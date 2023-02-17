Q4 2022 Redfin Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Chris Nielsen; CFO; Redfin Corporation

Glenn Kelman; President, CEO & Director; Redfin Corporation

Meg Nunnally; Head of IR; Redfin Corporation

Christopher Suchecki; Equity Associate; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Jay McCanless; SVP of Equity Research; Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division

John Robert Campbell; MD & Research Analyst; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Michael Ng; Research Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Ryan McKeveny; Director of Research; Zelman & Associates LLC

Thomas Cauthorn White; MD & Senior Research Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Ygal Arounian; Research Analyst; Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Meg Nunnally

Good afternoon, and welcome to Redfin's Financial Results Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year ended December 31, 2022. I'm Meg Nunnally, Redfin's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today is Glenn Kelman, our CEO; and Chris Nielsen, our CFO.

Glenn Kelman

Thanks, Meg, and hi, everyone. Redfin generated $480 million of fourth quarter revenue, exceeding our projected range of $430 million to $459 million in revenue, mostly on the strength of RedfinNow sales. Our net loss of $62 million includes a $57 million gain from repurchasing at a discount $143 million of debt due in 2025. The adjusted EBITDA loss of $63 million was near the favorable end of our $58 million to $71 million guidance.

Chris Nielsen

Thanks, Glenn. 2022 was a challenging year, but we've taken the right actions to position Redfin for long-term profitable growth. We're entering 2023 with appropriately conservative plans and the knowledge that recovery may be touch and go, but it's comforting to see the start of the year tracking in line to slightly better than our expectations.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Ryan McKeveny with Zelman & Associates.

Ryan McKeveny

Chris, I think you might have hit on this a bit within the guidance commentary. But I just wanted to touch base on it. The brokerage revenue per transaction and kind of squaring that with the gross margin. So I guess, as we think about the moving pieces to the revenue per transaction, I guess it's home prices mix. But then on the other side, you have the buy-side refund coming out, which I guess all else equal would benefit that. So can you maybe just give a little more detail on how those various factors are flowing into the revenue per transaction? And as we look forward, maybe how you would expect that to trend into 2023?

Chris Nielsen

Sure. So the note that we provided here is that we're expecting about $1,000 revenue per brokerage transaction increase as compared with 2022. That takes into account the factors that you just mentioned where we will be and have eliminated the homebuyer refund. It also takes into account the relative mix of homebuyer and home seller transactions, plus various other market mix things, including the geographies across the U.S. So that's a round figure, obviously, but that's the right perspective on how to think about that combination of things as it relates to revenue per brokerage transaction.

Ryan McKeveny

Okay. Perfect. That's very helpful. And Glenn, I guess just from a data and kind of market trends perspective, obviously, you always have really good insights. And I guess if we think about the West Coast, California, Seattle, some of the markets where market share-wise, you guys are fairly large. Any updates? I understand the general commentary you provided on January and February, but I guess specific to the West Coast, anything you would call out about what you're seeing within those markets?

Glenn Kelman

Well, it's a tale of 2 markets. So Seattle is actually doing significantly better. It may be related to the fact that Seattle doesn't have an income tax. So people are still migrating to Washington State. But California continues to be a place where people are leaving. And so we are facilitating their moves to other states. The same is true of Oregon. Our geographic concentration has been an issue that we've worked on, both through the 2 layoffs that we had last year and on a go-forward basis, when we do hire someone, it's going to be in states like Texas, Georgia and Florida.

Our next question comes from Tom White with D.A. Davidson.

Thomas Cauthorn White

Glenn, your commentary about sort of leaning more into your partner network and brokerages, would you characterize that as sort of like a temporary shift as you guys kind of trying down the hatches and move towards profitability? Or is it more of a kind of permanent change in your thinking? And if it's temporary, just curious whether you guys are kind of taking any added steps to make sure that these partners are providing the service levels that you want or -- and I don't know maybe there's anything you could do to get them to offer Redfin like pricing and how you think about the trade-off between this partner experience for the customers and kind of the Redfin brand?

Glenn Kelman

Great question. So it is a durable but modest shift. So going through this near-death experience of trading at $3 or $4 a share made us examine every cost associated with employing agents and comparing that to the gross profits we get from partner agents. And we do think that over time, modestly shifting demand to partner agents will lead to more gross profit and overall profit.

Thomas Cauthorn White

Great. That's helpful. A quick follow-up. Is there a way for you guys to participate in ancillary kind of the revenue streams on those partner transactions? I mean can you guys attach some sort of condition to the lead to the partner agent that they've got to promote maybe your mortgage or title product?

