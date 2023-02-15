Q4 2022 Vornado Realty Trust and Alexander's Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Glen J. Weiss; Executive VP of Office Leasing & Co-Head of Real Estate; Vornado Realty Trust

Michael J. Franco; President & CFO; Vornado Realty Trust

Steven Roth; Chairman of the Board & CEO; Vornado Realty Trust

Steven J. Borenstein; Senior VP, Corporation Counsel & Secretary; Vornado Realty Trust

Alexander David Goldfarb; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Anthony Paolone; Senior Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Dylan Burzinski; Analyst; Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Jing Xian Tan Bonnel; REIT Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

John P. Kim; Senior U.S. Real Estate Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Michael Anderson Griffin; Senior Associate; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Nicholas Philip Yulico; Analyst; Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Stephen Thomas Sakwa; Senior MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Vikram L. Malhotra; MD; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Steven J. Borenstein

Welcome to Vornado Realty Trust Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our fourth quarter earnings release and filed our annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents as well as our supplemental financial information packages are available on our website, www.vno.com, under the Investor Relations section. In these documents and during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release, Form 10-K and financial supplement.

Steven Roth

Thank you, Steven, and good morning, everyone. It's Valentine's Day. As Michael will cover in a moment, 2022 was a strong year with comparable FFO up 10%. Fourth quarter FFO was down 11% due to higher interest rates. Ex rising interest rates, our core business is performing quite well. Not surprisingly, we expect 2023 will be a down year, negatively impacted by a full year of higher rates.

Michael J. Franco

Thank you, Steve, and good morning, everyone. As Steve mentioned, we had a strong year despite experiencing headwinds from rising interest rates. For the year, comparable FFO as adjusted was $3.15 per share, up $0.29 or 10.1% from 2021. Fourth quarter comparable FFO as adjusted was $0.72 per share compared to $0.81 for last year's fourth quarter, a decrease of $0.09 or 11.1%. While earnings for the quarter were down, driven primarily by higher net interest expense from increased rates and the noncash straight-line impact of the estimated 2023 PENN 1 ground line expense, our core business had strong performance from the rent commencement on new office and retail leases. We have provided a quarter-over-quarter bridge in our earnings release and our financial supplement.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI.

Stephen Thomas Sakwa

I guess I wanted to start with the developments and the yields, Steve, that you talked about. I guess I can understand maybe the PENN 1 return going up a bit since you've got kind of active leasing and maybe good mark-to-market and a little more visibility there. But I guess I was a little curious about PENN 2. You did take the yield up there, but I don't think you've done any incremental leasing, but maybe that's part of the pipeline that Michael talked about. So could you maybe just sort of address those two?

Steven Roth

We took the yield up on PENN 1 and PENN 2. We took the yield down very marginally on Farley. We did that based upon now we have 1 year, 1.5 years, even 2 years of experience with these assets. We know what the market's reaction is. We have signed 220,000 square feet of leases in PENN 1. We know what the bid and ask is for PENN 1, we know what the bid and ask is with PENN 2. And it exceeds our initial underwriting, and that's why we made -- we adjusted the returns.

Stephen Thomas Sakwa

Okay. And then maybe as a follow-up. Michael, I just -- when you talked about some of the headwinds to growth in '23, I kind of get the interest expense hit, the $0.05 of sales. It sounds like the ground lease may be a little bit better. I didn't quite understand the $0.10 from the property taxes. I was just hoping you could maybe clarify that because I thought in the first half of the year, that might have been a bit of a tailwind, but just wanted to make sure I understood that point properly.

Michael J. Franco

Yes. We had a prior period accrual. It obviously benefited us at the end of '22. We didn't have it in the first half of '22, and so that gets reversed at the beginning of this year, and that's a ding. So it's a timing difference. We benefited last year, we got hurt at the beginning of this year. Net-net, there was a reduction, but we -- it affects us in the beginning half of 2023.

The next question is from John Kim with BMO Capital Markets.

