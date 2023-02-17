Q4 2022 Tronox Holdings PLC Earnings Call

Participants

D. John Srivisal; SVP of Business Development & Finance; Tronox Holdings plc

Jean-Francois Turgeon; Co-CEO & Director; Tronox Holdings plc

Jennifer Guenther; VP of IR; Tronox Holdings plc

John D. Romano; Co-CEO & Director; Tronox Holdings plc

Timothy Craig Carlson; Senior VP & CFO; Tronox Holdings plc

David L. Begleiter; MD and Senior Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Frank Joseph Mitsch; President; Fermium Research, LLC

Hassan Ijaz Ahmed; Partner & Head of Research; Alembic Global Advisors

James Patrick Cannon; Research Analyst; UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Jeffrey John Zekauskas; Senior Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

John Ezekiel E. Roberts; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

John Patrick McNulty; MD & Senior U.S. Chemicals Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Matthew Porter DeYoe; VP; BofA Securities, Research Division

Michael James Leithead; Research Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Patrick Duffy Fischer; Research Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Roger Neil Spitz; Director & High Yield Research Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

William Tang; Research Associate; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the Tronox Holdings Q4 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.

Jennifer Guenther

Thank you, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. Turning to Slide 2. On our call today are John Romano and Jean-Francois Turgeon, Co-Chief Executive Officers; Tim Carlson, Chief Financial Officer; and John Srivisal, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Finance. We will be using slides as we move through today's call. You can access the presentation on our website at investor.tronox.com.

John D. Romano

Thanks, Jennifer, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. For those of you who have joined and may be a bit new to the Tronox story, were the world's largest vertically integrated TiO2 producer with 9 pigment plants, 6 and 5 upgrading facilities across 6 continents. Our 2022 revenue totaled $3.5 billion and was fairly evenly distributed across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Our 1.1 million tons of pigment capacity supports our well-balanced base of approximately 1,200 customers globally.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

Thank you, John, and good morning. Turning to Slide 10. Our adjusted EBITDA sequential decline was driven by lower sales volume, higher costs, including freight and unfavorable pricing impact. FX rate were a favorable offset. As John outlined, the quarter was significantly impacted by a fire at our KZN facility in South Africa and a historic flooding in Australia, which delayed the commissioning of our Atlas Campaspe mine. In South Africa, we are replacing the final spiral this month that suffered damage from the fire, and we will be back to 100% production level at the site by the end of this month. As a result, our first quarter will also be impacted by the lower zircon available for sales and a lower fixed cost absorption.

Timothy Craig Carlson

Thank you, JF. Turning to Slide 12. We ended the year with total debt of $2.5 billion. Our net leverage at the end of the year was 2.8x. Our balance sheet remains strong with no near-term significant maturities until 2028 and no financial covenants on our term loans or bonds. Total available liquidity as of December 31 was $608 million, including $164 million in cash and cash equivalents, which is well distributed across our global operations.

D. John Srivisal

Thank you, Tim, for those kind words. Hello, everyone. I'm excited to be here this morning, and I'm looking forward to meeting many of you over the coming months. Turning to Slide 13. At Tronox, we employ a robust bottoms-up analysis of our markets, operations and the risks and opportunities in developing our forecast. While the pace and timing of the recovery remains to be seen, we are confident that we have seen the trough on TiO2 volumes. However, as John and JF outlined, we expect to continue to see the impact of zircon volumes and operating costs in the first quarter from fourth quarter events. Based on this and our current bottoms-up analysis, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $120 million to $130 million for the first quarter. This assumes that TiO2 volumes will increase sequentially in the low to mid-teens range.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) The first question we have from the phone lines comes from Duffy Fischer of Goldman Sachs.

Patrick Duffy Fischer

First question, just on the last comments about the differential from your trough case. Can you quantify roughly what those 3 buckets would do to your trough case?

John D. Romano

Sure, Duffy. And good to talk to you again. So if you take those 3 buckets separately, we first focused on newTRON savings. And as we presented at Investor Day, we expected about $150 to $200 per ton of savings. And as we shared as well, about 1/3 of that related to volumes. So given this market environment, we don't expect to see those savings come through until the market picks up later in 2024. Additionally, a portion of that related to cost savings, which required full integration of our ERP across the globe. So a portion of that amount related to those that we won't see for a while.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

And there is an element. It's cost and it's the volume on that zircon that we're not getting early in the year as well.

