Q4 2022 Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc Earnings Call

Presentation

Cami VanHorn

Thank you. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Joshua Easterly

Thanks, Cami. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With us today is my partner and our President, Bo Stanley; and our CFO, Ian Simmonds. For our call today, I will review our full year and fourth quarter highlights and pass it over to Bo to discuss our originations activity and portfolio metrics. Ian will review our financial performance in more detail, and I will conclude with final remarks before opening the call to Q&A.

Robert Stanley

Thanks, Josh. I'd like to start by laying on some additional thoughts on the direct lending environment, and then more specifically, how it relates to the positioning of our portfolio in a way we're thinking about current opportunities in the market.

Ian Simmonds

Thank you, Bo. We finished the year with a strong quarter from an earnings and investment activity perspective. In Q4, we generated net investment income per share of $0.65, resulting in full year net investment income per share of $2.13. Our Q4 net income per share was $0.57, resulting in full year net income per share of $1.38. There was $0.11 per share unwind of previously accrued capital gains incentive fees in 2022, which is a noncash reversal.

Joshua Easterly

Thank you, Ian. We believe we are transitioning from an era of easy money to a new macro super cycle that we believe will magnify volatility relative to recent history. With such volatility, we'll come to spurge in returns and will elevate the importance of management's capabilities and skills.

Question and Answer Session

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Mark Hughes with Truist.

Mark Douglas Hughes

My question was, how are you thinking about fees -- fee revenue in 2023? You've given some good guidance on NII. Just curious what you think the fee environment is going to be like?

Joshua Easterly

Yes, it's a good question, Mark. It's really hard to tell because it's a function of kind of repayment velocity. But to just give you some numbers, in 2000, when we think about fees, if we think about it in basically, I would say, 2 categories or 3 categories, which is accelerated OID, prepayment fees and amendment fees and other income. That's historically been -- I think, in 2022, those fees were, I'm doing the math, about $0.37 per share. In 2021, those fees were, I'm doing the math, about $0.54 -- $0.56 per share.

Mark Douglas Hughes

Yes. No, I appreciate the specifics there. And then when you look at the curve, you talked about keeping the base dividend at the $0.46 informed by your lookout to 2025. How much cushion, just generally speaking, would you -- do you still have over the dividend over those next couple of years?

Joshua Easterly

Yes. Significant -- look, I think we just went through the math on 2023, which 2023 has -- again, is mostly spread income. Our per-share guidance is -- Ian, what is it?

Ian Simmonds

$2.13.

Joshua Easterly

$2.13 to $2.17 and base dividend level is...

Ian Simmonds

$1.84.

Joshua Easterly

$1.84. So there's really a lot of cushion. In 2024, similarly, again, we don't really model significant level. We think about upside in fee income as kind of being upside to our guidance. So in 2024, those levels of fee income are basically the same.

Our next question comes from the line of Finian O'Shea with Wells Fargo.

Finian Patrick O'Shea

A question on the large club deals. It looks like we have one this quarter with Avalara, not signaling in on that name. But I don't think those are too typical for you to partake in. Can you talk about the threshold for what makes that kind of deal compelling? Is it company quality or terms as to why you so seldom invest in those? And then on the downside, perhaps, can you talk about the structural elements you do give up? How much less control you might have and so forth?

Joshua Easterly

So look, we've talked a lot about this. On the upper middle market, that large cap space has significantly changed given the environment we're in. And so pre -- 12 months ago, obviously, we thought it was competitive and offered little relative value compared to the broadly syndicated market, that's completely changed.

Robert Stanley

The only thing I'd add is you had a specific question on what we'd give up. I think given there's a serious devalue of capital, a lot of the terms and document-specific terms have gotten much tighter in these upper middle market deals over the past 6 months, and frankly, are not all that different from what you're seeing in middle market document. So you have a large margin of safety at low LTV, a scaled business that need to be -- that will be a dull market at very attractive adjusted returns in this current environment.

And our next question comes from the line of Mickey Schleien with Ladenburg.

Mickey Max Schleien

Josh, in the fourth quarter, we continue to see middle market loan spreads widen, which is obviously good for your financial performance, assuming the credit quality holds up, but it is stressing borrowers, as you mentioned in your remarks, with interest coverage declining to 2.2.

Joshua Easterly

Yes. So Mickey, I think when you look at the LCD first lien LTV, second lien spreads, they actually tightened in Q4 slightly. So -- but year-over-year, they're significantly widened, which we've hit. So I just want to -- I want to frame up. We did not see -- so when you look at unrealized gains and unrealized losses, they were negligible given that you actually had spreads tightened quarter-over-quarter slightly.

And our next question comes from the line of Kevin Fultz with JMP Securities.

