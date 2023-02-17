Q4 2022 R1 RCM Holdco Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Atif A. Rahim; SVP of IR & Business Development; R1 RCM Inc.

Jennifer Williams; CFO; R1 RCM Inc.

Lee Rivas; CEO & Director; R1 RCM Inc.

Anne Elizabeth Samuel; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Charles Rhyee; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

Craig Matthew Hettenbach; VP; Morgan Stanley, Research Division

George Robert Hill; MD & Equity Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Glen Joseph Santangelo; Equity Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Jack Dawson Wallace; Research Analyst; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Jailendra P. Singh; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Michael Aaron Cherny; Director; BofA Securities, Research Division

Richard Collamer Close; MD & Senior Analyst; Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Scott Anthony Schoenhaus; Research Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Sean Wilfred Dodge; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Stephanie July Davis; Senior MD of Healthcare Technology and Distribution & Senior Research Analyst; SVB Securities LLC, Research Division

Unidentified Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kathy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q4 2022 R1 RCM Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And at this time, I would like to turn the call over to Atif Rahim, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Atif A. Rahim

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. Certain statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, any statements about our future growth, plans and performance, including statements about our strategic and cost-saving initiatives, our liquidity position or growth opportunities and our future financial performance are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, design, may, plan, project, would and similar expressions and variations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Story continues

Lee Rivas

Thank you, Atif. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On today's call, we will discuss 4 key topics: first, highlights from our fourth quarter results. Jennifer will provide additional detail; next, our 2023 priorities, which are focused on operational execution; then provide insights on commercial activity; and lastly, I'd like to update you on our ongoing investments in technology and automation.

Jennifer Williams

Thank you, Lee, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased to report solid fourth quarter results with revenue of $532.8 million, up almost 34% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA of $125 million, up 31%. For the full year, revenue grew 22.5% to $1.8 billion, and adjusted EBITDA grew nearly 24% to $425.5 million. These results include Cloudmed revenue of $126.5 million in Q4 and $260 million for the full year after the acquisition closed in June '22. Excluding Cloudmed, organic revenue growth was approximately 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter and 5% for the full year. Growth was slower than prior years due to lower incentive fees and lower physician revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 23.6%, up 25 basis points compared to the prior year.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) First, we will go to Charles Rhyee of Cowen.

Charles Rhyee

I just wanted, Lee, just to follow up on your comments that what you're seeing in the market here. It sounds like what you're saying is you're seeing improvements in the AR days and the increased cycle times for claims has declined from last year. Is that coming from your end, putting more resources in? Or are you seeing improvements on the payer end first?

Lee Rivas

Yes. Thanks, Charles. So we are seeing moderate improvements on the payer end. And then our ability to impact it is very positive. So a couple of points here, Charles. We're seeing moderate improvement. We're seeing staffing slowly improving on the payer side around claims processing. We are deploying resources to your point against our customers on this dimension as well as automation. We expect the trend to continue in '23, so really moderate improvement on the payer side. Our '23 guidance assumes that. The other thing I'd point out is the reason we're applying relatively conservative assumptions in '23 as our customers renegotiate with payers in the first half, so we see potentially positive impact in '24.

Charles Rhyee

Okay. That's helpful. And as we think about the 1Q guidance, Jennifer, you said about 5% up sequentially. Related to incentive fees, though, should we think about that the same? Because I know -- I think, Lee, you said you kind of assumed incentive fees themselves improve modestly through the year, but from the -- from 4Q to 1Q, how should we think about that?

Jennifer Williams

From 4Q to 1Q, I would assume that incentive fees are fairly flat quarter-over-quarter, starting at the beginning of the year, and then they will improve modestly quarter-over-quarter through the year.

Operator

And now we will take a question from Michael Cherny of Bank of America.

