Q4 2022 Tyler Technologies Inc Earnings Call

Hello, and welcome to today's Tyler Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Lynn Moore, President and CEO of Tyler Technologies. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, February 16, 2023. I would like to turn the call over to Hala Elsherbini, Tyler's Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Hala Elsherbini

Thank you, Emma, and welcome to our call. With me today is Lynn Moore, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Miller, our Chief Financial Officer. After I give the safe harbor statement, Lynn will have some initial comments on our quarter, and then Brian will review the details of our results and provide our annual guidance. Lynn will end with some additional comments, and then we'll take your questions.

H. Lynn Moore

Thanks, Hala. Our fourth quarter results marked a solid finish to an eventful year as public sector demand remains strong and SaaS adoption continues at an accelerated pace. Total revenues grew 4.3%, with organic growth, excluding COVID-related revenues, of approximately 6%, inorganic revenue growth for the full year was solid at approximately 8.2%.

Brian K. Miller

Thank you, Lynn. Yesterday, Tyler Technologies reported its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Both GAAP and non-GAAP revenues for the quarter were $452.2 million, up 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively. Organic revenue growth, excluding COVID-related revenues, were 6% on a GAAP basis and 5.8% on a non-GAAP basis.

H. Lynn Moore

Thanks, Brian. During 2022, we achieved notable milestones towards several key strategic initiatives. We've made meaningful progress on our cloud journey through continued investment in cloud optimization and moving to cloud-only deployment for many of our core solutions. Our intentional innovation is based on knowing our clients and anticipating their future needs.

Your first question comes from the line of Sami Badri with Credit Suisse.

Ahmed Sami Badri

I had a question about the margin troughing in '23. And maybe you could just give us color on the ramp on -- from the bottom of '23, what should we be thinking about where margins could go in '24? And I think the big thing here is maybe you could give us color on like, what are some reasons why the bounce off the trough could be faster versus slower? What are some things that could influence the speed of the margin movements?

Brian K. Miller

Yes, I think it's still a little early for us to give much color around sort of how we see that trajectory playing out in 2024 and over the midterm, say, over the next 5 to 7 years. As we mentioned in the prepared remarks, we expect to have an Investor Day around midyear and provide more detail on that. But we're still refining those models. So not really able to give a lot of color on that as we've talked about some of the factors that give us confidence that we do return to margin expansion in 2024, particularly around the wind down of some of the bubble costs as we exit our first data center. We think that this year actually, we sort of reached that inflection point where the impact of declines in licenses are offset by the current stream of recurring revenues from subscriptions.

H. Lynn Moore

Yes. I think just to amplify on that, we've talked over the last couple of years, we're about 4 years or so into this cloud transition. And we've talked about sort of the two pieces of it, the getting to the other side on the revenue side, and then sort of getting the other side on the cost and expense side. And as Brian mentioned, on the revenue side, we're seeing that sort of inflection point that's going to take place probably later this year. And in the last couple of years, the lost licenses has been a significant impact.

Ahmed Sami Badri

Got it. I want to shift gears a little bit and just talk about your end market, your customers, the funding flywheel. We've clearly started to see some companies that are indexed to federal, state and municipal budgets start to see the benefit of funds flowing in. They could be coming in from ARPA. Some of them are still coming in from the CARES Act. And just in general, state and local budgets are up or up a lot, I guess, in 2022 -- fiscal 2022. And looks like they're going to be up low single digits in fiscal year '23, which means like the base level of staying local budgets are just much higher than what we've really seen before. Have you been able to identify some of those incremental lifts in those budget allocations or federal funds start to come into the business in the form of contracted revenue or bookings?

H. Lynn Moore

I think the answer is probably similar to what we've said in the past. I would say, as I look at our clients' budgets, they're generally very healthy. As I've mentioned before, they were not as impacted by COVID as people thought. They are having access to federal funds. Some of it, Brian -- the timetables of one of that, they still have a couple of years (inaudible). So we're just generally seeing healthy budgets, healthy buying seasons, sort of just a really good, robust market. In terms of identifying specific deals, there are occasions for that. But I think really what it does is it's more about just overall confidence in our clients being willing to spend money.

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Oliver with Baird.

