Q4 2022 Summit Materials Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Andy Larkin; VP, IR; Summit Materials, Inc.

Anne P. Noonan; President, CEO & Director; Summit Materials, Inc.

Brian J. Harris; Executive VP & CFO; Summit Materials, Inc.

Adam Robert Thalhimer; Director of Research & Partner; Thompson, Davis & Company, Inc., Research Division

Anthony James Pettinari; Director & US Paper, Packaging & Building Products Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Brent Edward Thielman; MD & Senior Research Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Garik Simha Shmois; MD; Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Jerry David Revich; VP; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Joseph Nolan

Kathryn Ingram Thompson; Founding Partner, CEO & Director of Research; Thompson Research Group, LLC

Keith Brian Hughes; MD; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Michael Glaser Dahl; MD of U.S. Homebuilders & Building Products; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Philip H. Ng; Senior Research Analyst & Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Trey Grooms; MD & Analyst; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Hello. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Summit Materials Q4 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.

Andy Larkin

Hello, and welcome to Summit Materials fourth quarter and full year 2022 results conference call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release detailing our financial and operating results. Today's call is accompanied by an investor presentation and supplemental workbook highlighting key financial and operating data. All of these materials can be found on our Investor Relations website.

Anne P. Noonan

Thank you, Andy, and thanks to everyone joining today's call. Yesterday, we released full year results that highlighted a number of Summit records. But the ones I'm most proud of are on safety.

Brian J. Harris

Thank you, Anne. I'll begin on Slide 11 with the full year look by segment where results were strongest in our West and Cement segments. In both cases, price fueled revenue growth more than offset inflationary conditions to drive healthy levels of year-on-year adjusted EBITDA growth.

Anne P. Noonan

Thank you, Brian. Before jumping into the specifics of our 2023 outlook, I'd like to first take a moment to characterize the singularity of the current operating environment. As we are on the precipice of a recession, and as many of us think we are, it will be the first recession in my memory that was not predominantly driven by demand disruption. Rather, today's environment, as I see it, is the result of 3 interrelated factors: First, exceptional levels of uncertainty, particularly on cost trends; second, a supply chain that has proven more fragile and less responsive than originally thought; and third, a shifting geopolitical landscape that inserts additional volatility into our systems.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Trey Grooms with Stephens.

Trey Grooms

First, I want to make sure I'm using the right numbers on the guide here. And I think, Anne, you mentioned meet or beat 2020 EBITDA margin levels. So looking back, it looks like 22.7% on net revs. Is that the margin you're referring to, just to make sure?

Anne P. Noonan

22.6% was -- that was when we basically launched our Elevate Summit. So that's what we always guided against.

Trey Grooms

Yes. Okay. 22.6%. All right. So that's implying, if we get to the midpoint of the EBITDA guide and we use that 22.6% frame, and it should be at least good, if not better, that's implying revenue about -- that's going to look a lot like 22%, if my math is right. And if I understood kind of the mix you gave us and everything else and your outlook for those -- the end market trends, I'm kind of backing into a kind of high single-digit type volume decline, which would imply something like a high single-digit price improvement as well to get to that flat. Am I thinking about that right or am I way off?

Anne P. Noonan

Well, you're pretty close. So let me take care of the volume first. So from a volume perspective, I would guide you overall as mid to high single-digit volume decline. And what -- where that's coming from, Trey, is, if you think about the residential being down 30%, 60% of that is -- of our ready-mix goes into residential and 30% of our aggs. So that's driving a lot of that. Obviously, our asphalt and construction will be up high, so that's not driven by public, and then nonresidential is pretty much flat. So the volume, you're right, you're pretty close, but I would guide you to mid to high single-digit.

Trey Grooms

And this is a follow-up. The ROIC target of 10%, you guys have made a lot of progress on that. You're getting close here. I mean, you're over 9%, I think, in '22. That target of 10% is -- any thought on timing there? Is that something you might be able to -- do you think you might be able to achieve this year? Or what -- any update on the timing?

Anne P. Noonan

Well, I think what we've said is, the 10% is a -- what we said is part of our Elevate Summit goals, and we said we'd accomplish that over 3 to 5 years from the time we launched. To your point, Trey, we're well on track at 9.1% at the end of 2022. We feel very confident that we'll achieve that overall goal that we set in place over that 3 to 5-year period. And we've said 10% is a floor that we've got to continually evaluate that and continue to expand our return on invested capital to our shareholders.

Operator

The next question is from Phil Ng with Jefferies.