Patrick Duffy Fischer

Okay. And then just kind of a balance sheet question. Volumes were down big last year, but yet your inventory was up over $200 million. And now you're guiding to working capital being up another $150 million this coming year as you're calling volumes kind of flattish. So what is that? Why do we need so much more working capital than we did a year ago?

John D. Romano

Duffy, we're still building inventory. We have brought down production at our sites, but not as much as the volume on TiO2 have come down. Additionally, we are building feedstock. So that's a big portion of the build in the inventory level.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

Duffy, you would realize that, I mean, we're 85% vertically integrated. And in Q4, we saw a drop in TiO2 demand in the order of 30%, and we're expecting the same drop in Q1 versus a year ago quarter. So we have to slow down our mine and smelter and those are high fixed operations. So we don't want to slow them down too much. So that's why we're still building inventory at the moment. Look, obviously, that would position us very well for the second half, if we see the market picking up.

Timothy Craig Carlson

Duffy, it's Tim. The other component of working capital and probably the more significant component is receivables. Q4 of 2022 obviously was a trough of the levels we've never seen before. We see the uptick in Q1. We see the uptick continuing through Q4. So just inventory levels in Q4 year-on-year at slightly improved DSOs will cause an increase as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Josh Spector of UBS.

James Patrick Cannon

This is James Cannon on for Josh. I was just going to ask about your 1Q outlook. It seems a little bit more optimistic at low to mid-teens versus a competitor that was a little less optimistic. I was wondering if you could just comment on what gives you confidence in that recovery and whether you've seen that pick up so far in the quarter or you're expecting further improvement to come?

John D. Romano

Yes, James. So look, I mean, we can tell you what we're seeing in the market. And what we're seeing in the market, as we mentioned in the prior quarter, we thought the fourth quarter was going to be a trough. And in fact, it was our volumes are picking up in all regions. We made reference on the call that Europe is picking up a little bit, actually quicker than the rest of the world, but we're seeing an increase in North America. We're seeing an increase in Asia. There's a lot of optimism going on in India right now, India is a big portion. I think a lot of our investors think China is a big part of our business. India is a bigger part of our business than China is at this particular stage, and there's significant growth going on there.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

And James, I would add to that, that, obviously, in Q4, with a drop of 30% of volume and with what we expect for Q1, as John said, is an improvement, but still far from what was our normal volume, and this drop is way more than what our customers are experiencing. So it was not sustaining to see the type of drop that we have in Q4.

Operator

We now have David Begleiter of Deutsche Bank.

David L. Begleiter

Just on zircon, how is the market reacting to the loss of your volumes? And what does that mean for pricing, do you think, for the full year?

John D. Romano

Well, as we talked -- and we referenced in the call, our volume -- our pricing for the fourth quarter -- from fourth quarter was flat, and we anticipate to see, I'd say, stable pricing moving into the first quarter. So with China being down, I would say that there was a bit of a decrease in demand. It didn't impact us because, as you know, we were short on inventory to begin with and the Atlas Campaspe delay, continued to pull back on our inventory. So we're still confident that as we move into the first quarter and into the second, that we're going to see pricing that remains relatively flat to where we are today. And as -- when we start thinking about the impact of what's happening in Atlas, if we would have had that production, we would have had about 5,000 to 10,000 more tons in the first quarter, and we believe we could have placed those at the same price.

David L. Begleiter

Very good. And just on newTRON, what were the actual savings in '22? What do you think they'll be in '23 and even '24 now?

Timothy Craig Carlson

So on newTRON, David, remember, we talked about an improvement of about $50 million for 2022. And we will maintain that obviously, in 2023. And we're probably going to slightly increase it by, I'd see another $20 million through automation of some of our plants and continuous development of our advanced process control and our maintenance practice because all of those elements, the investments were done in '22 and the benefit will start to show in '23. As John mentioned, we have paused the ERP deployment world while. So that will slow down a bit the benefit related to that part of the project. And obviously, all the additional ton at newTRON was giving us, it will be available when the market picks up. So that's in a nutshell where we are.

Operator

We now have Frank Mitsch of Fermium Research.