Robert Cooney Oliver

Great. Lynn, one for you. You mentioned the milestones on the cloud side since 2019 when you pivoted to the cloud-first approach. And certainly, it seems like those are paying off, particularly with new business around subscription, definitely felt that among your customers in Indianapolis last year talking to them about the readiness for cloud. But I wanted to ask a little bit about -- you talked about new flips. How should we think about the pace of conversions. This is clearly going to be an important driver here, they're up modestly from last year, nothing to really write home about. So can you just help us understand how you're thinking about maybe success relative to conversions and migrations of existing customers this year? And then I have a quick follow-up for Brian.

H. Lynn Moore

Yes. Sure, Rob. I think you're right. Our flips actually -- I think they're up quite a bit year-over-year. I think this year, we did about 336 flips. Last year, we did about 239 flips, give or take. So up roughly 40%. I see flips being a significant driver of revenue growth over the next 5 to 7 years. I see them continuing to grow at a healthy pace. And I don't really -- I'm not in a position to tell you that we're going to grow another 15%, 20% each year, but we have a wide and deep customer base that has become a priority, and we're prioritizing our flips internally.

Robert Cooney Oliver

Great. Okay. Excellent. And then, Brian, just one on the Q4 operating margin was a bit below our expectations. And that could be driven indeed by those flips or by NIC, but just wanted to get a little bit more color on that.

Brian K. Miller

Yes, I'd say probably the two biggest factors there were one that licenses declined pretty significantly, and we've talked about that expectation kind of going into 2023. But Q4 had a bit of a deeper decline from the mix of new business. So licenses were a relatively low number. And again, most of that is a shift in the mix as opposed to less new business. We did -- as we typically have with our more license-heavy products and public safety and platform technologies, some slippage out of the quarter in terms of timing, but that's pretty typical. So I'd say the lower licenses were a big factor. And then -- probably the other factor is the higher R&D expense that we mentioned where some expenses that we had expected to be capitalized were actually expense because of the nature of the development efforts. And so that impacted our margins as well.

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew VanVliet with BTIG.

Matthew David VanVliet

I guess looking at the margin guide for '23, Brian, and just trying to reconcile kind of where we were previously to maybe some of the moving parts. I know you just mentioned the R&D coming in higher on the expense level than capitalized. I wonder if you could sort of quantify how much of that sort of changed versus what you were previously expecting? It looked like around maybe $6 million flip from capitalized to expense in the fourth quarter. Curious if you have a general sense of what that level will be in '23? And then secondarily, just how much of the compression on the EBIT -- on the operating margin side is from the declining license mix versus the bubble costs versus those R&D expenses? .

Brian K. Miller

Yes. So yes, for the full year, the difference in the capitalized versus expensed R&D versus our expectation was close to $9 million. We gave guidance for R&D for next year in the range of $108 million to $110 million that's expensed and our capitalized R&D in 2023 is expected to be in the high 30s, say, around $37 million. So capitalization is a little bit higher, but R&D expense is higher in 2023. If you look at the sort of the midpoint of our guidance, it implies, I'd say somewhere between 60 and 100 basis points of operating margin compression in total. And we mentioned that the bubble costs are estimated to be about 130 basis points of impact on the 2023 margins.

H. Lynn Moore

So new bubble costs.

Brian K. Miller

So new bubble costs. And that's higher than the impact was in 2022. We talked about those as being a little less than 100 basis points of impact. And that's to be expected because we continue to move more customers into the public cloud and while we're still operating our two data centers. And so the duplicate costs expand this year, and we've talked about an expectation in, I guess, the first half of 2024 that will be out of the first data centers, and that will start to mitigate.

Matthew David VanVliet

Okay. Very helpful. And then looking at -- just trying to square together some of the numbers with the commentary, it sounds like the subscription side and certainly SaaS embedded within that continues to perform quite well. And you're seeing not only new customers, but the flips sort of at elevated rates.

Brian K. Miller

Yes. I think one of the bigger factors around backlog, I think backlog is probably -- becomes maybe a little less meaningful or a little less of a full picture when you look at it is really around how the accounting drives what goes into backlog and what doesn't. So transaction revenues don't sit in backlog. So as we add new payments or new portal revenues typically are under a fixed arrangement. So even though they may be highly predictable and recurring. So there typically wouldn't be an addition to backlog for those. And then we've talked in the past as well about sometimes the terms of a contract agreement dictates how much goes into backlog. So for example, a termination for convenience provision, can significantly limit that, and we saw that with a really large contract last quarter. That was a $50-plus million contract, but only $8 million went into backlog because the termination for convenience provision. So I think there are a lot of factors that start to make the backlog number maybe less of an important metric to look at how we expect to perform going forward.