Anne P. Noonan

Phil?

Operator

Okay. We will move on to the next question, which is from Kathryn Thompson with Thompson Research Group.

Kathryn Ingram Thompson

The top line volume outlook seems we are still more comfortable with outlook and I agree with everything that you outlined today. From our perspective, given a choppy 2021 and 2022 in terms of the price cost balance, as you look into '23 with your guidance and your general outlook, what gives you confidence in terms of consistency and visibility and earnings for each of your major operating segments in light of just both the cost landscape, coupled with ongoing pricing actions?

Anne P. Noonan

So let me kind of address that in a few different ways. I would say, look, we've been very positive on the pricing, as I said in my prepared remarks, and we see that continuing moving forward. The team has done a very nice job on commercial excellence. What we said before is our ability to deliver margin expansion is really driven by 3 things. The first is where we've done a lot of heavy lifting. It's around our portfolio mix. We've written that mix such that we ended 2022 fourth quarter at 70% of our EBITDA being driven from cement and aggregates.

Operator

The next question is from Keith Hughes with Truist.

Keith Brian Hughes

Question on the cost side. You highlighted elevated input costs coming into '23. Could you just talk about what kind of percentage gain do you think you're going to be looking at, at this point and break it into the cost buckets, if you could, please?

Brian J. Harris

Yes. Obviously, going into 2023, we've got a little bit more visibility than we had at the very start of 2022. So when we think about some of the bigger cost buckets, fuel, for example, diesel, where we buy forward, we've actually hedged about 55% of our estimated usage for 2023 at a price that's very similar to the actual cost for 2022. So puts and takes, tailwinds on that would be whatever happens to stock prices for the remaining 45%, that we will buy during the course of the year on labor, and we expect that to be around about mid-single digit. We have -- we're in the process of putting our annual review in place right now.

Keith Brian Hughes

So would that be, all in total, high single-digit type increases, low double digit? What would be the kind of the final total?

Brian J. Harris

I think all in for -- yes, Keith, I think all in for our total cost we'd say mid to -- maybe mid to high, a little bit above mid.

Operator

The next question is from Anthony Pettinari with Citi.

Anthony James Pettinari

You talked about volume declines, I think, potentially in the midsingle-digit to high single-digit range. And I'm just wondering if there's sort of any finer point you can put on that looking across aggregates, cement, ready-mix, asphalt. And then again, just looking at your major markets, Texas, Utah, Kansas and Missouri. So are there any specific markets that you would flag as maybe being a bit underweight or overweight maybe based on resi exposure or anything else you'd flag?

Anne P. Noonan

Yes. So let me kind of take it on the volume. I think the finest point we can put is by end market. So let's take a little bit of [mining]. So residential, we said 30% declined on that. Well, 60% of our ready-mix goes into residential and 30% of our aggregates. So that's a big driver of that reduction. If we look at nonres, we've said that's flat. And then if we look at public, we are calling for midsingle-digit growth. Now as you translate back to the lines of business, obviously, the residential is going to drive ready-mix and aggregates down.

Operator

The next question is from Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs.

Jerry David Revich

Yes. I'm wondering if you can just talk about the margin cadence in the first quarter, because you've got this interesting dynamic where you're going to have probably steeper price increases in the first quarter than the fourth quarter. And at the same time, we're coming off of seasonally low margin comp. Should we be looking for outsized year-over-year margin expansion, just given that unique dynamic of a low base and pricing significantly ahead of cost as we start out '23?

Anne P. Noonan

Well, I mean, I would continue to -- as Brian pointed out, we're assuming continued supply chain disruption and continued inflation. Now to your point, I do think because we've ended at such strong velocity on pricing, we've gone with the January 1st price increases that have had strong execution. Our first half comps will definitely look better. Our second -- as we get into the second half, the comps are a little tougher. So that kind of informs our overall high single-digit to double-digit price for aggs and double-digit pricing for cement. So definitely, second half, the comps will be a little tougher, Jerry, to your point.

Jerry David Revich

And can I ask just a quick follow-up? So a nice tailwind for price cost net over the course of this year. I'm wondering if you think about what the industry has learned given inflation? I guess, are you optimistic that we could see price cost continuing to be a tailwind for the industry in '24, given how tough inflation has been for everybody in '22?

Anne P. Noonan

I'm not ready to talk about '24 yet, I got to tell you, Jerry. 2023 is plenty uncertain for us as we go through. We've just gone with -- and we have to plan for as an organization that inflation is going to continue. That's what's made our team very agile around pricing. It's making us focus double down on operational excellence and that's how we get that price net of cost. So I'll talk to you later in 2023 about 2024.