John P. Kim

I wanted to ask about the write-down you took, particularly at 650 Madison. That's an asset where it was pretty well occupied. There's no loan upcoming. I was wondering why you decided to impair it now and what are your plans with the asset?

Michael J. Franco

John, the accounting for joint venture assets is different from wholly owned assets. And as a result of that process, and if you look at what's happened since we bought the asset, it resulted in an impairment this quarter. So retail rents are obviously not what they were at the time we bought the asset and what we underwrote. We had a large tenant move out unexpectedly in the hospital last year. And so you run it through the accounting model, and that's the conclusion. Now again, keep in mind, it's a noncash item. We still own the asset. The value could recover. We have debt of term on that asset, a very favorable rate. And we'll continue to work the asset and hopefully create value. But on a -- as we sit here today, based on the accounting methodology, that's the byproduct.

Steven Roth

John, you used the words in your question, why we decided to take an impairment. The impairment process is rigorous and is, to a large degree, formulaic and is, to a large degree, overseen by our independent accountants. So we try to keep as a much subjective judgment as possible out of it and make it more of an academic, formulaic kind of an exercise. And they may have showed that the write-down was appropriate there.

John P. Kim

Okay. My second question is on theMART with the occupancy following this quarter, really driven by the showroom and trade show. What's going on with such a big drop in occupancy this quarter? And if you could also comment on variable businesses, which in the past few quarters have been a driver of earnings growth. And it's not really disclosed so much this quarter. I wanted to know what's been going on with signage and trade show.

Glen J. Weiss

It's Glen Weiss. So on theMART, the increase in vacancy was due to the casual business leaving Chicago for Atlanta. We are converting that churn business into office space, and that's the increase in the vacancy at theMART. There are headwinds in Chicago, not like New York in terms of leasing volume, pipeline, et cetera. Our 2.0 program is coming along great, that we expect to be complete in June. Our tour volume has been very good of late. We have a couple of leases in negotiation right now. But the increase in the vacancy is the casual business, which moved out of town to Atlanta in the fall.

Michael J. Franco

Yes. John, on the variable businesses, I think the punch line, if you will, is that all the variable businesses except for the trade shows are back to pre-COVID levels. We had a very strong 2022. I think signage had our most successful year ever, and that was with a little bit off-line fourth quarter, so a little bit more of that. We've got a couple of signs located at PENN 2 and Hotel Penn that are impacted by the development, and so fourth quarter was a little bit off than fourth quarter 2021.

John P. Kim

So net is variable going up or down this year?

Michael J. Franco

In 2023, we're going to have -- I mean, like the answer is it's hard to predict. I would say because we took a couple of signs off-line in PENN. A lot of this is based on what comes in third-party roadblocks. So net-net, we think it's probably comparable to 2022. It could be down a little bit just because of what's off-line on the signage side and the fact that we're, as I said, rebuilding 1540, right? So we're taking some revenue offline. So I think overall, probably down a little bit just given the fact we've taken some stuff offline.

The next question is from Camille Bonnel with Bank of America.

Jing Xian Tan Bonnel

I know the opportunity with Citadel is still a bit down the road, but are you able to speak to the financing strategy there in context with your existing development pipeline around Penn District? Just generally, like how are you thinking about the capital allocation and sourcing for these future projects.

Michael J. Franco

Camille, I think the good news is we don't have to do it today because it would be very, very difficult to line up construction financing and very expensive. So with respect to 350, that project is not right yet, right? It's -- it'll be right in 2, 3 years, but it's not right today. And so hopefully, the markets are more hospitable than we expect they will be. And I think the same goes with respect to PENN. Again, we're not -- as I think Steve commented on the last call, the market really is not conducive for new development today. Construction financing is very expensive, if available, which generally is not as banks have pulled back.

