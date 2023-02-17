Q4 2022 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Call

Participants

James Thomas Hill; Chairman, President & CEO; Vulcan Materials Company

Mark D. Warren; VP of IR; Vulcan Materials Company

Mary Andrews Carlisle; Senior VP & CFO; Vulcan Materials Company

Adam Robert Thalhimer; Director of Research & Partner; Thompson, Davis & Company, Inc., Research Division

Anthony James Pettinari; Director & US Paper, Packaging & Building Products Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Garik Simha Shmois; MD; Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Jerry David Revich; VP; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Kathryn Ingram Thompson; Founding Partner, CEO & Director of Research; Thompson Research Group, LLC

Keith Brian Hughes; MD; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Michael Glaser Dahl; MD of U.S. Homebuilders & Building Products; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Michael J. Feniger; Director; BofA Securities, Research Division

Michael Stephan Dudas; Partner; Vertical Research Partners, LLC

Patrick Tyler Brown; MD; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Philip H. Ng; Senior Research Analyst & Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Rohit Seth; Senior Analyst; Seaport Research Partners

Stanley Stoker Elliott; VP & Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Trey Grooms; MD & Analyst; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Vulcan Materials Company's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call.

Mark D. Warren

Good morning, and thank you for your interest in Vulcan Materials. With me today are Tom Hill, Chairman and CEO; and Mary Andrews Carlisle, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

James Thomas Hill

Thank you, Mark, and thanks all of you for joining our call this morning. We appreciate your interest in Vulcan Materials Company. In 2022, our teams hands down excelled in confronting macro challenges and they demonstrated the resiliency of our Aggregates-led business.

Mary Andrews Carlisle

Thanks, Tom, and good morning. Our 2022 operating performance led to another year of solid cash generation and disciplined capital allocation. Over the last 4 years, our free cash flow conversion has averaged over 90% and with a 93% conversion ratio for 2022. After investing over $600 million in capital expenditures for both maintenance and growth projects, we put additional capital to work by completing $529 million in bolt-on acquisitions and also returned $213 million to shareholders via our growing and importantly, sustainable dividend.

James Thomas Hill

Thank you, Mary Andrews. Before we move to Q&A, I want to thank our entire Vulcan team for a successful year in 2022. And I have great confidence in their ability to continue to execute in 2023, even with the uncertainty in the macro environment. As always, we will be keenly focused on keeping our people safe, driving value for our customers and capitalizing on the profitability expansion opportunities supported by the Vulcan Way of Selling and the Vulcan Way of Operating disciplines.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Stanley Elliott from Stifel.

Stanley Stoker Elliott

I guess my question would be, I guess, coming in, maybe we would have thought maybe more flattish volumes in '23 or maybe even modest volume growth. What changed, if anything, resulting in the 2% to 6% kind of volume outlook decline now? And is there anything you could share with us about what you're seeing and maybe a little more in depth across those end markets?

James Thomas Hill

Yes, sure. If you -- looking into '23, we saw some pretty good bounce back in January from the bad weather we had in the fourth quarter. So solid shipments. That being said with the exception of California, which everybody knows we had floods. But the markets look pretty good. If you look at the leading indicators this year, maybe not as clear as they usually are. So we try to be thoughtful as we look to demand throughout the year. And I think a lot of it boils down to timing. When do we see the decrease in single-family really hit shipments, you probably saw a little bit of that in the fourth quarter, but I think the full impact gets us. We realized that kind of into the first quarter, beginning of the second quarter. So single-family probably gets it about down 20%.

Stanley Stoker Elliott

Great. Got it. And nice work on the profitability improvement. And that's it for me.

Operator

Our next question comes from Trey Grooms from Stephens Inc.

Trey Grooms

So, yes, I want to echo good work on the profitability. And it looks like on the guide, it implies an acceleration there on that improvement on cash gross profit per unit. And I guess the moving pieces there, if you could maybe cut into those a little bit. We've got -- pricing is obviously playing a role. And as we kind of look at the cadence there through the year, maybe you could talk about that as well with maybe what's baked in with a midyear increase and how we think about the cadence of that profitability improvement as we look through the year?

