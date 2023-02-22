Q4 2022 Walker & Dunlop Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Greg Florkowski; Executive VP, CFO & Controller; Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Kelsey Duffey; SVP of IR; Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

William Mallory Walker; Chairman & CEO; Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Jade Joseph Rahmani; MD; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Jay McCanless; SVP of Equity Research; Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Kelsey Duffey

Good morning. I'm Kelsey Duffey, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Walker & Dunlop, and I would like to welcome you to Walker & Dunlop's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Hosting the call today is Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop, Chairman and CEO. He is joined by Greg Florkowski, Executive Vice President and CFO.

William Mallory Walker

Thank you, Kelsey, and good morning, everyone. 2022 was a challenging year for the debt markets, commercial real estate industry and Walker & Dunlop. Since going public in 2010, we have generated outstanding shareholder returns of over 800%. Yet in 2022, not only was our stock price down precipitously, but we did not achieve our annual financial targets. While the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 425 basis points, is the direct reason for the commercial real estate financing and sales markets falling apart, we take full accountability for our 2022 performance.

Greg Florkowski

Thank you, Will, and good morning, everyone. Our $11.2 billion of fourth quarter transaction volume generated total revenues of $283 million, down 31% from the same quarter last year and diluted earnings per share of $1.24, down 49% compared to last year. As a result of the challenging fourth quarter market dynamics Willy just described and the associated impacts on our deal-level profitability, our operating margin and return on equity remained below our target ranges at 17% and 10%, respectively.

William Mallory Walker

Thank you, Greg. Rarely, if ever, has forecasting for our business and the broader economy been more challenging. On one hand, multifamily fundamentals are extremely strong. The public multifamily REITs who have already reported showed solid growth in rents and compressing cap rates to start the year. With over 80% of Walker & Dunlop revenues coming from the multifamily industry and 100% of our credit risk being on multifamily properties, we feel great about our market positioning. And as the largest GSE lender in the country, we feel extremely good about our access to capital to meet our clients' borrowing needs.

Story continues

Question and Answer Session

Kelsey Duffey

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is coming from Jade Rahmani of KBW. Jade?

Jade Joseph Rahmani

Can you hear me?

William Mallory Walker

We can, Jade.

Jade Joseph Rahmani

Thanks so much for your comments. Just on the Fannie Mae side, that was one of the main variances to the downside versus our estimate. Can you comment on the outlook for that business line, in particular, historically, W&D have extremely strong market share with Fannie Mae, a very high-quality track record with the company. And I know that in my conversations with the industry, the GSEs are very focused on mission-driven housing, affordable housing. So where does W&D's business model fit within that? And are you confident that Fannie Mae originations, in particular, will pick up as we move later in the year?

William Mallory Walker

Sure, Jade. Well, as I hope that slide that we put up there that CoStar produced, it's a pretty dramatic slide as it relates to the growth in W&D's volumes with Fannie Mae over the last 5 years as not only we moved into the #1 position, but then we move further to the right and gained a lot of volume, while a lot of our competitor firms move to the left and in some instances, fell off the chart.

Jade Joseph Rahmani

Great. So just to confirm, it sounds like you don't have any concerns in terms of a shift going on at Fannie Mae with respect to their focus on affordable that is -- that has a negative impact on W&D.

William Mallory Walker

No.

Jade Joseph Rahmani

Great. Second question would be the credit performance. I mean it's astonishing to me how good the performance is. You noted average debt service coverage ratio and the risk-sharing book at over 2x. I think that even defaulted loans, which are very, very minimal decreased. So what are you seeing on the credit side? And specifically, as multifamily loans come up for repayment especially floating rate loans, what do you expect to happen? And could this even be an opportunity to extend servicing of those loans as they come up for maturity?

William Mallory Walker

So Jade, as I've heard you ask in a couple of other investor -- excuse me, a couple of other earnings calls so far this cycle, there is very clearly an issue with floating rate financing and in particular people who need to fund escrow accounts for new caps that need to go in place on those floating rate loans. There are a couple of things to keep in mind as it relates specifically to Walker & Dunlop. The first thing is that we do not carry any risk on CLOs, period, end of statement. We have no risk on CLOs.