Michael Aaron Cherny

I want to talk about the pipeline. Clearly, '22 was a record year. We all know the logos you put up. As you think about into '23 and maybe even building beyond that, how do you think about that your ability now, especially being the CEO seat or, I guess, desire to continue to take on customers. And is there any changes, especially given the activities on the payer side that you saw in 2022 that are continuing that give you pause or any changes in terms of the way that you want to work on phasing in new customers as they come to you?

Lee Rivas

Thanks, Mike. Let me touch on the first part, just the state of the pipeline and then make sure I get to your -- the second part of your question on phasing. So the pipeline is very strong. And specifically, I'll talk about the end-to-end pipeline and then maybe touch on the modular pipeline. I've personally been engaged along with Kyle in several discussions in the last few months. And anecdotally with systems that are considering outsourcing, we're hearing the same things, significant financial pressure, lack of tech investment or the ability to invest in tech across their enterprise and then continued labor challenges. So anecdotally, we continue to see demand for end-to-end solutions.

Operator

And now we will go to Glen Santangelo from Jefferies.

Glen Joseph Santangelo

I also want to sort of follow up on the pipeline, Lee. Last year, the company signed $13 billion in new sort of end-to-end business. And at the time, increased its onboarding capacity, I think, to $9 billion. Can you just sort of give us an update on sort of where you are in terms of onboarding capacity? How much of the $13 billion maybe you've already brought on? How much of that would come in, in 2013 (sic) [2023] and how we think -- how should we think about the setup as it relates to 2024?

Lee Rivas

Let me touch on just the operational components to your question, and I'll let Jennifer add in. So just stepping back, we have -- on the end-to-end side, $55 billion of NPR in our end-to-end space, of which call it, $19 million, $20 million is still in some phase of onboarding, right, which we've talked about before. It's why we're so confident in the earnings power of the business with essentially 100% customer attention and ability to onboard that over time and drive to our EBITDA numbers.

Jennifer Williams

Sure. So we publicly said that we had 13 billion in new business in '22. We are currently onboarding 8 billion of that. And if you think about the remaining 5 billion, it will be late '23 going into '24. So we will really see the impact of that in '24.

Glen Joseph Santangelo

Okay. Perfect. And Jennifer, I just wanted to follow up on the 1Q guidance again. Based on sort of your target for, call it, roughly $131 million in EBITDA in Q1, that's only about 21% of your full year guide, if I use the midpoint. Now, I know there were a number of things that may be impacting that 1Q number, you call out maybe lower than normal incentive fees. Maybe there was some incremental onboarding costs. There's been some integration issues we've talked about in the past. Could you maybe just comment on that 1Q number and how we should think about the ramp as the year progresses, just sort of given some of the embedded costs we knew from the past couple of quarters?

Jennifer Williams

Sure. So embedded in Q1, as I said earlier, on the KPIs, relatively flat to Q4. We will see some increases in base fees, Cloudmed is growing 20%, so we'll have some growth from that. As we -- so that's really what's embedded in Q1. As we move through the year, to your point that it was 21% of full EBITDA, there are multiple drivers that are going to continue to increase EBITDA as we move across the year. So number 1 is new business. We've -- as I said, we're ramping the 8 billion. That margin will continue to mature as we get it in and we onboard and ramp those customers, and then begin the cost takeouts on that to improve the margin.

Operator

And now we will go to Stephanie Davis of SVB.

Stephanie July Davis

Congrats on the quarter. I was hoping you could give us an update on some of the internal turnaround initiatives on staffing and tech. Can you give us a quick highlight on what's been done so far? Since you've taken the (inaudible), what's still running thin and kind of what's on the docket for 2023?

Lee Rivas

Sure. Let me just kind of Stephanie just step back and just talk through priorities and then this will be addressed operational execution, including tax. So I'd like to step back, I am privileged to lead a great business that foundationally has a large market, $115 billion, growing very well with an end market that meets us now more than ever. The things I'm personally focused on are very execution oriented. So number 1 by a mile is customer engagement. I've personally been involved along with Kyle, John, our President. Jennifer has been engaged with our current and prospective customers. So that's very much top of mind for me, the number 1 priority.

