 500 companies together back and which was actually announced prepandemic, closed at the beginning of the pandemic.

David S. Schulz

I'll just highlight that right now, we are not going to separate out any of the merger integration-related costs for Rahi. It's not material, the way that the Anixter merger was. So what you see on Rahi will be its fully reported results in our adjusted results. We won't be breaking out any synergies for you as we go forward in 2023.

John J. Engel

We'll call out the top line growth so you'll see reported versus organic sales. So you'll see that until we lap -- till we lap the acquisition at the 12-month point, post close.

Kenneth H. Newman

Understood. For my follow-up here, I really wanted to clarify the CSS guidance for the year. I think if I -- after the re-segment and backing out the acquisitions, I think the guide implies organic growth for that segment being in the low to maybe mid-single digits in 2023. One, I just want to see, is that right? And if so, that seems a bit slower than I would have anticipated just after all the positive commentary on the backlog that you guys mentioned in the prepared remarks.

David S. Schulz

Yes, Ken. So we expect our CSS business reported sales will be high single digits. And that does include about the benefit that we'll get for both Rahi. And remember, though, that the CSS business doesn't have the same pricing carryover as the other 2 SBUs. The pricing in CSS has been low single digits throughout 2022. We don't get that same carryover benefit that we get with EES and with UBS.

John J. Engel

(inaudible) comment on EES. Ken, was your question EES?

Kenneth H. Newman

No, it was CSS specifically on organic growth, but I'll definitely welcome any comments you have on EES as well.

John J. Engel

No, no, no. And Dave gave that guide, too. I mean, he said EES' outlook is mid-single digits. UBS and CSS are high single digits as part of the construct and the guide for 2023. Just we talked about, throughout 2022, about the supply chain constraints as it started to heal and there's some recovery and it was different by product category and supplier obviously.

Operator

The next question comes from Christopher Glynn with Oppenheimer.

Christopher D. Glynn

I was curious, for CSS, how are you thinking about prospects or market backdrop for sort of price reclamation on a deferred basis as the supply chains normalize? I know it's not in your guide.

John J. Engel

So I think Dave mentioned that briefly, Chris, but we started -- we saw an improved contribution from price in CSS in the fourth quarter. I mean, it goes hand-in-hand and in concert with the supply chain's healing as well. And we do expect that we'll have a -- that kind of sets us up well for the beginning of '23. Dave, I don't know if you want to add to that commentary.

David S. Schulz

Right. I mean, we're still monitoring what the suppliers, particularly those that service our CSS business, we're in conversations with them, how are they thinking about capturing price/cost. Obviously, we've not included that in our outlook at this time for 2023. But again just to reiterate, we haven't seen the same frequency and magnitude of supply price increases from our suppliers in the CSS category. That's been low single digit throughout 2022, and we would not anticipate at this point any incremental price increase activity. But again, we'll continue to monitor that with our suppliers.

John J. Engel

I mean, the backdrop is there's strong secular demand, secular growth. And if you look at our Rahi results, which shines a spotlight on our global data center solution, that's very encouraging. So look, we'll -- we're pricing value as part of our gross margin improvement program. We'll -- and the sales force is very focused on optimizing that.

Christopher D. Glynn

Appreciate that filling color. And then digital transformation, a lot of mention of acceleration of the deployment and yields on that. Curious if any metrics you could share around operating efficiencies or service levels that you're seeing more or less directly tied to your big data utilization ramp.

John J. Engel

Chris, great question. We have that on our road map to begin -- to start disclosing that. We have not done that yet, so let's put a pin on that and say that's something we're going to get to. I won't foreshadow, is it 1 or 2 quarters out or at what point. But clearly on our road map to start to provide that.

Operator

Today's last question comes from Chris Dankert with Loop Capital.

Christopher M. Dankert

Just to kind of clarify on the guide, you said expect a fairly seasonal pattern to the year. I assume that, that kind of means any benefit from Infrastructure and Jobs Act or Inflation Reduction Act spending, kind of push into the market, that would be kind of incremental upside to what you're contemplating today.

John J. Engel

Yes, short answer.

Christopher M. Dankert

Perfect. Short and sweet.

John J. Engel

I mean, yes, I think the secular trends are in place. We think they're enduring, they're long term. And we're seeing increased contribution from them. But honestly, it's our leading value proposition, taking advantage of those is what we're really seeing the effect, the result in our sales. But to your point, and we didn't talk much about it, Dave did allude to it though. That -- when you really look at that starting to unveil itself and deploy through the value chain, that could be substantial upside, absolutely.

Christopher M. Dankert

Perfect, perfect. And just very quickly, again, just to fill up the last question, I guess. I know we're still waiting on the KPIs. When I think about maybe the earlier gross margin initiatives that started rolling years ago, the supplier segmentation, stratification kind of pushing cost visibility to the sales force, how do you feel about some of those initiatives that have a little bit more maturity to them at this point?

John J. Engel

So I would say that we had -- we took all that, that was being done there, Chris, what you alluded to. But when we brought the 2 companies together, Anixter had an existing gross margin expansion program across their enterprise. And we put the 2 together and drove it enterprise-wide, but it's continuously being refined and improved.

Christopher M. Dankert

Yes, really appreciate the color there, John. And then best of luck on 2023 here.

John J. Engel

Thank you.

