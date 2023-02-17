Q4 2022 Pool Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Melanie M. Housey Hart; VP, CAO, CFO, & Treasurer; Pool Corporation

Peter D. Arvan; CEO, President & Director; Pool Corporation

Andrew Carter

David John Manthey; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Jeffrey Patrick Stevenson; VP; Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

Joseph Nolan; Analyst; Longbow Research LLC

Joseph David Ahlersmeyer; Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Noah Christopher Merkousko; Senior Research Associate; Stephens Inc., Research Division

Ryan James Merkel; Research Analyst & Partner; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Shaun Francis Calnan; Research Analyst; BofA Securities, Research Division

Susan Marie Maklari; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Good day, and welcome to the Pool Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call.

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Our discussion, comments and responses to questions today may include forward-looking statements, including management's outlook for 2023 and future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information regarding the factors and variables that could cause actual results to differ from projected results are discussed in our 10-K.

Peter D. Arvan

Thank you, Melanie, and good morning to everyone on the call, and thank you for joining us. 2022 was another extraordinary year for POOLCORP. We achieved results in revenue and earnings. We grew our market share. Our focus on the customer experience and execution has never been stronger, and we continue to enhance our capabilities as we integrated Porpoise Pool & Patio. For the first time ever, we exceeded $6 billion in net revenue, ending the year at $6.2 billion and generated just over $1 billion of operating income. When compared to 2019, the last prepandemic year, our revenue has almost doubled and our operating income has tripled. We now operate over 420 sales centers, and we are continuing to expand our footprint and capabilities.

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Thank you, Pete, and good morning, everyone. I'll start with highlighting a few items for the quarter, recapping the year and then move into our expectations for 2023.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Ryan Merkel with William Blair.

Ryan James Merkel

So my first question is just, you ran through a lot of the guidance stuff, and I was trying to write it down as fast as I could. Could you just talk about what the volume assumption is? I think it was down 5% or down 8%. And then just walk through the rationale just from a high level again just so we all understand it.

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Yes. So top line volume is going to be flat sales to negative 3% and it's comprised of -- when we look at the maintenance business, we would expect volume to be relatively flat with the benefits coming there from the inflationary price increases from vendors. So we would expect about a 4% pickup in the maintenance side of the business, primarily from inflation.

Ryan James Merkel

Okay. That's helpful. And then I think you said gross margins 30% in 2023. Correct me if I'm wrong on that. What's the reason for the decline about, I guess, 100 basis points? Is that all just the price cost giveback? Or is there anything else in there?

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Yes. The bulk of that is going to be the price cost giveback. So you'll see that, historically, our margins have been -- we picked up 100 basis points. And so the portions that were related to the things that we've been doing internally as it relates to supply chain and pricing, we would expect that those would continue into 2023. But the 100-basis point giveback is primarily due to the inflation benefits we got on pricing.

Ryan James Merkel

Got it. And just one last one quickly. In the first quarter, did you say that you expected low to mid-single-digit organic declines on that very tough compare? Did I hear that right?

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Yes, that's correct. Coming off of a 26% base business increase, for 2022, we would expect that tough comp to -- kind of in line with our overall guidance for the year that we could see some negative to that tough comparable.

Your next question comes from David Manthey with Baird.

David John Manthey

Would you say that the level of prebuy that you had this year was higher or lower than normal, not what we've seen in the past couple of years but relative to, let's say, the past decade?

Peter D. Arvan

Yes, Dave. What I would say is, as I mentioned in my comments, in the end of 2022, people were still buying in anticipation of supply chain disruptions. So that kind of returned back to normal at the end of the fourth quarter. So I guess we're expecting in the first quarter early buys to be at a more normal level.

David John Manthey

Okay. And then just to baseline this, do you have updated data on new pool installs and average price per pool in 2022? And related to that, when you say that the new pool construction could be down 15% to 20% for you, is that units? Or do you have an assumption for the average value of a pool that's incorporated in that?