Steven Roth

So, we're pretty excited about 350 Park Avenue, and maybe even more importantly, tenants even more excited about it. Our strategy there is actually very simple. The land value, our land value will constitute our equity contribution. So our land value will represent the equity. We will not have to put in maybe another -- a very tiny $10 million, $20 million, $30 million of cash to represent our share in the equity. The balance of it should be easily in a normalized market (inaudible) under -- in the construction financing or permanent financing.

Jing Xian Tan Bonnel

Yes. Really appreciate all the details on 350 Park. Just for my follow-up, you've done a great job in terming out your maturities, but your leverage on a net debt basis is above 10x. So can you talk to how you're thinking about leverage today and where are your near- to medium-term targets?

Steven Roth

Michael.

Michael J. Franco

Our leverage is -- I think you characterized -- probably a little bit lower than we characterized. Our goal over time is to have less leverage. I think importantly, we don't have any maturities this year. If anything now, we have a couple of small maturing process of being pushed out. But our preference is to have less leverage. And over time, we think that will be accomplished through growing earnings and likely some asset sales. So is that going to change in the next 24 months? Just given the environment, probably not. But over time, we foresee that happening.

The next question is from Michael Griffin with Citi.

Steven Roth

Hang on, I want to go back for a second. I want to emphasize what Michael said. In terms of the leverage ratio that you referenced Camille, we sort of have our hands tied behind our back. So number one, we've had a decrease in earnings, which is going to recover, variable businesses and what have you. Number two is we have 0 income coming in basically from 2 PENN, which will be over $100 million of income when it gets online. And we have less than underwritten optimal earnings from 1 PENN. So if you pro forma forward, when we get all these different parts of our business stabilized, our leverage ratio will come down very significantly. I'm sorry, go ahead.

Michael Anderson Griffin

Michael Griffin here with Citi. Just maybe getting back to leasing. Michael, you mentioned in your prepared remarks, you're leasing has slowed, transactions are lumpier. You pointed to about 1.2 million square feet in the pipeline. Just looking over the cadence of this year with some bigger upcoming maturities. I mean, how confident are you in executing on that? And is there any update on maybe some of those more larger notable upcoming expirations? I think there's one at 770 Broadway coming up here maybe at the end of this quarter. So any update there would be great.

Michael J. Franco

Yes, Glen.

Glen J. Weiss

Michael, it's Glen Weiss. So we really had 4 bulky expirations that constitute our expirations in '23. One was 350 Park, which is now taken care of by Citadel, the other 3 is continuous expirations coming off low rents from PENN 1 and then 2 blocks, one of which comes back this quarter, (inaudible) from Verizon at 770. And then at the end of the year, we get the (inaudible) back at 1290. As you can imagine, we're all over it. We're attacking the market, presenting the buildings, marketing the product towards weekly.

Michael Anderson Griffin

I guess to that point, you have this pitch around the building around the high-quality transportation hubs. An asset like 770 Broadway maybe doesn't really fit into that strategy. So I guess how do you measure demand relative to that versus opportunities you might have within the Penn District?

Glen J. Weiss

770 is a great spot. It's right at the subways, that will let you to Grand Central and Penn very easily. It's right at NYU, right in the village. It's in the sweet spot of Midtown South. So geographically, we think it's excellent.

Michael Anderson Griffin

Okay. And then maybe one for Steve. I'm just curious, you've focused on in your prepared remarks about the importance of getting employees back to the office. In your conversations that you're having with business leaders and how much more do you think they can really push their employees to get back in. And I think you talked about that 60% kind of occupancy number maybe on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Do you see that potentially getting back to that pre-COVID call it, the 70% to 80% range?

Steven Roth

I think normal is more like 70% because there's always people who are traveling, not in the offices and what have you. So to try to get to 90% is fictitious. So I mean, I think we're getting close to 50% now on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. I think you can assume the Friday is dead forever. Friday is going to be a holiday forever. Monday is touch and go. So I think that the world is coming back to normal slowly but surely. So multiple things are happening. Number one, every boss wants his people back. Number two is now many of the people want to come back. They find this being alone, they find that they want to come back with their colleagues, they want to get back into the activity, excitement and what have you, collaboration and being in the city.

