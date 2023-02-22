Q4 2022 Tri Pointe Homes Inc (Delaware) Earnings Call

Participants

David C. Lee; VP, General Counsel & Secretary; Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

Douglas F. Bauer; CEO & Non-Independent Director; Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

Glenn J. Keeler; CFO, CAO & Treasurer; Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

Linda Helen Mamet; CMO; Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

Thomas J. Mitchell; President & COO; Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

Alan S. Ratner; MD; Zelman & Associates LLC

Alex Barrón; Founder and Senior Research Analyst; Housing Research Center, LLC

Carl Edwin Reichardt; MD & Homebuilding Analyst; BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Jay McCanless; SVP of Equity Research; Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division

Michael Glaser Dahl; MD of U.S. Homebuilders & Building Products; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Stephen Kim; Senior MD & Head of Housing Research Team; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Presentation

David C. Lee

Good morning, and welcome to Tri Pointe Homes earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, the company released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Documents detailing these results, including a slide deck are available at www.tripointehomes.com through the Investors link and under the Events and Presentations tab.

Douglas F. Bauer

Thank you, David, and good morning. During the call today, we will review operating results for the fourth quarter and full year and outline strategic operating drivers for 2023. Let me begin by discussing our performance in the fourth quarter, where we focus on delivering our high margin homes in backlog, as well as planning strategies to reposition our pricing and product going into 2023. Those efforts paid off as we reported all-time highs for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, pre-tax income of $274 million, and diluted earnings per share of $1.98.

Glenn J. Keeler

Thanks, Doug, and good morning. I'm going to highlight some of our results and key financial metrics for the fourth quarter and then finish my remarks with our expectations and outlook for the first quarter of 2023 and full year. At times, I will be referring to certain information from our slide deck, which is posted on our website. Slide 6 of the earnings call deck provides some of the financial and operational highlights from our fourth quarter. We reported outstanding results on all key financial metrics this quarter that either met or exceeded our stated guidance.

Douglas F. Bauer

Thanks, Glenn. With the doubling of interest rates since their lows in 2022, along with double-digit home price increases across the country, it is no secret that the U.S. housing market has been under tremendous pressure. As we head into 2023, our company and our industry peers are tackling these market challenges with aggressive price discovery and mortgage incentives. It is early, but it is clear there is still very good underlying demand for new homes, which should continue to be supported by the lack of resale home supply. Our company is positioned with a very strong balance sheet and record margins going into the year.

Our first question comes from the line of Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI.

Stephen Kim

Appreciate all the color. Interesting times here. Obviously, there's a lot of attention being paid to your comments about January and February so far. So I just had a couple of questions on that, if you don't mind. I guess the first is related to that, that was -- you had previously said, I think you were willing to tolerate an absorption rate as low as 1.5 to 2 or something like that. So I'm curious, is that still your view if demand were to weaken in the near-term? And then given that you ran so much stronger than that in January and February, can you talk about how your incentive activity may be changed or was adjusted or moderated or I would assume, in the quarter so far?

Douglas F. Bauer

Yes, Stephen, it's Doug. Going into the year-end and then looking into the crystal ball into 2023, we planned on seeing absorption paces of around 2. But as we pointed out, we spent a considerable amount of time looking at price on a community basis. We looked at product. We made adjustments so that when we open in 2023 and actually, some of the divisions even by the end of December, we would have some momentum going into the year. We mentioned in our result -- in our comments, net-net, on average, we brought pricing down 10% to 15%. So the combination of price discovery, mortgage incentives, has given us the tools to get absorption.

Linda Helen Mamet

So just to give you some sequential perspective on incentives, in the third quarter, our incentives were at 5%. And then that increased in the fourth quarter with rates increasing. So incentives on orders were 6.2%. And quarter-to-date this year incentives have been relatively consistent at 6.1% with the addition of the base price increases that Doug referenced.

Douglas F. Bauer

Decreases.