Stephanie July Davis

No, this is your area to go deeper in, but it feels like one of the biggest issues was kind of your staffing needs that there are still a lot of -- there's a tight labor market. So with that in mind, would you ever want to utilize some of these new AI tools like chat GPT as a call center efficiency or a systems tool as part of this DTO strategy? That's just a crazy thing.

Lee Rivas

No, no, no, that's a good question. The short answer is yes. So just to step back, one of the areas we feel like we're uniquely positioned is to address a tight labor market, an inflationary labor market because of our ability to deploy resources not just in the U.S. but also in India and the Philippines. Now that said, we're confronting for efficiencies. I was asking our operators about this very question because obviously, this is in the news a lot. For sure, we're going to be a fast follower on applying those kinds of tools across our business, including our operations center.

Operator

And next, we have Scott Schoenhaus of KeyBanc.

Scott Anthony Schoenhaus

I wanted to dig more in on the Cloudmed side of things. So you mentioned now you have 500 modular customers with $850 billion of NPR, a strong pipeline and expect 20% growth this year in Cloudmed. I think you said 11.5% sequentially in 4Q. How should we think about the cadence of this growth throughout the year? Is there any seasonality or timing of upselling that we should be thinking about?

Lee Rivas

Scott, let me start with just how things are going on Cloudmed and then hand off to Jennifer to talk about some of the sequential growth questions you had. Here's what I'd say, stepping back, this is a business that is essentially a safety net for providers, identifying opportunities for incremental revenue yield through coding and accuracies, lack of people or technology investment, so -- and with a frictionless implementation that is easy for customers to consume. And when you add in that we already have the majority of the top 100 U.S. systems with at least one solution sold, a big part of our strategy is cross-selling our solutions into that customer base.

Jennifer Williams

Yes, there's not really a lot of seasonality in the Cloudmed business. The growth comes from implementation of bookings, so it's really commercial expansion on new wins. And that happens, there may be some lumpiness in the timing of bookings through the year, but we haven't seen a lot of seasonality in the overall base business. So -- and think about our implementation time lines are usually around, call it, 3 months. So from the time we win a deal until we get it implemented, it's roughly 90 days, and then it starts generating revenue.

Scott Anthony Schoenhaus

Just my follow up is then what's the current EBITDA contribution or margin profile on this business currently? I remember when you bought -- when RCM bought Cloudmed, legacy margins were running at 43%. If we assume a 20% growth on this business, this would imply some nice contribution this year considering the ongoing consolidation efforts you guys are doing?

Jennifer Williams

Yes. As we continue to integrate this business, we will not have a full margin profile for it. So as I mentioned, from a synergy perspective and integration update, we've already integrated a lot of corporate functions. So those are getting pulled into the overall R1 functional areas. But the way to think about -- and we haven't disclosed Cloudmed separately from an EBITDA perspective for a full year. But the way I would think about it is those margins are in line with what we're seeing in '22. And then obviously, as we continue to realize synergies in '23, we would expect those margins to increase the savings we realized.

Operator

And next, we have Jailendra Singh of Truist.

Jailendra P. Singh

So first, a quick clarification on the comment earlier around expectations for incentive fees being flat in Q1 versus Q4. Can you help us understand like given your investments in technology and some modest improvement from payer side as well, why are you not expecting any sequential step-up there in Q1? And are there any sequential offsets on incentive fees that you should be aware of?

Jennifer Williams

Sure. Some of the incentive fees will build through the year, so there's some seasonality to the beginning of the year. We may have some of them reset their annual metrics, so they kind of build as you go through the year. So that would be one piece of it. We have applied a lot of resources in labor to stabilize those incentive fees. But just given starting at the beginning of the year and we ended Q4 really strong on incentive fees that we do expect to start the year off flat.