Peter D. Arvan

Yes. So the initial number that the industry tracks is that 2022 will turn out at plus or minus 98,000 pools. So it will be firmed up in the next couple of months. That's the initial look. And that would compare with the 117 (sic) [117,000] from 2021. So that represents about a 16% decline. Our new pool construction numbers, because we track it for what we are selling in terms of concrete pools, fiberglass pools and kits. So while the industry was down about 16%, give or take, it will be, as I mentioned, the final number is not final yet. While the industry was down about 16%, we believe that our new pool construction in units was down somewhere between 12% and 13%. So we think we actually picked up share from that perspective, and that's supported by the growth numbers that we have.

David John Manthey

Okay. But the 15% to 20% for you, that includes both units and the value of new pools, correct?

Peter D. Arvan

Yes. And that's a conservative range.

David John Manthey

Right. That's a revenue number. Okay.

Your next question comes from Susan Maklari with Goldman Sachs.

Susan Marie Maklari

My first question is around the competitive dynamics. As you think about supply chains that have normalized and order rates that also seem to be following that path, how are you thinking about the ability to gain share in this kind of an environment? And how does it perhaps compare to the levels that we've seen in the last few years.

Peter D. Arvan

Yes. Susan, as you know -- thank you for the question. As you know, we are very focused on customer experience and providing best-in-class service and investing in things that enhance our customers' business and allow them to grow. When I look at the market in 2022, I would say that certainly in the back half of the year, supply chains had returned back to almost normal. I mean in any given year, there's going to be a shortage on something, but most of the manufacturers would say that, for most products, availability was not an issue for the back half of the year, and it got better as the year progressed.

Susan Marie Maklari

Okay. That's very helpful. And then as a follow-up, can you talk about what your suppliers are telling you as it relates to their inflation? What are the key sources of that pricing that you're expecting for this year? And how are you thinking about how that may trend through the year? And then I guess, similarly, what are you hearing from your customers on the ability to continue to get that price through and how that may work itself through the supply chains?

Peter D. Arvan

We obviously spend a lot of time with both sides of that question. And so I'll start with the manufacturers. Traditionally, in our industry, the manufacturers raised price once a year. It was done in early -- by time in the beginning of the fourth quarter, and that price would hold throughout the whole next year and be adjusted again at the end of or at the beginning of the fourth quarter or the following year for the next season. Over the last couple of years, we had to deal with multiple price increases as our manufacturers' prices were increasing at a very rapid rate, and they had to pass those prices on.

Your next question comes from Andrew Carter with Stifel.

Andrew Carter

I wanted to ask about the tariffs, the $13 million because I'm confused about that being such a big headwind in the quarter. Was that -- first off, was that included in kind of the more pronounced pressure for the fourth quarter gross margin guidance you kind of outlined last quarter? The second thing I would ask about that is why is it all hitting in one quarter. And are you pricing to that? Is that -- I know you said that supply chains are normalizing. You don't expect that as much next year. But are you pricing that? Or is that something that you don't feel like you can price for this incremental kind of source of product inflation?

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Okay. So first part of the question, that was not considered in the guidance that we gave for third quarter. So kind of excluding the $13 million, we did actually achieve better gross margins for the fourth quarter because of some additional values that we were able to get from the -- our inventory investments and our overall pricing.

Andrew Carter

Second question I would ask is kind of looking at your guidance -- and I apologize if my math is wrong here, but I'm getting your SG&A absolute dollars down $15 million, $18 million year-over-year. I think you said incentive comp just from regression is $30 million. Of course, your initial cut here is also below long term. So help us understand kind of the flex there, if there's additional room, if kind of -- if you consider your network if managers are able to quickly adjust and or actually require to adjust.

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Yes. So as it relates to the incentive compensation, we did see a $13 million decrease in the 2022 results. And that was primarily driven -- when we looked at kind of our earlier guidance throughout the year, we were expecting a 17% to 19% top line growth. And so we did come in at the 17%. So that did do some decreases as it relates to that incentive compensation in 2022.

Your next question comes from Joe Ahlersmeyer with Deutsche Bank.

Joseph David Ahlersmeyer

Congrats on the quarter and the outlook.