Operator

The next question is from Brent Thielman with D.A. Davidson.

Brent Edward Thielman

Anne, Brian, I was interested on the slide on PLC and specifically, that $1.47 per ton cost savings in 2022. I guess my question is, would you expect that per unit savings to grow in '23 even on the same amount of PLC? I'm just wondering if you've realized all the costs sort of incentives associated with that product line that you got in '22.

Anne P. Noonan

I think we've realized both the per unit cost, but we'll have more going through as we've convert -- we did 1.5 million tons of PLC in 2022. We'll do our full capacity in 2023. But the per unit cost, I think, that's a pretty good estimate that we have. I wouldn't expect much more expansion from that.

Brent Edward Thielman

And that was my follow-up. So you'll be sort of full out on PLC in '23, Anne?

Anne P. Noonan

Yes. We're looking forward to that. And that will allow us to use more of our domestic production versus the high amount of imports that we had in 2022. So that obviously improves the margin, and that's part of our cement team's goal moving into 2023.

Operator

The next question is from Garik Shmois with Loop Capital.

Garik Simha Shmois

So I wanted to follow up on the margin target for the year and the gold exceed 2020 levels. Would you anticipate exceeding 2020 across all of your business lines? Or would it be carried by 1 or 2 units in particular above all else?

Anne P. Noonan

Well, just by the nature of where our portfolio has gone, cement and aggregates will carry it. But we do always require more margin expansion by all of our businesses. So I don't want to over-index that. But really, when we talked about -- if you remember, during our Investor Day, we talked about our aggregates Northstar going to 60% cash adjusted gross profit margin and getting our cement to sustainable 40% EBITDA margins. Our teams are extremely focused on that, driving these operational excellence and commercial excellence initiatives to drive towards that goal. So that's no different in 2023.

Operator

The next question is from David MacGregor with Longbow Research.

Joseph Nolan

This is Joe Nolan on for David. I just had one quick question. Just within the pricing guidance, how much of the pricing is from the January increase versus how much of that is going to be carryover pricing? And then you just mentioned the potential for a midyear pricing actions, but I'm assuming that that's not baked into the guidance at this point?

Anne P. Noonan

Yes. So let me give you a little color on that. So we're exiting 2022 with our aggregates full year price at 8.9% growth. In Q4, we had 14.4% of double digit. And then we, on top of that, will go with the price increase in January. Our guide only has one price increase in it just for that perspective. And so as we move throughout the year, we would expect that price would compound in that high single-digit to double-digit range across our geographies for aggregates. Cement is obviously exiting a double-digit price increase and we've already gone with the $17 per ton price increase in our January increase. And again, that is all expected to the guidance. We have not baked in additional inflation and/or additional price increases as we move throughout the year.

Operator

The next question is from Mike Dahl with RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Glaser Dahl

A couple of quick follow-ups. On the price cost dynamics, you mentioned that you expected positive for the full year. When we think about the cadence, and it seems like you've got good carryover price to start this year and inflation, yes, elevated, but good pricing. Would you make that same comment in terms of first half also being price cost positive? Or was that intentional in terms of full year because you expect some early headwinds maybe offset by second half tailwinds?

Anne P. Noonan

It's hard to fully tell at this point in time. But with what we see, I think our comps in the first half will look pretty strong on pricing. I think second half price cost will be a little bit more challenged because the comps are harder at that point in time. So we'll have to see as the year progresses. But overall, we don't give quarterly guidance, but we're very confident that we should be able to get our price net of cost with our improved portfolio, focus on commercial excellence and focus on operational excellence as we end the year in '23.

Michael Glaser Dahl

And then my second question is on the resi piece. So it makes sense looking at some of the declines recently in permits and [starts], obviously, some different views out there for how the year progresses. My question is when you think about that 30%, we have seen that in starts and permits, usually your business might lag a little bit. Are -- is that already what you're seeing in your actual shipment trends? Or is that something where you're maybe not experiencing declines quite that severe, but looking at kind of the writing on the wall as you get through 1Q or 2Q?

Anne P. Noonan

Yes. So, great question. So as we -- Q4, we started to see in our 2 major metros, which is basically Salt Lake City and Houston, we saw double-digit volume declines in our residential. Now the good news is, they're not at a screaming stop, and I think it was kind of an orderly decline and we were able to pivot some of our volume into nonres and public. Now the other thing we are looking at right through this time is the single-family permits from 2022. And if you look on a full year basis on a national decline, it was 13%. But a lot of the decline was in the second half. So it had accelerated in the second half on single-family permitted lines.

