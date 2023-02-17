Q4 2022 Shockwave Medical Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Daniel Puckett; CFO, Principal Financial Officer & Secretary; ShockWave Medical, Inc.

Debbie Kaster; VP of IR; ShockWave Medical, Inc.

Douglas E. Godshall; President, CEO & Director; ShockWave Medical, Inc.

Isaac Zacharias; Chief Commercial Officer; ShockWave Medical, Inc.

Robert Fletcher; VP of Marketing; ShockWave Medical, Inc.

Adam Carl Maeder; VP & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Cecilia E. Furlong; Equity Analyst; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Imron Shahzad Zafar; Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Lawrence H. Biegelsen; Senior Medical Device Equity Research Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Michael K. Polark; Director & Senior Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Travis Lee Steed; MD; BofA Securities, Research Division

William John Plovanic; Analyst; Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Presentation

As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

Debbie Kaster

Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today from ShockWave Medical are Doug Godshall, President and Chief Executive Officer; Isaac Zacharias, President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Dan Puckett, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, ShockWave released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the ShockWave website.

Douglas E. Godshall

Thanks, Debbie. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us to review ShockWave's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Our ShockWave team delivered another strong quarter and an outstanding year with many important achievements. To highlight just a few of our key accomplishments in 2022. We had 2 new products approved in the U.S., demonstrated superiority in 1-year follow-up in the PAD III randomized trial, added regulatory shipping approvals in 12 new countries, including Japan and China. Launched over 500 coronary accounts in the U.S., had several wins in reimbursement across the globe and broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Costa Rica.

Story continues

Isaac Zacharias

Thank you, Doug. We had another strong quarter across the U.S. coronary, U.S. peripheral and international segments. Globally, staffing issues affected procedural volumes in some centers to various degrees throughout the quarter. As some of our peers have noted, we expect the staffing challenges to continue improving throughout 2023. U.S. peripheral revenue in the quarter was 10% above the prior quarter and almost doubled the U.S. peripheral revenue from a year ago. The launch of our M5 catheter, organic growth, new accounts and appropriate reimbursement all contributed to the solid revenue increase. M5s continues to be very well received by our customers, and we are seeing increased usage in accounts once they adopt M5+.

Daniel Puckett

Thank you, Isaac. Good afternoon, everyone. ShockWave Medical's revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $144 million, a 71% increase from $84.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. U.S. revenue was $118.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 70% from $69.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Coronary products contributed $82.1 million to U.S. revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 62% increase from $50.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Peripheral products accounted for $36 million of U.S. revenue, an increase of 94% from $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, generated accounted for $0.2 million of U.S. revenue in the quarter. The growth in U.S. revenue was driven by increased utilization at existing accounts, new account adoption of IVL and continued sales force expansion.

Douglas E. Godshall

Thank you all for joining us for the call today. As I look back at 2022 and what this team has accomplished, the list is quite impressive. We have some exciting things coming in the year ahead. And at the same time, our team remains focused on our core and continuing to expand the treatment of arterial calcification with our products. Thank you for your time and your continued support. And with that, we can take your questions.

Question and Answer Session

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Travis Steed with Bank of America.

Travis Lee Steed

Doug, I did want to ask about PCI volumes in Q1 or anything to call out in Q1 if the PCI volumes were back to normal, the trends to call out? And if the Street was kind of thinking about Q1 down a couple of million versus Q4, if that's the right way to think about it? And I have a follow-up on margins after that.

Douglas E. Godshall

Yes. As we talked -- as we spoke about earlier this quarter, there was a sort of a lull in the October, November time frame that started to recover in December, I'd say, on balance, that that recovery appears to have been sustained. So we're -- I don't know to be able to explain what happened other than sort of variable staffing seems to be one of the biggest contributors or staffing outages in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but it doesn't -- the lull in October does not seem to have carried forward into the first quarter.

Travis Lee Steed

Okay. That's helpful. I guess you're not going to comment on the Street numbers for Q1, I assume, but if you are, that would be helpful. And then the follow-up would be on margins. If you think about like , excluding the dilution, I just think about op margins for the base business. If 2023 is a year that you can get margin expansion or if margins are flat or down in the base business given some of the investments you're making?

