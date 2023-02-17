Q4 2022 Rush Enterprises Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Steven L. Keller; CFO & Treasurer; Rush Enterprises, Inc.

W. Marvin Rush; Chairman of the Board, CEO & President; Rush Enterprises, Inc.

Justin Trennon Long; MD & Research Analyst; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rush Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Earnings Results. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rusty Rush. Please go ahead.

W. Marvin Rush

Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter and year-end 2022 earnings release conference call.

Steven L. Keller

Certain statements we will make today are considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because these statements include risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

W. Marvin Rush

As indicated in our news release, we achieved annual revenues of $7.1 billion and net income of $391 million or $6.85 per diluted share, an increase of 64% compared to 2021. Included in the $6.85 per diluted share was $0.34 per share of earnings related to the sale of Momentum Fuel Technologies and the acquisition of Rush Truck Centers Canada. Excluding these transactions, earnings per share in 2022 would have been $6.51 per diluted share.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question will come from the line of Justin Long from Stephens.

Justin Trennon Long

Congrats on the quarter.

Story continues

W. Marvin Rush

Thank you, Justin.

Justin Trennon Long

Rusty, I wanted to follow up on what you said about the first quarter just because I know there can be some seasonality with G&A. Could you help us by quantifying the step-up you're expecting in 1Q and anything else in terms of seasonality? It sounds like from a truck sale and parts and service perspective, you're expecting things to be pretty flattish sequentially moving into the first half of the year. But would love to just get your thoughts on first quarter.

W. Marvin Rush

Yes. Well, the first quarter, I will say this. We'll start with the expense question. Our first quarter is always heavy in expenses compared to the fourth quarter. We have many more employee benefits and equity stuff that we expense in the first quarter. Also, all taxes restart up. It happens every year, it's the same, right? So without getting exact, I think you can look back at historical years and see the step-up in expenses in Q1 and how high it is compared to Q4.

Justin Trennon Long

And I guess building on that, at some point, I think it's reasonable to expect truck sales to come down, whether that's the back half of this year, 2024. Can you talk about your ability at Rush to outperform the market whenever we do see that pull back, let's say, in 2024, the market's down, Class 8 truck sales for the industry are down 15%. What do Rush's truck sales look like in that environment given the market share opportunities you have?

W. Marvin Rush

Well, I don't plan on going backwards that much in '24 as we look out there. I think you got to -- you're going to look at our partnerships. It's not just Rush, even though I think we're pretty good at what we do. It's your manufacturer, your OEM partners that you must look at.

Justin Trennon Long

Very helpful. And maybe one last one, and this one is probably for Steve, but anything you can share on free cash flow expectations for 2023?

Steven L. Keller

This year, we were -- I think if you look at the back of the release, our free cash flow was about $375 million. We're probably $300 million to $350 million this year. This is where we think it will be right now. The business continues to generate good cash, and we don't see that changing.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Themistoklis on for Jamie. So I wanted to ask, medium duty has a better growth outlook versus heavy-duty this year. But what are you seeing from OEMs in terms of ramping medium-duty production? And then does it have any mix implications on your margins, if any?

W. Marvin Rush

Okay. Medium-duty production is ramping up. Medium duty, there's no question about it. As I mentioned a minute ago, obviously, Hino's back in the game, right? They were out of the game for us during the last year or 2, but they're back in the game, as they have integrated the Cummins engine into their product.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Yes, if there is any implication?

W. Marvin Rush

Yes. I would tell you our margins -- while I think our volumes are going to be pretty good, we'll probably have a little bit of margin compression. Inflation, I do believe will slow down as we get into the year. But at the same time, it'll still be way above historical margins, okay?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. And so yes, you're obviously telling us that you feel better about the second half now versus before and you have really strong backlog and good visibility. I was just wondering in terms of supply chain, do you think it's maybe healing quicker than you would have thought a quarter ago? And when do you think that truck production can fully normalize? If you have any sense, that would be great.

W. Marvin Rush

Well, I think we're pretty close, okay, to normalize truck production. There's still some room for a couple of tweaks. I don't know every manufacturer, every OEM where they're at. I do know with the OEMs that I'm with, I would tell you that supply has not been -- a lot of the question has been around labor. Okay. There's been a lot of labor issues to deal with here. But I feel pretty good about where they're at. As you saw ACT staying pretty closely just a little bit short, a couple of percent less than last year on Class 8. I know you all -- I know Jamie today is in an Analyst Day, I do believe, for PACCAR. So tell her ask Preston where he's at.

Operator

And I'm not showing any further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the conference back to Rusty for any closing remarks.

W. Marvin Rush

Well, we thank everybody for their participation, and we will talk to you again in April, I'm sure with hopefully great results again as you. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.