Q4 2022 Welltower Inc Earnings Call

Participants

John F. Burkart; Executive VP & COO; Welltower Inc.

Matthew Grant McQueen; Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary; Welltower Inc.

Nikhil Chaudhri; Executive VP & CIO; Welltower Inc.

Shankh S. Mitra; CEO & Director; Welltower Inc.

Timothy G. McHugh; Executive VP & CFO; Welltower Inc.

Adam Kramer; Research Associate; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Derek Charles Johnston; Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

John Joseph Pawlowski; MD of Residential and Health Care; Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Jonathan Hughes; Director & Senior Research Associate; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Joshua Dennerlein; VP; BofA Securities, Research Division

Juan Carlos Sanabria; MD & Senior U.S. Real Estate Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Michael Albert Carroll; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Michael Anderson Griffin; Senior Associate; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Michael William Mueller; Senior Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Richard Charles Anderson; Research Analyst; SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Research Division

Stephen Thomas Sakwa; Senior MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Vikram L. Malhotra; MD; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to I would like to welcome everyone to the Welltower Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)

Matthew Grant McQueen

Thank you, and good morning. As a reminder, certain statements made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements in the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Although Welltower believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the company can give no assurances that its projected results will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are detailed (inaudible). And with that, I'll hand the call over to Shankh.

Story continues

Shankh S. Mitra

Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everyone. I will review fourth quarter and the year and describe high-level business trends and our capital allocation priorities. John will provide an update on operational performance of our show and MOB portfolios, and Tim will walk you through our triple-net business, balance sheet highlights and 2023 full year guidance. Nikhil, our newly appointed CIO is also on the call to answer questions.

John F. Burkart

Thank you, Shankh. I'm excited about our operating performance this quarter and the acceleration in growth, which we've witnessed. My first conference call at Welltower was in Q2 of July 2021. Total portfolio same-store NOI was a negative 7.1%. Since that call, the portfolio's performance has continued to improve. In 2022, despite challenges, growth was in the range of 7% to 9% for the Q1 through Q3. However, in Q4, we accelerated a 12.9% portfolio NOI growth driven by senior housing operating business with NOI growth of 28.1% despite all the challenges of the current economy.

Timothy G. McHugh

Thank you, John. My comments today will focus on the fourth quarter 2022 results. the performance of our triple net investment segment in the quarter, our capital activity, a balance sheet liquidity update; and finally, our outlook for the year ahead. Welltower reported fourth quarter normalized funds from operations of $0.83 per diluted share. representing 7% year-over-year growth after adjusting for prior period government grants and FX headwinds. We also reported a total portfolio of same-store NOI growth in the quarter of 12.9% year-over-year. Before getting into our segment results, I want to provide an update on our recently closed ProMedica restructure and the go-forward reporting treatment. In late December, we announced the closing of our restructured joint venture with ProMedica Health System and our newly formed joint venture with Integra Health. The ProMedica Health System JV consisting of 58 private pay assisted living assets will continue to be operated under a lease with ProMedica Health System and is now part of our senior housing triple-net reporting segment.

Shankh S. Mitra

Thank you, Tim. While we ended 2022 on a positive note, it was also a year of sheer grit and perseverance from our team. As we face different challenges in our business, be it the expense pressure, the (inaudible) cost pressure of ProMedica remain state first in our belief that our job as stewards of our shareholders' capital is to solve problems when we encounter on this journey and not to rip the band it off and give the way potential future upside to private equity. To profit from either because, one, it is the easiest thing to do instead of working things out or two, the feeling on instant gratification as Wall Street tends to cheer such decisions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We take our first question from Jonathan Hughes at Raymond James.

Jonathan Hughes

I just wanted to ask about the increasing operator relationships. Obviously, we just saw another one yesterday with RUI and you talked about more opportunities or expected opportunities in the future. But I'm wondering what the landscape looks like after 3 years of these pandemic headwinds, how many high-quality operators remain as an opportunity that you don't already have a relationship with in what's the size of those individual opportunities? Are they smaller or larger in terms of investment volume than the relationships established over the past few years?

Shankh S. Mitra

Jonathan, you asked a very, very good question. So as I think about -- if your question is specific to senior housing industry, I see that, obviously, we have most of the operating partners that want to do business which we already do business with. So expansion of new operating partners is less of a focus and going deep rather than going broad is our focus. We are looking for striving for regional density with our existing partners across the different countries, right?

