Q4 2022 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Earnings Call

Before we begin, please note that certain matters which we will discuss on today's call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors, which can cause actual results to differ significantly from future results that are expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Stuart A. Tanz

Thank you, Laurie, and good day, everyone. Here with Lori and me today is Michael Haines, our Chief Financial Officer; and Rich Schoebel, our Chief Operating Officer. We are pleased to report that during 2022, through implementing our long-standing strategic property operations, leasing and investment initiatives, we continue to enhance the long-term intrinsic value and competitive position of ROIC's portfolio and business.

Michael B. Haines

Thanks, Stuart. For the year ended 2022, total revenues increased by 10.1% over 2021. Operating income, excluding the gain on sale from property dispositions, increased by 15.6% over 2021. With respect to property level net operating income on a same-center comparative cash basis, NOI for the year 2022 increased by 4.6% over 2021, including a 5% increase in the fourth quarter.

Richard K. Schoebel

Thanks, Mike. As Stuart highlighted, 2022 proved to be one of the best, most active years on record for the company in terms of leasing. One of the core drivers of our success is the fact that more and more necessity, service and destination tenants continue to gravitate towards open-air shopping centers, especially grocery-anchored centers and especially those properties that are located in desirable, highly protected markets such as ours on the West Coast.

Stuart A. Tanz

Thanks, Rich. As our operating and leasing results firmly indicate, our grocery-anchored portfolio continues to perform at a strong level. We expect that to continue in 2023. Being consistently above 96% leased every year for the past 10 years and leasing 2x the amount of space scheduled to expire year after year speaks not only to the strength and appeal of our portfolio, it also speaks to our hands-on approach. Additionally, it serves to create an important fundamental favorable leasing dynamic for us.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Wesley Golladay of R.W. Baird.

Wesley Keith Golladay

I just want to go back to the floating rate, it's about 27% of the debt right now. I think it's a big area of concern for investors. Just curious, you have time, a particular time you want to address that. Can you take advantage of the inverted yield curve? You did mention about paying down secured debt, but could you do secured debt? And would there be any prepayment penalty on the term loan?

Michael B. Haines

Hey, Wes, it's Mike. With regard to the floating rate exposure, we'd like to refinance the bulk of that as we move through the year and possibly pay down some of it, utilizing a mix of fixed rate debt sale proceeds and possibly some equity depending on market conditions. But to be conservative, our guidance assumes that the floating rate debt remains outstanding.

Stuart A. Tanz

No prepayment on the term loan.

Michael B. Haines

Terms prepayable at any time. But.

Stuart A. Tanz

Yes, there are other options, secured debt or other alternatives that we are looking at as well.

Wesley Keith Golladay

And I guess, where could you borrow at, call it, like a 5-year, 7-year term? Is that the time frame you'd be looking at? Would you go 10 year? What are the -- what's on the venue here?

Michael B. Haines

I think all of those are basically available less the 5s are probably a little bit less expensive than the 10s, but you're probably looking at the high 5s, low 6s for a 5-, 7- or 10-year deal.

Wesley Keith Golladay

And then, Stuart, I think you mentioned that acquisitions will be back half loaded. Just curious if that comment is also for dispositions. And do you expect to have a positive spread between our -- for your asset recycling? Is there any non-income-producing assets in part of that disposition plan?

Stuart A. Tanz

Yes. I mean non-income-producing assets would be some of the densification, the land that we've entitled -- we are moving that to the market over the next several weeks. We waited -- we thought it'd be patient to wait for this time where there's more clarity in the market. And in terms of acquisitions and dispositions, yes, we are planning to move through the year with an emphasis on the second half of the year where there will be more clarity in terms of pricing. But more importantly, we intend to be buying accretively to our cost of capital.

Wesley Keith Golladay

Got it. And then just one last one. I think you have a bad debt reserve that's about $1 million higher versus how you started last year. Is this just a general macro concern? Or do you have any known bankruptcies at this moment?