Douglas E. Godshall

I'll answer your first question that I didn't answer, first on Street. Not everybody has updated their numbers for Q1 so it's hard to react. I think after this call, folks will be updating the numbers. We're -- we continue to see efficiency in our base business. Obviously, we're bringing in Neovasc here in the not-too-distant future. So that will obviously not be accretive to operating margin as well we anticipate spending in the $30 million range to run that business this year. But we're certainly pleased with what we saw in terms of the core IVL business, both gross and operating margin exiting 2022.

Our next question comes from Adam Maeder with Piper Sandler.

Adam Carl Maeder

Great. I actually wanted to start on reimbursement where there's been some investor focus and specifically U.S. coronary with the NTAP expiring in October 1, '23. And then the transitional pass-through payment expiry in June 1, '24, I believe. Maybe just walk through how you're thinking about those potential impacts on your business, if any? And with the transitional pass-through, I know you're in the process of trying to up map your code before the TPT expires. So maybe just talk path forward there and level of confidence that you'll ultimately be successful and also have a smooth transition with no reimbursement air pocket? And then I have a follow-up.

Douglas E. Godshall

Okay. Great. And one of the reasons I'm confident is because Rob Fletcher, our Vice President, Marketing and Market Access is running the program, who also happens to be on the call. So I'll do a very brief overview and then hand it to Rob. So NTAP, as you pointed out, sunset this year, that's for inpatient procedures. It is not what drives decision-making or perception of reimbursement in interventional procedures generally, both peripheral and coronary. And then TPT is sunsetting next year in the July time frame. And we've been very focused on strategies for ensuring that there is -- that we have a strong path going forward to prepare for that sunsetting. And I'll let Rob sort of provide a perspective on how we're approaching that and why we feel really good about where things will land ultimately.

Robert Fletcher

Hi, everyone. Thanks, Adam, for the question. Can you guys hear me okay?

Adam Carl Maeder

Yes.

Robert Fletcher

Great. Yes. So Adam, I'd like to take this opportunity to give some background into this -- some of the issues that you've raised here. And let's start with the transitional pass-through because I think that's what's probably most on everybody's mind. So obviously, all transitional pass-through programs, a temporary nature that come to an end. And it's CMS's routine business to analyze the data collected and make a determination on how and how much to pay. So there's 2 main things you need to successfully transition off of a transitional pass-through program. One, you need a procedure level code that hospitals can use to get payment after the program ends. So a new category 1 CPT code for coronary IVL procedures will become effective on January 1, 2024. So check, that's in place.

Adam Carl Maeder

That's very helpful, Rob. I appreciate the fulsome response and thanks for the color there, Doug. Maybe for the follow-up, I wanted to ask about U.S. coronary growth where the story is really all about utilization and same-store sales growth in '23. I think there were some comments in the prepared remarks about the different levers that you're going to pull on, but I was hoping you could just kind of flesh that out a little bit more how you plan to walk your customers up the adoption curve, drive center utilization, whether it's C2+, nodular calcium, the construction of the sales force? Just any more color there would be much appreciated.

Isaac Zacharias

Yes, Adam, I'll take that. This is Isaac. The -- I think in the prepared remarks and what we laid out on the last call was sort of the outline of the plan that we've already enacted to help drive penetration. It's coronary penetration, but it's also peripheral penetration really. On the -- what we've seen from our sales data is that on the accounts that we launched in 2021 for coronary, we see what happened to utilization of the product in those accounts throughout 2022. And ultimately, that gives us confidence that we can drive continued penetration that and where we think the unmet need is still quite a bit higher than our current penetration.

Our next question comes from Bill Plovanic with Canaccord Genuity.

William John Plovanic

I'd just like to start out with C2, A couple of questions. Just one is with C2+ and more pulses per unit, does that -- would you expect to see maybe a decrease in the number of units sold for the cases that were maybe using 2 that, that will all go to one? And then just on back to the sales organization in the U.S. And I think one of the comments either you or Doug or Isaac made was just in sales force optimization, I would assume that was in relation to just adding more TMs and SVSs, but I just want to make sure, are you bifurcating the sales force to start focusing some on coronary and some TMs are specifically on peripheral? Or is it more just kind of the -- or you're going to continue with one foot sales force addresses all?