Peter D. Arvan

Thank you.

Joseph David Ahlersmeyer

I just want to make sure I'm really clear on the sales and gross margins for 1Q. If I'm using a normal type seasonality number even on the flattish outlook, it seems like sales in the first quarter could be down in the range of mid-teens for the base business. First of all, is that right?

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Yes. I don't see mid-teens. I do think that we'll have sharper declines in first quarter, but I would say more of a mid- to high single digits when you're looking at the comps year-over-year because we will have that benefit from the inflation on the maintenance portion of the business.

Joseph David Ahlersmeyer

Okay. Got it. And then just remind us about the seasonality of gross margin in the first quarter. If you adjust that fourth quarter, again, to the 30%, should we see them sequentially down in the first quarter? And then I have one more follow-up.

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Yes. So first quarter, I would expect that we probably see about 100 basis points off of where we reported first quarter of last year, just kind of in line with what the estimate would be for the full year.

Joseph David Ahlersmeyer

Okay. Great. And then just my final one here. Bigger picture, what's your level of confidence that this outlook, if you execute upon it, represents the reasonable baseline to return to the growth formula you've detailed in the past? I guess, in other words, does 2023 largely reflect a return to trend line growth in demand, stable share, normalized cost structure, all those things?

Peter D. Arvan

Yes. I think that -- I think 2023 is going to be a solid year. Certainly, as we mentioned, there'll be -- it looks like there'll be a decline in new pool construction. Obviously, many factors will drive that, and it's very early in the year. But at this point, we have to be very conservative with the guide. Renovations, we think, are going to hold up better than new pool construction. And we saw renovations holding up better, in particular in the fourth quarter of last year.

Your next question comes from Trey Grooms with Stephens Inc.

Noah Christopher Merkousko

This is actually Noah Merkousko on for Trey. So first, I wanted to touch on the maintenance piece of your business. I know it's the largest part. And historically, it's been highly nondiscretionary, nobody wants a green pool, but in this more uncertain backdrop, could -- have you begun to see any pool owners potentially delay or push off any maintenance spending? And could that kind of show up later in the year?

Peter D. Arvan

Yes. So one of the ways that we look at the maintenance spend and when you look at deferred maintenance and such and our people fixing versus replacing, we track our parts sales, if you will, along with whole good sales. And what we have not seen is a major shift in the parts business as related to whole goods. So -- and that's encouraging. So it's not like people are saying, "Well, can you just fix it versus replace it?" So that -- the upgrade -- normal replacement upgrade behavior is still going on. So we feel good about that.

Noah Christopher Merkousko

Got it. That all makes sense. And then for my follow-up, I appreciate all the color on the guide and the moving pieces between the end markets. But just a point of clarification, when you're looking -- and I think total sales, you're looking to be flat to maybe slightly down for '23. When you're walking through that math, does that include any new branches that you might add or continued market share gains?

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Not anything significant. So we do intend to open up a minimum of 10 new branches as we get into next year. But the impact on the first year, it will be somewhat accretive, but it probably wouldn't get to the 1% level just because the lower dollar value of the sales in the first year.

Your next question comes from David MacGregor with Longbow Research.

Joseph Nolan

This is Joe Nolan on for David. I just had -- I apologize if this was already addressed on the call, but I had a little choppy connection earlier. But what are you guys assuming for free cash flow conversion in your '23 guidance?

Melanie M. Housey Hart

So our guidance is that we would have at least $800 million. So our typical realization of cash flow from net income is between 90% and 100%. And then we would expect some additional amounts from the turn on the additional inventory that we had at the end of the year.

Joseph Nolan

Great. Okay. And then just as a follow-up. The demand ends up being a little bit weaker than you guys initially expected, where do you guys have the ability to flex your model in 2023, if you see that occur?

Melanie M. Housey Hart

Yes, it's primarily going to be in our SG&A expenses at that point. So we're well equipped because of the seasonal nature of our business to actually staff up based on the sales activity in each individual market. So there's flexibility in deferred hiring, certainly in our overtime and temporary labor, as well as just kind of the natural expenses that we talked about as it relates to third-party delivery freight, maintenance on our vehicles and warehouse maintenance and those types of things that really do get accelerated at higher volume levels.