Your next question comes from the line of Pete Heckmann with D.A. Davidson.

Peter James Heckmann

A few just clarifications there, and I may have missed some details. So forgive me if I'm repeating myself, but the -- when we look at bookings, we typically see this quarter as a big public safety bookings quarter. Can you talk about how they are receiving the idea of converting to subscription? And then just clarifying, were there any deals, any -- was it contained within bookings in the quarter that were greater than $5 million of TCV?

H. Lynn Moore

Yes. Sure, Pete. On the public safety side, it is typically a little bit larger quarter. We don't typically talk about deals that we've awarded but not signed. I will say that we had a couple of deals that were of significance that pushed for the quarter. We are continuing to see more and more acceptance on the public safety side to the SaaS model and to subscriptions. And I think we're going to continue to see that going forward.

Brian K. Miller

Yes. In this quarter, we did not have any individual contracts that were more than $5 million in total contract base. We had a couple in the $4 million range on the software side. We did have a competitive rebid win with our state enterprise agreement in Colorado, which is one of our bigger states. And certainly, the total value of that contract over the 5-year term is well above $5 million. But on the software side, no individual deals more than $5 million. So it was more of a high volume sort of more mid-range deals this quarter.

Peter James Heckmann

Got it. And so to your point, that bookings might become a slightly less useful metric given how you gross up the TCV related to variable revenue streams and contracts. I missed what you said when you -- on the 500 and some payments deals, what was the TCV related to that? And then can you kind of give an approximation of how much of that was included in full year bookings? Would it have just been your estimate in the first year?

Brian K. Miller

Yes. And actually, on the payment deals that there really wouldn't be anything that's in the bookings number, only the actual revenues as they come through in a given quarter, basically run through bookings and revenue at the same time. So for payments, we don't include -- again, because they're not a fixed amount, we don't include those in bookings or in backlog. But those payments deals for the full year, we estimate that they'll add more than $13 million in annual recurring revenues. And there's a mixture of contracts there that are either gross or net processing through our platform and still some deals that are through our reseller arrangements where we have a revenue-sharing arrangement. So the revenues are lower, but the margins are higher on those.

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Zukin with Wolfe Research.

Aleksandr J. Zukin

So maybe just two for me. I guess the first one kind of similar to one of the questions I think that's been asked but maybe on a slightly different metric. Again, the subscription ARR added in the quarter. This quarter seemed to be lower sequentially than the last two. So just maybe clarifying what drove that from a bookings perspective. And then more broadly, as we are much more geared towards subscription and SaaS, how should we think about -- at least how are you guys thinking about kind of net new SaaS ARR, net new kind of subscription bookings growth for '23? And then I've got a quick follow-up on cash flow.

Brian K. Miller

Well, we expect -- clearly, we expect that subscription booking and subscription ARR will accelerate from 2022 and 2023, both on the transaction side and the SaaS software side. Part of that, again, the change in the mix accelerating and a more significant decline in licenses this year with that being replaced by new subscription arrangements. I think the question about just the new subscription ARR. Again, that number really just relates to new software deals. And as we said, there weren't any mega deals in this quarter, but a good volume of sort of midsized deals. I think more of that's just around the timing. We've said that the pipeline continues to be very strong. The RFP activity remains generally stable at pretty elevated levels. So the market activity supports that expectation that we'll continue to see an accelerating rate of new software ARR.

Aleksandr J. Zukin

Okay. Perfect. And then I guess, Brian, from a free cash flow perspective, when you think about the lag or the delta between operating margins and free cash flow for this year, it's obviously a little bit higher than in previous years given some of the items you mentioned around tax and expense or capitalization versus some R&D expenses. As we think about it for '23 and more -- and even more so for '24, what's the right expectation for free cash flow margins versus operating margins as that delta specifically in these 2 years as we kind of trough margins and transition to SaaS?