Kelsey Duffey

Thank you, Jade. Our next question comes from Jay McCanless at Wedbush Securities. Jay?

Jay McCanless

If we could start with the adjusted earnings calculation, and Greg, please correct me where I'm wrong on this, but it looks like the change from the way you were expressing it in the third quarter of '22 to now looks like you just took stock comp out of it and made a change to the tax adjustment. Am I reading that correctly?

Greg Florkowski

For the most part, and we're also fully including all of the revaluation adjustments as well, Jay, which we haven't included in the past, particularly in the fourth quarter adjustment to the earnouts. So there's a slight change from that. But...

Jay McCanless

I mean high level, why exclude the stock comp, I would think that's something that since it's a noncash expense, typically something you want to take out to show true operating earnings.

Greg Florkowski

Yes. I think we're not necessarily trying to make it a cash metric, Jay, but something that just gives you a better sense of sort of the core performance of the platform and the stock comp is a part -- a meaningful part of our compensation plan for most of our key executives and senior management, and we feel like it's an important expense to include because it is what retains people. So we don't want to -- we think that's an important adjustment for EBITDA, but not necessarily for the new core adjusted EPS metric.

Jay McCanless

Okay. Got you. And then I guess the second question on GeoPhy. Is it more a competitive issue with everyone trying to do more small balance lending right now, Willy, or was it really a demand issue from the potential borrowers?

William Mallory Walker

So Jay, I'd say there are a couple of things there. First of all, we have been somewhat capital constrained in the box that the agencies have been willing to lend on because there are some requirements in the SBL space as it relates to the number of properties owned that make it so that lending to a new borrower in the SBL space has been somewhat challenging with the agencies. We raised outside capital to be able to meet that need and then had our capital partner in -- that joint venture basically said that they didn't want to do lending in the back half of the year. And so that sort of took that source of capital off to the side.

Jay McCanless

Great. And then, I guess, my next question. I know you talked about it in the prepared remarks that your confidence around adjusted EBITDA gives you the confidence to raise the dividend, but being, I don't know, skeptical, I would say, of what rates are going to do this year. It just seems like maybe seems premature to raise the dividend at this point. Maybe you can talk about that and kind of the bull-bear around making that decision.

William Mallory Walker

I don't -- let's just put it this way. We had a very good discussion at our Board meeting, but given our overall financial performance, the natural hedge that we have from our escrows against increasing interest expense and the cash that the servicing portfolio as well as the asset management portfolio kick off, we feel extremely good as it relates to our cash-generating capabilities. And as a result of that, rather than raising the dividend 10% as we've done quite consistently, the Board decided to go with a 5% dividend increase, but felt very good and very confident in doing that.

Jay McCanless

Great. And then my last question. We've seen a lot of rate volatility between January '23 and February '23. I guess. Could you talk a little bit about what volumes look like in January directionally? And then what you've seen so far in February? And have you seen some people getting more hesitant -- clients getting more hesitant about entering transactions, just given some of the volatility we've already had this year.

William Mallory Walker

It's actually the opposite. If you look at -- I mean, we were at NMHC, and I was meeting with 1 of the agencies and I said, how are you feeling about hitting your cap this year and they're like, well, for the first and second week of the year, our inflows were nothing. So if they continue at that level, they were $700 million a week for the first 2 weeks of the year, and we won't hit our cap. But we had $4.3 billion of inflows last week. And so if they continue at that rate, boy, we'll have to manage to our cap.

Kelsey Duffey

We have no further questions at this time, so I will now turn the call back to Willy for closing remarks.

William Mallory Walker

Thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning, and thank you to the W&D team. And as well, thanks to the earnings team for pulling all this together as effectively and professionally as you always do. I hope everyone has a great day, and I appreciate you all joining us this morning. Thanks.