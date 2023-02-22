Q4 2022 Trinity Industries Inc Earnings Call

Participants

E. Jean Savage; President, CEO & Director; Trinity Industries, Inc.

Eric R. Marchetto; Executive VP & CFO; Trinity Industries, Inc.

Leigh Anne Mann; VP of IR; Trinity Industries, Inc.

Allison Ann Marie Poliniak-Cusic; Director & Senior Equity Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Gordon Lee Johnson; CEO & Founder; GLJ Research, LLC

Justin Trennon Long; MD & Research Analyst; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Matthew Youssef Elkott; Director and Transportation, OEMs and Technology Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

Robert Stephen Barger; MD & Equity Research Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Good day, and welcome to the Trinity Industries Fourth Quarter and 12 Months Ended December 31, 2022, Results Conference Call.

Leigh Anne Mann

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the company's fourth quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Our prepared remarks will include comments from Jean Savage, Trinity's Chief Executive Officer and President; and Eric Marchetto, the company's Chief Financial Officer. We will hold a Q&A session following the prepared remarks from our leaders. .

E. Jean Savage

Thank you, Leigh Anne, and good morning, everyone. I hope your 2023 is off to a great start. Before we begin with our prepared remarks, I want to take a moment and acknowledge the accomplishments of 2022, but don't always appear on financial statements but are essential to all of our stakeholders. .

Eric R. Marchetto

Good morning, everyone. I would like to start by congratulating Jean on being named Railcar Women of the Year by the League of Railway Women for 2022. I would also like to give a little more color on the Holden acquisition that Jean mentioned. Holden is a manufacturer of market-leading multi-level vehicle securing and protection systems, gravity-outlet gates and gate accessories for freight rail in North America. We purchased Holden for an initial purchase price of $70 million with another $10 million minimum to be paid in installments over the next 2 years. There is more information on this acquisition in our 10-K, which we expect to file later today. .

Our first question will come from Allison Poliniak with Wells Fargo.

Allison Ann Marie Poliniak-Cusic

I just want to go back to your comments on -- well, related to the lease side, storage levels still low, but they are ticking up, just want to get a little bit more color on your side. Like I know you mentioned seasonal, but is there any worry that we're actually seeing some incremental storage because of some of the weakness out there? And then with that lease renewal success rate, what's a good range to think of as we look at '23?

E. Jean Savage

Okay. Well, thanks, Allison. When we look at 85% success rate on renewals, we haven't seen that since 2014. The market is still very tight out there. And so what we're seeing go into storage is more some of the seasonal not grain cars or not needing grain cars, consumer side, there's a little bit of weakness there that type of car going in. So we expect the market to stay tight, especially as you look at overall what's going on or expected to happen with attrition and then the new railcars going back into the system.

Allison Ann Marie Poliniak-Cusic

Got it. And then within rail manufacturing, you highlighted a number of headwinds to the margin this past quarter. And just I'm trying to reconcile, you're looking for a sequential improvement there with deliveries remaining stable. Are you limiting sort of that capacity addition just because of the labor side that you're seeing? Just trying to understand what drives that margin higher here just with the level of deliveries at this point that you guys are indicating?

E. Jean Savage

Great question. So when you look at it, some of the things that we've learned this past year is we've got a really strong backlog that allows us to have good visibility. We're extending the time or the view that we get to the supply base to be able to see that. We still have seen at the end of last year, I think we talked about it, fewer rail suppliers to provide product and they're still having issues.

Our next question will come from Matt Elkott with Cowen.

Matthew Youssef Elkott

So at first glance, it looks like maybe you're expecting lower deliveries in 2023, but because the high end of your delivery guidance for the industry is lower and the low end is actually lower than the actual 2022 number. But then, Eric, based on the remarks you made, I think you mentioned you expect your share to be consistent with 2022. And I think that was 34%. So if I take the midpoint of your own -- of your delivery guidance for the industry, I'm coming up with just over 14,000 cars for '23, so that's up about 5%. Is that math okay?

Eric R. Marchetto

No. Matt, sorry, if I wasn't clear. I talked about historical market share ranges so in that 30% to 40% range. So if you take the 40% to 45% and apply a 30% to 40%, then you'll get a band. And our deliveries will be up more than what you're -- it's more than what you calculated.

