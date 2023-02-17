Q4 2022 Southern Co Earnings Call

Participants

Christopher C. Womack; CEO; The Southern Company

Daniel S. Tucker; Executive VP & CFO; The Southern Company

Scott Gammill; VP of IR & Treasurer; The Southern Company

Thomas A. Fanning; Chairman, President & CEO; The Southern Company

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski; Research Analyst; Seaport Research Partners

Anthony Christopher Crowdell; Executive Director; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

David Keith Arcaro; Executive Director & Lead Analyst of Utilities; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Durgesh Chopra; MD and Head of Power & Utilities Research; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Jamieson Alexander Ward; Research Analyst; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Nicholas Joseph Campanella; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Paul Fremont

Shahriar Pourreza; MD and Head of North American Power; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Steven Isaac Fleishman; MD & Senior Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Scott, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Southern Company Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)

Scott Gammill

Thank you, Scott. Good afternoon, and welcome to Southern Company's year-end 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Tom Fanning, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Company; and Dan Tucker, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Georgia Power's CEO, Chris Womack, who will be succeeding Tom as President and CEO in the coming months is also joining us.

Thomas A. Fanning

Thank you, Scott. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today.

Daniel S. Tucker

Thanks, Tom, and good afternoon, everyone. As Tom mentioned, we had strong financial results for the year with adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share, $0.19 higher than 2021. The primary drivers for the year-over-year increase are higher revenues associated with retail pricing, warmer weather, primarily in the second quarter of 2022, customer growth, increased usage and investment on our regulated utilities. These revenue effects were partially offset by higher nonfuel O&M expenses and higher interest expenses. The increase in nonfuel O&M reflects long-term commitments to our regulated utilities to reliability and resiliency, along with efforts to advance maintenance activities in light of emerging cost pressures.

Story continues

Thomas A. Fanning

Thank you, Dan. Southern Company strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted total shareholder returns, and I believe the plan we've laid out will support that objective. Our customer and community-focused business model, our growing investment in our state-regulated utility franchises, the priority we place on credit quality and our action towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions all contribute to making Southern Company a premier sustainable investment.

Christopher C. Womack

Thank you, Tom, and good afternoon, everyone.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We do have a question from Shar Pourreza with Guggenheim Partners.

Shahriar Pourreza

Shar, how are you?

Jamieson Alexander Ward

Tom, Shar is actually on the road traveling at West. It's James Ward here on for him. Thank you. Very much appreciated. Glad to be here.

Daniel S. Tucker

Yes. James, this is Dan. So look, we were very intentional in choosing the words consistent with our adjusted guidance range. Those words were really acknowledging of 2 things. Thing one is just like we did with the $4 to $4.30, will further narrow this range as we get line of sight on Unit 4 and have our fourth quarter earnings call next year. Thing 2, that it acknowledges is that the $0.05 impact for Vogtle 4 potentially going into the first quarter of 2024 is a 1-year effect and so the growth rate will be off of that narrowed range when we get to 2024.

Thomas A. Fanning

The other thing is the $0.05 reflects a full charge, assuming you go in at the end of the quarter. I'm really -- I would be a little disappointed if that's where we end up. Right now, as we stand, adding that extra quarter, we got 5 months of margin on Unit 4. Hopefully, we can do better than that.

Jamieson Alexander Ward

That's very clear and that's great. Okay. So it'd be a higher base than what some people might have been reading it out. That's good to hear.

Thomas A. Fanning

Yes. If it was me, do you include the graphs you've done in the past about how the CapEx shows? We have yes, there you go. What is that Page 21 is what I'm looking at. I do know what you guys see. We have a history of always undershooting, especially our outward year forecast. And on the average, I would say that taken over the 5 years, we undershoot another $3 billion, just round numbers.

Daniel S. Tucker

Look, I think you covered it really well. The other thing I'd just reinforce, James, is that the 5% to 7% growth rate is based on our $43 billion capital plan opportunity to deploy more than that simply strengthens our position in that regard or potentially lengthens our position in that regard. And just going back to what Tom said about the longer term -- just recall, a lot of our coal retirement plans happen at the very end or the year after our 5-year plan, and that really is where a lot of incremental opportunities also get unlocked.

Thomas A. Fanning

I mean, for example, a big slug of retirements are in '29. So as Dan said, that's outside the fact.