Brian K. Miller

Yes. I think generally, we would expect that -- and we talked about what our capitalization, our CapEx, both software and non-software CapEx is for 2023. That's a bit higher and some of that's related to software CapEx and some of that's related to facilities investments that we're making in a couple of particular locations. I'd expect that in '24 that, that CapEx would decline. In general, I think our cash flow margin would grow in line with or faster than our operating margin once that CapEx starts to normalize. The impact of the Section 174, which is still a bit unclear, will be significant on cash flow in 2023. Because if it stands, if it's not repealed or -- and we're not the first company or the first software company to talk about this, you're starting to see more of it. I know Microsoft talked about more than $1 billion impact on their taxes.

Aleksandr J. Zukin

Understood. So I guess, is it fair -- once we get through '23 and CapEx starts to trend down, would you expect it to kind of go back to that historical 200 to 300-point delta between margins and free cash flow margins -- operating margins?

Brian K. Miller

I think that's fair.

Your next question comes from the line of Gabriela Borges with Goldman Sachs.

Gabriela Borges

Lynn, I want to follow up on some of your comments on the demand environment. I think last quarter, you talked about procurement cycle stretching out a little bit. Maybe just give us an update there? And are you seeing any issue, positive or negative with (inaudible) negative being bottlenecking on procurement and positive being, hey, we don't have (inaudible) we need to accelerate our adoption of technology (inaudible)?

H. Lynn Moore

I don't -- right now, procurement cycles are pretty normal. They're going in line with our clients, budgets are healthy and we're not really seeing delayed procurement cycles right now. Again, from our perspective, the market is relatively healthy. Their budgets are healthy and our competitive position remains strong. So we're seeing a pretty normal -- really above normal market.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And my follow-up is on competitive position. So as you think about the progress you've made with your cloud transition and really leaning into that, is there a scenario where you see a pace of share gain or you have pace of displacement (inaudible) potentially already seeing? Is that something that could be on the come a little bit on how it advantages you competitively?

Brian K. Miller

I'll take -- I'll start on that and Lynn can add to that. We do think that in our space that the shift to the cloud and our cloud strategy gives us a competitive advantage. As you know, we compete across products with different competitors and generally in each of our product suites and those range from some very large companies to a lot of smaller, more niche companies. And we think that where we are in the cloud transition is well in advance of where a lot of our competitors are and that desire on our client base to move to the cloud accelerates, that gives us an advantage and an ability to increase our share because of where we are in our cloud transition.

Your next question comes from the line of Saket Kalia with Barclays.

Saket Kalia

Lynn, maybe to start with you. That was helpful detail in your prepared remarks just on the composition of NIC or digital payments when it comes to gross versus net. Maybe the question is, could you put a finer point just on how much of that digital payments business or the transaction revenue one is gross versus net? And then relatedly, how you maybe think about that mix going forward?

H. Lynn Moore

Yes, I'll start, and Brian has probably got better numbers. NIC, which in our Digital Solutions division, I would say the overwhelming majority of their payments business was on a gross basis. I would say, on the Tyler side beforehand, more of it has been on the net basis. It's actually not a lever that we fully control. It's generally controlled by the customer and whether or not the customer wants to take the risk and on the interchange fees or if not, there's a number of factors that go into there. But as of right now, a substantial part of Tyler's overall business is on the gross model because of NIC and where NIC was and how mature and vast that business was. We've got the number for merchant fees that we pass through last year was about -- I think on the NIC side, it was about $142 million and maybe just a handful of $3 million, $4 million, $5 million on the Tyler side. And looking into next year, I think NIC side is probably more around $145-ish million, again, with the same few million more on top from Tyler.

Brian K. Miller

Yes. I don't know that I have a lot to add to that. It clearly is the vast majority. We did mention that a couple of our state enterprise agreements that digital solutions are shifting in 2023 to net from gross and that's got about a $10.5 million impact. But as Lynn said, we don't really fully control that. So I would expect that still going forward, that the majority of the business comes to us through the gross model where we're paying the merchant fees, which is why we want to sort of give you the apples-to-apples comparison of the margin impact of a couple of hundred basis points, if all of those net ones were on the gross model and you took the merchant fees out of the revenue side.

Saket Kalia

Got it. That's very helpful. Brian, maybe for my follow-up. And apologies, I think this question has been asked a couple of different ways. I just -- I want to try one other way. The question is, maybe how SaaS ARR did versus your own expectations this quarter? I think you said that maybe it was timing. We expect SaaS ARR to accelerate next year. I think it grew about 19% this quarter. I know last quarter had some big deal activity that maybe makes it a tough sequential compare, but I'm just kind of curious how you think about sort of that SaaS ARR growth trajectory this year? And if there's anything that we should keep in mind for how that -- for how that performed this quarter versus your expectations?