Frank Joseph Mitsch

Best wishes on your retirement, Tim. It was a pleasure working with you for sure. John, in response to one of the questions that was asked earlier, you talked about lost revenues and profits from zircon. And so it kind of begs the question, you had a $60 million negative impact from the flood and the fire in 4Q. On your slide, you mentioned a $25 million impact in 1Q, but it sounds like the impact might be higher than that. Can you kind of step us through as to what the impacts might be here in 1Q and what lingers into 2Q?

John D. Romano

Yes, Frank. So again, when we think about -- let's start with what's happening in Atlas right now. So Atlas is actually up and running. And when we pull that zircon -- when we pull the heavy mineral concentrate out of Atlas, it has to go to Broken Hill, and that's the issue. The road to Broken Hill is still flooded. We have come up, as JF mentioned in his comments, we're now shipping HMC from Atlas to Broken Hill via an alternate route that existed -- the primary road hasn't been repaired yet. So we are getting material there.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

Yes. And Frank, we will obviously close the mine that is the high-cost mine as soon as we could reach full production from that road. And that's the big unknown for us this year because we don't know when that road will open. It's -- we're obviously working with the county and with the local authority to try to even help them reopen that road and do what's necessary. But that's why it was hard for us to predict what would happen for the whole year.

Frank Joseph Mitsch

Understood. So the way that we think about it is not just the $25 million in the production cost, but the lost zircon tons, so you're probably talking another material lost profitability in 1Q. Is that not how we should think about that? And then some of that spills into 2Q as well.

John D. Romano

Yes, it's about $15 million on zircon, $10 million on Atlas and USD15 million on South Africa, which is not going to repeat because as JF mentioned, South Africa is coming back online at the end of this month. And that's from the fire.

Frank Joseph Mitsch

Got you. All right, great. And then -- and just a question regarding inventory levels downstream, with '22 being below the recession case in terms of TiO2 volumes, is your expectation that the downstream volumes are probably below average? Or would you say that your customer inventory levels are probably in line. And so I'm just trying to judge is there a potential in '23 or perhaps '24 that we see a restocking benefit downstream?

John D. Romano

Yes, it's a great question. And the reality is when we talked in the fourth quarter, that was a lot of the destocking going on. Clearly, there's been a drag on effect from demand. So I think you're exactly right. We believe the majority of the destocking has stopped because we're starting to see our customers order a bit quicker than they had before. So when we -- as you -- I mean, China is a great example. In the month of January, we -- from January to February, we've seen a significant move in volume requests from customers as China starts to pick up. So you'll start to see what was being exported out of China, absorbing some of that additional growth. And I do believe there is an opportunity as we get into the back half of the year for a restocking of it. It won't be as significant as it was maybe 2 years ago in order to get back up to where we were in the year where we had all the COVID benefit from the additional money that was coming into the system in the form of subsidies, but we do believe that there's an upside in restocking and it could happen before the end of the year.

Operator

We now have John McNulty of BMO Capital Markets.

John Patrick McNulty

So I guess, can you speak to energy costs, 2022, obviously, Europe had a huge spike. Rest of the world was kind of mixed. You guys were somewhat immune to that because the hedges now energy plunged back down. I guess, can you kind of help us to think about how energy will impact you in '23 versus '22 overall? How should we be thinking about that?

Timothy Craig Carlson

John, it's Tim. From an overall energy standpoint, it will be somewhat neutral for us, '23 versus '22, a little bit of incremental cost that we've built into our plan as a result of some concerns that we have in Europe, but nowhere near the level of increases that we saw in '21 or in '22, sub-$10 million.

John Patrick McNulty

Got it. Got it. Okay. And then maybe just to clarify because admittedly, I'm a little bit confused by some of the earlier questions. So when -- with regard to the mine, mine issues that you guys faced in the fourth quarter, it sounds like from a cost perspective, in the fourth quarter, you had about a $60 million hit in the first quarter, you're going to have more like a $25 million hit. And then on top of that, there's going to be some kind of issue around zircon and your ability to move zircon. I guess can you speak to relative to the fourth quarter, will your zircon sales and volumes, I guess, be up or down or flat?