Operator

We'll take our next question from Michael Griffin at Citi.

Michael Anderson Griffin

Maybe just on transaction activity. I mean, Shankh, I know you've always talked about how you're an unlevered IRR focused investor I'm curious if you've seen any change in maybe hurdle or return rates that might get you more excited about one property type relative to another. I know you seem pretty positive in your opening comments, but any additional clarity there would be helpful.

Shankh S. Mitra

Michael, if you think about different times give us opportunities for different types of product, you have seen us buy and sell every product that we own in last, call it, 7 years, 8 years under this another leadership of this team. right? So because different times, you get opportunities to buy different products at a very favorable basis. This might be the first time we're seeing across all our product type across the 3 countries that we do business with, and we're seeing opportunities, right? This is a very, very disruptive time from not only from debt side but also from equity side. The people who normally compete against, right, the core funds, nontraded REITs and now that everybody is facing very significant flow -- outflow, either because of the denominator effect that you see in pension fund as well institutional world or some other reasons such as availability of -- not availability of debt and other situations. So we're seeing across all product types. We're seeing very significant opportunities and frankly speaking, an ability to achieve IRRs that we haven't seen in some of the product types, frankly, forever.

Operator

We'll move next to Jeff Dennerlein ((sic)) [Josh Dennerlein] at Bank of America.

Joshua Dennerlein

I guess it's Joshua Dennerlein here. Yes. No, I appreciate all the color on the asset management platform. Just kind of curious how we should be thinking about kind of is this like the full investment year and then payoffs start happening in 2024? Is there anything kind of built into guidance as far as like a payoff -- and how are we thinking about the J Square run rate for returns?

John F. Burkart

Yes, I'll start and if Tim may want to comment. I'm not definitely for clarity, not commenting on Tim's guidance. But I think what we're seeing and what we're trying to show is the returns are already coming through. I mean you look at what's going on from a aggressive asset management perspective, you see that in the agency move and what the team has done, which is tremendous amount of blocking and tackling, the additional work that we're doing really relates to scaling those things and partly why we included that in the deck is I came in and I had a view of things from my gut, you might say, so to speak. And I probed around and got confirmation -- and then we started workflows and now that that's proving out, and that's what we wanted to show because that is critical. We were right. There is tremendous opportunity here.

Timothy G. McHugh

And I'll just add on cost. We look at this as an investment, right, on the human capital side and on the technology side. So you know that we run our platform very efficiently, and we don't take the cost slightly as far as any further investment. But we think there's a lot of return here on investment. And so there is a bit of a lag between dollar's aiming higher in that return. But on a go-forward basis, I expect us to be very prudent about it and continue to show high return of $4 spend.

Operator

We'll move to our next question from Mike Mueller at JPMorgan.

Michael William Mueller

What's the range of margins that you think the SHO business could operate at full occupancy and to use your term when it's fully professionalized?

Shankh S. Mitra

Mike, I was just not going to sit here and try to speculate what might or might not happen, but I will repeat what I've said before. If you went back to pre-COVID occupancy and pre-COVID margin, I will be really disappointed. That's why we (inaudible), we'll be disappointed.

Operator

We'll go next to Derek Johnston at Deutsche Bank.

Derek Charles Johnston

In addition to the REIT community, a lot of generalist investors are closely following well. So I know we touched on it in the opening but can you expand on this favorable private letter ruling with the IRS. I think around 45,000 independent living units are not really being designated as health care facilities and/or subject to ADEA. And so what does that mean, right? And importantly, how the decision may drive further earnings growth, especially given the beefed-up asset platform.

John F. Burkart

Yes. I'll touch on that. So what it means, I think the easiest way to look at it is if you just go back and read history a little bit and you look at the multifamily world when everyone kind of came together in the mid-'90s when I started where I was at. And what you saw is this move from fee managers to owner operators was a fundamental shift in what I think a lot of people missed was there was a basic economics behind that. In essence, as a fee manager you get paid a percentage, let's say, 5% to collect $1, and that means you wouldn't spend more than $0.05 to collect the dollar as an owner operator you paid $1 to collect $1. So that's hit you would spend $0.99 to collect $1. And so that fundamental shift enabled us as owner operators to move much, much faster and changed how we looked at the world, whether it be investing in websites technology, et cetera, or bringing things in-house, marketing in-house, et cetera.

