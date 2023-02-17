Q4 2022 Watsco Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Aaron J. Nahmad; President & Director; Watsco, Inc.

Albert H. Nahmad; Chairman & CEO; Watsco, Inc.

Barry S. Logan; Executive VP of Planning & Strategy and Secretary; Watsco, Inc.

Paul W. Johnston; EVP; Watsco, Inc.

Charles Stephen Tusa; MD; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Christopher M. Dankert; SVP; Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

David John Manthey; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Jeffrey David Hammond; MD & Equity Research Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Todd Sprague; Founder & Managing Partner; Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski; Equity Analyst; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Nigel Edward Coe; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Ryan James Merkel; Research Analyst & Partner; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Thomas Allen Moll; MD & Equity Research Analyst; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Albert H. Nahmad

Morning everyone. I do hope everyone is healthy and not struck by the virus. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call, and this is Al Nahmad, Chairman and CEO. With me is A.J. Nahmad, President of Watsco and Paul Johnston, Barry Logan and Rick Gomez.

Thomas Allen Moll

So I think it's 2 quarters in a row you've made a point to mention operational efficiencies on this call. And I was hoping you could give us a little more insight into what initiatives you have underway there? And is the bottom line that SG&A will grow no faster than revenue and likely slower than revenue even if volumes in the industry are pressured this year?

Albert H. Nahmad

Well, we certainly -- that's our goal is to constantly improve our profitability and our revenues without significantly increasing SG&A. But let's get a little bit more color for you. Barry?

Barry S. Logan

I would say first, there's obviously any distribution model, a variable component to what we're spending on SG&A. And the variable components were probably the most volatile during the last couple of years when freight and overtime and even just the daily life of a branch manager and 10, 15 people in a branch was tested through all the disruption, everything that went on in the last 2 years.

Paul W. Johnston

This is Paul. I'd also add, we talk about technology for our customers and how it enhances their experience and provides them with a more efficient model to do business with Watsco, but also those same technologies work within Watsco to improve our efficiencies.

Thomas Allen Moll

Appreciate the insight. And I wanted to follow up on a different topic on inventories.

Albert H. Nahmad

That's always a good topic, by the way with inflation in the last couple of years. Yes. Go ahead.

Thomas Allen Moll

Well, that's where I was going, Al. Even if your revenue was up this year, is it more likely than not that inventory dollars on your balance sheet will be lower by year-end? And how much does supply chain have to improve to make that happen? Or is this more within your own control at this point?

Albert H. Nahmad

I'll just hand it over to our financial people.

Barry S. Logan

Yes. Again, there's 2 pieces or there's probably 25 pieces to the answer, by the way, but I'll give you the 2 big ones. First is lead times. Lead times have been tested the last 2 years. Lead times is what determines what we order and what we carry and just what our inventory levels are. And to the extent, they're either disrupted or uncertain and we need to hedge in terms of what we keep in branches, that's what we've done in the last couple of years.

Paul W. Johnston

To pair it a little bit with what Barry is saying there, you consider what we did with going from what we call M inventory, which is what we sold last year to the new M1 inventory. Basically, we have to do a transition where we're replacing all of that inventory because in most of our Sun Belt markets, the old M inventory is not -- would not be available to sell. So for us, it was a complete refresh of all of that inventory.

Albert H. Nahmad

All of that work on the inventory, obviously, leads to better cash flow as well. We're very aware of that. The better we manage the inventory, and you've just heard all the forces that are being -- we're presently dealing with, the better the cash flow. So we expect to pay off in cash flow as well.

Our next question will come from Dave Manthey with Baird.

David John Manthey

I was wondering if you could talk about gross margin based on the mix of business and your current outlook. Is the annual gross margin floor still looking like it's approximately 27%?

Albert H. Nahmad

Mr. Logan?

Barry S. Logan

Again, Dave, well, first, the most simple component of gross margin percent is the markup we sustain on selling products. And what is our markup? And we call that selling margin, it's the simplest, most important analysis. And that's what increased this quarter and it's satisfying because, again, there's a lot going on in the market, a lot of product changes, a lot of conversions, a lot of noise.