Michael B. Haines

Our bad debt reserve to be conservative, we generally budget bad debt, a share at about 1.5% of total revenue. But that said, historically, our actual bed has been typically below 1% of each year. The loan of our guidance is at $5 million. All of our bad debt guidance is assuming -- it takes into account all of our tenant base.

Stuart A. Tanz

And at the current time, we don't really have anyone on our watch list, just so you know.

Our next question comes from the line of Craig Schmidt of Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Lizzie Daikin [20:45] on for Craig this morning. I wanted to ask about the moving pieces to your same-store NOI guide of -- it just seems like a wider range of 2% to 5%. And if you could just talk about the moving pieces there really in terms of occupancy, contractual rent bumps spreads and impact from bad debt. Just want to see what might be swinging that to the lower end versus the higher end?

Michael B. Haines

I've got some prepared remarks to walk you through. So you start with our fourth quarter 2022 FFO of $0.27 a share, and you annualize that, it's $1.08. So the loan of our guidance assumes that we sell $100 million of properties more than we acquired in 2023. So the dilutive impact of that, together with our assumptions of higher interest costs, higher G&A and higher bad debt, offset partially by 2% NOI growth for 2023 is reflected in the $1.05 at the low-end of the range.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on the occupancy front, just with the -- you're continuing to see new record highs. You're at 98.1%. I believe you mentioned seeing a continued range within 97%, 98% this year. Just curious on where the upside is? And if this is really -- you see the opportunity more so on the small shop side versus anchors? Where is the room for growth here?

Richard K. Schoebel

This is Rich. We still see a lot of opportunities throughout the portfolio, whether it's shop space or anchor space. There's still several leases that are way below market that we continue to work to recapture and release at the current market rents. So we still see good rental spreads going forward while maintaining that occupancy.

Unidentified Analyst

And if I could ask one more. Just going back to acquisitions, with that being more back weighted. It looks like you assumed a fairly steady amount from the prior couple of years. Is this based on visibility you have on current opportunities? Or are there anything kind of any opportunities you have more visibility on based on your discussions?

Stuart A. Tanz

Yes. No, the pipeline is certainly building, and it is based on a number of discussions we've had over the last several months with owners on the West Coast. So when you look at the guidance out there, we are anticipating, again, building the acquisition pipeline as we get through this quarter and next, but we anticipate that a number of these transactions will typically close and we'll get the benefit of that NOI in the second half of the year.

Our next question comes from the line of Juan Sanabria of BMO.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Just hoping you can speak a little bit about how bullish you are given the record leasing you've had and seemingly is continuing into '23 and maybe holding back space and pushing rate a little bit more and be willing to let retention slip just to try to capture some of that mark to market? Or are you not really just because the macro is uncertain and you just really want to keep things steady and avoid any potential pitfalls?

Stuart A. Tanz

Yes. I mean, look, the market is very strong in terms of tenant demand. And I think I said in my remarks that the focus here is to take advantage of this high occupancy as it relates to getting a bit more aggressive with the tenant base. That's the advantage of being so well leased. So the answer is, yes, we will get more aggressive. That may generate a touch more vacancy through the portfolio. But on the other hand, we're expecting lease or spreads, as you might say, to be as good or better given this high occupancy as we move through '23.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

And maybe a question for Rich. Could you provide any color on the cadence of economic occupancy or build occupancy, should we expect a dip seasonally in the first quarter? And maybe any comments on where you expect to end the year from an economic or build perspective?

Richard K. Schoebel

Sure. I mean I don't think that we're expecting a dip in the beginning part of the year. I think that we're expecting to steadily be bringing in this income throughout the year. There are a few large leases that are commencing in the first quarter that -- but as we always do every year, we're doing other leasing in the meantime. So while we'll be bringing that online, we'll also be adding to the number.

Juan Carlos Sanabria

Okay. And maybe just one last one for me. In terms of the entitlements, so how should we be thinking about the various opportunities and what you're looking to monetize and what that could represent at the large disposition range? Anything you're looking to keep on balance sheet the Crossroads perhaps?