Kevin Fultz

As Bo mentioned in his prepared remarks, volatility in the public markets and the pullback from banks has created an increased opportunity for direct lenders to finance larger deals. I'm just curious what your appetite is to act as a syndication provider to potentially generate additional fee income?

Joshua Easterly

Yes. Look, when there's an opportunity, surely, we'll take advantage of that. So we'll surely take advantage of that. That's historically been a relatively low level of attribution of our income. I think over the years it's been somewhere between, at the high end, if you look back $0.05 since 2013 in the low end 0, and this year $0.01. So I mean, there surely will be an opportunity. I wouldn't lean in as a massive driver of outperformance of earnings.

Kevin Fultz

Okay. That's fair. And then last one, you utilized the revolver and repaid in 2023 notes. I'm just thinking about the right side of the balance sheet and your funding mix. Do you see additional opportunity to further optimize or diversify your funding profile in this environment? And I guess, if so, what structure is the most appealing?

Joshua Easterly

Yes. So credit -- let me take a step back. And I think we've done a really good job of this, which is, we've always built into the economics of our business, holding more liquidity than the rest of the space. And when you look at revolver size compared to assets or as a metric or availability compared to unfunded commitments, we've always created flexibility, so we were never a forced issuer.

Ian Simmonds

I think the flexibility and being willing to pay for that flexibility just really proved its worth. I guess it's now 3 years ago, and we like that model. And we're comfortable with what that cost burdens us with, given the flexibility it affords us.

Kevin Fultz

Okay. That all makes sense. Congratulations on your next quarter.

And our next question comes from the line of Ken Lee with RBC Capital Markets.

Kenneth S. Lee

Just wonder if you could talk a little bit more about the asset-backed lending opportunities that you see over the near term. And whether you could either be taken more offensive or defensive stance around such opportunities given the macro backdrop?

Joshua Easterly

Yes. We like that space a lot, the asset-based lending space. If you look at retail specifically, we thought in COVID, there was going to be a significant opportunity. That opportunity went away very, very quickly. We did a couple of deals in COVID.

Kenneth S. Lee

Got you. Very helpful there. And then just one follow-up, if I may. Within the portfolio, nonaccrual rates are still de minimis. I wonder if you could talk a little bit more about what you're seeing in terms of amendment activity in the portfolio?

Joshua Easterly

Yes. I would say, it's picked up slightly, but still really, really benign compared to COVID. So no really significant material amendments. We are seeing amendments related to software transition, which we think is most definitely positive from LIBOR. All the new loans or LIBOR are software based. But I would say, from a credit perspective, it's picked up a little bit, but nothing material to speak of.

Our next question comes from the line of Erik Zwick with Hovde Group.

Erik Edward Zwick

Just a question on the pipeline. It sounds like you've got pretty good visibility for at least the next 6 months. Curious if you could provide a little color into the industry mix in the pipeline today? And if it's fairly consistent with the current portfolio, if there's any industries or sectors that you are targeting or staying away from today?

Joshua Easterly

Yes. Look, so I would say, it's consistent with some outliers. Emerson is an industrials business, which is a little bit of an outlier for us. So we like that business a lot. We think Blackstone did a great job in buying that business. I think it's really, really interesting, which we led.

Erik Edward Zwick

I appreciate that detail there. And just one more quick one from me. I'm just curious where our floors are today for new commitments? Were you able to put those in?

Joshua Easterly

They are most definitely -- unfortunately, I don't think we've been able to push them up. They're most definitely in the 75 basis points to 100 basis points. I think 80 basis points -- 75 to 100. I wish we most definitely will be able to push them up, but the market is not there yet.

And our next question comes from the line of Melissa Wedel with JPMorgan.

Melissa Wedel

A lot of my questions have been asked already. But I thought it would be interesting to touch on just sort of the activity levels in 4Q. Certainly, we were surprised by net exits during the quarter. So given that you're expecting a few larger exits already that you had talked about during the third quarter call, I'm curious if there was some deal slippage into the first quarter? Or if that sort of commentary on how you're seeing the opportunities right now?

Joshua Easterly

Look, I didn't totally get the question. I think just to put most of our exits in Q4, we knew in Q3, and we tried to help people on our Q3 earnings call, which was front line...

Ian Simmonds

In Biohaven.

Joshua Easterly

In Biohaven. And I think there was a couple more, but those were the big drivers of the Q4 exit.

Ian Simmonds

And Melissa, certainly (technical difficulty) prepayment fees and amortization of upfront fees.

Melissa Wedel

Yes. Apologies if -- my question wasn't clear. I guess what I was looking to explore a little bit more was the level of capital deployment during the quarter, especially since you knew about some of the larger exits.

