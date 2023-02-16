Q4 2022 Roblox Corp Earnings Call

Participants

David Baszucki; Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board; Roblox Corporation

Michael Guthrie; CFO; Roblox Corporation

Stefanie Notaney

Bernard Jerome McTernan; Senior Research Analyst; Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Brandon A Ross; Partner and Media & Technology Analyst; LightShed Partners, LLC

Clark Lampen

David Karnovsky; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Mario Lu

Omar Dessouky; Research Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that earlier this morning, we published a shareholder letter and earnings results on our Investor Relations website at ir.roblox.com.

David Baszucki

Thank you very much, and welcome team. Welcome, Mike. It's a pleasure to be here. Welcome to the Roblox community, and welcome to all of our investors. We continue to focus on innovation, and we're very pleased with our results from Q4 and the early signal on January. We have enormous headroom in our business. We have the whole company focused on one product, one platform. And in the midst of a fair amount of turmoil over the last year, we continue to hire and build an amazing team with amazing people. We're focused on our 4 growth vectors. One is bringing people together all around the world, one is expanding our platform to encompass people of all ages, third growth vector is we continue to see expansion into education, into concerts, into communication.

Michael Guthrie

Yes. Thanks, Dave. I just want to add a couple of thoughts before we open it up for questions. As it relates to cash flow, as Dave mentioned, we did continue to take an investment posture this year, we're really happy to see high returns on those investments and to see margins coming back into the business really driven by top line growth.

Omar Dessouky

Everybody is talking about ChatGPT, it's being asked of all the big companies. So I wanted to ask, how does the availability of this new technology maybe accelerate or not your time line towards inexperienced creation tools. And what proprietary data sets do you have that could break through domain-specific -- that could create breakthrough domain-specific applications using the GPT3 models?

David Baszucki

Great question. And this is a wonderful area. There's going to be a block post from our CTO, Dan Sturman coming out tomorrow sharing really the wide range of opportunities that you could imagine ML will accelerate and stuff we've been working on for quite a while. Going through the whole Roblox virtual universe, we can, of course, imagine code acceleration and the amazingly large set -- data set of Lua code that all of our creators have built on the platform that sits in our cloud that we can accelerate.

Omar Dessouky

That's wonderful. Okay. We're looking forward to that, reading that blog. I guess first for a follow-up and a separate question. You've talked about the kind of transition -- you've talked about the transition to a limited items economy and exclusively limited items economy on Roblox. I just wanted to hear how your thoughts have evolved on that and what you think the timing might be, whether that would be phased or if it's already in progress and when it would kind of be complete? Also, I guess, as part of that process, will you still be having items created primarily by UGC creator program? Or will it become open by the time of the completion to the general public and the general user base?

David Baszucki

I'll share the long-term vision. You're going to see pieces of this rollout throughout the year. Long term in the real physical world, there's no constraints on who can create the items that we use in our everyday life. New people can enter that market at any point in time. And we have a wide range of pricing and activity in the real world. We have generic items like white T-shirts, we also have very expensive items like Gucci purses. We're working as quickly as we can to mimic the range and expressiveness of the commerce we see in the real world and potentially go beyond that.

Michael Guthrie

Thanks, Omar. We'll catch up with you in about an hour. We're going to move to the next caller if that's okay.

Your next question is from the line of David Karnovsky with JPMorgan.

David Karnovsky

Dave, on the prior call, I think you mentioned that 17- to 24-year-old users were mostly monetizing in the top experiences, but were experimenting with some of the aged up experiences. So I wanted to see if you could update on this, whether those older users are starting to migrate further into the mature content and what opportunity that sets for next year?

David Baszucki

I'll give a general highlight. When we say mature experiences on Roblox, as of now with our experience guidelines, we do not have any 17 enough experiences. So the experiences on Roblox are nudging in that direction. We are seeing more and more things that, I would say, are exciting for older players. It's interesting that the core genre in Roblox has really perked up in the last 3 or 4 months, experiences like Doors and others have become very, very popular.