The next question comes from Shaun Calnan with Bank of America.

Shaun Francis Calnan

Just going back to market share gain. So it's been a significant driver of growth since 2019. And some of our recent channel checks indicate that, over the last 2 years or so, dealers were unable to purchase equipment directly from manufacturers. So they turn to distribution to make these purchases. So I'm just curious, do you have an estimate of the impact of those purchases? And are you assuming any market share reversals there? Or do you expect to hold those gains?

Peter D. Arvan

I think your question about whether dealers were buying direct and distribution, most dealers buy a blend. They -- very few dealers buy -- I don't know frankly, I don't know any dealers that buy exclusively from manufacturing. Most of them buy a blend. Our ability to provide product to the dealers when they need it without them having to store it, without them having to have capital tied up in the inventory is part of the reason that we continue to grow our business and to gain share.

Shaun Francis Calnan

Got it. And then just on spending for more discretionary products like heaters, hot tubs, above-ground pools, lighting, just things in that category, what are you forecasting for those products? And which bucket does that fall under? Is it part of the maintenance or renovation -- or remodeling if they're just adding a heater or buying a hot tub?

Peter D. Arvan

Heaters go in -- basically, it's all parts of the business. So for instance, when you're building a pool, almost all pools are adding a heater at the time of construction. During renovation and remodel and if they're upgrading the equipment set and there's an older heater on there and they're upgrading everything, then during the renovation and remodel, that, too, will get a heater. And then there is the normal break/fix that says, "I have a heater. It's 10 years old. It's been repaired 5 times. And now it's about time to change it." It really would function very much like the HVAC system in your house. You can fix it for so long and then you're going to replace it.

Your next question comes from Garik Shmois from Loop Capital.

Jeffrey Patrick Stevenson

This is Jeff Stevenson on for Garik. And then you mentioned trichlor supply has improved and there could be some downside risk to pricing. Have you seen any change in trichlor pricing yet? And if not, when would you expect to have more visibility on the stability of current price levels?

Peter D. Arvan

Yes. That's a very good question. I would tell you the answer lies in, it depends, right? So we have seen and we will always see markets act individually. So in a particular market, if a distributor or a dealer or a retailer, whatever, wants to run a special, they can do it. When I look at the overall price of trichlor, there's -- I would say they're largely steady. My belief is that it will probably come down some. And when I say some, I'm talking slight and meaning that I think the way I look at chemicals on the overall basis -- because remember, sanitizers are going to be Cal-Hypo or Liquid Shock and a tablet. You can use a tablet for daily sanitization. And you can also use chlorine or Cal-Hypo with a stabilizer to essentially do the same thing. The trade, I think, moved back and forth. So I think when the price of trichlor moved up for the last couple of years, we saw more people move over to Cal-Hypo and Liquid Shock. The price of those products has come up and continues to rise.

Jeffrey Patrick Stevenson

Okay. That's very helpful. And then just one quick follow-up. Peter, you talked about new pool declines will likely vary by geography. Is there any more color that you would talk about as far as kind of the regional SKU of kind of where new pool construction declines are expected this year?

Peter D. Arvan

I think what we saw this year or for the 2022 year, and I don't know any reason that it would be any different but for weather, so I think the beginning of the 2022 season started off cooler. So the builders weren't quite as active early on in the seasonal markets. I would also tell you that the Sunbelt markets have -- the Southern, they're being fueled by the southern migration and year-round. So if I'll had to place a bet on the markets that we're going to fare better in this next coming year, I think the economies are generally stronger in the Sunbelt and year-round markets than they are in the seasonal markets in many cases. So I would expect that the Sunbelt markets are going to fare better than the seasonal markets for the upcoming season as well.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Peter Arvan for any closing remarks.

Peter D. Arvan

Thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to our next call, which will be on April 20, when we will be releasing our first quarter results of 2023. Thank you.