Lee Rivas

Yes. The only thing I'd remind you, Jailendra, is part of this labor but part of this is also, especially with regard to some of the payer dynamics and high-dollar claims, some of the more complicated clinical denials is not just applying labor but applying automation more aggressively, more targeted for our customers in general, but also is applied to some of the KPIs, especially on AR days and so on. So for sure, we're also applying technology.

Jailendra P. Singh

Okay. And then my quick follow up, I'm sorry if I missed it, but any update on the 2 clients you called out last earnings call, MEDNAX and LifePoint. I believe you previously expected trends to stabilize during the first half. Is that still the expectations? And how do you think about the margin ramp at least 2 clients in general for maybe this year and next?

Lee Rivas

Yes. So let me tackle the first part of the question. I think Jennifer, you can talk about the margin ramp. So no change, Jailendra, still very positive on progress on all the key cash conversion metrics on both customers. So I've been personally involved in both and very close to all the issues there. And what I would say is similar theme. We're increasing capacity in the short term at both customers. We're increasing automation capabilities of both customers. We're also closely engaged on making sure we are integrated with their respective technologies and still no change. I expect both to be at some level of normal, if you will, by the end of the first half. Do you want to touch on the points on margin?

Jennifer Williams

Yes. I would just say on the labor that we've applied against our operations, we continue to keep the -- think about the same rate -- through the first half of the year as we stabilize and make sure that the metrics are moving in the right direction and that we're performing and seeing signs of success. So first half of the year, we would have higher labor against that. And then as you know, this will be part of our incentive fee improvement through the year, quarter -- this is part of what's baked into that modest improvement quarter-over-quarter through the year as we stabilize and then start to see the impact flow through the financials.

Operator

And next, we have Sean Dodge of RBC Capital Markets.

Sean Wilfred Dodge

Yes. So maybe staying on the incentive fees for just another moment. Jennifer, you said the expectation is those continue to improve modestly each quarter beginning after Q1. Just to put a little finer point on that. I guess, before Q3 last year, incentive fees were running in the neighborhood of $30 million per quarter. Is that the level we should think about being the target by year-end? Or with the completion of some more client implementations in the interim, is there the possibility there for something even higher as you execute towards that and exit the year?

Jennifer Williams

Yes, that's a good way to think about it with the modest improvement being in that $30 million range by the time we get to the fourth quarter. The other piece is as we onboard our new customers, those incentive fees will start to kick in the back half of the year. We've assumed modest incentive fees because it usually takes a few quarters after we go live, where we're still baselining all of the metrics, and then we start to measure the performance against those baselines. So those incentive fees will -- think about those kicking in slowly Q3 and Q4.

Sean Wilfred Dodge

Okay. That's super helpful. And then in addition to the payer delays, you also mentioned some other market headwinds. And I think you've said before, patients self-pay is become a more meaningful portion of collections. I think the number on the last call if I remember right was something like 20% of the collections you do is from patients. Are you seeing any changes in collectibility or any kind of difference in trends outside of these kind of payer dynamics or payer delays?

Lee Rivas

Sean, no change. And we've assumed in our 2023 just no changes, continued moderate expectations. On the self-pay dynamics, this is actually a small part of our business. So call it less than 5% of our total business is actually self-pay. So it's -- what we've assumed in '23 is continued same trend across the board.

Jennifer Williams

And Sean, on the market -- Sean, I was just going to say on the market dynamics and the market headwinds, really, that implies labor. So both at the payers, which is driving some of the elongated time lines as well as our customers.

Operator

And now we'll go to Anne Samuel of JPMorgan.

Anne Elizabeth Samuel

You have a lot of moving pieces in the gross margin this year with incentive fee volatility, Cloudmed integration and synergies. I was hoping maybe you could help us with just how to think about the underlying trend in the gross margin outside of all those pieces and just what the expansion opportunity looks like there.