Michael Guthrie

So yes. And David, on costs, maybe just back up a little bit. We really -- if you look at our cost structure, there's really 4 primary areas of costs in the business. The first one is, of course, COGS and payment processing, which is more or less strictly variable, though, has been coming down as a percentage of bookings, primarily because we've been really successful with prepaid cards and other alternative payment methods that are lower cost. So that's one.

Your next question is from the line of Mario Lu with Barclays.

Mario Lu

The first one is on the January trends for bookings 3-point acceleration ex FX. So I was just curious in terms of how to parse that out. You guys also mentioned the Lunar New Year coming in January this year. Is that typically an uplift to bookings or a drag? So any color in terms of what that trend looked like before Lunar New Year would be helpful?

Michael Guthrie

Well, December bookings is probably a good guide before the Lunar New Year because it was before Lunar New Year and the growth rate was pretty high. So that's probably a good way to look at it. What was -- and so what was the other question about?

Mario Lu

Helpful. And then just one on the EBITDA margins. It was 20% in the fourth quarter, any update to your prior commentary that EBITDA margin should be below 10% in 2023, especially with the strong bookings growth in December and January? Or should we expect any upside to bookings kind of reinvested back into the business?

Michael Guthrie

I think what we hope everyone takes out of the fourth quarter is that over the course of the year, we were really, really thoughtful about what we invested in. We believe that we had a business that had a very, very long way to go. We took a really long-term perspective. We believe that hiring great people was the right thing to do. We believe that investing in the infrastructure was the right thing to do.

David Baszucki

Reiterating on what Mike is saying, there is enormous long-term headroom in our business. We're focused on getting to 1 billion DAUs on the platform. The largest segments in our business are 17 and up and those are growing at enormous rates. And we really are focused on the appropriate balance of growth, innovation and efficiency. Our infra is amazingly efficient.

Your next question is from Bernie McTernan with Needham & Company.

Bernard Jerome McTernan

Just wanted your view on Western Europe and APAC. Just any additional color you can provide in terms of why the acceleration is happening right now from either engagement perspective or content perspective or anything else that's driving this?

David Baszucki

Some of the countries in APAC and Western Europe are not as mature as the U.S. as far as our user growth. But I would highlight the U.S., which has been traditionally where we got our start, continues to show amazing growth and continues to show growth in the 9 through 12 segment, which is really where we've got our start. So there's underlying growth that is worldwide as we focus on frequency and as we focus on engagement, we focus on the quality of our product, even for our core market.

Michael Guthrie

Yes. And Bernie, just as you're doing the math, maybe 2 thoughts. One is, I think David talked -- language is getting better and better everywhere around the world. So where there is translation, I think that certainly is helpful. But the other thing is because as Dave mentioned, in the U.S., we started off with a younger age demographic. Through that, age demographic became very, very popular there and then the older age demos started to come on board.

David Baszucki

One final riff on what Mike said and also riff on AI. One other thing behind the scenes is we continue to improve on our own natural language translation facility, which is getting better and better. The higher the quality of that system, the hire is our experienced quality around the world because our developers traditionally develop in one language and we auto-translate into many, many languages for them.

Michael Guthrie

And we do see signs of different kinds of content being popular in different parts of the world, and that obviously speaks to massive developer community. And when you have that -- again, that flywheel of content and users, it's very powerful. So what we see being very popular in Japan is slightly different than what we see in other parts of the world, slightly different than Europe, slightly different than the U.S.

Bernard Jerome McTernan

That's great to hear. And just as a follow-up to one of the previous questions on fixed costs. If we look at R&D and trust and safety, is there just a rough breakdown or rule of thumb we can think about for how those buckets are people versus infrastructure?

David Baszucki

I can go very high level on that. Trust and safety, we believe which is our top priority over time, has a lot of headroom around automation. And our view as we add more ML and more automation to our trust and safety systems, we're optimistic this is going to scale well below a linear type rate. Whereas with R&D, we have a fair amount of more control on the more engineers we hire, the faster we can develop product and so tend we tend to balance that independently. But look for trust and safety to scale below linear as we grow.

