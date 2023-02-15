Q4 2022 Unitil Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2022 Unitil Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Todd Diggins, Director of Finance. Please go ahead.

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us to discuss Unitil Corporation's Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. Speaking on the call today will be Tom Meissner, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Hevert, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Also with us today is Dan Hurstak, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Great. Thanks, Todd. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'm going to begin on Slide 4, where today, we announced another strong year of financial results with net income of $41.4 million or $2.59 per share. This represents an increase of $0.24 per share or 10.2% over 2021, driven by higher adjusted gross margins achieved through customer growth and execution of our regulatory agenda.

Thank you, Tom, and good afternoon, everyone. I will start on Slide 8. As Tom mentioned, today, we announced fiscal year 2022 net income of $41.4 million or $2.59 a share. Net income increased $5.3 million or $0.24 per share compared to fiscal year 2021. Earnings growth was supported by higher distribution rates, including recoupment associated with the New Hampshire rate cases partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Great. Thank you, Bob. Ending now on Slide 17. Having wrapped-up fiscal year 2022, we are pleased with the progress the company has made, the opportunities ahead and our continued ability to navigate through challenging times. We delivered strong financial performance, industry-leading service and are better positioned and more resilient than ever before. We continue to execute on our strategic plan, and we look forward to contributing to the transformative changes taking shape in our industry. The company's prospects are strong, and we believe our plan will lead to exceptional value for all stakeholders.

Thanks, Tom. That wraps up the material in this call. Thank you for attending. I will now turn the call to the operator who will coordinate questions.

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from Brian [Lichenberg] of Unitil.