Lee Rivas

Anne, what I'd say is the main drivers touching on both parts of the business, tech is the biggest driver on this dimension on gross margin. So I'll just use some as an example. Even though we are already high EBITDA margins, there's still an opportunity to play more automation, more technology around our workflow to that. And on the end-to-end side, it's the same thing. So you see, over the last couple of years, we have talked about our automation center of excellence. We're continuing that, if anything, doubling down on how we apply automation and AI. So that is really the biggest driver. Jennifer, anything to add?

Jennifer Williams

The only thing that I would add is we've had a significant amount of new business on board this year. And as you know that the margin on that business is negative the first year as we make the early investment in those clients. And then it will ramp over 3 years to the target margin. So given the amount of new business that we've had, that put a little bit of a damper on the gross margins, but we do expect that those will increase in the coming quarters.

Operator

And next, we have Elizabeth Anderson of Evercore ISI.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [Sameer Batel] on for Elizabeth Anderson. I had a quick question just on your guidance. Are you embedding any additional credit allowances for the year? And related to that, have you been able to collect on any of that charge that you took in Q3?

Jennifer Williams

Sure. I'll take that one. No additional reserve taken on the allowance for credit losses specific to that customer, they do have a payment plan, and they are on track, making the payments and of course, that plan. So it's something we'll continue to monitor. But we are in close contact and stay in touch with that customer, and they're obviously still an active customer and making changes that they need to internally. But we -- all signs are positive right now. We don't -- our '23 guidance does not assume that we take any additional reserves to market.

Unidentified Analyst

And just, Jennifer, you mentioned quickly Cloudmed bookings. Can we expect any additional disclosures going forward on Cloudmed more on like a quarterly basis? Or is it sort of hazard?

Jennifer Williams

We will probably continue to provide some -- yes, as we continue to integrate the business, obviously, just looking at the Cloudmed becomes more difficult. We're integrating the Cloudmed business into the broader modular business within R1. But if you think about the modular piece, which is really that other revenue, most of it is Cloudmed. So I don't know that we'll continue to disclose and call out Cloudmed specifically, but it's really most of that modular piece anyway.

Operator

And next, we'll go to Craig Hettenbach of Morgan Stanley.

Craig Matthew Hettenbach

A question for Lee. Just around the opportunity to perhaps reaccelerate growth in some of the legacy R1 modules and like Visit Pay and anything to note around under Kyle's leadership, things that you're doing from a cross-sell perspective and the module business more broadly?

Lee Rivas

Yes, Craig. Great question. So I would just lead off with having worked with Kyle and seen the commercial model he built over the last 5 years at legacy Cloudmed, I'm very confident on this front. So he built a model of revenue cycle experts that can have very deep discussions with our customers coming from the same -- as Kyle from early entrants into the end-to-end and in our case, in the Cloudmed side, the revenue integrity space.

Craig Matthew Hettenbach

That's helpful. And then just as a follow up, any comments on what you saw just from a utilization perspective in the market in Q4 and how you were thinking about utilization as it influences your guidance for 2023?

Lee Rivas

Jennifer, you want to take that?

Jennifer Williams

Sure. We saw low single-digit growth in the back half of -- Q4 specifically and embedded in our guidance is roughly the same utilization rate going forward. So think about that as low single-digit growth.

Operator

And now we'll take a question from Jack Wallace of Guggenheim.

Jack Dawson Wallace

Congrats on the quarter. Most of mine have been asked and answered, but I want to touch on the pipeline comments that Lee, you made, about $4 billion of incremental NPR wins to be had on top of the $5 billion of Sutter expected in the back half of the year. Of that $4 billion of NPR, how much of that is a cross-sell from legacy Cloudmed customers? And how much of that is a de novo customer expectation?