Shankh S. Mitra

I'll just add, Derek, one thing to that. Just as I mentioned before, we're working towards regional density and going deep and not going broad with our existing partners, right? So think about it, I don't know, just -- you will see the future is with our select operating partners, strategic partners we're going to have bigger density or higher density and a bigger scale in a market and with our investment in the technology platform and the operating platform with our operating partners' the ability to execute on the ground I think, again, this is going to be not only a great win for our owners, our assets, but do also a great win for the select operator partners that we'll choose to do business with going forward. So it is a very much of a focus on win-win, and that's the way business got to be.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Michael Carroll at RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Albert Carroll

How has Welltower's relationship changed with this existing independent living operators since the PLR announcement. I mean are they more willing to work with Welltower given certain goals or targets? Or has there been any noticeable change since that was announced?

Shankh S. Mitra

The forward thinking ones who are thinking about where the business needs to go 10 years from now, 5 years from now, 15 years from now, has come forward and want to participate in building out the platform together. The ones that are holding on to the notion of what the business was in the '90s are clearly realizing their future is not with us.

Operator

Next, we'll go to Ronald Kamdem at Morgan Stanley.

Adam Kramer

Adam on for. Just wanted to ask about the ProMedica, Integra asset. Wondering kind of with the new operators in place there for some of them, if you could kind of comment on the rent coverage. I'm not sure if it was in the supplemental. I know there's some changes there in terms of the reporting structure. So I'd love to just hear about the rent coverage. I think it would be helpful for investors kind of given the kind of the prior history there.

Timothy G. McHugh

I think with the new operators, we've transitioned to at least 16 operators so far. And by the time the dust settled, it will be north of 20 operators. But all these transitions have happened over the last month, 1.5 months. So it's too soon to have numbers and performance conversations about their performance, but overall transitions have been smooth. And in the upcoming months, we'll have better data to share on performance trends. But for now, the focus has been on getting the buildings in the right hand. And as you'll see, with 16 to 20 operators that the focus has been very deep and very sharp shooter-esque as where you want to find for every single asset, the right operator. So that's been the top priority so far.

Operator

We'll go next to Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI.

Stephen Thomas Sakwa

Shankh, I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit more about the investment opportunities that you're sort of seeing out there? And sort of the distress in the system, you guys were obviously very active last year. I'm just curious what it takes to sort of shake the tree and how the returns might have changed kind of looking forward on the new deals?

Shankh S. Mitra

Steve, I don't think I have much to add. Maybe Nikhil has something to add after I'm done. I would just tell you that this is sort of the only time I've seen where there's opportunity in all 3 product types across all 3 countries, right? You usually don't see that. And that's driven by -- last couple of years have been primarily debt driven, right? So we have seen a lot of opportunities in the IRR. So we have done senior housing 9%, call it circa 9%, some higher, some lower, but call it around 9%. Historically, I've said medical office is an interesting business to buy or interesting space to invest around, call it, 7-plus unlevered IRR. Finally, we're seeing opportunities in the 8+ level. And on the wellness side, where the cap rates have been very, very tight. IRRs have been in the 6s, we're finally seeing they're in the high 7s, right? So that's sort of, I would say, where the different investment landscape where we're seeing opportunities, but depends on -- some are obviously higher.

Nikhil Chaudhri

And I think the other thing I'll add is we just go through a lot of pain and effort to try and be the highest quality counterparty for someone to deal with. Whether it is the speed of execution, whether it is across the time frame of a transaction sticking with what we started off saying initially, the deal was. And in times like these, it just makes us the preferred counterparty. And so there's a lot of recognition for that across the street. And it's times like these that we really are able to shine. So very excited about our pipeline for the year.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Richard Anderson at SMBC.

Richard Charles Anderson

If I could just on the PLR, very, very interesting indeed. -- just some thoughts around it. Does this mean that we should see sort of a pace of investment from you guys to bring managers in-house for what you have currently? And how much of the IL portfolio that you have today didn't qualify. And will there be cut changes there to have them pass the test so that they also can qualify for the PLR ruling?