Linda Helen Mamet

Decreases.

Stephen Kim

Got you. And what you mean by the addition of the base price decreases, he was mentioning, I think, 10% to 15%. Is that what you were talking about?

Linda Helen Mamet

Yes, that's correct.

Stephen Kim

Okay. So when we think about all-in net price sort of inclusive of any discounts or any other sort of incentives that you are offering, if we think about what you experienced, let's say, in 3Q versus what you experienced in 4Q on your orders, how much of a deterioration in net all-in things you're giving to the customer would you say that you have -- you saw how much of a deterioration in, let's say, basis points, including price?

Thomas J. Mitchell

Well, relative to 3Q to 4Q -- hello, Stephen, this is Tom. It was not super significant. But I would say it would be a couple of hundred basis points differential.

Stephen Kim

Perfect. That's very helpful. The second question related to what's been going on recently is, one, I think the rates have been extremely volatile. They came down a whole bunch, right, in January and then they've just in the last couple of weeks bounced up and so forth. Just -- I know it's super early, but these have been pretty big moves. And so I'm curious whether there's -- it's your view that the rebound that we saw in January and so far in February was -- how much of that do you think was directly tied to rates? And I guess if you could color your comments with sort of maybe how you've seen this recent bounce-up in rates affect any of the trends that you just sort of talked about.

Douglas F. Bauer

Yes, it's a good question. We've got a saying here, "You've got to be nimble." You've got to be very nimble in today's market. As you pointed out, Stephen, I think last week rates went up, what, 40, 70 bps. So we continue to see positive demand trends and we really overcome those rate concerns with buy-downs, rate buy-downs and locks. So it's anybody's guess, as I mentioned earlier. It's way too early to really forecast any sort of straight line direction of this market.

Thomas J. Mitchell

Yes, Stephen, the only thing I would add to that is we are certainly very pleased and it definitely points out the high level of demand that is out in the marketplace today and the response to our products, the core location, design and innovation specifically is very encouraging.

Stephen Kim

Appreciate it.

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Dahl from RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Glaser Dahl

Just to follow up on Steve's question and just for clarity, what -- and so, Linda, I think when you're saying the 6.1% quarter-to-date incentives plus the price decreases, just to be 100% clear, that, that 6.1% is part of the net 10% to 15% that we should be thinking about in terms of cumulative reductions, right?

Linda Helen Mamet

Yes, Mike, that's correct, cumulative.

Michael Glaser Dahl

Okay. And then the question related to this is -- so if you look at your first quarter guidance, your margins are down kind of 350 basis points to 450 basis points from your peak 3Q margin. Obviously, you guys have kind of a longer-dated backlog than some others, but -- and you're talking about some of these cost saves as you go through the year. Any color you can give us on thinking about that 10% to 15% reduction in price relative to your peak margin, how to think about the cadence of margins over the course of the year? Do we go lower in kind of 2Q, 3Q before those cost saves flow in or just order of magnitude on that would be helpful.

Glenn J. Keeler

Hello, Mike, it's Glenn. It's a good question. And like Doug mentioned, it's early and there's a lot of moving pieces. So we're not giving specific guidance for Q2 and Q3. But directionally, there will be a little bit of pressure on margins based on some of the incentives and price changes we've seen. But it's early to see and we'll see how the rest of the spring selling season goes [to] really dictate kind of the level of margin going forward.

Michael Glaser Dahl

Okay. Fair enough. And then my second question, just on the spec strategy. Obviously, kind of a lot of builders have reached similar conclusions about bringing a certain level of specs to market in the current environment. Doug, you talked about being nimble on your feet. How does this -- how does what you've seen over the past few months or a year or a couple of years, how does that affect your longer-term strategy of how you see the business in terms of spec mix or different buyer segmentation? Is this more you kind of meeting the market where it is today, but you still have a different longer-term strategy? Or do you think that strategy has evolved in a more permanent way on how you view this?

