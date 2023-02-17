Q4 2022 United Fire Group Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Eric John Martin; Senior VP & CFO; United Fire Group, Inc.

Kevin James Leidwinger; President, CEO & Director; United Fire Group, Inc.

Jon Paul Newsome; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the UFG Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.

Eric John Martin

Good morning, and thank you for joining this call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release on our results. To find a copy of this document, please visit our website at ufginsurance.com. Press releases and slides are located under the Investors tab.

Kevin James Leidwinger

Thanks, Eric. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. I'll begin this morning by providing insight into the fourth quarter results, then provide an overview of our full year performance.

Eric John Martin

Thanks, Kevin, and good morning again. In the fourth quarter, we reported net income of $0.79 per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $0.18 per diluted share. Net written premiums increased 6.3% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year. Our core commercial lines premiums are stabilizing with the slowing rate of decline, driven by average renewal premium change of 8.3% for the quarter and increasing levels of premium retention and new business. This reflects our transition from re-underwriting actions to positioning the core commercial portfolio for profitable growth.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

Jon Paul Newsome

I wanted to ask a little bit more detail on the reserve development in the last couple of quarters. Was there anything that changed either from a philosophical perspective or did -- was there a special look into the reserves in the last couple of quarters? Obviously, new management oftentimes takes a different approach or at least a new look. Did anything like that happened during the quarter? Is this simply just the emergence that showed up in the last 6 months?

Story continues

Eric John Martin

Paul, this is Eric. Thank you for joining us, and thanks for your question. And it's a really good question. So what I would say is, in general, we have not had a change in philosophy. So if you look back at our history over the past couple of years, we've had some items within our commercial auto book that we have taken action on. But when I look back over the past couple of quarters, and I think about all 4 quarters of the year, the first 2 quarters, we had favorable development of about $23 million. In the second half of the year, we've had just that exact same amount going the other way, $23 million of unfavorable. And as we have had new management come in, while we haven't had a change in philosophy, one of the things that we wanted to look at was a deeper segmentation and more analysis around some of our longer tail businesses.

Jon Paul Newsome

Do you think the process of taking a more granular approach is finished on the other liability book? Or -- and/or do you think that process will be extended to other parts of the business as well?

Eric John Martin

I think -- so these are the places where we've got the long tail lines. We've done a lot of work on commercial auto over the past. Some of our other lines, probably a little different surety or workers' comp or workers' top line isn't very big right now. We are wanting to continue to grow that. While I can never say we're done with anything, I think the actions we've taken here we'll continue to get that granular insight, but we've hit the lines with the long tails here.

Kevin James Leidwinger

Paul, it's Kevin. Just an additional observation. I mean, it's our intent to use all the tools available to us to gain as much insight as we possibly can. And of course, then we'll take the appropriate level of -- or action relative to the insights that are provided back through those analysis. And I think Eric's point about being prudent and taking action more quickly on negative trends and perhaps a little more slowly on positive trends is exactly spot on.

Jon Paul Newsome

Makes sense. Obviously, UFG has a long track record of capable reserve. I also want to ask about reinsurance and the impact both on a cost basis as well as on the assumed basis, maybe you could split those 2 pieces apart for us and talk about impact on the business and the bottom line for the -- I assume there will be a higher reinsurance cost for this year as a purchaser. And then maybe you could talk about any changes you've seen in the assumed reinsurance book as well.

Kevin James Leidwinger

Sure. Let me just give you a little bit more color on the reinsurance program. As we mentioned in our prepared comments, all of our reinsurance renews on 1/1. And so like many others, we did experience some pricing increases across our portfolio, along with some changes in terms of conditions. Let me just give you some context there. So the property cat XOL premium increased about 54% on a risk-adjusted basis. We saw some increases on our earthquake quota-share program that are about 40%. The pillared occurrence program rate increase was about 20%, but that was a bit moderated or muted compared to the cat program due to some structural changes with the annual aggregate deductible.

Jon Paul Newsome

I mean just to simplify it for folks like me where market price bumps over, essentially, it looks like maybe all things being equal, a little bit more cat load because of the higher retention and then maybe a little bit of overall pressure on the underwriting margins. This is the total excess of loss cost goes up a bit. Is that a fair amount of...

Kevin James Leidwinger

I think we'll probably have to spend a little bit more time on that issue. So while it's all an increase in the retention under the cat program. The pillared occurrence is really designed to help manage the frequency of small cat events that have to accumulate losses inside of the cat XOL program. And so we saw an increase in placement on the pillared occurrence program. So we're still working through what we think the overall additional exposure to company. But I think there's an offsetting component based on the pillared occurrence increased participation to the overall net increase on the cat XOL. So those 2 things are interrelated.

Jon Paul Newsome

Okay, that makes sense. Okay.

Kevin James Leidwinger

And then turning now to the assumed reinsurance business. We certainly were the beneficiary of the other side of the market. Clearly, as you saw on our ceded program, there were increases, obviously, on the assumed reinsurance component of the portfolio. We certainly got the benefit of increased pricing. And where that came through for us was certainly on the standard treaty. So we had a significant amount of opportunity for participation on regional carrier treaty reinsurance as other carriers were reducing their participation, those opportunities were presented to us. And so we saw some significant benefit to participate opportunistically on some treaty -- standard treaty business in this cycle, and so we were quite pleased with that participation.

Jon Paul Newsome

Is there some sort of target or goal for the reinsurance book relative to the rest of the book? Is it a percent of premium or something along on those lines?

Kevin James Leidwinger

Yes, sure. So we're managing that to about 25% of the portfolio, right? So that's the target today. We're, I think, just a little bit below that. And while we'll manage that, in general, to 25% as the entire portfolio grows, obviously, the premium associated with that will become larger. But we will also be opportunistic where there are moments in the market like we experienced most recent renewal cycle we'll take advantage of that. And so if it -- while we anticipate it being right around 25%, there may be moments when issued a little bit higher than that because the opportunity was there for us to further diversify our portfolio and do it at significant underwriting profits.

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

Kevin James Leidwinger

Thanks for joining us for this quarter, and we look forward to talking with you again next quarter.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may all now disconnect.