Q4 2022 TreeHouse Foods Inc Earnings Call

Participants

P.I. Aquino; VP of IR; TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Patrick M. O’Donnell; CAO; TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Steven T. Oakland; President, CEO & Director; TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Andrew Lazar; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Carla Casella; MD & Senior Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Christopher Robert Growe; MD & Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Connor Rattigan; Research Analyst; Consumer Edge Research, LLC

Robert Bain Moskow; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Robert Frederick Dickerson; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

William Bates Chappell; MD; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

William Michael Reuter; MD & Research Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the TreeHouse Foods' Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.

P.I. Aquino

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release and posted our earnings deck, both of which are available within the Investor Relations section of our website at treehousefoods.com.

Steven T. Oakland

Thank you, P.I., and thank you all for joining us today. I'm pleased to be here to report our progress on the strategic transformation of TreeHouse, starting with our strong fourth quarter and continuing in our outlook for 2023 and beyond.

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Thanks, Steve, and good morning, everyone. I want to first echo my appreciation to the TreeHouse team this past year. We went through a great deal of change, and I'm proud of the company we are today.

Steven T. Oakland

Thanks, Pat. As we begin 2023, we continue to see a macro environment that supports private label growth. That, coupled with our improving service levels and our investments in capacity, support our guidance for growth, both short term and long term. I'm excited about the direction we're heading and our journey as a more focused private label snacking and beverage company.

Story continues

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from the line of Andrew Lazar from Barclays.

Andrew Lazar

To start off, I think on the third quarter call, Steve, you identified 2 sort of large buckets of impacts, right, between where you would end up this year or where you would end up 22 EBITDA and what you see as sort of your normalized EBITDA range going forward, right? One was PNOC and then one was some of the supply chain disruption.

Steven T. Oakland

Sure. Well, I think you've seen PNOC be positive the last, like I say, 2 quarters. And I would expect that the first half of this year, right? I mean most of the pricing, we will start to lap it as we get into the back half of the year. With regard to exactly how much of the supply chain recovery, I don't think we've given that exact number. Pat, have we?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

No, we've not. I think what we're trying to suggest is we've got about half of our plants that are operating at a normalized level of service. And we expect that, that remaining half will improve over the course of the year.

Steven T. Oakland

I guess we just haven't given an exact number, but Andrew, we do expect to make progress. And I think if you work through our guidance, you'll see that we have to make progress on that line in order to make the numbers we've given you. So we feel good about it.

Andrew Lazar

And then I guess how much -- well, I guess what's the magnitude, even directionally, of sort of net inflation that you're expecting in '23? And how much of the pricing that you need to sort of offset that is sort of incremental from here versus the benefit from carryover actions already taken?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Yes. We're sort of expecting mid-single-digit inflation as we think about what we'll experience in 2023. So nothing like what we saw over the last cycle. We have some pricing in place. And I think as we've described it, there are pockets of some deflation and then some pockets of inflation. And so we'll continue to have those kind of very back-based conversations with our customers to bring to them the total basket of goods so that they can understand what that looks like and then take pricing accordingly, as necessary.

Steven T. Oakland

Yes, I think your question is how much more do we have to take? A good piece of that was taken already in the month of January. And so much of that is already in.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Moskow from Credit Suisse.

Robert Bain Moskow

I was wondering, you're going through capacity constraints at a time when the private label industry probably has a golden opportunity to grow volume. I'm sure a lot of retailers want to give it more shelf space and consumers want to trade down to it.

Steven T. Oakland

Rob, I think Pat said a minute ago, about half of our categories are operating at the right service levels. So if you thought 1 point or 2 on half our business is probably out there to get, right, would be my guess.

Robert Bain Moskow

Okay. And a follow-up would be when you developed your long-term plan, 3% to 5% top line and then the 8% to 10% EBITDA margin, your capital investments, like how much capacity are you going to add to your existing footprint to deliver that 3% to 5%? And also are there productivity targets like on a percent of COGS basis that are helping you get all that margin expansion? It's a lot of margin expansion in that guide.

Steven T. Oakland

Yes, I would say there's both of those, Rob. The capital that we've guided to will facilitate the capacity to meet that number. We have balanced those 2 numbers. So we will have plenty of capacity to meet that growth rate. And then the capital and the TMOS work, we haven't talked a lot about TMOS, but TMOS is in its early stages, but we've got a lot of success so far. So we're very confident in the margin expansion. We can get that without taking price to the customer, I guess, is the real answer there.

Robert Bain Moskow

Okay. The 3% to 5%, is it mostly volume embedded in that assumption? Or do you also include like a 2% kind of run rate for inflation?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Yes, we'll have cost savings initiatives in there to help offset inflation. And that's, I think, how we've operated sort of pre the current environment. That's how we tend to work with our customers to help upset some of that.