James Thomas Hill

I would call it pretty consistent. We carry really good pricing momentum in 2023 as we said, we guide 11% to 13% for '23. I'm really pleased with our team's performance and how they service our customers to earn that price. And I think face the challenges that we've seen over the last 3 years and then they can just price on the flying very quickly. Our pricing discussions for January 1, I thought went very well, and they're in place. And you got to remember that as we progressed through last year, pricing accelerated as we went through 2022 driven by inflation.

Mary Andrews Carlisle

Yes. And Trey, we do expect solid unit profitability growth throughout the year. And of course, we don't give quarterly guidance. But I will try to give you some additional and hopefully helpful context may be more related to volume. And if you think in terms of cadence, we definitely will have tougher seasonal comps in the first half. Looking back at 2022, 3 of the 6 months in the first half of 2022 implied 12-month shipments at a higher level than our full year 2022 and only 1 of 6 months in the back half shows particularly seasonally strong shipments. And of course, Q4 with the weather impact will provide an easier comp in 2023. So all in, I think, more challenging year-over-year in the first half from a volume perspective and the comps at least moderate as you move through the second half.

Trey Grooms

Got it. Mary Andrews, that's super helpful. And I guess just to make sure I'm clear on the comment, Tom, that you had around pricing. So 11% to 13%, I guess, just coming out and asking is there any -- what is the assumption around midyear price increases that are baked into that? I know you guys have been of the opinion, and you've said on the last call, I think that you guys were going to be targeting pretty aggressively in the first half or excuse me, in the first of the year, but any kind of comment around what's in that for midyear?

James Thomas Hill

Sure. So let me just step back and talk about pricing in Aggregates. If you remember, about 40% of our work is fixed plant, and we price that once or twice a year. We had discussions in October, November for January 1 price increases. I thought those went very well. Those are in place. And we'll just have to see what happens as we progress through the year and what the market calls for in the individual markets of how that's priced. But the other 60% of your business is bid work and we're bidding jobs as we speak. It's something you earn every day, and it's a continuous improvement effort. And so what we're bidding now will ship in the third or fourth quarter. So all in, we're very confident on our pricing guidance, but some of that's got to be earned as we progress through the year and earn every day with our customers.

Trey Grooms

Understood. Got it. Thanks for the clarity there, Tom. Super helpful. Keep up the good work. I'll pass it on.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kathryn Thompson from Thompson Research Group.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson

Tagging on just with the pricing question, but really pulling the string more in terms of the balance of price and cost given there's been so much volatility in '21 and '22, could you clarify the confidence that you have in unit margin growth into '23 in light of the historic volatility just with that price cost. It would be helpful to -- if you focus it on the Aggregates side, but also given the divestiture of your Northeast Concrete assets, giving any color for expectations for unit margins? Or just any type of profitability color on that segment would be helpful.

James Thomas Hill

Yes. Great question. I think that as you looked at 2022, we set records in unit margins, and we're very pleased with our growth there. We'll grow those again in '23, as we said, mid-teens. And what you're seeing there is the Vulcan Way of Sales and the Vulcan Way of Operating disciplines at work. You saw us set new goals for long-term unit margin growth at our Investor Day in September. I think that over the last 4 or 5 years, the team has done great work on this very important metric.

Mary Andrews Carlisle

Yes. Tom highlighted the consistency. And I think if we look over the last 3 years, we've grown our cash gross profit per ton in 11 of 12 quarters and as we expect to continue to do that in 2023 and to accelerate. And I think another important reminder about both the level of unit margin expansion in 2022 and also a contributing factor to the contraction in Aggregates gross margin percentage is that we had a considerable headwind year-over-year since we report inventory using LIFO as we believe it results in a better matching of costs versus revenues.

James Thomas Hill

Kathryn, I'd also expect to see unit margin growth in the other product lines.

Operator

Our next question comes from Anthony Pettinari from Citi.

Anthony James Pettinari

On the Aggregates volume guidance, should we think of that as really an organic kind of apples-to-apples percentage change? Or is there any kind of impact from maybe downstream divestitures impacting upstream shipments? Or are there sort of supply agreements in place to take care of that or any volume impact from Mexico just wondering if there's any impact there and if you could bridge those?