David John Manthey

Yes. Good to hear. And then second, this is somewhat of a random question. But for future reference, approximately what are you getting these days for a pound of R-410A refrigerant and what percentage of your sales is replacement refrigerant right now?

Paul W. Johnston

It's -- what do we get, it's around $25, $26 for a pound of 410A and that varies by region.

David John Manthey

For a pound or for a jug?

Paul W. Johnston

No, that's pound.

David John Manthey

That's pound, Okay.

Paul W. Johnston

And that varies by region, and it's a very small percentage of our total sales.

David John Manthey

Yes. All right. I appreciate it.

Our next question will come from Jeff Sprague with Vertical Research.

Jeffrey Todd Sprague

I hope you're doing well. I just want to come back to inventory also just for maybe a little bit more granularity if we could. Is the, I'll call it disruption, maybe you guys call it the internal fire drill, but from the transition from old to new, is product geographically where it needs to be? Is there stuff stranded now in the South that you can't sell that needs to move? Is there any particular noise that we should think about, particularly in the first quarter here?

Albert H. Nahmad

Well, that's a very good question, and we were very aware about what happened by year-end. And so the answer is, we took care of that very, very well. There's no exposure to that or no significant exposure. And whatever there was, we just shipped to our Northern branches, but it was very small.

Paul W. Johnston

That kind of makes Watsco unique because we're a national north south east west company. Nothing has ever stranded because, as AL indicated, we've got a large business that we do in the northern tier of the U.S. plus Canada where we were able to move very little inventory actually, but we did move the inventory to make sure it's available to sell.

Albert H. Nahmad

We are very aware of this, so we put the inventory down in the southern states.

David John Manthey

And can you just help us frame up kind of the volume mix dynamics in the quarter -- volume price mix? I mean, obviously, you were selling old units, but you're also selling new stuff. We got multiple OEM price increases out there plus your markup, but just a little bit of help on how the quarter really plays?

Albert H. Nahmad

Well, that's why they pay us the big bucks, to figure all that out.

David John Manthey

But they pay us the smaller bucks to figure out what it was.

Barry S. Logan

By the way, I would say that just to give some editorial on it. I think the idea of selling out of the end product in the Sun Belt markets and the gaining of the replacement inventory of M1, there was probably actually a gap there as opposed to, meaning that there's almost probably some branches and so on that did not have the new stock to sell as they sold out of the old stock. So that transition was probably slightly negative to unit in the fourth quarter, just to give you some color. So don't -- I think the OEMs are still playing catch up on getting the M1 product everywhere it needs to be as opposed to being ahead of where it would have been.

Albert H. Nahmad

Yes, some of the OEMs are doing better than others. So it's pretty ragged, our supply chain from that respect.

Barry S. Logan

To give you the answer, you can see the -- we said U.S. products were up 4% in the quarter. If I give you the units, units were down 8% which would mean price is up 12%. In that 12% price is -- again, 6 line items that would add up to 12%. Not so much inflation, some inflation. But the heat pump growth obviously is a big component of that growth rate because we're selling at higher unit prices there and some inflation. But that would give you the mix stuff. And don't ever forget that in the fourth quarter and even the first quarter, drawing inferences and what's a much smaller quarter than the others is -- give it the weight that it deserves given the size of the quarter.

Our next question will come from Ryan Merkel with William Blair.

Ryan James Merkel

I wanted to start off with the question on price/mix and the impact in 2023. I think there's a little debate about what price/mix could be given this year change. So any help you could give us there would be appreciated.

Albert H. Nahmad

Yes. I would say -- by the way, I'll turn it over to somebody who knows more about this than I do. But also the mix change of product is affecting our margins. That's a very significant part of what's going on. People start buying or have been buying more heat pumps, that improves our margins just by that fact if some of these products are at a higher margin than other products. So it's also a mix of products, but Paul, go ahead or Barry whoever wants to take that?