Michael Guthrie

And Bernie, we can spend some time on the models, but let me make a comment. I hope it's helpful and let's see if I can get towards your question. On trust and safety, most of the cost today is headcount-related. I think over time, it won't all be headcount-related, but that is more of a fixed cost in the short run number where you get leverage over time. Infra is about running data centers and the cost of the data center. So think of those as more like fixed cost investments where they get absorbed over time as the user base grows. And as the user base monetizes, you'll see absorption of that and then leverage on the model. So the infra is almost all the cost of the data center is very few people cost, and trust and safety is the opposite.

Your next question is from the line of Brandon Ross with LightShed Partners.

Brandon A Ross

Kind of sticking on the cost theme here. I think in response to David's earlier question and a few times throughout the call, you talked about reinvestment in the community. And you paid developers more than ever in Q4. But if I look at it on a percentage of bookings basis, DevEx came down to, I think, 20%, the lowest it's been in 5 quarters.

Michael Guthrie

Yes, Brandon, so it's not intended to go down as a percentage of bookings. Bookings grew very quickly in the fourth quarter. So we had a little bit of, again, absorption, if you will, of the cost. And so -- but generally, if you look at that over the last 3 or 4 years, you're going to see a shift of a few hundred basis points.

Brandon A Ross

Yes. Essentially, it's timing. It's like you're timing...

Michael Guthrie

It's timing. That's right. That's a good way to put it.

Brandon A Ross

Just to make it simple...

Michael Guthrie

In the month of December, that number -- the amount of capital at the debt community was an all-time high. And obviously, it's a seasonal number because it's -- because we obviously have high bookings and it's largely variable. But we noticed, as we did the math that if you run rate at December, you -- we can see a time in the near future where the market availability for debt is $1 billion plus, which is really exciting for us.

Brandon A Ross

Great. And then I wanted to dig in a little bit on brands and advertising because that was a highlight at RDC and your Investor Day. So couple of questions there. How have the ad test gone that you've been executing on? And do you expect advertising to be any kind of real contributor this year or next?

David Baszucki

Yes, they are a part of it and for performers like Elton John, we see millions and millions of people visiting their experience. But that's just a part of it. There's continuously more and more high-quality content that is a daily, weekly, monthly place where our older players come to visit as well. We are in the very early innings of advertising right now.

Michael Guthrie

And Brandon, we're going to move on, just because we only have time for one more question, but we can catch up with you after. We have time for one more.

Your final question comes from the line of Clark Lammin with BTIG.

Clark Lampen

Two quick ones, I guess, from me. Dave, I guess, just to clarify, was there any contribution from advertising or a meaningful one in the first quarter -- or in January, I guess, I should say? And could you comment maybe a little bit more on sort of what's working or not working? You talked about the ad units, sort of teleportation and then also more static units last quarter. Anything, I guess, that you would call out in terms of advertiser or deliver response so far?

David Baszucki

Yes. We are working with a select number of brands as part of our early experiments with advertising. I think any contribution that essentially shouldn't be considered right now. We've got our eye on the prize of self-serve this year, at which point you'll start to see the contribution.

Michael Guthrie

Yes. So Clark, on comps. We're largely, I think, through COVID comparison, which is nice to say. This time last year, we were basically coming out of Omicron. And so we don't really -- other than in emerging markets, we don't see too much of COVID variability in our numbers. And I think getting through that in December and January has been helpful and has cleaned up the analysis for people.

David Baszucki

Yes. And keep an eye on our year-on-year numbers, which, in effect, neutralize seasonality. Q4 always tends to be bigger around the holidays. But keeping on our year-on-year numbers which kind of take care of that. Yes, I think we're going to wrap up here. Once again, I just want to thank our investors of the Roblox community, I appreciate you being on the call with us.

Stefanie Notaney

Thank you for joining us today. And Brent, thank you for being a great operator, and that's a wrap for us.

David Baszucki

Thank you, everyone.