John D. Romano

So John, to take the different pieces of that, as it relates to a Q1 run rate, there's about $10 million of incremental Atlas costs that we normally would not have had. There's about 15,000 tons of zircon sales in the quarter that we would have had if in fact, Atlas had been online. And if, in fact, we did not have the KZN fire. In addition to that, as JF mentioned as part of his prepared remarks, volumes are down 30% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. And we see that again in Q1, just given the guide that we gave you on volumes. And when you're down 30%, our benefits of vertical integration, we struggle a bit because we target 85%. But when you're down 30%, we've got to slow our mines down a little bit, which we are doing as part of Q1, and that's an additional $15 million of unfavorable overt absorption. So it's really those 3 pieces in Q1 that are impacting our Q1 guide.

D. John Srivisal

And I mean just from the zircon question, though, I mean, so the first quarter of '23 is going to be about 5-ish down from where we were in the fourth quarter, and then it starts to move up. But when we talk about the road, this alternate road from Atlas to Broken Hill, it's not the road that had the capability to take the volume that we would have been using on that primary road. So we've got approval to use that road on a smaller volume of material going from Atlas to Broken Hill to switch -- to convert that into Mags and non-Mags. And ultimately, we won't have full capacity until we get probably more in the midyear when that new -- where that primary road is back up and running. So that's the limiting effect. And then when you get into the third quarter, you start to see zircon numbers move back up to what those normal levels would be.

John D. Romano

John, if you look at Q4 to Q1 specifically, as I mentioned earlier on the call, we're going to be down about 5,000 tons quarter-over-quarter on zircon.

John Patrick McNulty

Got it. Okay. That definitely helps to clear it off.

Operator

We now have Jeff Zekauskas of JPMorgan.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas

Your titanium dioxide volumes were down 34%. Can you talk about the regional differences if you group it into Europe, America and Asia, what were the relative changes? And then if you can overlay demand from coatings and paper and plastic additives, how do those demand changes work?

John D. Romano

Yes. So in the fourth quarter, Europe was down more significantly than Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific was down, I guess, I'd say, second to the Europe, Middle East and Africa market. And then North America had not moved down as much, but it was still down. So when we think about how that breaks down into the segments, I wouldn't say there was a significant push in either direction. Maybe there was a bit more of a pullback on the paper laminate side in Europe than there was on the coating side. But we saw a destocking effect going on in the fourth quarter that was pretty consistent around all market segments. It wasn't heavily weighted in the coatings. So obviously, as we look into Q1, I mentioned that Q1 is stronger than Q4 in North America, although it's growing at -- I mean, it's picking up slower that is heavily weighted on coatings. So as we get in the coating season, we're anticipating that we're going to start to see those volumes pick back up. And that's why we referenced in the second quarter, we'll see volumes picking up significantly in every region.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas

Can you just frame a little bit of the degree of volume contraction in North America, like order of magnitude, was it 10 or 20 or 25 or 5? And are you picking up market share in Europe in the current quarter?

John D. Romano

Yes. So in Europe, we're seeing a significant increase in volume from the fourth quarter. So the point that JF made previously. We're not where we were previously, but we are seeing a significant increase. And market share gains, it's hard to say. I mean, clearly, there is still some production offline. There's some -- there are other competitors out there that are having more difficulty than we are. So there could be some market share gain, but it's not being driven by price. It's maybe driven by some of the customer agreements that we have that are more long term.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

And I'd say, Jeff, that our sustainable approach being vertically integrated and the way we operate our mine pigment plant and our positive impact on the environment and our reputation with our customers is certainly helping us maintaining and, I'd say, gaining share. And that's obviously a story that we use to our advantage, specifically against Chinese competition.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas

And in the fourth quarter, what were North American volumes like in TiO2?

John D. Romano

North American volumes, I'd say, were down probably about 5% to 10% more than what we would normally see in the fourth quarter downturn. And as we move into the first quarter, they're moving up, but probably not as much as we would have seen previously. And that's, again, North America was kind of the last one to slow down, and we saw Europe and Asia picking up a bit more. And as we look into the forecast because we're halfway through the quarter, we're already getting an indication from customers. And so the second quarter is looking to improve in all regions.

Operator

We now have Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global.

Hassan Ijaz Ahmed

I'm still a little confused about the trough earnings power of the company. I mean, from your sort of commentary, it seems you're sort of backing away from the $800 million to $1 billion sort of guidance you had given earlier. But my confusion kind of stems from, if I take a look at, let's say, the Q1 guidance of $120 million to $130 million in EBITDA you guys have given. On an annualized basis, that's $480 million to $520 million, right? If I take a look at your Q4 number, $113 million and factor in the $60 million of one-offs and annualize that, that's $700 million. And then obviously, the $800 million to $1 billion that you guys have talked about. So where are we now in terms of that sort of trough earnings potential?