The next question is from Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Sandler.

Alexander David Goldfarb

First, (inaudible) on 350 Park. Awesome, awesome deal. So well done to you and Michael and everyone. So that's awesome. Two questions. First, on the Retail JV, the impairment that you guys took, what prompted that? And big picture, as we think about the rents that are in place versus the market, and it seems like the market has settled and hopefully is recovering. Where would you peg the mark-to-market? And then do you think that there will be future impairments? Like is this an annual exercise? Just trying to get some more color on this.

Steven Roth

Well, I can't predict the future nor do I want to. We went through a rigorous process. The math showed that there was an impairment, and we do what the math shows. So there's that. What the market rents are is something that -- it's a very thin market. There are not -- there are very few transactions about Fifth Avenue and at Times Square. So -- and you can make the assumption that this is still a sluggish impaired market. It hasn't recovered entirely. There is not the same lust for space that there was 5 years ago. But that will come back too for sure.

Alexander David Goldfarb

Okay. And then the second question is, you guys appeared in the press recently that you're still in the hunt for casino. It's been a while since you talked about movie studios. The Manhattan Mall seems to be a great spot for potential studios. So just sort of an update on what you can provide us. Do you have an operating partner for studios? Do you have an operating partner for casino? Or are both of those 2 items -- things that more are back burner and less front of house, if you will.

Steven Roth

The answer is yes and yes in terms of operating partners, and no, they're not really back burner.

Alexander David Goldfarb

Anything more to elaborate? Or...

Steven Roth

Not really. I mean, we have a wonderful Manhattan property that is going to be converted to studios. We have a great operating plot. We are in conversations with multiple users, and the demand is actually very -- actually extraordinary. With respect to the casinos, I don't have a lot to say. We're still mulling and studying and thinking, what have you, about that. We have a great site. And whether we throw it into the game is to be decided.

The next question is from Vikram Malhotra with Mizuho.

Vikram L. Malhotra

So just first one going back to sort of your view of the dividend or the Board's view. If you can just give us some more color, what are you baking in, in terms of occupancy for the core portfolio, just the business as it stands in terms of street retail. I asked that because it sounded like the 4 key expirations you outlined, am I correct in that they're all move-outs? I just wanted to understand like what is baked into the core portfolio relative to where the dividend is? Just some big picture metrics or guidepost would be helpful.

Steven Roth

Well, the dividend is based upon a minimum of taxable income. Our taxable income allowed us to reduce or, I'd like to use the word rightsize, our dividend. I mean our dividend was 9.5% on our stock price, which everybody knows is kind of like mispriced and mistake. And we felt that it was inappropriate to overpay the dividend substantially over our taxable income. And we felt -- the Board felt also that it was appropriate to retain the extra $130-odd million of cash. So that's what happened with the dividend.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Okay. And then if I just follow up, if I can dig into street retail. Two parts to it. First, I think you have a couple of key expirations in Times Square in '23. And I'm wondering the latest on renewal there? And then second part of that is just I think there are 2 big leases if I'm not wrong, Swatch and Levi's that have early termination rights in '23 and '24. They don't expire until '31, but I believe they had the option to terminate. Any updates or color you can give on those 2 as well would be great.

Steven Roth

We are -- as you would expect, we are in active negotiations with those clients, those tenants as well as all the other tenants. We are hopeful to retain all of the tenants. But the rents will be lower than the in-place rents. The market is lower than it was years ago when we made those. So you can assume that we will retain the tenants but at lower rents.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Okay. I just thought because Swatch and Levi's, I thought they would have had to give you notice if they were going to terminate. But is it just sort of like a rolling -- like they can elect any time in the year to give you that notice?