Paul W. Johnston

That's a very complex question. Obviously, we've indicated twice that the heat pumps help. They give us a better mix of heat pumps, obviously, give us a better price dynamic and more profit dollars. And when you get into some of the other products that we sell, like our -- we haven't mentioned it yet, but the duct-free split market has continued to grow at double digits for us not only in the quarter, but also on a year-to-date basis, even more.

Albert H. Nahmad

And the products itself have a wonderful benefit for the end user. Explain that, Paul.

Paul W. Johnston

Yes. The products that we sell are well above the minimums. Under old SEER terminology, they were in the 18 to 24 SEER range versus we consider 16, 17 SEER on the ducted product to be very high efficiency. So the consumer is saving money, getting a great product, and we're seeing more and more entrees into that marketplace from all of our OEMs.

Barry S. Logan

Just to add, just a reminder on the M1 product, obviously, the OEMs needed to capture higher selling price in the market. And I don't think anything has changed from what we're seeing in terms of price capture in 2023 on the new products. And it depends on which OEM and which conversation, but there are some March 1 or some March price increases also flowing from the OEMs in March. How much of that sticks into the market, time will tell, but there is obviously some inflation to be captured this year, which is part of what the OEMs are feeling in terms of their pressure.

Ryan James Merkel

Got it. So I was sort of thinking price/mix next year could be mid-single digit to high-single digits given all the moving pieces. I mean, is that at least in the range?

Barry S. Logan

Yes. I hate to comment so specifically, Ryan, on a range. I would say, what you've seen in the last 6 months from Watsco in terms of price does not include a lot of inflation. It includes a lot of price capture and mix. And so I think there's still a big dependency on the contractor going to someone's home and selling these products and capturing their price. And so time will tell. But I think obviously, we expect pretty strong pricing environment this year.

Albert H. Nahmad

Well, I have to hasten to add that these are not just price increases for the hell of it. The innovation of cooling and heating that's going on now is magnificent for the people that use HVAC. I mean, they're getting -- the savings are going to a heat pump because the heat pump cools and heats, so they don't need a cooler and a furnace. That's a wonderful use of it. The federal government has discovered that. So they're providing already and will provide more incentives for businesses and homes to use the heat pump.

Our next question will come from Nigel Coe with Wolfe Research.

Nigel Edward Coe

So you mentioned the ductless split systems as growing double digits. It just strikes me that this is the right product for this time, given the efficiency, the price points. And it feels like the IRA is almost being written for the systems. So do you think that '23, '24 is going to be a real breakup for these units? And it sounds like it's a lower price point, lower revenue mix, but better margins. Is that the way to think about it?

Paul W. Johnston

Actually, it's -- for the last 20 years, it's been growing and growing. And I think the -- I don't think it's going to be a breakout period for it. You have to remember that there's approximately 70 million or 80 million homes out there that have ductwork that runs through them. So their ability to adapt to a ducted system had to occur really to be an important element.

Nigel Edward Coe

Right. Yes. So more hybrid systems. That makes sense. And then the down 8% units in the quarter. You mentioned that some of your warehouses were out of stock with the transition. So it sounds like that was a bit of an impact. I mean, can you just give us a flavor on how that's been tracking through January, perhaps? And when do you think we'll be in a situation where the OEMs are up to speed on this M1 product?

Paul W. Johnston

Well, most of the OEMs are improving. There is some dysfunction in the channel right now, obviously, with the higher demand for heat pumps, that's created some longer lead times or long lead times compared to the straight cool units and the gas furnaces. So we're hoping that they get those ironed out. When -- you'd have to ask the OEMs when they're going to be able to do that, but it's our hope that that it will start stabilizing in the second quarter. We're also seeing some high demand on the commercial products that we offer and lead times there are stretching out into the months, not...

Albert H. Nahmad

Yes, that's our most difficult inventory accessibility that we have now, the commercial.

Paul W. Johnston

With a high -- a very high demand for them. And so that's kind of pushing sales along out into the year. And frankly, with that particular product, if demand continues where it's at, it's going to be probably throughout the entire 2023. We're going to see a disconnect there between availability and demand.