Brian K. Miller

Yes, I think it was generally in line with our expectation. I don't know that it was significantly varied from plan. I guess one other factor that plays into that is the lag between when we sign a SaaS deal and when we start to recognize revenues and that can vary, but it can be -- typically, the implementations are quicker or the time from signing to starting to recognize revenues is quicker on a SaaS deal than on an on-prem deal. But that can vary and that can typically be, say, 6 months but can be longer. And -- so I think when I talk about timing, it's more around the difference between when we sign something and when we're starting to recognize revenues.

H. Lynn Moore

I'd say there's two things around timing. One is, just as Brian mentioned, Yes, in the old days, when you sign an on-prem license, you recognize the entire license upfront. On a SaaS deal, particularly when we're doing multi-suite, multi-module deals, they're generally going to start paying those when those particular modules or pieces go live. So you've got a delay from the time you sign to where you get first parts of the customer up live, but as you continue that implementation and other pieces go live, then you'll get that build up. I'd say the other side is when you look at flips, there's things around flips that while long-term, obviously, provide really great long-term value.

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Ho with William Blair.

Jonathan Frank Ho

Just wanted to, I guess, touch a little bit about cross-sell activity, which you spoke about quite a bit. Is there anything that we could expect to see either inflect or grow even more for 2023 as the NIC relationship has had a little bit more time to mature and with some of the new acquisitions?

H. Lynn Moore

Yes, Jonathan, I mean, cross-selling is one of our major mid- to long-term growth drivers. It's something we're talking about internally as you look out over the next 7, 8 years, talk about Tyler 2030 and things that can really move the needle. It's these things like flips, it's payments, it's cross-selling. It's also a lot of other things that we do really well, and we've talked about areas of our business like supervision, where the market is good or the TAM is good and where we're making really big gains there. But cross-selling is something that we're prioritizing across all of Tyler, where we've actually started some new sort of strategic account management approach within NIC and bringing other resources getting even further exposure to our sales channels, our sales leads. There's things that we will be working on in terms of internally around how we recognize revenues from cross-sells and how we incentivize things. And structurally internally, things that we need to sort of clear out some of those barriers to sort of unleash that power even more. We're pretty excited about it.

Your next question comes from the line of Kirk Materne with Evercore.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually (inaudible) on for Kirk. So maybe, Brian, just one for you. Curious, are we at the point where there should sort of be more stability in terms of the impact of the subscription transition on revenue versus your guidance? I mean I think we all get at the moving target, but just curious if the level of dispersion is likely to go down from here on that -- in that sense?

Brian K. Miller

Yes, I think so. There's -- we certainly expect a bigger decline in license revenues this year. Licenses are always the most -- or the least predictable of our revenue streams at least in the short term. And so now with well into the 80s as a percentage of our revenues that are recurring, there's much less -- a much higher level of predictability. So I think we're definitely kind of around that corner and that there should be an increasingly higher level of confidence around our outlook versus what we actually -- where results come in.

Your next question comes from the line of Terry Tillman with Truist Securities.

Terrell Frederick Tillman

Unfortunately for you, I still have some of my questions, even though a bunch have been answered. Maybe, Lynn, the first question for you. It's kind of a twofold first question. And then Brian, I'm going to ask you about payment. Lynn, in terms of those couple of larger public safety deals that slid into the first half, do you expect those to close in the first quarter? And then the second part of the first question for you is, you had a great deal last quarter with the Department of State. And I know it's still small in terms of the federal sector for you all, but just anything you can share about optimism and more we could hear this year on that side? And then I wanted to ask you about payments, Brian.

H. Lynn Moore

Yes. My expectation is that at least one of those larger deals is on track to close in Q1. As it relates to Tyler Federal, I think you're right. I mean things that I'm seeing that's coming out of that division in terms of sales indicators, the pipeline, the volume of deals is up significantly since year-over-year. We're also seeing interestingly enough more and more movement in the federal side to SaaS, which is good to see. It's something that we put an internal focus on in the last 2 years, and we're starting to see more of that receptiveness there. So I think there's positive things coming out of the federal space, and I like our position there right now.