James Thomas Hill

Yes. On the divestitures, I don't see the impact on volumes as I think we'll continue to service those ready-mix plants on Mexico or acquisitions that we made partially in -- for partial year in '22, they're built into the guidance.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs.

Jerry David Revich

Really interesting price cost spread for Aggregates this year as you folks catch up on the inflation we essentially saw in '22. I'm wondering as the exit rate heading into '24 is going to show some pretty good pricing momentum for you folks and I'm wondering as you look at other cycles in the past, Tom, is there a precedent for another year of significant above trend price versus cost that's potentially feasible maybe similar to what we saw 15 years ago.

James Thomas Hill

Yes. I think that's built into our guidance in that mid-teen unit margin growth. And as I said a little bit earlier, I think the cadence to that is your comps and pricing are easier in the first half than the second half. And but you're -- but the flip is true on costs. Your comps are going to be easier in the second half on costs. So I think we're pretty consistent at how we -- and our ability to grow unit margin as we progress through the year. And I've also -- like I said, we've been very consistent about being able to do that. So I don't see that being choppy.

Jerry David Revich

Sorry, I was just asking the momentum heading into '24. So is there prior points in time that could give you confidence that this period of outsized price cost and unit profitability growth above trend can continue into '24?

James Thomas Hill

As always, visibility to growing public demand is a good thing for price. And I think we are -- our folks are quite disciplined on how they earn price. So let's get through '23, but we'll be ready to tackle our challenges and maximize unit profitability as we go into '24 and make sure we fall back on those disciplines of the Vulcan way of Selling and the Vulcan Way of Operating.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Feniger, Bank of America.

Michael J. Feniger

Can you just help us understand how much were costs like energy, raw materials, diesel? How much was that up incrementally in 2022 versus 2023 sorry, 2022 versus 2021?And what are you kind of baking in there for 2023?

James Thomas Hill

So Mary, why don't you take '22 and I'll take '23.

Mary Andrews Carlisle

Yes. So energy was a considerable headwind in 2022 and it cost us about $225 million between diesel and liquid. And I think maybe important context and reflecting back on 2022 and thinking about how it will impact 2023, and Tom can give some more color on that is the fact that diesel in the fourth quarter of 2022 was almost 40% higher than the first quarter of 2022 and liquid likewise was almost 20% higher in the fourth quarter versus the fourth quarter. So I think that's the setup as we move into 2023. And Tom can comment more on sort of full year '23?

James Thomas Hill

Yes. I think what we have in the plan right now is probably high single digit. It's a combination of inflation, fuel and labor. We'll feel -- as I said, we'll feel a bigger impact in the first half just due to the inflationary pressures that we felt kind of escalates went through the year. That being said, I think all of that is partially offset with operating efficiencies and improvements generated by the Vulcan Way of Operating. I think our folks are all over that. And how we do that, many of the details we illustrated in our September Investor Day. But I do have pretty good confidence that they can keep some of that at bay just by improving the key metrics that of throughput and downtime and preventive maintenance that really drive your cost.

Mary Andrews Carlisle

Yes. And specific to the energy in 2023, our expectation is that, that will be more stable, but it will remain at these high levels, which is what will result in a considerable headwind early in the year and then that will moderate as the year progresses.

Michael J. Feniger

Great. And when you look at the portfolio, Tom, you divested some Concrete assets in the Northeast. I'm just curious, is there any further portfolio moves we could see going forward? Like how do you kind of view the Asian assets after kind of a couple of challenging quarters with a lot of moving parts that impacted the year. Curious if you could kind of comment on how you feel the health of those -- that part of your portfolio long term.

James Thomas Hill

Sure. I think that, as always, we look at our assets as a group of assets that have to stand on their own. And something is worse, something is more than us, then we'll divest of it and put that money back in our Aggregates business, which you've seen us do in the past. Right now, the markets that we have Concrete businesses in are privileged concrete markets, and we're pleased with them. Obviously, inflationary pressures you had price chasing costs. And like we did in asphalt, we'll catch that and bypass it and get back to growing margins. But I think the markets where we bought into, we like them, we kept our Aggregates business in New York and New Jersey. But so far, so good, and we think we can continue to improve our returns as we march through 2023.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Dahl from RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Glaser Dahl

Just a quick one on the public side. I don't know maybe something a little bit of nuance here, we've been hearing about how strong backlog in lettings are recently in terms of the growth and now you're seeing kind of some modest impacts more as we get through the year and more meaningful in '24. I think if we rewound back 3 or 6 months thought was that the tailwinds might come a little bit sooner than that.