Michael J. Franco

So Vikram, just to be able to put a finer point on it. So Swatch had to exercise their notice in fall of '21, and they did. And we have, as Steve alluded to, we finalized an agreement for them to stay at a lower rent. So at the time they exercised the termination, we didn't know what they're going to do, but that agreement has recently been finalized. So they will stay, and as Steve said, a lower rent. And with respect to Levi's, they as well have a termination option. I believe it comes up in '24, not this year. And so we'll see what they do. But again, as Steve alluded, the likelihood is that just as Swatch did, they may exercise that. And our hope, expectation is we'll keep them, albeit at a lower rent.

The next question is from Dylan Burzinski with Green Street.

Dylan Burzinski

Just curious on the overall strategy of the company. I think in the past, you guys have mentioned about possibly doing a tracking stock. So just curious, is that still on the table? And if so, could we see that happen in 2023?

Steven Roth

Yes, it's still very much on the table. We are not ready to talk about the timing, which will not be set until we actually make the decision and announce it. .

Dylan Burzinski

Okay. And then just going back to the ground lease reset. I think you had mentioned that, that $26 million might be less today. But I'm just curious, can you kind of give us an update on how that process works? I think our initial thought was when we saw that the yields increased at the Penn District redevelopments that we thought that the ground rent might reset higher. So just curious to see kind of an update on sort of the arbitration process and how that works.

Steven Roth

Boy, well, the -- each ground lease is a little bit unique and a little bit different. This one basically involves brokers negotiating. If they can't agree, then a third party is appointed as a neutral. The interpretation is that it's a determination by brokers with plenty years of experience and active brokers of what the value of the land vacant and unimproved would be. So I interpret that to me, what should you sell that piece of land for now, which is somewhat different than what an appraisal process might be, which is a willing buyer and a willing seller, et cetera.

The next question is from Anthony Paolone with JPMorgan.

Anthony Paolone

Michael, you went through a whole number, the parts of the business in terms of the impact on FFO in '23 versus '22. But can you maybe help bottom line just the core office and retail NOI and whether that's higher or lower this year?

Michael J. Franco

Tony, you're trying to box me on the guidance here. Like we're in a fluid environment, right? It's hard to predict. Overall, we think the performance will be comparable to this year, I would say. And that's not trying to give you a guidance. It's just we have some ins, some outs. We can't print exactly what will come along. It depends on which tenants we renew, which may roll out. But in general, like we have some known positives, we have some known move-outs as we've just talked about. Overall, as we sit here today, it's probably neutral.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. And then the second question is on 350 Park. I mean, you crystallized value there at a level that seems to be pretty well north of what I think most people probably had in their numbers and where you're getting credit for it in the stock, most likely. So just wondering how you thought about the ability to just completely exit. I think next year versus staying in what could be another, I guess, 7-plus years or so, like how you think about that being worth it versus just saying you did well with the deal you cut, use that capital otherwise?

Steven Roth

Well, first of all, I would quibble with well north of value. The pricing in that deal, we think was fair to both parties. In terms of what our financial strategy will be a year or 2 from now when we have to make the decision as to whether to invest in the long-term building project and own 40% of 1.7 million square foot brand new, super duper Times Square Tower or to take the money and run, that's a decision we'll make at the time. But it is an interesting fact that we have the option to do either.

The next question is from Nick Yulico with Scotiabank.

Nicholas Philip Yulico

I just wanted to touch on the St. Regis retail, where you had the default in the JV. Can you just tell us why the lender not refinance the loan? And can you explain the earnings impact from this, I guess, right now, how it's working since it looks like there's some sort of cash flow sweep. And then if for some reason, you can't get this resolved, does the joint venture just walks away from the property? How does that ultimately will get resolved? And what could the earnings impact be?

Michael J. Franco

Look, the loan maturity at year-end, and the asset is not refinanceable today, right, quite frankly, like many assets in this market. We signed 2 leases at the peak of the market. One of those we just discussed terminated and we relet at a lower rent. And so the asset was nonrefinanceable. Loan lands default. We were talking with the lenders before that happened. We continue to talk to them today. And we're in active discussions to restructure the loan and extend the maturity. If we can't, we can't. And the asset will go back to lenders. Just like everything we do, we're going to be disciplined and thoughtful about whether it's worth staying with the asset, investing capital, et cetera, and we're sort of groping towards the deal that we think makes sense for the partnership.