Steven T. Oakland

But historically -- Rob, I think what your question is historically, those categories have grown at 3% to 5%, and it's mostly volume driven a little bit of inflation.

Robert Bain Moskow

Mostly volume.

Steven T. Oakland

Mostly volume. Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bill Chappell from Truist Securities.

William Bates Chappell

First one, kind of a follow-up on pricing. What we've heard, and I think everyone's heard over the past few months is, I guess, one retailer, a couple of retailers took pricing from the manufacturers, but didn't raise it at the store level just to kind of accelerate -- or some customer traffic accelerates some private label share. Did you see that in any of your categories, and it showed is that now reversed as we moved into 2023?

Steven T. Oakland

I would say in a macro, Bill, it's hard to say each individual item on each individual retailer. There's a couple of -- especially the hard discounters, and some of the large mass customers have been really aggressive on private label. There's no question.

William Bates Chappell

Got it. And then the second one, on Pat's commentary on the supply levels -- I mean, service levels. I was a little surprised you said they wouldn't -- expect them to be back to normal by the end of the year. That's -- I think that's still 10 months away.

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Yes. And maybe the context for that was we wouldn't expect every single plant. I don't think that, that means when you think about the fact we've got half of our plants today, we've got sort of glide paths in place across all those plants.

Steven T. Oakland

Yes. And we hold ourselves to 98.1%, which is a pretty aggressive target in private label. So I think there's a couple of places. One place we do want to touch on, I know our top line number wasn't quite what we had hoped it was going to be. I think it was solid at 22%, but not what we'd hoped.

William Bates Chappell

Got it. So you think you could be in the 70%, 80% of your business is at the service levels you want maybe by midyear? Is that realistic?

Steven T. Oakland

I think that's very comfortable. Yes. We will just have 1 or 2 we think that will linger into the back half because we've got to do some physical investment in the structures, right?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Growe from Stifel.

Christopher Robert Growe

Just a quick question for you on the volume. I guess just to understand, as we look ahead, should private label -- like retail volumes be growing, would you expect in 2023 away-from-home and command still be down for the year? You've got some lapping issues in there. I just want to get a sense of how that composition might break out.

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Yes, Chris, I think we've talked a little bit about the pickle business in particular. We will lap that for a couple more quarters. So I do think you'll see that at least through the first half. And then I do think we saw just some general food away-from-home softness in a few categories as folks have changed some of their consumption from that perspective. So that was maybe less significant than the business that we exited, but we did see a little bit of that. So we are anticipating that to continue for a little bit.

Steven T. Oakland

Yes. And Chris, our co-man volume, like most, is branded, in some cases, super premium brands, right, which are getting hit pretty hard. I would say though, if we guided our units to flat, if you go back to slide, well, I think it's what's Slide 5 in our deck, it suggests that our core retail business has to grow nicely, right, low single digits in order for that to happen. So we expect our core retail business to grow this year nicely in units. And that will be leverageable. That's why we can guide the kind of margin performance that we're guiding.

Christopher Robert Growe

Okay. And then just a final question, if I could. And with the balance sheet now in a much better place, you're holding that notes that could make the balance sheet look even better. You're quickly in a better position. So when you talk about investing in the business, Steve, or improving capabilities, how much of that is an internal comment? How much of that is an ability to acquire now if that's an opportunity to help kind of fast-forward some of that action?

Steven T. Oakland

Chris, thank you. Yes, we feel really good about the opportunities in our business, right? And -- so I think, first of all, we've looked internally, and we think there's an opportunity to invest in capability internally. And I think Rob asked the question on capacity for the future to fund all this growth -- to fund the growth we're missing right now.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Connor Rattigan from Consumer Edge Research.

Connor Rattigan

So in this slide, I think it was Slide 15, where you showed the price gaps versus national brands. It looks like the price gap expanded somewhat in November, but then contracted again in December. And it sits roughly where it was at last year. Just kind of curious how that looks in January.

Steven T. Oakland

I'd say a couple of things. Let me step back and talk about December. For us to have the kind of fourth quarter we had in a good, solid December, December is a very much a national brand month. And like you say, it fell back to where it normally is.

Connor Rattigan

That's great. And then just one quick follow-up on service levels also. So if I recall, service levels last quarter were around -- up around 93%. And I think you guys quantified about 96% in October. And -- so with the 100 basis point sequential increase, so was that number sequentially increasing to 94%? And so if so, it sounds like service levels worsened somewhat in November and December. Is that right?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Yes, I think we had a solid month in October, and we did sort of land at about 94%. I think some of the things that Steve described earlier in terms of some of the weather events and the like are probably what dampened that a bit as we sort of exited the year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Dickerson from Jefferies.