James Thomas Hill

Look, I think this is as good of an infrastructure tailwind as we've ever seen in decades. That being said, as you heard me say before, highway work comes slower than anybody anticipates it to, but it's coming. So overall highway funding is way up. The sector is in great shape as is the entire public sector. State DOT funding is extremely healthy. And then you've got IIJA revenues that are going to be reflected in fiscal year '23, '24 proposed budgets.

Michael Glaser Dahl

Got it. Okay. Thanks for that. Very helpful, Tom.

James Thomas Hill

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tyler Brown from Raymond James.

Patrick Tyler Brown

Tom, I actually wanted to go back to the Analyst Day and talk about the progress on your logistics excellence, I think the next gen plant operations. I'm just kind of curious how those initiatives are rolling out? And are they expected to be a material driver in expanding margins in '23? Or are those more on the come in, say, beyond '23 into '24?

James Thomas Hill

I think what you'll see in '23 is maybe a little bit of incremental impact. It will be more of a '24 play. And that's a little bit of what we said in the Investor Day about the operating piece where we're really rolling it out in '22, but more of an impact in '23. But for logistics, we're doing more rollout development in '23, probably a bigger impact in '24.

Operator

Our next question comes from Phil Ng from Jefferies.

Philip H. Ng

Just piggybacking on Mike's question earlier on the public side of things. The low single-digit growth does seem a little more muted than your 2 public peers are guiding for this year. Curious if it's a function of maybe you guys are a little more levered to bigger projects, so that's more timing related. And I guess it would be really helpful to kind of give us a perspective as to how you think public will grow as we exit 2023 and perhaps more importantly 2024 when you get the full impact of IIJA.

James Thomas Hill

Well, I think that it's -- I'll take the second part of that question first. 2024, I think we'll see a lot more maturing of the DOTs, getting work to shipments. And if you look at the level of lettings that we'll see throughout the year, that sets us up extremely well for 2024 because they get them let, they get the jobs out there, get them started. And so we enter '24 with a higher level of starts that have gone to Aggregates shipments. So I think that obviously, you've got to wait and we'll see how that progresses and now the DOTs able to get the work let and out for that they -- the projections they have.

Philip H. Ng

I mean would it be fair, Tom, looking out to 2024, we should see like mid-single-digit plus growth in public? Or is that still too optimistic at this point?

James Thomas Hill

Well, obviously, too early to call because you've got to see what's happening in these lettings, but let's all be hopeful on that one.

Operator

Our next question comes from Garik Shmois from Loop Capital.

Garik Simha Shmois

I wanted to ask on the non-res side of the ledger, the outlook for flat volumes this year. Just wondering if you can maybe break out what you're seeing in your markets and your backlogs on the heavier non-res side, so things like LNG, manufacturing warehouses, things of that nature versus loans of commercial?

James Thomas Hill

Yes. I think the very large projects is really -- it's really encouraging. We're seeing a number of them. I mean, I'll give you some examples. You got aluminum plant here in Alabama, a 100 plant in Savannah, Georgia, the GM battery plant that we'll be shipping in Tennessee, the Ford F-150 plant in Kentucky and a big solar plant in North Alabama. All of those are hundreds of thousands of tons per job, and so very good work.

Operator

Our next question comes from Keith Hughes from Truist.

Keith Brian Hughes

I had some questions on the cost that was referred to earlier on the high single-digit increases in cost. Could you say again, on energy, are you seeing energy just kind of roll forward at current prices? Or is there any change up or down in the first half of the year?

James Thomas Hill

A little bit -- though the first half of the year, energy costs will be up because of costs. We think it remains at elevated levels. But in the first part of the year, there's no question that everything, including energy, will be up because we saw such a quick rise of inflation throughout the year. So the comps get easier in cost as we go through the year just because the cost rose last year. But for energy in the first half, yes, will be -- it will be a headwind for us.

Keith Brian Hughes

And if you strip out the energy, what does year-over-year cost growth look like and other enlighting items kind of percentage?