Nicholas Philip Yulico

Okay. Understood. Appreciate that. And then going back to 650 Madison, I know you talked about this a little bit. I mean, it looks like that asset got refinanced in 2019, and I think there was a $1.2 billion appraisal on it. There's $800 million of debt on the asset right now. And so if you're saying the equity is 0, basically, I guess, the building is worth $800 million. So that would be about a 35% asset value decline since 2019 when it was refinanced. .

Michael J. Franco

Yes. Look, I think, first of all, you referenced 2 or 3 things. We did refinance in 2019. It was a pretty outstanding execution by our team, frankly, in pushing that loan out until 2029 at about 3.5%. So we have free time, right? As we talk about this impairment, I think the most important thing to recognize is that the noncash charge, we can sit on the asset, we continue the work that we have done.

The next question is from Ronald Kamdem with Morgan Stanley.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [Timmy] on for Ronald Kamdem. Just you guys laid out the -- some of the headwinds next year pretty clearly in the prepared remarks. Just as we think about PENN 1 and maybe some of the upside there in '23 versus '22, rents are $76 a foot today, embedded. Where do you think that is year-end '23?

Glen J. Weiss

So we're coming off rents in the high 60s, low 70s. We have leases out right now that are piercing 100 in the tower of this building. So that gives you a feel of where we believe rents will go as we sign up leases for our in-place vacancy and for the expirations going forward.

The next question is from -- a follow-up from Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI.

Stephen Thomas Sakwa

Just one follow-up, Michael. On some of the swaps and caps that are maybe burning off or coming to maturity here in '23 and '24. Should we assume that you're just going to let those kind of float? Are you going to put new caps and swaps in? Or just how should we be thinking about that as the Fed kind of nears the end of the tightening cycle?

Michael J. Franco

Yes. Some, we wrestle with every day, Steve. I mean, some of those are probably about '23 because '24 -- again, we have a loan maturity. We have to determine what type of loan we're going to refinance that with, which is more of a '24 issue than the '23 issue, right? So on those mature in '24, if we roll it into a fixed rate loan, obviously, no need to swap there. So we'll see. I would -- I think the expectation for most of the loans that expire somewhere around caps is we'll roll those, and I'm looking down our list right now. So we got 2 or 3 that expire middle, the latter part of the year, I would expect that we would roll those over the next few months. Those tend to be an annual basis, although you can't go out a couple of years.

And the next question is a follow-up from Vikram Malhotra with Mizuho.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Michael, just on the $0.55 you outlined in terms of the headwinds, does that incorporate these -- the known office move-outs and the lower street retail rent that you referenced?

Michael J. Franco

I mean, Vikram, the only data points I gave you were on interest, the margin on asset sales. The rest is we'll see how the business performs. And as I said, I think there's some pros, cons. By and large, we think probably neutral, but we can't predict. It depends on what happens in terms of pace of leasing.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Okay. And then just the other follow-up. I know there are those moving pieces. So do we take that as -- based on your current view of taxable income for '23, you kind of rightsized the dividend. But if some of these moving pieces don't go your way, you might have to revisit the dividend? Or have you incorporated some of the slack basically that you just outlined?

Steven Roth

The dividend is a Board decision. And we're certainly not going to speculate on what might happen to the dividend and certainly not from a negative point of view. So that's a question that we can't answer and won't answer now.

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Steven Roth for any closing remarks.

Steven Roth

Thank you, everybody. This is an interesting time. We're in the middle of a Federal Reserve tightening cycle. I think Owen Thomas said in his opening remarks of his call a couple of days ago that commercial real estate is in a recession. I don't want to -- I wouldn't quibble with that either way. But markets are soft, which we think makes it a fairly exciting time. We will get through this easily. We will see what opportunities come up, and we think the world will be a lot better on the other side.