Joshua Easterly

I got it. It's actually -- when you look at our activity levels in Q4, I would say, they were significantly up. So the commitments we made in Q4 are way over historical levels. They happen to be related to mostly, I think, privates that have time periods on that will close in the first half of 2023. So the opportunity set was as strong as it's ever been. It just happens to be that they were shaded the large cap in privates, which have low regulatory process for that inventory to be turned into funding -- that commitment to be turned into funding.

Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Lynch with KBW.

Ryan Lynch

I just have one question. You talked about on one hand kind of big picture, you're cautious given the dynamics of inflation and the shift in monetary policy and how that impacts growth. And on the other hand, you talked about your portfolio being mostly in software business with high variable cost structures and pricing power.

Joshua Easterly

No. So I think revenue growth was like 7% for the quarter. We obviously look at revenue growth on an annualized basis. So revenue growth has most definitely slowed, although still positive. We look at things such as growth margins, churn, customer acquisition costs.

Robert Stanley

The only thing I would add is, we also look at bookings. This is an indicative for future revenue growth. We saw a real demand obstruction in Q3 and we're closely monitoring Q4 across our portfolio, especially across the business services side.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. That's good to hear. The other -- just on that point, have you seen -- I guess, has your software companies have they started to -- I guess if the fundamentals are fine, maybe this is not a concern. But have they started to reduce those fixed charges in their business? So we've obviously seen a lot of layoffs happening in the public software companies, which obviously shows the strength in the business. Has your portfolio company started to make those shifts yet? Or is the business performing well enough that, that's not really been an impact?

Joshua Easterly

Yes. I think in the tails, we have some that are starting to look at their costs, we like that and encourage that. Look, I think if you think about the environment we're in, post-COVID, up until last year in a zero rate environment, everything kind of economically hurdled.

Robert Stanley

So trying to get more efficient, we would expect that. The great thing about the business is they have a very variable business model, yes.

Joshua Easterly

Ryan, just on one topic, which I think you did hit on a little bit, which is, I think we talked about (inaudible), but I think the space gets -- I think people get it wrong which is, software businesses might have higher financial leverage, but they have less fixed charges given no CapEx spend.

And our next question comes from the line of Robert Dodd with Raymond James.

Robert James Dodd

I've got 2 questions, if I can. The first one is on -- it goes back to the guidance and kind of follow up to Mark Hughes and your answer to that. I mean, so the guidance embeds $0.22. I mean, if I look back, the lowest 4-quarter period you guys have ever had was 35 which still 50% higher than in '22.

Joshua Easterly

Yes, it's a good question. I think you've asked this question last year too -- a similar question maybe last year. Look, we don't model activity. We don't really model activity level. We've never historically -- we've updated guidance throughout the year based on activity level, but we've never modeled at the beginning of the year.

Robert James Dodd

I appreciate that. I really appreciate that comment. It's not really a market view, it's a more (inaudible). Second one, if I can.

Joshua Easterly

If you ask me to like give you my best, I would say, that we're -- that there are -- the market will be bifurcated which will be good companies will have access to capital in '23 and '24, which will probably drive some activity level. And people will have to deal with the tails. But credit spreads are starting to come in a little bit. You've seen it in Q4. I think you've seen it year-to-date. And so that is a leading indicator of activity levels, probably 8 -- or portfolio turnover increase in our book.

Robert James Dodd

Understood. And you don't have a lot of tails in your portfolio, so -- that's active. On the other question, after the repayment of the unsecured in January, you had about 40% unsecured of your capital stack which is acceptable, like towards the lower end of what you've historically run and it's towards the lower end of what the rating agencies want, et cetera. It's not going to go down again until November 2024, right? But what's your feel on where you'd really like that to be, understand that right now it's a pretty expensive environment for unsecured, but are you comfortable at 40% financially?

Joshua Easterly

Well, I think we are. I think we built our balance sheet, we built our -- it's a function of how much revolver capacity one has. And we have a ton of revolver capacity and liquidity. And so we've paid for that. And it's been burdened our economics. It's been on our economics since and we pay commitment fees on that on the unused portion, we paid upfront fees on that. And so we've burdened our economics. And we like paying for the insurance that allow us to (inaudible) for the unsecured market is not as attractive although spreads have started coming in significantly in the last 2 to 3 months.

Ian Simmonds

I think it does answer the question. Just maybe more directly, Robert, we're pretty comfortable just given the options that we have available to us.

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions, and I'd like to turn the conference back over to Josh for any further remarks.

Joshua Easterly

Great. So thank you so much for the interactive call. We appreciate people getting on the new format of the call vis-à-vis the web or the change of lack of that one. But we really appreciate it. And we look forward to chatting with people in the spring, and I hope everybody has a nice end of the winter and the beginning of the spring, we'll be back for our Q1 earnings call soon. Thanks so much.

Robert Stanley

Thanks, everyone.