Nigel Edward Coe

But any improvements in that (inaudible) into 1Q with the -- perhaps the better supply of the new systems?

Paul W. Johnston

With the residential systems, we are seeing definite improvement. But as I indicated earlier, again, it's mostly with the straight cool products that we're seeing the improvement. We're not -- today, we're seeing small improvements on the heat pumps, but not where we want them to get our inventories adjusted.

Our next question will come from Jeff Hammond with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Jeffrey David Hammond

Just back on the inventory question. I guess, Barry, you mentioned lead times and the conversion. I guess if you say lead times get back to normal, and obviously we don't know when and you get through this conversion, how much inventory ultimately do you think you can take out of the system, assuming those 2 things happen at some point within 2023? And if we get some of this destock, which everyone is talking about, kind of, is it end of the season? What's kind of your best guess on timing? .

Albert H. Nahmad

Well, I'll give you a number that's a goal on whether we'll achieve it or not. But what I want us to achieve is $200 million of our inventory.

Paul W. Johnston

Jeff, when you look at it, you got to look at it on 2 sides, you got to look at it in dollars, you've got to look at it in units also. Our unit inventory is not up that dramatically. It's up mid-single digits. So when you look at it that way, a lot of the dollars have to do with the inflation effect. And if that continues to go along, we're going to have to work even harder to reach Al's goal which I think we all want to receive and all want to meet.

Jeffrey David Hammond

Okay. That's really helpful. So just on 2023, I know you guys don't give guidance, but most of the OEMs are kind of calling for kind of a sell-through unit decline of mid-single digits. And one, just wanted to get your take on that. And that's market. I understand you guys want to outgrow, but just your view of kind of market volume for 2023 and then assuming that, can you still grow sales and earnings this year?

Albert H. Nahmad

It's an easy one this year. Yes. I'll let somebody else answer the question.

Barry S. Logan

Yes. I mean, in terms of the year, Jeff, our team, our leaders, our business development people in the field, all expect to grow sales earnings this year. So that's the target they set for us and the other ones managing all the local businesses that Watsco operate. So I wouldn't say it's just -- not just optimism, it's their plans to see growth. So I think short term, the first quarter is the funkiest quarter and maybe my career, my 30-year career in that you have revenue comps and 100% EPS comps of a year ago, and I'm glad it's the smallest quarter of the year to have that type of a comparison to be up against. So I think you have to look beyond the first quarter and into the year. And again, our teams are planning for growth in 2023. .

Paul W. Johnston

And I'm always -- when you talk about the industry, of course, we always get focused on ducted residential split systems. And I always remind people that over 1/3 of Watsco's business is in the parts and supply business, which is a big piece of our business, and we expect that to continue to grow. We also have a large commercial presence, which -- we have a lot of tools and a lot of different markets and a lot of different products that we can focus on for growth.

Barry S. Logan

Yes, something that hasn't been asked, so I'll offer it on the commercial side of the business, it was up over 20% this quarter, which is probably the seventh or eighth straight quarter of being up 20% or more. And Al mentioned about the supply chain for commercial simply being truly challenged still. It's still -- it's not restraining the growth, the growth rate is over 20%. And I think you've heard all the OEMs talk about that dynamic over the next year or 2, and we're certainly seeing the same thing.

Paul W. Johnston

And add to Barry's comment, our non-equipment sales were up mid-teens.

Albert H. Nahmad

But in the end, we need equipment to move the needle. And the nice thing about who we are in our density locations is that wherever the weather goes, we probably have facilities to serve what their needs are in that area.

Jeffrey David Hammond

Just quick last one. International, I think was -- looked like it was a little softer than U.S. Any nuances around...

Albert H. Nahmad

No, it's a pretty steady business, and I expect growth there for sure. It's very well managed. And even though some of these economies are not doing well, I'm positive on it.

Our next question will come from Josh Pokrzywinski with Morgan Stanley.

Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski

Appreciate the question, guys. So we've touched on heat pumps enough times now where I just want to check your thoughts, Paul, on how you're thinking about anything on the IRA side and if there's anything to point you on rule-making that seems so far that you're paying more attention to?

Paul W. Johnston

Right now, the IRA in the first quarter, obviously had, I would say, zero impact on what we've seen to date. I think the 25C portion of it where you can get a tax credit, I think we'll start seeing some positive feelings from it in the second quarter and third quarter. We still don't have a clear definition of what units qualify for the tax credit. And that's been delayed, and we continue to follow up to make sure that we understand which units are available from each one of our OEMs. So we can -- we're ready.

Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski

Got it. Super comprehensive. Really appreciate that. Something else would like to follow on maybe away from what's been touched on so far. Just saw that in the fourth quarter, you had a carrier distributor get picked up by, I think, the first non-Watsco entity since the JV started if memory serves. Just how do you think about the kind of ability to maybe look at future regions or the balance of ownership there longer term?

Albert H. Nahmad

Well, let me just comment that there have been other carrier distributors sold to other people during our time with Carrier. It's not a new thing. But I have to remind you that we have 22 brands that we deal with. And our appetite is for distributors that are good, well run and it doesn't matter what the brand is.

Our next question will come from Steve Tusa with JPMorgan.

Charles Stephen Tusa

Carrier sales to their JVs was up like low 20s in the quarter. I know they have some other JVs in there. You guys are obviously an important one. And I think you said commercial was up for you guys pretty nicely. So in that equipment number, that equipment volume is down 8%, what was the actual like resi number, the unit number for equipment in 4Q? What was the actual resi number?

Barry S. Logan

No. I think it was pretty flat, Steve.

Charles Stephen Tusa

Pretty in and around that? Because if commercial was up that strong, I mean, obviously, commercial is not as big, but just curious...

Barry S. Logan

I'm commenting on all of Watsco, certainly not just Carrier, but all of Watsco.

Charles Stephen Tusa

Yes, totally, totally, all of Watsco. So units were down 8% on equipment. It sounds like your light commercial was up comfortably. So what does that mean for resi, like now is it low doubles?

Barry S. Logan

We said overall, it was down 8% for the quarter, residential and domestic. That's it.

Charles Stephen Tusa

Okay. so that's the resi number?

Barry S. Logan

Yes.

Charles Stephen Tusa

Okay. That makes sense. And then I'm not sure if you answered this. I mean, you said you're going to grow sales, but what do you think the unit number is for -- was that in reference to a unit number? Or I thought that was a sales number. Do you have kind of what your construct is for the industry for '23? I'm not sure if you guys had answered that before, units.

Albert H. Nahmad

We do expect units and prices to increase, could contribute to sales growth, both.

Charles Stephen Tusa

For the year?

Albert H. Nahmad

Yes. For the year. We expect another price increase coming from the OEM now, it's already starting to occur because of the new mix, the new products that you're introducing.

Charles Stephen Tusa

Got it. And then...

Barry S. Logan

And Steve, I just want to handle this because it's important and it's important for other people to listen to it, too. We don't sit here and like wonder what the market's going to do and just say, oh, my goodness, listen to what everybody is saying, and wringing our hands and hoping it's not right. The last 2 years, it's almost been impossible to go to OEM community and ask for incremental opportunities.

Charles Stephen Tusa

Got it. Got it. For your share -- from a share perspective?

Albert H. Nahmad

That's correct.

Charles Stephen Tusa

One last one for you, Paul. Maybe you know the answer to this question, but Al was talking a lot about the savings for the consumer. What is the -- like -- what is -- what do you think is the payback for the consumer?

Albert H. Nahmad

Very good question.

Charles Stephen Tusa

What is the actual payback? Because I mean you're going to be spending a couple of grand more on some of these systems. What is the actual payback as measured in years on some of these...

Paul W. Johnston

Yes. Obviously, it depends on the geography. In Florida, you get a faster payback. In Connecticut, your payback would be a lot slower. So in each one of the regions, the payback is also a factor of the utility rebates, the state rebates, the IRA tax credits.