Robert Fletcher

Yes. So I'll start with C2+. Isaac can talk about Salesforce. C2+ we see kind of 1.0 something catheters per case. There's a vary today with C2. It's a premium performance product, but it's also a premium priced product. Folks are quite reluctant to grab a catheter. Which also means there are cases that they look at today and say, that might take 2 catheters, I'm not going to use C2. And the early feedback out of Europe in our limited release is they are -- there are some percentage of cases they're doing now with C2+ in a limited release that they otherwise would not have been using C2 on for that very reason. I know this is eccentric and it's tough. I'm not going to get halfway through the case and then have to buy a second procedure. So I can treat eccentric, I can treat longer lesions with C2+ and bifurcations, where I would have otherwise maybe have to burn 2 catheters, now I can do a full case with that 50% increase in pulses.

Isaac Zacharias

Sure. Yes. So good clarifying question, Bill. We are just -- we talk about optimization, it's really geographic optimization, optimization of how many FCSs each territory has and optimization of how many accounts are in each territory. And I mean the key to that is as we -- goal is to launch 2 products per year. And the more accounts, obviously, a territory has the less time you can spend in each account, the more diluted your presence and your messaging becomes and the more products the rep has to sell that dilutes again. So as we bring in more products into the bag, L6 this year, C2+ next year, we've got 2 more on the slate or C2+ this year, 2 more on the slate next year. We want to have these territories rightsized in terms of the number of hospitals so that the people servicing the territories on our team can spend adequate time at all places within the hospital that they need to be selling.

William John Plovanic

And then just clarification on Travis' question on op margins on the core business. I want to be clear, so at least stable to improving op margins in the core business, including the acquisition. Is that a fair way to think about it?

Daniel Puckett

Excluding the acquisition -- this is Dan. Excluding the acquisition, we should be fairly stable. We're going to invest heavily in '23. Sales and marketing, like Isaac alluded to earlier, we're going direct. We've got some other initiatives in place. R&D we've got 20-plus programs. So we're going to invest, but we're going to be fairly stable with that heavy investment even.

Robert Fletcher

Ex acquisition.

Daniel Puckett

Yes. And then you're going to top the $30 million this year, even if it's a short year, we got some custom work. And we'll refine that once that deal is closed but you've got to factor that in on top of it.

William John Plovanic

In the levels that make 100% clear, I mean, you ended at a 29.5% operating margin in the fourth quarter. Is that the base we're building off of?

Daniel Puckett

No, I'd look at the kind of the blended for the year, where we ended up -- we should improve off the year. We ended up at 25%, I think, for '22. So we should get a little improvement. I'd expect OpEx for the full year to be about the same in '23 as '22 as a percent of revenue.

Our next question is from Michael Polark with Wolf Research.

Michael K. Polark

Maybe an encore opportunity for Rob here. Great update on the TPT pathway. The question on NTAP was also asked, and I'd love just a little more meat on the bone there are puts and takes around the sunset of that booster payment. Will it matter for customers in using a product? If not, why not?

Douglas E. Godshall

Yes. I'd be happy to answer that, but Rob will do a better job. So I'll let Rob take it.

Robert Fletcher

All right. When it comes to the inpatient side, I think the important thing to understand is that all of the PCI procedures map to 1 of 4 different DRGs which are with our payment bands. And the determination of whether you get sort of a baseline version of the DRG or some sort of higher paying version are really all based on patient factors, like complications and comorbidities and it's not really based on the device type, per se. So in that sense, I think all of the PCI devices are on a level playing field. And so I think that's the first most important thing to understand. So that's why kind of the inpatient reimbursement side of things as long as you're kind of in that same group which DRGs, which we are and everything else is a erectile well kind of will get paid the same. I think that's the important thing to understand.

Douglas E. Godshall

Yes. And one of the reasons I feel pretty confident that, that is true is when we launched in peripheral, where about half of the hospital-based procedures are inpatient for, I don't know, 4 years, all we heard was not reimbursed, you're not reimbursed. And when we try to explain to customers, yes, but fall into the same DRG as atherectomy and stents and everything that they would point back to the -- yes, but outpatient atherectomy has incremental payment and you don't. And it -- we were sort of pigeon hold as a non-reimbursed device, even though in theory, half of our procedures were paid exactly the same as other procedures because it's all dictated by the patient condition, not by the device that you're using.