John D. Romano

Look, so for when you think about -- let's just look at where we are in the -- between the -- on our guidance, $120 million to $130 million, so pick the middle $125 million, and consensus is out there like [$152 million]. So the $25 million that we had to bridge, we'd say about $20 million of that is attached to Australian [$5 million] of after tax with South Africa. And of that $20 million, $10 million of that is probably EBITDA that would have been attached to zircon sales and the other $10 million is attached to additional costs from the mine. So that would get you to where we would be at least that bridges to consensus.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

No, I think that was the right way. I hope, Hassan, you understand that Atlas was obviously when we did our recession case at Investor Day, we assume that Atlas Campaspe will be in full operation. And it's not. At the moment, there's absolutely no value from Atlas in Q1. In fact, there is costs associated with Atlas at the moment because we continue to run a mine that we should have shut down. So we have more costs and less value. So that's explained why Q4 and Q1 are below our normal recession run. And we hope that, look, as the year progress, we can go even above that. We don't know what would the market do, but we'll be in a very good position to react to the market. We'll have the feedstock and the pigment to meet our customer demand.

John D. Romano

And then maybe just one more follow-on. And again, it's a repeat of what John said earlier. When we came out with that recession case, we were not anticipating that 60 days later, we'd start to see that recession case hits. So we're starting from a lower point now exacerbated by what JF just said. So still believe in that recession case, it's just going to take a little bit of time to recover due to the points that we just noted.

Hassan Ijaz Ahmed

Understood. Understood. And just sort of carrying forward with that sort of call it recession case and how you guys are modeling it and thinking about it and the like, as it pertains to free cash flow generation, right? I mean, obviously, despite all of the sort of headwinds and the like, I mean, $126 million in free cash flow generation in Q4, which is around $0.80 a share annualized $3.20, and your share price is $15 and change, right? So I'm just trying to sort of reconcile how you guys are thinking about the free cash flow generation ability of the company and how you parlay that with share buybacks? Because if my numbers serve me right, I mean, you guys just bought back 2.5 million shares in Q4.

John D. Romano

We didn't buy any shares back in the fourth quarter. So I'm not sure why you backed into that.

Hassan Ijaz Ahmed

Say that again? I'm just looking at the share count where it was in Q3 relative to what you guys have lobbed in Q4?

Timothy Craig Carlson

The weighted average shares obviously are coming down because we did buy $50 million of shares back in Q1 and Q2, but that's a weighted average calculation by quarter.

Hassan Ijaz Ahmed

And how are we thinking about buying back shares on a go-forward basis, particularly with the strong free cash you guys have.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

So we'll continue, Hassan to evaluate based on what we expect from the market. At the moment, we -- as John mentioned, we are seeing some working capital that is playing against us, specifically -- well, in Q4 was the case. And in Q1, it will still be the case. And that's playing against us, because, I mean, the drop in demand has been so strong that even if we're slowing down our pigment plant in our mine, we're not slowing as fast as the demand.

Operator

We now have the next question from Mike Leithead of Barclays.

Michael James Leithead

First question is just around working capital. I think last quarter, you talked about it potentially being a $200-plus million hit for 2022. It looks like it came in a lot better than that. So can you just kind of square kind of what the delta was as 4Q unfolded. There's obviously a lot of moving pieces in the fourth quarter.

D. John Srivisal

There were a number of pieces, Mike, as it relates to our activities in Q4. One of the pieces is we securitized our receivables out of Australia. We also did quite a bit of work in terms of our credit and collections team significantly reducing DSOs below what we've had previously. They did a great job at the end of the year in terms of managing cash. And we also got a couple more days out of DPO and collected quite a bit of deposits in some of our other receivables that we had outstanding.

Michael James Leithead

Got it. Makes sense. And then secondly, I just wanted to kind of come back to cash flow and balance sheet, but maybe from a different angle. I think after 1Q, you'll be about 3x trailing leverage and I guess it probably ticks up a bit in the second quarter from a record 2Q '22. You laid out about $600 million of cash costs, your dividend is about $85 million. Do you think you're going to be able to fund the dividend from operating cash flow? I guess it's kind of a back-end way of asking you think full year EBITDA will be above [$685 million].