Terrell Frederick Tillman

That's great to hear. And then, Brian, we've gotten a lot of data points on payments, and there's lots of puts and takes, though, particularly the gross to net or when there's a rev share. But could you just like really try to help boil it down in terms of '23, the payments revenue business, I mean, would that grow at about a similar rate in '22? Or just anything you can share about the growth rate on the recognized revenue for payments?

Brian K. Miller

Yes. I think the growth rate on payments is going to be above Tyler's overall growth rate and it's going to be a positive contributor. And I expect that, in general, that will be accelerating from 2022, both from adding new customers through the cross-sell motion, which we talked about. We've integrated our payments teams.

H. Lynn Moore

Yes. As we have our inside sales focusing on that existing customer base, when you look at areas like our enterprise side, whether it's enterprise ERP. We're including payments in all new response -- all new deal responses. That doesn't mean they're getting in every new deal, but we are pushing payments in all of our new deals.

Your next question comes from the line of Joshua Reilly with Needham.

Joshua Christopher Reilly

I'll just ask one question here since we're running over time. The software development costs were only $2 million in the quarter, which is, obviously, below what we were expecting. Can you just discuss the impact of the accounting changes to this figure? And how guidance of $37 million for 2023 is the proper amount implying an increase given the accounting changes that we have here?

Brian K. Miller

Yes. The guidance for 2023 of $37 million in capitalized software development encompasses how we expect those projects to be accounted for. So that's reflected -- that -- the impact of that change is reflected there as well as other capitalized development projects that are either starting or ramping up during the year. So that's fully encompassed there, but the change in expensing versus capitalizing for the full year of 2022 had about a $9 million impact versus what our initial guidance for capitalized software and R&D was.

Joshua Christopher Reilly

And was that just reflected in that Q4 number (inaudible) the full $9 million impact? Or how -- why was that only $2 million, I guess, in the quarter?

Brian K. Miller

Well, it impacted the full year, but most of that impact was seen in the Q4 results. So that resulted in a much lower number in Q4 versus the rest of the year.

Your next question comes from the line of David Unger with Wells Fargo.

David B. Unger

Just one for me, Brian. I heard your comments in your prepared remarks, you're touching on growing the implementation team in 2023 to meet backlog. Can you just talk about the labor market trends you're seeing and where you stand currently in terms of hires, what we're seeing in terms of wage inflation, et cetera?

Brian K. Miller

Yes, there continues to be challenges in the labor market, but it's definitely mitigating from what we saw last year. Obviously, it's been very common across multiple industries, but certainly in technology where you're seeing layoffs, hiring freezes and -- so there's less pressure, I think, on us in terms of turnover, which is moderating and there's less pressure than we saw last year on wage increases. So each of those are working in a positive manner for us.

H. Lynn Moore

Yes, I'd say, David, if you go back 12 months ago, we were still experiencing really pretty high elevated turnover, still lower than industry, but higher than our norms, which, as you know, as all companies were dealing with it. As we progress throughout the year, things started -- I think I talked a lot about the pendulum and the labor market pendulum is another one that I talk about, and it's definitely started to swing back as we fell back into sort of November, December, I would say our turnover has actually come back down to sort of pre-COVID levels.

Brian K. Miller

Most of the growth in our headcount this year will be in revenue-generating positions.

Your last question comes from the line of Keith Housum with Northcoast Research.

Keith Michael Housum

Just unpacking the payments just a little bit further, the 571 wins is, obviously, a phenomenal number for the year. Are these mostly agencies that are going to be taking on payments for the first time? Are these actually competitive wins? And what do you see the trajectory, I guess, in 2023 for that same question?

Brian K. Miller

I'd say the majority of that number, although not the majority of the dollars, but the majority of the number would be certainly new payments for most of those customers. So a lot of those are existing Tyler customers where we're adding payments to a utility billing system or a licensing and permitting system. So we may be adding capabilities. They may have only taken checks before and now we're providing online payment capabilities or credit card payments. And a number of those are still under rev share agreements. So the revenue generated is on an individual payment opportunity, maybe relatively small, but at good margins.

This concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I turn the call back over to you, Lynn Moore.

H. Lynn Moore

Great. Thanks, everybody, for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Brian Miller or myself. Have a great day, everybody.

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.