Jamieson Alexander Ward

Got you. That's extremely helpful and especially the color on upside there. Very much appreciated. Yes, that helps a lot.

Thomas A. Fanning

Yes. It is kind of a conservative approach. But here's the thing. We have in front of us kind of data that supports a couple of different scenarios. On CNBC this morning, I talked about the potential for a soft or no landing. In other words, when you look at growth year-over-year, we have kind of a negative mixed bag of things going on in industrial. They're not all negative. There are some positives. But when you look at the momentum statistics, that is the first derivative of growth, they're all negative.

Daniel S. Tucker

And then James, just connect that back to your previous question. Look, this growth is certainly exceeding our expectations in terms of the economic development activity, and that could very well translate to the need to invest more to serve that load that was not anticipated. So we think over the next 3 to 5 years, that will all begin to be very transparent to the market.

Thomas A. Fanning

One last point. The -- it looks like the work environment on employees, we call it hybrid now, but it looks like it's settling down. So we're seeing residential higher than what we thought, commercial is certainly higher than what we thought. We'll see how that works out in the future. There's probably still some variance there.

Jamieson Alexander Ward

Very helpful all around, especially in framing potential upside scenarios there, which it looks like you guys might be very well positioned to head into depending on how the macro environment works out. Either way, looking forward to having Vogtle done this year, as I'm sure you and everyone else are and being able to move on to everything you've just been talking about. So it looks like great things ahead. Appreciate it.

Operator

We have a question from Steve Fleishman with Wolfe Research.

Thomas A. Fanning

Steve, thanks for joining us.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Yes, so just on -- and by the way, congrats to both Tom and Chris and Kim and team. So on the Vogtle 3, could you please elaborate on the few additional issues that are adding more time? And then also your comment of reducing risk of other issues? Can we get color on all that?

Thomas A. Fanning

Yes, sure. There were kind of 3 things. There were many other tests in the 3 things we identified. So -- you should know that we successfully evaluated a lot of things going up to criticality. So the 3 though that we point to that caused delays, at least the first 2 on their own weren't big, but they required us as we started to heat the plant up and pressurize it, we saw the vibrations, there was some conversation about whether we should start the critical test and fix it later and we said, no, let's do it right.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Okay. And then in terms of the comment about doing these to reduce the risk of other issues, is that -- are you saying there that kind of by doing these things, do you think the chance of other things coming up at this point is going to be lower or something after you started up or the opposite?

Thomas A. Fanning

Yes, Steve, I would think so. I mean, that's -- when we go in to fix the vibration on the pipe, we saw this (inaudible) and we said, yes, let's not push it, let's fix it. All of that takes time. It's just phrase we use, but we really do act on it and get it right. We'd rather have this thing, get into criticality.

Steven Isaac Fleishman

Okay. And I guess is the fact that you found these things kind of a concern that you're going to find more? Or is it really more the opposite that you found these things, this is just part of a big plant starting up, and hopefully, there's less of a risk from here?

Thomas A. Fanning

Yes. But that is why we test, right? I mean you should view the power ascension once you go critical as a series of tests that involve a whole variety of different conditions of the plant, taking it up, bringing it down, throwing emergency stops in there, all kinds of things. The purpose of the initial voyage, if they will, the test voyage is to find problems. And we allow for that within the schedule. And now, in fact, we have more time to allow.

Operator

Our next question is from David Arcaro with Morgan Stanley.

David Keith Arcaro

Extend my congratulations as well. I was just wondering, a follow-up on that question. Is NRC approval? Has that been needed for any of the remediation work on these couple of issues that you found at Unit 3?

Thomas A. Fanning

We've been in constant contact with the NRC. And we did have, I think, with connection of the vibration 2 license amendments, but we got those in a matter of days. This was not a protracted process. And like I say, I think that we continue to work hand in glove with those guys. They were also aware of the valve leak and they're happy, I think, with the process that we're following there. You should understand that the working relationship with all of the external parties, whether it's the NRC or whether it's the state commission or DOE, anybody -- we all sit in the same meetings, we all see the same stuff. We have and complete transparency and everything we do on that side.

David Keith Arcaro

That makes sense. Understood. And are these issues that at this point now, you could potentially avoid for Unit 4 bring learnings from the start-up process on Unit 3 and potentially make Unit 4 smoother such that it's not a kind of a one-for-one delay here equals a delay later?