E. Jean Savage

So last year, remember, we had 5,000 cars delivered the first half and 8,000 in the second half. And I just said that we're not at the number of employees we need for the full year production to help you a little bit on where we're expecting to go.

Matthew Youssef Elkott

Okay. Got it. That's helpful. And then my next question is, I know you had some benefits, I guess, from storm recovery last year that affected the margins positively, but you also have the supply chain disruptions this year. Your deliveries were up year-over-year by 36%, but your margin was down. Can you help us understand how much was it -- how much was the storm recovery benefit part of that versus the supply chain disruption this quarter?

Eric R. Marchetto

So the storm benefit we adjusted out. And so that's the big difference between the $0.94 and the $1.02. And so -- and in the slides, there's more color on -- in the rail segment around, especially in the quarters that those recoveries were received, you'll see that in their math.

Matthew Youssef Elkott

Got it. And then just 1 last industry-related question. Do you guys foresee any potential changes to like Class II flammable liquid regulation when it comes to tank cars or any other type of cars similar to what we saw for crude regulations after Lac-Mégantic?

E. Jean Savage

So there's a lot of discussion going on and a lot of phone calls. I think we got to wait for the NTSB to come out with their findings on what happened. But I would expect movement in some sort, either on safety, how they ensure that the trains are shaped going through on manifest sharing other things like that, but we'll have to wait and see. We're discussing right now.

Our next question will come from Justin Long with Stephens.

Justin Trennon Long

I wanted to ask about rail product group margins. Jean, it sounds like you expect to be in that high single-digit range by the time we exit this year. But can you help us think through the cadence of margins assumed in the guidance and how you expect that 400 basis point headwind you called out to fade over the course of the year?

E. Jean Savage

So we're not giving quarterly guidance, but I will tell you that as Eric mentioned, we don't expect those headwinds to go away overnight. So we expect them to improve and go away throughout the year. So I would just say, take that into consideration as you're looking at the overall year or quarters.

Justin Trennon Long

And Eric, you did mention there would be some lumpiness, I think, in profitability. So is there any color you can give us around that comment as we think about modeling the quarters this year?

Eric R. Marchetto

Yes. I think, as Jean -- on the rail segment side, you see -- Jean mentioned the improvement. The lumpiness would come more from eliminations and car sales. This year, more or -- fewer of our deliveries will go to the lease fleet this year, which will mean there's fewer -- the investment in the fleet will be -- is in that $250 million to $350 million. But the car sales, especially when you think about the Wafra transaction, historically, we've done that in the second half of the year. This is year 3 in that 3-year program agreement. And so there will be some lumpiness from the gains on sale.

Justin Trennon Long

Okay. And last question I had was on cash flow. I was curious if you could share any expectation for 2023. I know there's some moving pieces with working capital that you mentioned? And also on the buyback with the new authorization, could you comment on what's getting factored into the EPS guidance for buybacks?

Eric R. Marchetto

Yes. So when you look at buyback specifically, we've returned a lot of capital to shareholders over the last few years, certainly, and we did finish our last authorization and started a new authorization in December. I would characterize our share buybacks this year in terms of -- based on the earnings guidance to be more opportunistic and modest in terms of the amount of capital we're returning via share buybacks. I think we just raised the dividend in the fourth quarter to $0.26 per quarter. So that more of our capital to shareholders will come through that mechanism, at least as we're sitting here today. And then -- I'm sorry, on the first part of your question was on cash flow.

Justin Trennon Long

Cash flow expectations.

Eric R. Marchetto

Yes. So when you go back to our 3-year Investor Day plan, we lowered that last quarter slightly -- the cat -- we're still in that range with the items that happened in the fourth quarter and where we're sitting today, we're maybe in the lower range -- lower part of that range, but our cash looks like it -- this platform can generate a significant amount of cash, and we expect that to continue in 2023.

Our next question will come from Gordon Johnson with GLJ.

Gordon Lee Johnson

So maybe this one for Jean. Just taking a step back, looking at the U.S. economy. We -- looking at retail sales, the engine that drives the U.S. economy, now down 3 of the past 4 months. Real disposable income saw the surplus fall in 2022 dating back to the 1930s Great Depression. Real consumer spending on services was flat in December. Are there always monthly reading in nearly a year, real average weekly earnings are now down a record 21 months in a row. Auto sales growth slowed in January and 2022 was the worst in nearly a decade and home sales last year were the lowest since 2014. I know a lot of data points, but it just seems like we're taking that into account and also looking at Midwest region average truck rates or other delivery rates. It seems like things are looking pretty bad, not to sound too dire. But is the guidance you guys are giving back-end loaded? And if it is, do you see some risk to that? And then a follow-up.