Daniel Puckett

Yes, let me just pile on one thing because we get this question a lot, and we're trying to put it to bed. The other scenario that we can point to as -- in addition to what Doug just said is, as Rob said, there's -- if you do an interventional PCI, it gaps to 1 or 4 DRGs, it doesn't -- none of those matter what technology is used in the procedure. So if you take atherectomy, for instance, if you take atherectomy there is, if you do atherectomy PCI and it's an inpatient procedure, one atherectomy product on the market caused very similar amount to what IVL cost. The other atherectomy product costs about half that much. And we never hear any physician talking about choosing one atherectomy product over another because of the cost. They just don't think that way.

Michael K. Polark

Very helpful. From an interesting topic to a less so one maybe for Dan. With the release of the valuation allowance, should we be modeling in a tax rate in 2023? Or is there still some NOL to burn through such that a tax accrual is '24 and beyond?

Daniel Puckett

Yes. For book purposes, we've guided like 25% on the tax assumption. We do have NOLs. We've got $239 million in NOLs. We should burn through those in '23 or so. So on the cash side, expect to pay, what less than -- probably less than $10 million in '23 for taxes. Hopefully, that helps.

Our next question comes from Lawrence Biegelsen with Wells Fargo.

Lawrence H. Biegelsen

I guess I will take advantage of Rob's presence and ask one more on reimbursement. So Rob, just if you meet the criteria for APC-5194, why is the potential timing gap that wasn't clear to me. And just remind us of the percent of U.S. coronary that's outpatient versus inpatient? I had one follow-up.

Robert Fletcher

Lawrence, thanks for the question. Okay. So just take it in reverse order, PCIs between inpatient and outpatient, we generally have that at about 50-50. And I think as data emerges with the coding sets that are coming into fruition, we'll be able to better answer the question in the future about how much that mix may be the same or different for coronary REL, but we don't really have any reason to think it's different. So that's sort of your second part of your question.

Lawrence H. Biegelsen

It does. Just to be clear, it could be changed for the 2024 rule. This year, we could find out about it or it could be changed for the 2025 rule. You're just not sure which one it's going to be, but it sounds like you think that it makes more sense and there's a good chance it could be for the 2024 rule. I don't want to put words in your mouth, but is that the right way to think about it?

Robert Fletcher

That's right, Larry. And we and some of our partners in the interventional cardiology community have gone to CMS and made that request that they addressed it in 2024. So to them, whether they decide to do that, but we certainly put forward all of the analysis and the arguments for why they may do that.

Lawrence H. Biegelsen

That's helpful. And just lastly, Doug, I feel compelled to ask. No one's asked yet about Abbott's acquisition of -- or pending acquisition of CSI. I mean, obviously I believe that atherectomy share has stabilized, I think that's the part of the impetus for doing the deal. I mean what's your view on how this -- on that and how their acquisition could change things for you?

Douglas E. Godshall

Yes. As you know, we don't -- we spent almost all of our time focused on all the calcified patients who aren't getting any calcium modification. So we've never thought of this as a share game between ShockWave and atherectomy. We see ourselves as largely complementary, at least our current device that we sell in the coronaries. There's obvious evidence that people where you could use ShockWave, people are using ShockWave particularly instead of orbital verses rotational, I mean, I think the directional, I think the atherectomy procedures we did pick up as a "share" were largely Diamondback less so Rotablator. I don't know too many people who are trying to switch back to atherectomy. I don't know anyone.

Our next question comes from Cecilia Furlong with Morgan Stanley.

Cecilia E. Furlong

I wanted to ask about that BTK presence portfolio, if you will. What you've seen to date with M5+ as for how you're thinking about growth in the BTK region, specifically in '23 versus '22? And then just how you're thinking about that business from the longer term. I know you have many ask, but just how you're thinking about better kind of targeting that region going forward?

Isaac Zacharias

Yes. So we're -- I think what we've been running almost like a feasibility exercise with S4 to prove that IVL is really an excellent product for below-the-knee disease. And yet it requires S4, which is a shorter balloon and most below the knee lesions are quite long. It requires some patience and persistence and luckily many physicians absolutely love IVL, and they see that it is safer and more reliable and reproducible for below-the-knee lesions. So they do the work with a 40-millimeter length balloon. We're certainly encouraged thus far for the sort of the area just below the popliteal or for below the knee. We're seeing incremental adoption of the smaller diameters, the 3.5 and 4 of the M5+, which sort of validates to us desire for something longer than the S4.