Thomas A. Fanning

Amen, brother. That's exactly what we're trying to do. And in fact, the process, I think it's been noted by many have shown that Unit 4 is going a lot smoother than Unit 3 just because of learnings of Unit 3. I think the process we went through in Unit 3 at times was somewhat painful, but I think it was certainly instructive.

David Keith Arcaro

Yes. Got you. Got you. And then a separate topic, but the decline in natural gas prices is a nice tailwind for customer builds. I was wondering when would customers -- could you just remind us when they might see lower prices flow through into rates? And how does that interact this year with your plans for the deferred fuel collections?

Daniel S. Tucker

David, this is Dan. So certainly, lower prices are going to benefit customers. And Georgia Power, in particular, who has the largest unrecovered balance ended the year at about $2.1 billion. They'll file at the end of February for those rates. So I certainly don't want to front-run that process. But if to the extent forecast continue to look the way they do today or further come down, the impact on customer bills will be greatly mitigated.

Operator

And we have a question from Durgesh Chopra with Evercore ISI.

Thomas A. Fanning

Thanks for joining us.

Durgesh Chopra

Thanks, Tom. Appreciate it. I think, Dan, this is in your view house. Maybe just -- I apologize if I missed this, but can you give us your -- sort of your CFO to debt or FFO to debt as of year-end 2022? And where that is tracking versus the -- your targeted credit metrics? And then when in your planning horizon, do you expect to get to your targeted credit metrics?

Daniel S. Tucker

Yes, Durgesh, thanks for the question, and happy to share that. And as you know, all the agencies calculate those metrics at a slightly different way. But I think there's certainly a lot of focus on Moody's and S&P. So I'll hit on those, in particular. Moody's, we were about 12% for 2022 and S&P about 15%. And as you'd expect, those were pretty significantly impacted by the under-recovered fuel dynamics, particularly the Moody's metric in the way that they calculate that. A portion of it is the debt and a portion of it for us is also the impact that under recovering that fuel had on our tax appetite and our ability to monetize tax benefits. And you combine those factors overall, really about a 400 basis point impact to the Moody's metric in 2022.

Durgesh Chopra

Got it. That's super helpful then. So just to be clear, like you would be outside of the fuel balance, you would be close to like 16% on Moody's basis as of the end of 2022, if you exclude the fuel balance that's on the balance sheet?

Daniel S. Tucker

That's right. And as I give you that 17% to 18% projection in the future, that includes an assumption that we might still have an unrecovered balance that we continue to collect, but that it's certainly been worked down and Vogtle has kind of overlaid that to improve the overall profile.

Durgesh Chopra

Got it. Got it. And just one hopefully, a quick one. In 2023 EPS guidance range, can you just remind us like what is your assumption for earnings from the Unit 3?

Daniel S. Tucker

So it's about $0.04 or so that it contributes in 2023 relative to 2022. So that's essentially the assumption of a little more than half the year in service and then there's -- that's offset slightly by the fact that there's some of the rate base that won't actually earn its full return until Unit 4 is also in service.

Durgesh Chopra

Got it. And congratulations, Chris and Tom. Much appreciate the time today.

Operator

Our next question is from Angie Storozynski with Seaport Global.

Thomas A. Fanning

Angie, how are you?

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

Good, good. But I will stir it up a little bit. So can we talk about management succession. So -- we're really glad to see the updates and congratulations to you and Chris, but I'm just wondering how the Chris' appointment reconciles with the age policy that Southern used to have at least? That's one.

Thomas A. Fanning

Yes, sure. The 65 thing is -- it's kind of a policy, it's not a rule, I don't guess. The Board and I had lots of discussions about staying on beyond 65, one of my personal interest has been to help see Vogtle through. And I'm still young physically and young at heart, I guess, and when we kind of cross that threshold, we looked at people like, Womack, who is, I guess, you're what, a year younger than me.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

Okay. So just one follow-up on Chris. So we should expect that Chris is going to stay in the current spot for the next couple of years, even if he crosses that 65-year-old...

Thomas A. Fanning

Yes. I'll go ahead. Chris was asked directly. He's committed to 70.

Agnieszka Anna Storozynski

Okay. Good for you. Okay. So moving on to Southern Power. So -- so I hear your comments and I see, obviously, the reduction and growth CapEx of that subsidiary. But is it -- I mean, are you trying to conserve in a sense of financing? Is that the constraint? I mean, I obviously hear issues with profitability of additional contract-based renewables and some constraints about equipment availability. But I'm just wondering if the -- if you were just trying to plan your spending for Southern Power within the capital structure that you currently have?

