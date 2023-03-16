Q4 2022 Star Equity Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

David James Noble; CFO; Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Jeffrey E. Eberwein; Executive Chairman of the Board; Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Richard Kenneth Coleman; CEO & Director; Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Tate H. Sullivan; MD & Senior Industrials Analyst; Maxim Group LLC, Research Division

Theodore Rudd O'Neill; CEO & Research Analyst; Litchfield Hills Research, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Richard Kenneth Coleman

Richard Kenneth Coleman

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. On the call with me today are Star's Executive Chairman, Jeff Eberwein; and our Chief Financial Officer, Dave Noble. It's a pleasure to be speaking with you today and is especially gratifying to report significantly improved results across both our Construction and Healthcare divisions. The strength of our fourth quarter 2022 consolidated financial results comes from significantly better operating performance, with improvements we made throughout the year, now beginning to show through in our financial results.

Our Construction division delivered strong top and bottom line growth, resulting in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA more than double that of the prior year quarter. Our Healthcare division also performed well in the fourth quarter, with adjusted EBITDA up 79% year-over-year. Overall, we're beginning 2023 with a significantly improved operating portfolio. In addition, we continue to identify and investigate future acquisition opportunities either to expand our existing businesses or enter new lines of business.

Now I'll focus on the results of our Healthcare division. In the fourth quarter, our Healthcare division revenue was $14.5 million or 6.7% lower than the prior year period. Our termination of 2 unprofitable product initiatives contributed to approximately 1/4 of the total decline. In addition, 2 external factors contributed to lower total scanning revenue for the quarter. The first was the continuing national shortage of nuclear medical technologists, which we've discussed previously, and the second was an approximately 6-week worldwide shortage of radiopharmaceutical doses caused by an off-line nuclear reactor.

In the second quarter this year, we undertook a disciplined restructuring of our entire Healthcare business. In addition to tightening our cost controls, we realigned management responsibility to leverage the strengths of our most talented employees. These changes were significant, and we're now seeing the results of our efforts in our financials. Those changes, along with increased higher-margin camera sales and robust scanning service margins, were significant contributors to our strong fourth quarter gross profit, which increased by 23%. Additionally, our gross margin percentage increased by 7 percentage points over the same period last year.

Now I'll touch on the results of our Construction division. Q4 Construction revenue increased 26% to $17.6 million versus $14 million in Q4 of 2021, and gross margin improved to 31% versus 27% in the same period last year. The Construction division revenue increase was driven primarily by increased output at our EBGL business. The increase in gross margin percentage was due to significantly increased pricing levels to offset higher input costs in both residential and commercial projects as well as better risk management around building materials' price volatility at both EBGL and KBS.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty across the construction space at large, we're a relatively small specialized player with a unique position in the market. In particular, we're experiencing secular growth in the areas of workforce housing, affordable housing, educational dormitories and buildings and environmentally sustainable housing. We have a robust pipeline for the first half of 2023, and are working on some exciting new business initiatives that we expect will continue to fuel our future growth.

Now I'll turn the call over to David Noble, our CFO, who will provide additional fourth quarter consolidated financial highlights. Dave, please go ahead.

David James Noble

Thank you, Rick, and good morning. Let's now turn to Star Equity's consolidated results. In Q4 of 2022, SG&A decreased by 0.1% versus Q4 of 2021. More importantly, SG&A as a percentage of revenue decreased meaningfully in Q4 of 2022 to 21.0% versus 22.9% in Q4 of 2021. This demonstrates good operating leverage embedded in our businesses, particularly on the construction side.

Moving on to the Q4 bottom line results for Star Equity, we generated positive net income of $1.9 million compared to a net loss of $4.4 million in Q4 of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations in Q4 was a positive $2.2 million. This compares very favorably to adjusted net income of $0.3 million in Q4 of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.1 million in Q4 from $1.0 million in Q4 of 2021. This substantial improvement in consolidated adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the continuation of our bottom line focused turnaround at our Construction division, which began to bear fruit in mid-2022. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA at our Construction division sustained its upward trend, generating $2.9 million in Q4 this year, up from $1.2 million in Q4 of 2021.

Consolidated operating cash flow for Q4 resulted in an outflow of $3.6 million versus an inflow of $1.7 million in Q4 of 2021. Q4 2022's operating outflow was due to a large working capital buildup at our Construction division as we executed on significant projects at the end of 2022. We have experienced normalization of working capital so far in 2023 as we have collected cash on those projects.

I want to just briefly touch upon the progress we have made on the construction sites since acquiring these businesses 3-plus years ago. Construction revenue for the full year of 2022 was $57.1 million, up 19.1% from 2021. Gross margin percentage jumped to 22.2% from 6.3% in the prior year. Construction non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for 2022 rose to $6.3 million from negative $2.7 million in 2021. In 2022, our Construction segment accounted for 51% of Star Equity's total consolidated revenues. While this has been a multiyear effort, we are proud of the progress we have made in strengthening the management teams and repositioning these construction businesses.

As of December 31, 2022, our consolidated balance sheet and liquidity were strong. The outstanding balance on our interest-bearing credit facilities was $11.7 million, while our cash balance stood at $4.7 million, leaving us with an overall net debt position of $7.0 million.

Operator

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Theodore O'Neill from Litchfield Hills Research.

Theodore Rudd O'Neill

Congratulations on the good quarter. The -- a question about the Construction business. Last quarter, the results were unfavorable in the quarter due to some -- the timing. And I was wondering if there's also a counterbalancing in this quarter that makes it so good? Or can you give us some more information about that, please?