John D. Romano

Absolutely.

Michael James Leithead

And then (technical difficulty) EBITDA above -- Great. And then excess cash flow, should that go to debt pay down? Or how should you think about excess cash flow beyond that?

John D. Romano

So excess cash flow between -- we will look at that opportunistically as debt paydown or share buybacks, depending upon as we move through the year. So continue to be consistent with what we said previously.

Operator

We now have Matthew DeYoe of Bank of America.

Matthew Porter DeYoe

Are you -- like just to hit a little bit on the energy cost side in Europe, where it is some of the idled capacity is starting to restart across some of your competitors. So are you worried that perhaps some of that capacity comes back online because of lower cost but isn't necessarily needed by the market? I'm just kind of worried about ramifications to price deflation in Europe if we see a big ramp there?

John D. Romano

Yes. So I'll just make a comment, and I'll let Tim do that. Look, so there's been a lot of capacity that's been slowed down in the fourth quarter and even in the third quarter due to high energy costs. There wasn't -- whether or not that capacity actually goes down over time, that's yet to be seen, but we did anticipate, as energy started to abate a bit that we'd see that capacity come back online. So I'd say the short answer is it wasn't an issue before, and we don't expect that to be an issue. We expect demand to start to pick back up. As we mentioned, Europe, we're seeing a strong recovery.

Timothy Craig Carlson

The other comment I'd like to make, Matthew, as it relates to energy. Energy was about 12% of our cost of product in 2022. We see that coming down to 11%. So a little bit of moderation, but not a lot. It ranges from 4% to 20%, depending on our facility, the highest cost are obviously in the U.K. When we do the modeling of our U.K. facility, yes, we do have some benefits, but they're not significant relative to the significant increases we saw in '21 and '22. Some of the modeling that we've done in terms of competitive cost per ton, energy prices would have to fall significantly, we believe, for there to be any potential market pressure on us.

Matthew Porter DeYoe

All right. That's helpful. And then I guess, if I were to think about just overall cost inflation for 2023, that number was astronomical last year, but I think the old rhetoric was normal year is $40 million. So where are we? Is it $80 million? Obviously, you've got $25 million coming in from Atlas again. But what do you think the bogey is for this year?

Jean-Francois Turgeon

Look, Matthew, obviously, what we're seeing is more kind of flat to 2022, for 2023, we would obviously have liked to see it going down, but that's not what we're experiencing at the moment. You're absolutely right. I mean, there was a huge jump from '21 to '22. And remember, I mean, if you go all the way to 2020, I mean we saw more than $400 million of increase in those 2 years. But what we're expecting for '23 is more of a flat position to what we had as a cost in '22.

John D. Romano

And we would expect first, second quarter, not seeing as much move on [ROS], but we'll start to see that move more likely in the third and the fourth quarter. So I think that flat number includes some additional fixed cost absorption and cost attached to what's happening in Australia. So on average, flat but in some other areas, it's down and that additional cost that we talked about is what's kind of getting us to that flattish number for '23.

Operator

We now have John Roberts of Credit Suisse.

John Ezekiel E. Roberts

Best wishes, Tim. You mentioned China is picking up. There's some debate about whether the China recovery will be primarily a services recovery and not materials. Could you give us a sense post Lunar New Year where the orders are versus a year ago?

Timothy Craig Carlson

Yes. So it's a good point on Lunar New Year because in -- what I would say in January, our volumes were down in China, probably 50% lower than what we would have seen in the prior fourth quarter. And as we get into February and March, we're starting to see those numbers up maybe 40%, 50% from where they were in January. So we're starting to see that recovery. Good question on whether or not that's a service industry or not, but there's -- our opinion and based on what we're seeing in the market right now is that demand in China is starting to pick up.

John Ezekiel E. Roberts

And then on your rare earth initiative, the world's been worried about China's dominance for decades. Was there something in the past that kept you from exploring that opportunity?