Lee Rivas

Jack, what I would say is that it's hard to tell like what materializes back half. But I would say anecdotally, what I'm seeing is -- I mean, just by definition, any large IDN is 94 of the top 100 are Cloudmed customers. So just -- I'll give you an example, Jennifer and I and Kyle were on a prospect meeting just the last few days. And this customer happens to use our DRG validation and our payment solutions. So they are -- they already have a knowledge base of what we can do for them to drive incremental revenue yield.

Jack Dawson Wallace

Got you. That's really helpful. And then Jennifer, this one for you. Just thinking about the incentive fee guidance for the year and just trying to extrapolate this going forward. Historically, some of the incentive fees got to about 12% of base operating fees and thinking back in '21, thinking about what is a reasonable expectation for a high watermark for that percentage once the book of business is at a mature level? And obviously, you're going to be adding new customers every year. So on a blended basis, you won't be fully mature. But on a mature contract, what is that kind of a reasonable high watermark?

Jennifer Williams

Yes. It's hard to give a specific percentage for individual contracts only because every deal is different. And so some customers want to minimize the variability in quarter-over-quarter that they would incur. And so by nature of the contract, it's going to be lower. So it will vary. But typically, in our contracts, we have some sort of incentive fee in all of them. Now historically, the KPI revenue has actually been in the 5% range of total revenue. So a fairly small percentage of revenue as Cloudmed continues to grow, I would expect that, that would decrease over time a bit if you're looking at it against total revenue. But specific to 2023, if you think about by the time we get to the end of the year, that $30 million in the quarter is what's reasonable.

Operator

And we will go to George Hill of Deutsche Bank.

George Robert Hill

I'm going to take a shot at a few numbers questions here, which is firstly, and Jen, have you guys quantified what the pipeline opportunity looks like for '23? And then, Jen, it sounded like you were saying the synergy target might exceed the $85 million target prior. I just wanted to double check that. And then my last question would be kind of can you talk about CapEx expectations and cash flow outlook for '23?

Lee Rivas

Yes. George, thanks for the question. So we have quantified internally pipeline, but we haven't disclosed that publicly. What I would say, having looked at different models around pipeline and how those convert to new deals specifically Cloudmed, but I've also been involved in businesses with much larger deals, I would say I feel very comfortable with the model, the pipeline model and our ability to convert this year, but also in the long term.

Jennifer Williams

Sure. Specific to the synergy, the $15 million to $30 million range that we gave for realization in '23, we believe we'll be on the high end of that range. But we're still on track for the overall $85 million of synergies. And then specifically CapEx and cash flow, on CapEx, think about it as a 5% to 6% range of revenue in '23. And then on cash flow, we have lower cash flow conversion in '22, primarily driven by transaction costs associated with the Cloudmed transaction.

Operator

And now we will go to Richard Close of Canaccord.

Richard Collamer Close

Congratulations. Jennifer, maybe looking at the guidance and to wrap a bow on everything that's been said here this morning, can you just like give us some thoughts and what gets you to the high end? What gets you to the low end? What has to happen on each of those?

Jennifer Williams

Sure. What gets us to the high end of the range, we've talked about base fees is the largest piece of our business. So there are a lot of moving pieces here, but we've assumed low single-digit growth for utilization increases. And so to the extent that utilization is higher than that, that could be one driver to being at the higher end of the range there.

Operator

And with that, that does conclude today's question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the line back to Lee for any additional or closing comments.

Lee Rivas

Thank you. First of all, I want to say thank you, everyone, for your questions and just add a few closing comments. First thing is we are entering '23 confident in our ability to deliver on our commitments for the upcoming year. You heard the themes today. We're very focused on operational delivery and execution. We believe we are well positioned to address some of the end market dynamics we discussed today, which then creates significant commercial opportunities, both on the end-to-end and modular side. And we are very focused on advancing a technology agenda to drive cost efficiencies and value for our customers. Thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to updating you on our progress on future calls.

Operator

And this does conclude today's conference call. We'd like to thank you again for your participation. You may now disconnect.