David James Noble

Yes, there's always timing -- go ahead, Rick, sorry.

Richard Kenneth Coleman

No, you go ahead, Dave. I think we had the same thought. Go ahead.

David James Noble

Yes. I guess what I would say is I would focus on the full year, which was tremendous. There is -- there can be some timing differences from quarter-to-quarter, especially when we're involved in large projects. So we did have 1 very large project last year that kind of crossed over the second and third quarter. But I would focus you on the full year results. I don't know, Rick, if you have anything more to add on that.

Richard Kenneth Coleman

No, that's what I was going to say. It's a bit lumpy when you look at it a quarter at a time.

Theodore Rudd O'Neill

Okay. And so correct me if I'm wrong, but in the health care side of the business, the shutdown of the reactor for making these -- this radioactive stuff for use in the cameras, the imaging, is that something that you could know in advance it's going to get shut down? Or has it come as a surprise?

Richard Kenneth Coleman

No. This one came as a surprise. It was about a 6-week shutdown to a reactor in Belgium. They were doing routine monitoring of the performance of the reactor and determined some mechanical difficulties that required to shut down for repairs. So during that period, we were unable to get the number of doses that we actually required. We were able to mitigate the effects somewhat by using lower doses for some scanning procedures, but definitely had an impact on the business.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group.

Tate H. Sullivan

Can you talk more about the first half construction pipeline that you mentioned in the mix? And did I hear you say in the remarks that EdgeBuilder had a stronger quarter in 4Q '22 than KBS in New England? A couple of questions there.

David James Noble

Yes. Yes, sure. So on the first question, in terms of the pipeline, I mean, last year, we had a very, very large project. This year, the pipeline so far is made up of more single-family work. But the important thing about the pipeline this year is it's all at the much higher prices that we put in place a year ago as a reaction to the increase in materials' prices. So obviously, lumber has come down a lot since then. We haven't seen that as much with other building materials, but we are sustainably producing at much better margins today than we were even a year ago. So we're very confident that our pipeline -- although it's more smaller projects right now, our pipeline is very strong. Having said that, we're in touch with a number of larger projects in the workforce housing arena that we expect 1 or more of those potentially to hit this year. So we're very confident that, that turnaround is sustainable.

Our reputation is much greater today than it has been at any point in recent history, and we're definitely seeing a lot more opportunity than we had previously. Now obviously, there's potential economic headwinds ahead. We just haven't felt that. We're a small player in the market, and so far, we're very confident in our first half pipeline.

Richard Kenneth Coleman

One other thing I'd add about the pipeline is that it's not just the revenue opportunity that we see moving through the pipeline, but also a good match between the timing of the projects as well as our manufacturing capacity.

David James Noble

Yes. And the second question about -- I'm sorry, the EdgeBuilder results in the fourth quarter. If you -- you may remember, but we had a similar situation in the fourth quarter of the prior year. It's just the nature of the business. The EdgeBuilder business had a number of large projects to execute towards the end of the year. So when we say it had a better quarter than KBS, it's not because KBS had a bad quarter. We just had a late year surge at EdgeBuilder like we had seen in the prior year. That business is very lumpy. As you know, it's -- half of that business or a portion of that business is retail -- sort of retail driven. It sells building materials to professional builders. And then the other piece of that business builds wall panels. And those are rather large projects that they come when they come. And we just had a large buildup towards the end of the year that we needed to execute into the end of the year.

Tate H. Sullivan

Okay. Great. Yes, I see the 27% margin last year than 31% this year. And then, I mean, the guidance still for building and construction or sort of what you've talked about before, gross profit margin annual target of greater than 20%? Is that still something to consider for '23 as well?

David James Noble

Absolutely. Absolutely.

Tate H. Sullivan

Okay. Great. And then you mentioned working capital buildup for -- as of the end of 2022, which has been -- I mean -- so implying that you had accounts receivable collections to bring cash flow from operations closer to what you had in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter or probably some inventory build, can you just comment on potentially what the work capital will look like for 1Q [2023]?

David James Noble

Yes. Just -- it's normalized a bit from the end of the year. We had a huge buildup, as I mentioned, on the EdgeBuilder projects, so AR sort of balloon, but we have no collections problem whatsoever. In fact, we've collected a lot of older receivables on the KBS business last year as we focused on that. But we did have some -- we obviously can't talk about first quarter, but the cash that we would have expected to get in the first quarter did come in from those late year projects. So things have normalized a bit.

Tate H. Sullivan

Okay. And then is it -- was there any other abnormal items in SG&A? I know earlier in '22, you had some litigation costs in there. Was there any leftover litigation into 4Q '22, or [has] that passed?

David James Noble

In Q4, very, very little. We were pretty much out of that legal litigation situation at the health care side of the business. So we had a very small impact in Q4, and there's nothing remaining for this year.

Jeffrey E. Eberwein

Tate, this is Jeff. If you look at the EBITDA reconciliation table, in our press release, the items that were in SG&A in the fourth quarter were severance and retention costs, restructuring costs and there was just a small amount of litigation cost, $61,000. And that litigation really was a onetime item. It settled in the fourth quarter, and we're not expecting any expenses like that in 2023.

Operator

We have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Richard Kenneth Coleman

Thank you, operator. Before concluding, I want to note that we're always available to take your call and discuss any additional questions. So don't hesitate to contact us. We'll continue to share our story with existing and potential investors in the coming weeks. As always, we appreciate all our shareholders and your continued feedback and support. Thank you.