Jean-Francois Turgeon

I think, John, what I would say is the fact that the world is worry about China create the opportunity at the moment for us because there's interest from government because our mine are situated in Australia and in South Africa, and that material could be upgraded without having to go to China, that's where the interest is coming at the moment. And look, we obviously are stockpiling that material for a few years now. So we have accumulated material, and we have a nice reserve of this. Look, we're selling it. And as John mentioned, we're getting some revenue out of it, and this is moving at a fast pace. But the value would really be if we concentrate that tailing into monazite and if we concentrate that monazite into rare earth. And we're doing some work, and we are doing some lab tests and upgrading and we're developing if you want a plan to create real value for our investor out of that. And we think that it's a nice fit with our existing business.

John D. Romano

And we've been selling tailings for years. I guess the reality is the Chinese have been very capable of controlling investment into the rare earths by manipulating the price. And to JF's point, there's a lot of interest now that's out there, which is allowing us to actually get more value. Those monazite streams for 2024 are going to be more -- or those rare earth streams are going to be more worth like $40 million to $50 million for us. So it's a significant uptick. And we see that there's upside. It's a natural extension of what we currently do with our mines. So we're going to continue to evaluate what that opportunity will be. And I will say that there's obviously some interest in some of the governments, as JF mentioned, on trying to get us to help maybe speed that up a bit.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

Yes. And John, I hope it's clear that we're still selling tailings at the moment. We're not concentrating anything yet, but that's the plan. And that's where you really start to adding value when you move from tailing to monazite and when you move from monazite to rare earth.

Operator

We now have next question from the line of Vincent Andrews of Morgan Stanley.

William Tang

This is Will Tang on for Vincent. Just a quick one for me. I know you guys talked about your expectations for raw materials kind of outside of TiO2 feedstock briefly, but wondering if you could go into more detail around that. And I guess, more specifically around your chlorine cost.

John D. Romano

Yes. Look, so I'll touch on chlorine cost, at least in North America because that's the one that seems to be spotlighted. Chlorine cost is clearly something that we spend a lot of time on. We -- I'll just say generically that we haven't seen a pullback on chlorine at this particular stage. We don't expect a significant uptick from the prior year, and we continue to look at opportunities to try to maximize the benefit that we can get from the chlorine usage that we have with regards to how we use it and how we consume that. In the rest of the world, chlorine is an impact, but North America is the one that has the biggest, I think, impact with regards to inflation that we've seen in the last 2 years.

Timothy Craig Carlson

That's a spot on, John. The significant increases in '22 to the tune of $40 million and just a couple of single-digit million is what we're expecting in '23 for the year.

Operator

Our final question from the phone lines comes from Roger Spitz of Bank of America.

Roger Neil Spitz

In March 2022, you entered a $75 million AR securitization facility. It looks like you sold those $75 million receivables and you derecognize them from your balance sheet, these look like U.S. receivables. On last quarter's call, and I guess, just a few minutes ago, you said you had entered $125 million in our securitization facility, which were Australian receivables. So the question I have is these are 2 different facilities. So you're -- and you've presumably sold the $125 million as of December 31. So at the end of the year, you've got $75 million of sold and derecognized U.S. receivables and then $125 million sold and derecognized Australian receivables. Do I have that understanding correct?

Timothy Craig Carlson

Close, Roger, just to let you know that the facilities themselves, they are linked, but they are 2 separate facilities. The facility in the U.S. is $75 million, the facility in Australia is $125 million. So a total of $200 million, but we only had $147 million available as of the end of the year because of the significant drop-off in sales due to destocking. We do expect to recover a significant chunk of that as sales continue to recover in Q2, Q3 and Q4, and those facilities should be utilized before the end of 2023.

Roger Neil Spitz

Got it. So just to make sure I understood, $147 million of combined facilities was sold at the end of the year and derecognized on the balance sheet as of [December 31].

Timothy Craig Carlson

Correct. With the total availability of $200 million as revenues recover.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions in the queue. So I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. Turgeon for some closing remarks.

Jean-Francois Turgeon

[Brica], thank you, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call today. As we enter into 2023, we will maintain a relentless focus on sustainability and safety, continue to align production with customer demand and prudently reduce costs accordingly, manage our key capital project without losing sight of the long-term benefit to Tronox, including reducing our cost per ton and generate free cash flow across any economic scenario. That concludes the call, and thank you, everyone, for listening. Have a great day.

Operator

Thank you all for joining. That does conclude today's call. Please have a lovely day, and you may now disconnect your lines.