Stuart A. Tanz

Well, Crossroads is still moving through the permitting process, and that's taken longer because of the municipality more than anything else. So there's not much capital spend this year at the Crossroads as it relates to densification of that particular project. The other 2 Panola [27:28] is fully entitled. And again, we have a pretty good offer on it right now, but we are taking it to the market shortly and that will hopefully sell and close in the second or third quarter of the year. And Nevada's right behind that. Both those properties will account for about $20 million, $25 million in proceeds, and we're expecting to have both of those transactions done in '23, which will use that cash, obviously, to pay down debt on the balance sheet.

Our next question comes from the line of Craig Mailman of Citi.

Craig Allen Mailman

I just want to go back, Mike, to your comments on the variable rate debt. I'm just -- I understand you guys are going to pay it down. But going forward, should we expect kind of your variable rate exposure to be really kind of subject just to the line balance? Are you guys going to move away from using this and kind of shifting more towards fixed rate?

Michael B. Haines

Yes. I think we're going to definitely move more towards fixed rate. Ideally, I'd like to term all that out to turn [28:42] fixed rate primarily through public bond offerings as we move through the year. The term loan in itself is flooding but it doesn't mature for a couple of years. So we've got some time for the market to evolve and settle down so we get more favorable pricing. But we allowed us to go floating for flexibility, but the idea is we prefer to have mostly fixed rate debt.

Craig Allen Mailman

Okay. And if you guys decide not to pay off the term loan would just given the uncertainty in the rate market, would you guys look to put a swap on or cap or something just to lock it in?

Michael B. Haines

Potentially a swap. I mean, the rates have already moved up in the swaps have moved up accordingly. So it just depends on what the market conditions.

Craig Allen Mailman

Okay. And then Stuart, moving back to your commentary on the acquisition market, I mean, what's driving, do you think the move for sellers to kind of come back in the market? Is it debt expiration driven or something else?

Stuart A. Tanz

It's primarily debt expirations as well as the fact that capital is constrained out there for these sellers. And we still have some OP transactions that we had pretty well in the bag last year that we're still in contact with. So I think we may see some of that as we move through the year as well, which would be good for the balance from a balance sheet perspective. But all in all, it's really being driven through the dynamics of the overall capital markets as well as the financing side or the debt side, as you would say.

Craig Allen Mailman

And from a required return perspective, kind of where are you thinking about your hurdles, just given where your cost of capital is, where the debt market has moved to versus maybe where you're having conversations today? Like is there a recognition that the new hurdle rates are the norm? Or kind of what's the resistance to that from sellers?

Stuart A. Tanz

Well, I mean there's no real norm to speak of at this point because there's really been no benchmark -- formal benchmark that's been set on the West Coast for high-quality gross win anchored centers. have cap rates moved up, yes, but there's been nothing that has really shown us that there's been a material move in valuations. So as we look forward in terms of growing the company, we're much more focused on buying assets probably in the high 5s, low 6s, that's more importantly, accretive, not so much on day 1, but pretty quickly, given our management team's ability to really drive value through an increase in either vacancy or rollover as you might say.

Craig Allen Mailman

What is that 5% to 6% kind of translate to on an unlevered IRR perspective, just given kind of what's happening in the rent market, how you guys are underwriting that, et cetera?

Stuart A. Tanz

On an unlevered basis, our goal within 18 months of acquiring these assets, is the mid-6s or the high-6s. Tough to tell you where that entry point is, but that's our criteria, and that's the goal that we set on every transaction that we do.

Craig Allen Mailman

Then just one more for me. On the leasing side, you guys are very far along on the anchor side of things. But maybe as it pertains to just like the grocery side, just given what's happening with inflation and consumer preferences, what -- as you guys look to push rents on those, kind of what does that equate to on an occupancy cost for those grocers? And how much room do you think you have to push rents in this environment, given what's happening on the expense side?