Glenn Kelman

Well, we have to be careful about that because we don't want to break the law, but we can certainly encourage our partners to recommend Bay Equity because it offers the best service at an incredible rate. We can also take some of the real estate agents who have been served by Bay Equity, traditional agents at RE/MAX or Keller Williams or some other brokerage and bring them into our partner program so that their partners not only with our mortgage business, but with our website, and that will naturally drive attach rate.

Our next question comes from Ygal Arounian with Citigroup.

Ygal Arounian

I want to expand on that last point for a little bit more because it feels like a pretty big shift in your view and philosophy. And Glenn, I think in the past, what you've said is that even if it's at a lower gross margin percentage to do it yourself within your brokerage, the overall gross profit dollars are better and higher. And it sounds like you're at least changing your view on that, so maybe as you kind of dug into at $3 -- when your stock is at $3, you dug in all this. What changed in your view here? And what did you uncover that made you kind of push in this direction a little bit more?

Glenn Kelman

Well, first of all, I don't want to be defensive at all, Ygal, but we haven't shifted -- sorry, there's an echo on the phone, but we haven't shifted our view that we're trying to maximize gross profit dollars. If we were trying to maximize gross margin, we would be just a pure website, but we're running the business to generate as many dollars of profit as we possibly can. And what changed was just the accounting of every possible expense.

Ygal Arounian

Got it. Yes. And I certainly wasn't trying to imply that you weren't trying to maximize gross profit dollars. I understood that, but it feels like some of the dynamics, yes, which you explained here. So -- and then -- so my follow-up question is on this -- the digital margin -- high-margin digital revenue feels pretty new also. And maybe you could just expand on, I don't know how much it's contributing, what the long-term opportunities are, where else you can go with it. Whatever else you could share understanding that it's early days.

Glenn Kelman

Sure. Well, I just think our website has been under monetized and the contribution may seem small when you look at the revenue, especially compared to a near 0 margin business or a negative margin business like our properties business, but the contribution to direct profits, that is high-octane fuel for our business just because it runs at such an insane margin. So display ads in the mortgage marketplace were what we launched in the second quarter, that's under great leadership at Redfin.

Chris Nielsen

No, just from the financial reporting standpoint, you'll see that reflected in our other segment that it primarily includes these kinds of businesses plus our title business. So we're talking about a few million dollars here for the fourth quarter, but as we both indicated, super encouraged with what we've seen so far here.

Your next question comes from John Campbell with Stephens.

John Robert Campbell

On the EBITDA inflection goal for this year, I appreciate you guys providing that bridge in the investor deck. That's super helpful. It's actually a question I had kind of queued up for you guys who beat me to the punch, but it seems like a bulk of those kind of profit drivers you've outlined are basically a given -- it sounds like you've already actioned most of that, obviously. Could you maybe talk to what you're foreseeing as the variable or kind of macro influence components? I'm thinking the $40 million of business momentum and then maybe to an extent the 500 bps of real estate gross margin expansion?

Chris Nielsen

Sure. So you're right, most of these programs, most of these changes are already underway. Just using the example, the 500 basis point improvement in real estate services gross margin. That's because we believe we've stopped the business to be consistent with the kind of demand that we'll see during the course of the year. If we see more demand than that or less demand than that, we may need to adjust our staffing levels, but we believe that we're set up to be a good match with the kinds of volumes that we're going to expect through the course of the year.

John Robert Campbell

Okay. That's helpful. And then on the loyalty or the repeat sales, I feel like that's a metric that often gets overlooked. The average homeowner duration, I think, has grown to 13 years. And then you guys obviously wind back the clock that far. You guys were doing a fraction of the transactions back then versus what you're doing now. So to get, I think, Glenn, you said the 38% mix of transactions being loyalty sales, I've got to think that the vast majority of past customers are using you guys again. So I mean, the [back of mathematics] tell me that's pretty big deals. Am I thinking about that right?

Glenn Kelman

Well, first of all, it's 34, not 38, but we'll aspire to 38, John. Some of this is repeat business, where we are capturing a really high percentage for a long time. We made the claim. I don't think we comfort anymore that if you look at how likely a customer is to stick with the brokerage, we were #1 and some of that is because the brokerage just stands for something. It's not just that we happen to have the same agent there with a person relationship, it's a 1% fee in on-demand service and great technology through the whole transaction.

And our next question comes from Michael Ng with Goldman Sachs.