Thomas A. Fanning

No, Angie. It has nothing to do with that. It really is 2 things. So Dan is a conservative soul and he likes to build his plan without considering upside. So as we've done for years, the way before Dan got here, we don't put in place holders. We think about them and think about what effect they could have. Further, we don't add anything from Southern Power. And you should think about contributions from Southern Power as upside to the base case. It really isn't a constraint of capital structure or balance sheet.

Operator

We have a question from Nick Campanella with Credit Suisse.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

Congrats to all management changes. I guess just -- hot functional for Unit 4. You have this nice slide here, Slide 8, looks like end of March to, call it, late June on HFT. Just going back to kind of the conservatism comments. Like where do you kind of see yourself tracking towards now with the system turnovers and the line of sight?

Thomas A. Fanning

The site working plan has HFT in March. We know that things can happen between now and then, but that's what it shows.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

Okay. And then can you just update us on the time line for the prudency review just with the latest kind of update that you alluded to?

Thomas A. Fanning

It's fuel load on Unit 4. Chris, do you want to say anything more?

Christopher C. Womack

We're scheduled to prudence on fuel loaded 4. So that's the schedule and that's the path we'll take, and that's the agreement arrangement we have with the Georgia Public Service Commission.

Nicholas Joseph Campanella

Okay. So mid-summer here. All right. Thank you so much.

Operator

We have a question from Paul Fremont with Ladenburg.

Thomas A. Fanning

Hello, Paul, I always glad to have you with us.

Paul Fremont

Thank you so much. Going back to -- going back to Unit 3. The flow-through on the reactor coolant pumps, is that a valve issue as well? Or is that something else?

Thomas A. Fanning

Still kind of running it down. It could be a calibration issue. It could just be the way we measure the flow going through. So we're trying to guess what it is at this point. It is really not practical. They're doing all the work necessary to get to the bottom of that.

Paul Fremont

Okay. And the valve issue that you talked about with the DRIPs, that's completely resolved?

Thomas A. Fanning

Thanks. Yes, I talked to Pete Sena, gosh, 11:30 today and he thought it was taken care of. We'll see.

Paul Fremont

And then how many ITAAC approvals do you think you need to move forward and actually do hot functional testing?

Thomas A. Fanning

Zero. We're good.

Paul Fremont

Okay, because I thought on Unit 3, there were a certain number of ITAACs that you thought were nuclear related where you didn't feel comfortable doing the hot functional testing without having those in hand?

Thomas A. Fanning

No. I think you're remembering fuel load there. We're in awfully good shape. And if you look at where we are on 4 as compared to 3 in relation to HFT, we are light years better. I mean we're ready to go. All we got to do is finish the required tests before we get the heat going and run the plant. That really is the critical path at this point.

Paul Fremont

And then last question for me. If you were to do the additional CapEx beyond the base, does that also not require equity? Or does equity come with that?

Daniel S. Tucker

Based on our current projections, we would still not project any equity. And that's where when I talked about having that cushion in our credit metrics, that plays a big part of that.

Operator

And we have a question from Anthony Crowdell with Mizuho.

Thomas A. Fanning

Anthony, how are you?

Anthony Christopher Crowdell

Not bad, Tom, how are you doing?

Thomas A. Fanning

Fantastic, my friend.

Anthony Christopher Crowdell

Congrats to all and I just have one quick follow-up from Durgesh's question on the credit side of the world. Just with the units going in service, do you think the credit agencies lower the downgrade threshold because of the, I guess, reduced business risk?

Daniel S. Tucker

Yes. Look, Anthony, I never want to speak for the agencies. I would tell you from my own observations, companies that look like us that aren't currently building nuclear units, many of them have lower thresholds. So I think there's certainly a strong argument for that to potentially take place.

Thomas A. Fanning

You won't speak for, but they should.

Operator

And that will conclude today's question-and-answer session. Sir, are there any closing remarks?

Thomas A. Fanning

Yes. really appreciate you guys joining us. It's an exciting year. 2023 is going to be an exciting year. John, we have our annual meeting where I turn over President and CEO, I guess I've already turned over President, but CEO to Chris. Wouldn't it be great Chris to have Unit 3 under our belt by then.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes the Southern Company Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. You may now disconnect.