James Thomas Hill

I would take it in pieces. I think that most of it is up mid- to high single digits, and that's everything from electricity to parts, to the labor, just kind of all of it is up. It's just going to get hit harder in the first 6 months and the second 6 months.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Dudas from Vertical Research.

Michael Stephan Dudas

Tom, just maybe you could share a little bit about a couple of your -- where some of your larger -- where are some of the surprises you may see given the dynamics you just put forth whether it's regional, whether it's California, the weather was very hard, obviously, from the end of the quarter, beginning of this year. Where are some of the areas you think there could be some upside surprises and a couple of areas where there needs to be a little bit more concern about some of the project flows that you're anticipating?

James Thomas Hill

I think the big question for all of this is timing of highway projects. And that's in every DOT we have. All of them have great funding. All of them have great plans. All of them have really good lettings. It's how fast do they get that work to shipping aggregates and I think that's the biggest question that we will have to watch as we go through the year. Now the good part of that question, if it grows faster, that's great. But as I've said, how we work, it just takes longer to get there than we think -- than anybody ever thinks it does, but it gets there.

Michael Stephan Dudas

So is that the delta between minus 2 and minus 6 on your volume expectations?

James Thomas Hill

I would tell you that I think that's probably the biggest factor in the range, yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Adam Thalhimer from Thompson, Davis.

Adam Robert Thalhimer

Can I get your help with your margin guidance because you're giving us Aggregates cash gross profit per ton. I want to convert that back to just your reported Aggregates gross margin. I think you're guiding to, call it, 100 to 200 basis points of gross -- Aggregates gross margin improvement this year, but I'm just not sure.

Mary Andrews Carlisle

Yes, that's right. We do expect Aggregates gross margin expansion I'd say be it at least at those levels and also on EBITDA margins, too, this will be a year where we can claw back to some of our more historical levels.

Adam Robert Thalhimer

And do you see a lot of variability between quarters or is that pretty evenly throughout the year?

Mary Andrews Carlisle

Yes. I think from a margin standpoint, we expect consistent improvements throughout the year. As Tom said, it will be -- first half will be more price, more cost and second half will be more moderate price and more moderate cost. But I think on the margin side, we should see good growth in -- all throughout the year.

Operator

Our last question comes from Rohit Seth from Seaport Research Partners.

Rohit Seth

Just to clear up on the non-resi. You talked about light and heavy non-resi. What is the mix between the two and your total non-resi exposure?

James Thomas Hill

I think it's probably -- right now, we're probably a lot heavier on the heavy non-res as we saw the light catch-up had to catch up with residential growth. And it fell behind a little bit. So I think you still got some runway with light res as it has -- as it lags single-family, but the heavier piece of this will be -- a much heavier piece with this will -- a majority of ours will be in heavy res.

Rohit Seth

Okay. Is that -- so non-resi is what, 30% of your sales, your volumes?

James Thomas Hill

That's a pretty good round number.

Rohit Seth

Okay. And then just on capital allocation, can you maybe comment on what the deal market looks like at the moment?

Mary Andrews Carlisle

Yes. I think we still see good activity. We have -- our teams are always out looking for opportunities. I think typically in these kind of environment, I mean, sometimes, there may become a disconnect between sellers' expectations and buyers' valuations. But as we talked about, we have a great ability to generate a lot of cash, and we're always looking for ways to put that to work growing the franchise, particularly through the bolt-on acquisitions. And those, I think, are more about timing on the seller side than anything else.

James Thomas Hill

Yes. You saw us complete several of those really strategic ones in 2022, very important, particularly to our California, our critical California and Texas markets. We always have a few of those that we're working on. We're very picky about it. We're very disciplined about it. And while years in which they -- maybe the future is not as clear sometimes. They get harder. I wouldn't expect a big turn off or turn on with acquisitions kind of a steady flow like we've seen. So I think there will be some out there. The timing of that will to be seen, but we'll keep plugging at that and be disciplined about it.

Operator

It appears we have no further questions at this time. I will now turn the program back over to Tom for any additional closing remarks.

James Thomas Hill

Thank you for your time this morning. Thank you for your interest in Vulcan Materials. We look forward to talking to you throughout the quarter and throughout the year. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you soon. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.