Albert H. Nahmad

The energy consumption, the drop in energy consumption is the key thing. All those other things add a gravy to the meal, but what is the reduction in energy use when we install a high efficiency percentage-wise?

Paul W. Johnston

Percentage-wise, it could be 25% to 30% or even more on an older system. But I mean, to be able to come up with a year's analysis, you'd have to take all those factors into consideration. So really a tough payback analysis to do, Steve for the whole year.

Albert H. Nahmad

Yes. But if you start with the (inaudible) they're going to use 25% less energy and probably more percentage-wise. And energy is half the cost -- I'm sorry, cooling and heating is half the cost of electrical to use in home. That's the way to look at it. We've got a lot of homes where they're already paying X dollars and if they go to -- for their energy, and if they go to a higher efficiency heating/cooling system, they're going to save half of the half.

Charles Stephen Tusa

Yes. One more question for you, sorry. This hybrid ductless, it's my understanding that they have -- that some of the guys like Daikin have gotten their products down to be essentially in line with the replacement for unitary system. And I would assume that with the increase in SEER for unitary that, that kind of difference is going to get smaller, is that about right? Or is the hybrid ductless still -- the first cost is still more expensive than what will be the baseline unitary product? Like how cost competitive are they?

Paul W. Johnston

They're very cost competitive. They're right in line with the ducted product. And beyond -- I know you made a comment about the Daikin product from the ASHRAE show. But every manufacturer either has one or will have one. We've been marketing it for, what, the last 2.5 years and seen substantial growth in revenue.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question will come from Chris Dankert with Loop Capital.

Christopher M. Dankert

It is. It is. I guess to stick with the heat pump theme here, really impressive growth on the quarter and the year, more than 2x the market, if I'm not mistaken. I guess, maybe could you tell us or remind us kind of what percentage of mix is heat pumps today? And are we starting from a smaller base there? Any comments would be really helpful.

Paul W. Johnston

Yes. It depends on the states once again. If you go to Texas, it's a very low percentage of the total market. It's in the low 20s. So we have a huge opportunity to grow the heat pump here or there. If I go up into the Carolinas, we're already in the 65%, 70% range. So that's just a continuation of what we've done over the last 10 years.

Barry S. Logan

I was going to say (inaudible) on Watsco for another 20 years, which we want you to. But remember the furnace might last a lifetime. In fact, many of them have lifetime warranties. And heat pump useful life is probably 10 years of best in some markets. So there is a longer-term churn of the replacement market for heat pumps also that works itself out.

Christopher M. Dankert

Okay. Okay. That makes sense. And then there's a lot of understandable concern kind of on the strength of the consumer balance sheet and spending right now, part of why credit for comfort makes so much sense here. But are you seeing any change in the rate of repair versus replacement or hearing about any kind of homeowner belt tightening from your contract or customers here?

Albert H. Nahmad

Good question. Paul?

Paul W. Johnston

Yes. We didn't throughout the entire pandemic period. We were just talking this morning about the amount of home equity that's available to consumers with the appreciation in their primary residence. So we haven't seen a repair-versus-replace discussion, which generally the industry gets into as we move into a transition to new products. So I think it's a little early to declare which way the market is going to go right now. But right now, we're seeing a nice balance between our equipment and in our parts business.

Aaron J. Nahmad

I will say -- this is A.J. I will say that if and when a repair dynamic plays out, we're well positioned. We've done a lot of work around product assortment and making sure that each of our stores have the right products to meet that demand as well. So -- and of course, those products often come with a higher margin.

Albert H. Nahmad

That's a very unique advantage. I don't think anybody has the systems to do that.

It appears there are no further questions. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Albert Nahmad for any closing remarks.

Albert H. Nahmad

Well, thanks again for your interest in our company. We're very optimistic, and we hope you stay interested and please don't hesitate to come down and visit and hear from the players directly. Not only that, the sun always shines here. So thanks again for your interest, and we'll see you the next quarter. Bye-bye.