Shankh S. Mitra

Yes. So I'll take the second part. Think about -- we have independent living at a stand-alone for example, Holiday Atria portfolio as well as our Canada portfolio. That's roughly, I would say, 2/3 to 3/4 of the independent living that we own, that obviously qualifies how this relates to when independent living is a part of the continuum, we will figure that out. Most importantly, I want to focus on what I said before that you will see with our forward thinking select operators who have density, you will see that we will be building out the platform, right? John has mentioned very clearly that he is building out the platform with our best operators, right? This is not a question of what part will do in-house versus in what part we'll do with operator. We have also another 15,000, 20,000 units in the wellness housing sector there. which obviously we always could have done in-house, right? So this is finding the right balance of retail density with all the product that surrounds that region and bringing in-house where we have the density versus or keeping it outside when our partners have density.

John F. Burkart

Yes. I mean that's said perfectly. And I would just add to a sense of the speed, you can only imagine we're moving and we have been moving extremely fast to address the opportunities that we see, we'll definitely build on success. It's not exactly what Shankh's saying. It's not about going out and trying to control everything is about creating success that drives value to all the various stakeholders. So that's where our heads are at. And in the end, there'll be a little bit of the lag in the sense of where we spend money on G&A versus where we start to offset that because of reduced fees because we're just moving it like the multifamily, moving the property management services on to the book.

Operator

We'll go next to Juan Sanabria at BMO.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Just wanted to hit on the SHO same-store NOI growth guidance. Shankh, I think you mentioned in your opening remarks about the exit run rate and focusing on that. So maybe hoping you can provide a little color there? And should we assume that there's any incremental transitions in '23, you mentioned RUI having growing going forward through transitions as well. So just curious if you could maybe just comment on those 2 moving pieces.

John F. Burkart

Yes. Thanks, Juan. So the transition piece, we'll start with that. There is not a contemplation of further transitions in our guidance. So our first quarter has about 85% of our open and operating buildings in 2031. Our first quarter has 85% of that same-store and that grows to mid-90s. So on average, kind of 90% of the open and operating assets in that pool.

Shankh S. Mitra

What was the first question?

Juan Carlos Sanabria

The cadence of the exit run rate.

Shankh S. Mitra

Yes. So if you think about it, we're building occupancy, right? You know that Q1 is sort of the weaker point in the occupancy spectrum, and you build occupancy -- occupancy growth happens through spring and summer. So your occupancy billed on an average basis, you get closer to sort of that Q3, Q4 level where you get a better revenue, if you will, right, sort of in that annual journey.

Operator

We'll move next to John Pawlowski at Green Street.

John Joseph Pawlowski

John Burkart, could you just give me a sense for how much more pushback your operators are seeing on rent increases today than in recent quarters, but they've had no issue pushing rents and if there's any segments of the portfolio that are starting to hit a wall just in terms of absolute rents. Any color there would be appreciated.

John F. Burkart

Yes. No, glad to. I'm not aware of any pushback. It's not to say, of course, when a rent increase goes out, there's not a discussion. But in the sense of defining pushback as a market response to that, no, I'm not aware of that. I think, the -- our partners have done a phenomenal job of communicating the increases and the reasons behind those increases. And I think our residents understand that they don't want to see important services and care cut. They want to have what they paid for the best of that, and we're just not aware of any issues there.

Shankh S. Mitra

John, as I mentioned, I expect REVPOR increase to be better in '23 than '22. So that sort of gives you -- we'll see what the market gives us. But as we sit here today, we think the pricing environment is getting better.

Operator

We'll move next to Vikram Malhotra with Mizuho.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Just maybe building upon the pricing power, maybe Shankh or John, if you can just elaborate. You talked about the exit run rate earnings run rate sort of as a guide to the earnings power. Can you talk about both on pricing and say, CapEx, as you see inflation come in, your costs come in, your maybe ability to push higher rates. You said near term is not hampered. But as you see inflation come in, but occupancy is still low. Can you just give us some context on how you see pricing power evolving until occupancy recovers? And then similarly, CapEx-wise, after 2, 3 years of COVID, what do you need to invest from a run rate standpoint, maybe percent of NOI? Is there an uptick needed over the next few years on CapEx?