Michael Ng

My first one is just on the trajectory of OpEx for the rest of the year. And also, if you could just give a little bit more color around your marketing plans. I was a little bit surprised to see the $45 million outlook because I thought in the year ago period, there were some timing as it relates -- related to like mass marketing campaigns that made 1Q kind of unusually high, but would just love to hear a little bit more about those plans for this year.

Chris Nielsen

Sure. So on the operating expense front, maybe just let me start with marketing there. We do expect to continue to run a mass media campaign that will go mostly in the first quarter and second quarters of the year. And so there'll be extra weight on operating expenses in the first half related to that. We just found that those campaigns are much more successful as we're speaking with customers leading into the main part of the home buying and selling season than they are in the second half of the year. And so that's why we've put the weight in that direction.

Glenn Kelman

Michael, can I just speak to the higher level thinking around our allocation of capital? We sucked it up and cut costs on software for our real estate agents because that work is principally done. But the goose that lays the golden egg investing in the listing search capability to drive more traffic and then in media to build our brand. That's the one place where we really suffered because we want to keep the top line moving. And so we definitely have heard that other companies are leaning in and spending more. We're trying to have the best of both worlds where we spend more in the areas that will really drive growth and we spend less everywhere else.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Jay McCanless with Wedbush.

Jay McCanless

The first one I had and what you're talking about with building out the call center for the mortgage operation, that's typically higher cost -- ongoing cost type of operation, I guess, could you talk about the development of that with the goal also of being EBITDA positive by year-end?

Glenn Kelman

Sure. Well, I think I misspoke because in the call in the prepared remarks, I was trying to say that we don't have a call center and instead, we're going to refer people who come straight from our website, typically looking to refinance a loan to a lender that does have a call center. So rather than building out our own call center for Bay Equity Home Loans, we're going to build a digital mortgage marketplace. In fact, we've already built that to refer those consumers to other lenders.

Jay McCanless

Good. The second question I had, the EBITDA loss that you guys are projecting was about double what I think consensus and we were looking for -- is that going to be more gross margin or cost of goods sold weighted this quarter because of selling through the remainder of the homes and properties or just a little heavier OpEx, what you're talking about earlier with the in-person event and the higher marketing spend? How should we balance that out?

Chris Nielsen

Yes. We do expect to have some gross profit losses associated with selling through the remaining inventory. But I think mostly what you're seeing and the information we were trying to provide was just to give you a little bit of a shape of the year in terms of operating expenses and where we expect to see gross margin improvement during the course of the year. And so I think that's the best way to think through it.

Jay McCanless

And just one other, if I could sneak it in. Maybe any quantification of business trends. I believe you said it was down in February versus January. Any quantification or additional color you could give on what type of declines you're seeing?

Glenn Kelman

Well, I think it's fair to say that we were down 30-plus percent year-on-year in November in terms of people asking to tour homes coming forward to write offers. And then in January, that year-over-year drop narrowed to high teens, low 20s. And in February, it's solidly in the 20s. So it's not calamitous. And actually, if you look at booked offers, where you're just focusing on how many people wrote an offer and got it accepted, that year-over-year drop has just narrowed steadily from November to now, but that's usually a byproduct of rate increases. So the people who made an offer in the last couple of weeks who locked the loan 3 or 4 weeks ago, there's no way they're not going to go through with it because they got access to a 6% loan when rates pop back up to 6.75%. I think tours is a better leading indicator.

Our next question comes from John Colantuoni with Jefferies.

Christopher Suchecki

This is Chris Suchecki on for John. Can you just walk us through some incremental detail on how the Bay Equity integration has kind of progressed throughout the quarter? And then another one on kind of mortgage attach rates. I'm just kind of curious what drove the acceleration between the end of the quarter and what you were seeing in February and kind of any leverage you think you have to drive that higher into '23.

Glenn Kelman

Why don't I start, and Chris, if you have anything to add, you should finish. I think part of it is that it just takes time to build relationships between loan officers and real estate agents. And one of the signal events for doing that was the sales kickoff, which added $8 million to our Q1 expense. By getting the lenders and the agents in 1 room and just making sure everybody understands that when we work together, we can deliver more value to the customer and a better customer experience was probably what drove this uptick in attach rate.

Chris Nielsen

I don't. You hit the main points.

And there are no further questions at this time. So I'll now turn the call back over to Meg Nunnally for closing remarks.

Meg Nunnally

Thanks, everyone, for joining the call today. We can go ahead and wrap up now.