Cecilia E. Furlong

Great. And if I could just follow up on China as well. If you could just speak to in more detail, what you have seen recently, just from COVID pressure from a geographic standpoint where you are at this point from a rollout standpoint. And then just how you're thinking about time lines at this point too for the locally manufactured product?

Douglas E. Godshall

Cecilia, as you generated you've heard, the COVID, they opened up in Q4, COVID swept through very quickly. And that impacted hospitals procedures, patients in Q4 and in Q1. I think what we're seeing kind of post Chinese New Year is in most of the big cities that's kind of back to normal because COVID went through so quickly. And hospitals are back to normal. So from a trend standpoint, we'll have our biggest number of cases in China this week since launch. We'll have, I think, excellent growth this year compared to last. I don't want to speak about the numbers themselves, but really a strong year. And that's based on kind of an excellent launch by that team, the JV. They has done a fantastic job with promotion, physician education and marketing after they've launched the product.

Operator

Imron Shahzad Zafar

First on Germany and the new coronary reimbursement you got there, obviously, a huge PCI market. And generally, for reimbursed medical devices, you see pretty fast and pretty extensive adoption. So I'm just wondering how we should think about how big that market could be and how quickly in terms of 2023 revenue contribution. It also sounds like you have some market development work that still needs to be done there in terms of sales force expansion, et cetera. So if you can just frame that opportunity both near term and long term. That would be great.

Douglas E. Godshall

Sure. And welcome abord, Imron. Good to have you. I (inaudible) on this. So for perspective, we talked a lot about Japan at $250,000 per PCIs a year, and Germany is actually north of that at 330,000. Prices generally for devices are lower in Germany than they are in Japan. They are really, really good at putting the screws to company to keep prices down, and it certainly constrained utilization of IVL because when a controller pulls a doctor in aside and says, stop using that product, you're causing us a loss, they are very good at putting pressure on physicians to constrain use or get prices reduced. We took the strategy in Germany as we did in the U.S. of sort of understanding the system and understanding that it was a cost-based system. And fortunately, utilization was high enough, similar to what we've seen in the U.S. that we stood a very good chance of having an uplift in our DRG, which thankfully did come to fruition this past January.

Imron Shahzad Zafar

Okay. And then one quick follow-up. And depending on your answer, this might be a little bit of Nectar question. But the CTO PCI segment sees some pretty compelling case series published recently on showing some pretty good outcomes with IVL usage. And I'm just wondering how big that opportunity is. Is it pretty lease? Or is it potentially pretty meaningful in terms of addressable market for IVL?

Douglas E. Godshall

It's important because the top operators spend a disproportionate amount of their life dealing with those cases. So when we first launched, like when Isaac and some of our colleagues flew over to Europe when we first got approved and launched the product because we didn't have any sales infrastructure. We started with those CTO operators. Now it's also the kind of case that tends to get referred because other people don't want to deal with it because it's not the routine PCI. So it's a niche. It's in the single-digit percent of the total cases, but it's being part of that and being part of the solution for those CTOs is meaningful because of the sort of how it enhances the reputation of the technology. We're -- it's important to us, if it all went away, we'd still have a very robust business. But it -- and it's certainly an area where we want to continue to get better because it does what we try to do all the time, if we can make those cases go more smoothly, more predictably, we will increase utilization overall, pulled more cases out of surgery and expand utilization of IVL.

Daniel Puckett

Yes. I think to that point -- and just to that point, from an investment standpoint, we have a significant amount of R&D dollars going into programs that are intended to make IVL products that are very crossable and much more crossable than we have today. And that's really going and tackling that CTO or wire crossable but not balloon crossable type of lesion.

Operator

Douglas E. Godshall

Yes. Thanks, everybody, for your time. And hopefully, it was helpful, particularly on the reimbursement side, which I know there were lots of initial and follow-up questions. So appreciate the interest and attention. Look forward to chatting with everybody in the near future.

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.