Robert Frederick Dickerson

Just a couple of questions. I guess first question, kind of more broadly speaking, just given kind of the macro backdrop where the consumer is and all the pricing taken, especially on the branded side. Do you -- is a sense here, right? I mean the operating environment is obviously in a great spot for you on the private label side, but let's just say we don't really see a lot of branded deflation.

Steven T. Oakland

Rob, I would say we guided based on a much more historic level. I think you're right, these are different times, right? The absolute price gap -- we're looking at percentage price gaps, but that absolute penny gap is high.

Robert Frederick Dickerson

Okay. Fair enough. And then just on the longer-term plan, obviously, ongoing implied margin expansion year-over-year. I think I heard you say earlier kind of ongoing productivity measures. Obviously, pricing catches up this year and then supply chain improvements.

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Yes, Rob, this is Pat. I think there's -- as we think about -- Steve laid out the elements of our strategy and strategic customer partnerships and trying to grow with those customers that are growing private label. I mean that is the trucks of the strategy.

Robert Frederick Dickerson

Okay. Cool. And then just quickly, D&A, I know you guide to EBITDA, but at the same time you are investing a little bit on the capital side. Do you have a forecast for '23 for D&A?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

We do. I don't think we put that we put that out. We'll have to probably follow up with you on the exact number.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Carla Casella from JPMorgan.

Carla Casella

My biggest questions on the EBITDA add-backs that you have for the covenant adjusted. Can you just give us the basis for that -- the $65 million one?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

So you're talking about in the appendix?

Carla Casella

Exactly. Covenant just EBITDA looks like it's over $400 million, whereas we calculate $300 million, as you show in your other. I'm just wondering what the difference is? Is it go-forward cost savings or...?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Yes. I think the footnote down there has -- it's a lot of the Meal Pep transaction-related costs that were being added back or within that category. They're allowable under the credit agreement.

Carla Casella

Okay. So your $300 million EBITDA has some other noncash charges that you haven't added back as well. It looks like there's another $44 million. Are those charges that just won't recur or they were -- they're not allowed to -- I don't understand why you don't add the Mac in your EBITDA adjustments?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

No, those are other sort of noncash write-offs as defined in the credit agreement. There's things like inventory write-offs and other elements that, as defined, are part of the covenant calculation.

Carla Casella

Okay. And then you've got a $427 million note receivable on the balance sheet. When do you expect to monetize that? And have you thought about what -- how you would allocate the proceeds?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Yes, we don't have an expectation of when to monetize that. I think given the dislocation in the credit markets and having to probably speculate a bit about Winland's intent in terms of when they may choose to refinance. I don't think we're in a position to sort of estimate when that might be.

Steven T. Oakland

Though I do think capital allocation is a great question, right? And when I arrived, we had to prioritize paying down debt, right? We now have our balance sheet in a really good place where we can have a much more balanced capital allocation strategy. We will maintain a very strong balance sheet. We're there now. We'll continue that, but we can also now invest in our business. That will be our primary look is how can we get -- because we think the returns in our business are so strong.

Carla Casella

That's great. Super helpful.

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Circling back to the D&A question from earlier, we think that will be about $145 million to $150 million.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of William Reuter from Bank of America.

William Michael Reuter

Earlier, when you were talking about how half of your CapEx is going to be for driving capacity expansion and better innovation for your customers, I think you made some reference to potentially purchasing capacity. I guess, is that on the radar in terms of other facilities for sale that may allow you to, I guess, more aggressively grow -- that would speed up your ability to grow the top line?

Steven T. Oakland

I think there will be some stuff available, yes. But it has to be right. And we're incredibly careful there. And it has to meet the right category, the right location and the right capability. So there may be some opportunities for some very small purchases, and there may be some -- I don't think anything would be huge, but there may be some other opportunities out there. So those things happen when they happen. We can't speculate on exact timing of that.

William Michael Reuter

Got it. And then in terms of the TSA agreement, I guess I -- is the expectation that this is still going to wind down over a year? And clearly, you're going to have some excess costs for your operations when you're not receiving some of those revenues, are you pretty comfortable that you'll be able to decrease those costs in line with the reductions in in funds that are going to be provided to you from Investindustrial?

Patrick M. O’Donnell

Yes, I think that's right. So there's -- those services are some of the back-office services you would expect under a TSA. And we expect to be able to wind those down. And we know the Winland business is going to need some folks where we're providing TSA services as well so that there's probably a mutual beneficial solution there.

Operator

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Steve Oakland for some closing remarks.

Steven T. Oakland

I just want to say thank you for everyone for joining us today, and we look forward to seeing you in person soon. Thank you so much. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.