Douglas F. Bauer

That's a good question, Mike. As we've mentioned, our company has positioned more of our product offering at what I would call the entry-level premium first move-up. And that buyer profile definitely would like to have a home. And in the near-term, 60 to 120 days we can still offer our premium brand experience, but you're going to continue to see specs as a percentage of our starts, about 65% going forward. They may push on that a little bit in the short end right now in '23. That's called being nimble because the consumer definitely would like to lock in the rate and find something sooner than later. But going forward, I'd say it's generally going to be around 65% plus a little bit.

Thomas J. Mitchell

Yes, Mike, it's Tom. As we've looked at our business and you know this very well, the West is predominantly done in a phased building technique, which we get a lot of efficiency out of and therefore, requires a pretty strong level of spec. And we've done that throughout our career. We are trying to expand that to other markets in a line building philosophy, which we think will create similar efficiencies. So that spec count that Doug mentioned does appear to be something that we're going to continue to push on going forward.

Michael Glaser Dahl

Yes, that line building part seems potentially incremental.

Our next question comes from the line of Truman Patterson from Wolfe Research.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually, it's (inaudible). I guess looking at your absorptions in 1Q and net improvement, any color you can add there across geographies or any particular consumer segment that may be seeing some relative demand improvements?

Douglas F. Bauer

Well, as far as trends in the first 12 or 18 -- first month and a half of this year, I think all the markets are performing okay. You've got to be in an A submarket. I mean, there's B minus C submarkets and many of our marketplaces that are not performing as well. Overall, though, I would say demand trends have been a little bit stronger when you look at the 15 divisions in the Inland Empire here in California and in Charlotte.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. And going a little bit higher level here. You talked about expanding your geographic footprint, broadening your consumer exposure. Have you seen the privates get more rational with pricing maybe allowing for some expansion in this inflection?

Douglas F. Bauer

I -- to be honest with you, [Paul], I haven't -- we haven't paid a lot of attention to the privates. I think the public homebuilding cohort has been something that we continue to watch and have been more aggressive in what I would call the price discovery and mortgage incentives. So I am not --

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, I was talking about M&A.

Douglas F. Bauer

M&A, I'm sorry. Yes, we haven't seen any M&A activity come across our desk yet on the private side.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then -- and just one final one. How are you addressing the rate lock conversation with the move-up and active adult buyers coming into your office? How do you get them to basically double their mortgage rates or all move-up buys either divorce or job transfer driven right now?

Linda Helen Mamet

Yes, Paul, this is Linda. I would say that (inaudible) to mortgage rates in active adult because they typically come with large down payments and a higher percentage of cash buyers. And then for move-up buyers, we're finding a lot of our move-up buyers are interested in programs like temporary rate buy-downs like a [321] rate buy-down so that they're getting a very attractive first year rate, maybe 3.99% with the idea that they could refinance again in the future, but get a lower rate initially.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Appreciate it.

Our next question comes from the line of Alan Ratner from Zelman & Associates.

Alan S. Ratner

Thanks for all the details so far. First, I'd love to drill in a little bit more on the comment you made regarding kind of the price positioning and product offering, the analysis you guys have done there. And I guess tie that into the community count guidance a little bit. The guidance while it's still very strong growth for the year, I think it's about 10% lower than you had guided for previously as far as where you expect to end '23. I'm curious, are there -- is there anything going on behind the scenes there, maybe kind of retooling some of the product on new communities and resulting in some delays in openings? Or am I reading too much into that?

Glenn J. Keeler

No, Alan, good question. And you hit it actually. Some of that community count difference from what we guided in the last call is just looking at product, repositioning, looking at community setups and making sure we're opening at the best possible position to have success. And so that has pushed a few community openings out. Overall, we still have a strong community count pipeline. And like you said, there's still strong growth there. There'll just be a little bit more communities in '24 from '23 from our previous guidance.