Operator

The next question is from Adam Thalhimer with Thompson Davis.

Adam Robert Thalhimer

A quick question on ready-mix pricing. What's the range of outcomes if residential does decline 30% plus this year?

Anne P. Noonan

It's interesting. We always watch that very closely. Obviously, if demand comes off, will it impact our pricing? But the dynamic you have this year is these high cement prices driven by high input costs -- And generally, in our markets, when cement price stays high, we're able to continue to pass that through and keep our prices high. That will be more challenging this year if demand drops off more than we think at 30%. Right now, our planning stance is that we will pass through as our teams have executed all year long on passing through the high material costs. And in fact, our ready-mix teams expanded margins in 2022, which was really quite an accomplishment given the cement cadence that they had to pass through.

Operator

The next question is from Phil Ng with Jefferies.

Philip H. Ng

Sorry about that technical issues unfortunately. Anne, that color you gave in terms of how demand is holding up on the resi side was quite interesting. I guess you got some different factors, right? Your comps are much easier on volumes in the back half and maybe the public stuff ramps up. So in terms of your volume guidance for the full year, help us think through the shape of the year in terms of the declines or -- and do you think it's going to flatten out at some point?

Anne P. Noonan

I want to make sure I'm answering your question there. With respect to -- is your question totally on resi?

Philip H. Ng

My question is just volumes overall for you guys because you got a confluence of factors. You got resi and it sounds like resi is holding up better than the 30% at this juncture. So maybe it's a bad guidance in the back half. But infrastructure assumed ramps up more in the back half. I just wanted to get a better sense or shape of the year in terms of your volumes for 2023.

Anne P. Noonan

We saw in Q4 double-digit declines in our resi volumes and we will -- that's not our biggest quarter across the board. So when you think about the compounding effect of those declines as you get into our peak season, we -- that's where we got to our 30% overall declines in the peak season. So, one, they started to go down, yes, they will probably go down a little bit more. The rest of the volumes, I think, are driven largely just by the seasonality of our business. If you try and spice it into quarters, because remember, Phil, only 4% of our EBITDA is made in the first quarter generally, if you look back over our historical averages. So our -- when you look at our business, you've got to really look at May through September, October, that makes or breaks our year. So that's why in my prepared comments I made the comment that it's going to be -- we're not going to be in peak season. We really understand the depth of the air pocket.

Philip H. Ng

And if I could sneak one more in. Last year, from a productivity standpoint, you guys had some challenges because you couldn't get some equipment you needed. You mentioned supply chain is still a challenge. Are you seeing any of that freeing up that gives you ability to kind of unlock some of the self-help initiatives you guys have targeted?

Anne P. Noonan

We are still having problems with our supply chain. The equipment has not eased up at this point in time. We do -- we are hopeful that as the year proceeds, particularly with respect to our capital equipment, that it would ease over time. But our R&M costs are still elevated at this point in time. Brian, maybe a little more color around that, that you'd like to add to what we're planning there?

Brian J. Harris

Yes. We've -- there's still delays from some of our suppliers. And oftentimes, it's not just -- it's 1 or 2 small components that can delay the delivery of an entire piece of equipment. So that continues to be a challenge. We did get some new equipment in Q4. But we still have quite a big carryover from things that we wanted to get in 2022. So that remains an issue. And as long as it does, repair and maintenance costs have been elevated, not just because of the delays and having to run equipment for longer and put more hours on the clock, but also because the costs of the components, frankly, whether they be major components, overhaul components or consumable spare type items, have also been higher due to inflation. So it's been -- it's a challenge and it continues to be so. And typically, we would like to get new equipment on the ground for the start of the season remains to be seen how we'll be able to get everything we want by the April -- March, April, May time frame.

We have no further questions at this time. I'll turn it over to Anne Noonan for any closing comments.

Anne P. Noonan

Thanks, Chris. I'll just leave you with 3 takeaways. 2022 capped the year off tremendous strategic progress. We ended the year with the strongest balance sheet in Summit's history, set a high watermark for ROIC, began our margin recovery and set all-time records across multiple safety measures. We'll carry this momentum into 2023 by building on strong pricing growth, while focusing on those cost levers within our control. We are confident that our continued focus on value pricing principles, coupled with operational excellence initiatives across the enterprise, will help counter inflation and over time, deliver sustainable margin growth.