Richard K. Schoebel

Well, again, this is Richard. A lot of these grocery leases are fairly old and below market. [33:10] We several of them are coming up with no options remaining, which is creating opportunities through us for us throughout the portfolio where we may have one lease with a grocer that's expiring with no options and they're asking to reset that lease. And then we look at the entirety of the portfolio and are able to drive rents, get people to take down options early or get additional rent at other locations. So we continue to see good opportunities to continue capturing that rent. And some of these anchor leases are expiring at single-digit annual rent numbers. So there's a lot of room there.

Our next question comes from the line of Todd Thomas of KeyBanc.

Todd Michael Thomas

I just wanted to circle back to the dispositions real quick here. Stuart, I appreciate the added color around the land sales that you're looking to monetize for the retail centers that you may sell, are you targeting non-core assets that are maybe a little bit higher yielding within the portfolio? Or are they lower cap rate deals that might help a little bit more with the debt reduction efforts on sort of a maybe non-dilutive basis. As I look at the variable rate debt, that's at a cost of above 5.5% today, likely heading a little bit higher. Can you sell assets at a lower cap rate than that?

Stuart A. Tanz

Yes, you can sell assets at the lower cap rate, and we are looking at assets that primarily have very little internal growth over the next several years. As you obviously know, Todd, a lot of the portfolio is 100% occupied. But the good news is the most sought-after segment of the sector is grocery-anchored shopping centers. So we feel pretty good in terms of moving these assets. And again, it will be really generated on the profile of the asset and its internal growth.

Todd Michael Thomas

Okay. And so are dispositions going to be used to match fund acquisitions? I mean -- or is it sort of separate, right, where the dispositions that you might look to execute throughout the year or are independent of acquisition activity that you may or may not really see materialize later in the year?

Stuart A. Tanz

Yes. I mean it's a combination of paying debt down and funding growth. It will be a combination of both, depending on how much we sell in the velocity of those -- selling those assets.

Todd Michael Thomas

Okay. So you -- but you're moving forward with disposition plans, again, independent of acquisitions. I mean there are assets that you're looking to monetize throughout the year, whether or not any acquisition opportunity surfaced that meet your return requirements? Is that right?

Stuart A. Tanz

That is -- that is correct.

Todd Michael Thomas

Okay. And then also just with regards to assets that you might look to sell? Are there certain markets where you might want to reduce exposure where some of those sales might be targeted?

Stuart A. Tanz

No, not really. We're looking at all of the markets we're in. And again, we're looking at the whole portfolio. You may get more in one market than the other, but the reality is that all of our markets are performing extremely well. So we're in a good place in terms of picking and choosing which assets but primarily focused on the fact that these assets won't deliver a better return than most of the rest of the portfolio over the next several years.

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Mueller of JPMorgan. Again, Michael Mueller of JPMorgan.

Michael William Mueller

Two quick ones. So what does guidance assume for physical occupancy at year-end compared to 93.3% where you ended '22? And then I guess just following up on the acquisition and disposition questions that you've had so far, would you issue equity at these levels if the deal flow was there and maybe dispositions did materialize?

Stuart A. Tanz

Well, I mean I'll answer the equity question, I'll let Rich answer the first part of the question. But no, we're not issuing equity in terms of where our stock is trading at the present time. Rich, do you want to answer.

Richard K. Schoebel

Well, I mean, you're asking about build occupancy at the end of the year or for..

Michael William Mueller

Yes, build.

Richard K. Schoebel

I don't think we have that number in front of us here. I mean we're -- we'd expect that it would be in the same range as it has been historically. Hopefully, a touch higher. Let's just say, if all $7.6 million came in, I think the majority of it supposed to start by the end of September, but that will be replaced by the leasing activity. So incrementally, it's still inch higher, but it's always being replaced by new opportunities to release.

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Stuart Tanz for any closing remarks.

Stuart A. Tanz

In closing, thanks to all of you for joining us today. As always, we appreciate your interest in ROIC. If you have any additional questions, please contact Laurie, Mike, Rich or myself directly. Also, you can find additional information in the company's quarterly supplemental package, which is posted on our website as well as our 10-K. Thanks again, and have a great day, everyone.