Shankh S. Mitra

Let me try that. So first I do not believe, other than inflationary changes, anything change from a CapEx standpoint, right? So just understand that we bought predominantly in the last 2, 3 years, new assets. We bought 1 or 2 portfolio as the value-add portfolio. And when we bought it, for example, the Holiday Atria portfolio, we told you exactly what we underwrote to spend on CapEx, right? We bought in an extremely cheap basis. And we told you exactly what that CapEx needs are and how we plan to invest. So from that perspective, as you think about going forward, I do not believe outside those couple of value-add investments that we have done, and we told you otherwise, when we have done it, we do not believe the business is CapEx needs outside the sort of inflationary increases that are happening anything has changed.

John F. Burkart

Yes. I mean, again, I would just say, on the value-add side, this is purely opportunistic. I mean, I just look at the world and see our portfolio is positioned so well to come with another layer of value-add opportunities because of the age of the portfolio, which are really the highest returns because the infrastructure is all in great shape. And so you're talking about what some people would call fluff and buff, but reamenitize -- enhancing the units a little bit really improving that value proposition and getting paid very well for it, very much similar to what many of the multi have done. So -- but that's all enhance the returns.

Shankh S. Mitra

Vikram, I missed one part of your question. I'll just tell you that from a pricing power standpoint, this is something I mentioned in the last call, that we are -- despite our average occupancy of the portfolio, call it, circa 80%, there's a significant part of the portfolio, call it, give or take, half of the portfolio. 45% of the portfolio is in that in high 80s, mid- to high 80% occupancy. There, the pricing power changes to raising price because we have no loans to sell, right? So there is a dynamic that's going on and will increasingly we'll get to the point as we move average occupancy for the portfolio, more and more properties within the bucket that you will get to that pricing power because, frankly, you have no room to sell. So that transition is happening and will continue to happen in '23.

Operator

We'll take a follow-up from Michael Griffin at Citi.

Michael Anderson Griffin

I just wanted a clarifying question. I you don't recall if I heard this earlier, but on the assets that continue to be operated by ProMedica, the assisted living and memory care. What is the coverage on those? Do you happen to have that into handy?

Shankh S. Mitra

Yes, those are covered 1x on EBITDA basis.

Operator

And we'll go next to Derek Johnston at Deutsche Bank.

Derek Charles Johnston

won't make the habit of it. But on staffing levels, that 80% occupancy in senior housing. I believe that's near fully staffed, and please correct me if I'm wrong. But the question is, what are you modeling or including in guidance for '23 relative to agency labor as a percentage of labor expenses. And do you view this as possible low-hanging fruit to get back to pre-pandemic levels of agency especially as John and the team increased property level accountability.

Shankh S. Mitra

Let me try to take part of that, and Tim will take part of that question. So we do not view this as a low-hanging fruit, but we do view this as a fruit that can be plucked, right? So there's a lot of effort that's going on, Tim will tell you what's modeled. Frankly, I don't know. But I will tell you that this is -- AD&C labor is a function of, frankly, weak management. That's just what it is, with leadership. And we're working with our best-in-class operators to get the right people in the right place so that we should, over a period of time, see that improvement. As I've said, coming below 4% is an achievement when we start from by 9% no means, I want you to think that I'm actually happy with that number. That number needs to be substantially lower. And we need to really get full-time employees in the community. This is not just a question of cost, but also, as John alluded to, it's also a question of culture and the customer experience.

Timothy G. McHugh

From a modeling perspective, we're essentially in the high 3s as a percentage of compensation. So pretty flat from where we came out of 2022.

Operator

We'll move next to John Pawlowski at Green Street.

John Joseph Pawlowski

I just had one follow-up on the private letter ruling. I guess what else needs to happen internally in terms of people, systems technology before you're actually able to self-operate a substantial amount of IL units. I'm just curious how quickly we could actually see Welltower operate these assets.

John F. Burkart

Yes. So I'll comment on what would need to happen, but not necessarily the speed of which -- but if you look at it, I mean, one way to look at it is really just to simplify the world a lot and to say what would happen when the company from my past experience, when the 2 companies merge, you look and say, okay, if I step into their systems and start to fly the plane with what they have, that could happen pretty fast, right? That's not that complex. And so the timing of it could be -- can be faster if we wanted it to be faster by stepping in that way. Obviously, what -- going back to what we're building, as I've mentioned previously, we're using largely existing modules. There's some creative stuff going on right now with the team. But generally, it's existing modules, that are out there.

Shankh S. Mitra

Not surprise me to see that we start to self-manage some assets in calendar year 2023.

Operator

And that does conclude today's question-and-answer session. I'll turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.