E. Jean Savage

Sure. So if you look at manufacturing stats, November and December had seen a tick down, but they just came back up in January. So we saw a balance there. The consumer areas are absolutely the ones that are seeing the most softening. So intermodal would be in that range. But overall, we're still seeing very high utilization of cars. We're seeing traffic flat to 2021, and we're still seeing customers who are wanting to move more by rail.

Gordon Lee Johnson

And then just lastly, on the free cash flow. I know a question was asked there, but the burn this quarter, I think, on a -- just looking at operating cash flow less CapEx, roughly $900 million. Is there any plans with respect to capital decisions?

Eric R. Marchetto

Yes, Gordon, this is Eric. If you back out your $900 million, I think you're looking at all the lease fleet investment and I'd just refer you to our adjusted cash flow in the disclosure where we kind of walked through the fleet investment is certainly -- the headline is a big number. But once you finance it, it doesn't require a lot of cash. And also a reminder, that's pretty tax-effective capital investment. And so from a cash flow standpoint, it's a relatively good answer. And I'd just refer you to our disclosure on that.

Our next question will come from Steve Barger with KeyBanc.

Robert Stephen Barger

Jean, you said Trinity is generating good operating leverage. And to that point, incremental margin came in around 20% for 2022. As you think about mix, for '23, do you expect incremental contribution margin to come in above that?

Eric R. Marchetto

So Steve, when you look at the earnings guidance that we've given and also some of the color around fewer car sales and some of the color around deliveries that would imply a pretty healthy incremental margin. And so it kind of depends on where in the range you are. But the -- I would expect the incremental margin to be at a very good clip in 2023 as we're sitting here. I don't know if we're going to give them the specifics, but your math is correct. When you look at just the volume that we're talking about and the step-up in earnings of 70%, but you'll -- there's got to be a lot of that from incremental margin.

Robert Stephen Barger

Right. Well, and it has to come from the rail group, right, because you put up a huge incremental margin on lease in 2022.

Eric R. Marchetto

Yes, correct.

Robert Stephen Barger

Okay. And you said when you ramp production, on-time delivery went down. Why is that? Could they not get material? Are they having their own labor issues? Or are these diversified suppliers who are prioritizing capacity to other industries? Just what happened with the supply base?

E. Jean Savage

So a lot of the supply base had labor issues just like everyone else in North America. We have over 95% of our materials we build our railcars with come out of North America. So it was, one, they got used to the rate -- run rate everyone was going. They figured out how to make that work for them. And then when we try to step it, they fell backwards. So they are working on it. We've seen some improvement, but we still have pockets that pop up every once in a while for different components.

Robert Stephen Barger

Got it. And I've been jumping around on the call, so sorry if I missed this. But Eric, I think you said you're prioritizing more dividend versus buyback in '23. First of all, did I hear that right? And well, I guess, we'll just start there.

Eric R. Marchetto

Yes. Steve, you did hear that right. We looked -- the question earlier was how much share buybacks are baked into the guidance. And my answer was modest and that more of the capital allocation is shifting to the dividend.

Robert Stephen Barger

Is that going to be sustainable? Is it -- you've obviously taken out 45% of the shares in the last 6 years or so. Is this a shift that we should be thinking about on a go-forward basis that more cash will be allocated to dividend?

Eric R. Marchetto

I think it's more of a phenomenon for this year. We had our 3-year plan, and in our 3-year plan we talked about significant share repurchases and dividend growth, I think by all accounts, we've accomplished that. And as we think forward to the next 3 years over the next planning period, we will provide more information on that, but we're not doing at this time.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jean Savage for any closing remarks.

E. Jean Savage

Well, thank you, and thank you again, everyone, for joining us this morning. We believe we are well positioned for a strong year in 2023. Our guidance reflects higher lease rates, higher deliveries and efficiency improvement driving higher margins and generating cash flow. I want to thank our team for their hard work this year and their ability to execute in a challenging environment. Thank you again for your continued support.