Alan S. Ratner

Got it. And that's helpful. Second, just thinking about the spec versus build-to-order mix of your business, you guys do have a design studio platform for build to order. I know historically, I think the margins on those sales have been stronger than spec. So can you just talk a little bit about where kind of the current margin differential looks like on spec versus BTO and where you see that going forward?

Thomas J. Mitchell

Yes, Alan, this is Tom. Good questions, for sure. Our design studio business has been really phenomenal and it is a big differentiator for us. The one thing I would just caution is that even when we are performing our spec strategies, we still are able to get customers into our design studio so they can personalize their homes. It's obviously dependent at what point in time they purchase the home, but we are very successful. On average, our percentage of revenue was very strong last year, still about similar to where we've been in prior years, 10.9%. It's about $77,000 per house. Our studio business generated over $400 million in revenue.

Alan S. Ratner

Got it. That's helpful, Tom. If I can just squeeze in one last one on that point. Just curious if the improvement on absorptions you've seen quarter-to-date, would you say that's been pretty consistent across both build to order or spec? Or have you seen kind of more of an acceleration on those quick move-in homes given kind of more of the immediacy factor?

Linda Helen Mamet

So we did have a higher level of spec orders in the fourth quarter, as you would expect. But in the third quarter, we are seeing an improvement in to-be-built orders as well and about 1/3 of our orders quarter-to-date to be built.

Thomas J. Mitchell

First quarter for active.

Alan S. Ratner

First quarter. Got it. Appreciate all the color.

Our next question comes from the line of Jay McCanless from Wedbush Securities.

Jay McCanless

Linda, if you could stay on that topic for a second because that was going to be my question. Just how many of the sales right now are homes that got canceled during the fourth quarter that have been discounted and you're reselling them versus new demand? I don't know a better way to phrase it, but someone coming in looking at a newer spec that you guys have started in buying that house and I don't know if you have the break out of this, but just kind of a sense of how much of this demand in the first 8 weeks of the year is actually real new demand versus you guys putting a heavy discount on a spec and getting it sold.

Linda Helen Mamet

I would say it's really more new demand. Whether it's a canceled home or a home that we have started as a spec home, we would be looking to make them price competitive in either case. And we're typically finding that more cancellations happen closer to the closing and there is demand for quick move-in homes. So those are quickly absorbed.

Jay McCanless

All right. That's good to hear. And then, I guess, maybe if you guys could update us on where your mix of communities is between first-time active adult and move-up now? And where you think that mix will be by the time we get to January 24?

Thomas J. Mitchell

Yes, Jay. In the fourth quarter, orders were 46% entry, 49% move-up, with the small rest being luxury and active adult. I think that's a pretty good metric of where we're going based on the new community count and where those community counts are.

Jay McCanless

Okay. And then the only other question I had, congrats on getting the net debt down below 15%, knowing that you have a maturity coming up in '24, I guess, how much lower could that net debt ratio go? And where -- what's the business case, I guess, for taking it even lower than it is now?

Thomas J. Mitchell

Yes. So we do have those ['24s] coming up and we're going to put ourselves in a position to be opportunistic in paying those off. We'll obviously watch the bond market and we'll always be opportunistic there and balance capital needs and growth plans. But we could see leverage continuing to go lower since we're generating so much cash right now.

Jay McCanless

Okay, great.

Our next question comes from the line of Carl Reichardt from BTIG.

Carl Edwin Reichardt

I wanted to talk about that 10% to 15% peak to now sort of all-in pricing number. On the very highest end, what markets are you seeing that in? And then on the lowest end, same thing. And then obviously, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada orders during Q4 were fairly weak. Are you seeing some elasticity now in those particularly soft markets with the pricing that you're putting in place?

Douglas F. Bauer

Well, just to clarify, Carl, it's Doug. Our comments were adjusted net pricing on average, down 10% to 15%. So there are some markets that are above that and some markets below that. I would say the markets above that are -- have been more tailored towards Austin, Houston, and I would say Phoenix, some of the markets below that, D.C. Metro, San Diego Carolinas. So that's why I said on average, it's 10% to 15%. It's across the board.

Carl Edwin Reichardt

Right. I appreciate it. And then on the 10% to 20% cost reductions, can you expand on that a little? Tom or Doug, is that in part a function of just mix to smaller product and mix to markets where it might be cheaper? Is that a per foot type of number? And can you expand just on how you intend to get there beyond? We know lumber's down and I'm just curious what specific elements of Tri Pointe are driving that number lower just tactically?

Thomas J. Mitchell

Yes, Carl, good question. And without a doubt, the teams have been doing a phenomenal job and working really hard. So a lot of that is just assessing our product doing value enhancement, value engineering and making sure we are producing the most cost-effective product possible. So we have been making a lot of changes to our product offerings, simplifying as well as lowering square footages. In general, we typically talk about those cost reductions on a per foot basis.

Carl Edwin Reichardt

Appreciate it, Tom.

Our next question comes from the line of Alex Barron from Housing Research Center.

Alex Barrón

And congrats on a strong performance again. I wanted to ask about the 3 markets that seem to have the lowest orders: Colorado, Arizona and Las Vegas. Just kind of curious about what drove those numbers? Was it just outright panic in the market, high cancellations because of high interest rates? Or was it just you guys weren't really interested in, I don't know, dropping prices or matching what other people were doing that cost maybe you guys could be at a slight disadvantage for [the second there]?

Douglas F. Bauer

Well -- yes, Alex, it's Doug. As we mentioned, we placed a higher priority on getting our backlog through and close at the end of the year. And so the absorption pace -- and it was very slow and the market was going through a lot of interest rate adjustments. So that was the primary driver in the fourth quarter. As we reposition both pricing product, mortgage incentives going into this year, we've seen the consumer reengage and we're able to provide the right product, the right price and the right payment.

Thomas J. Mitchell

And Alex, let me add to that. It feels consistent with the rest of the market. And those markets as well, if I'm looking at our competitors in Colorado and Arizona, we've seen similar results with our peer set.

Alex Barrón

Got it. Yes, because it's pretty obvious that some builders had really low results and others did not. But I'm guessing the ones who didn't probably sacrifice their margins quite a bit to get those numbers. Just kind of curious about your philosophy now around that. So I guess what that means is that is starting this year, you guys adjusted the pricing or the incentives and now you're seeing the rebound in activity. Has it been stronger, would you say, than the other markets where that didn't happen? Or has it just been a strong rebound across the board?

Douglas F. Bauer

Well, as we mentioned, it's been good demand in A submarkets. It is important to provide the right product and be positioned in the right submarkets. Sales are still not easy. We're working for every order that we write. But again, it's all based on focusing in on pace over price as we go into this year and the repositioning that we put in place going into '23 so far has generated good results. But it's way too early to judge the entire year and we still got the spring selling season, which I'm sure will be very competitive.

Thomas J. Mitchell

And Alex, just to be clear, we have employed that strategy of repositioning in all 15 of our operating divisions. So it's a universal strategy. And as Doug said, we're seeing good strong results across all markets right now.

Alex Barrón

Got it. And I also wanted to ask about the announcement of the share buyback. I believe you guys didn't do any share buyback in the fourth quarter. So I'm curious if this new authorization is meant to be more opportunistic or just more like steady Eddie, some programmatic amounts per quarter. How are you guys thinking about that?

Thomas J. Mitchell

I think we're going to continue to be opportunistic, but we do, like we said in our prepared remarks, plan to be active this year in our share repurchases.

Alex Barrón

Got it. Okay. Well, best of luck, guys.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the conference over to Doug Bauer, CEO, for closing comments.

Douglas F. Bauer

Well, thank you for joining us today. We look forward to sharing our Q1 results with you in April. Thank you, and have a great week.

