Q4 2022 Pediatrix Medical Group Inc Earnings Call

C. Marc Richards; Executive VP & CFO; Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

Charles W. Lynch; Senior VP of Finance, Strategy & IR; Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

James D. Swift; CEO; Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

Mark S. Ordan; Executive Chair; Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.

Albert J. William Rice; Research Analyst; Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division

Benjamin Whitman Mayo; MD of Equity Research & Senior Research Analyst; SVB Securities LLC, Research Division

Brian Gil Tanquilut; Senior Equity/Stock Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Jack A. Senft; Research Analyst; William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Kevin Mark Fischbeck; MD in Equity Research; BofA Securities, Research Division

Philip Chickering; Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Rishi Surendra Parekh; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Tao Qiu; Associate; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Presentation

I'd now like to turn the call over to our host, Mr. Charles Lynch. Please go ahead, sir.

Charles W. Lynch

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'll quickly read our forward-looking statements, and then we'll get into the call. Certain statements and information during this conference call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Pediatrix's as management in light of their experience and assessment of historical risk -- historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

Mark S. Ordan

Thanks, Charlie, and good morning, everyone. I'm here with Dr. Jim Swift, our Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Richards, our Chief Financial Officer. We announced in December my transition from CEO to Executive Chair; and Dr. Jim Swift's move from COO to CEO. This has been a naturally smooth transition since we had worked so closely on virtually all issues. It also capped a year-long process to sharply reduce executive leadership and other people-related overhead costs which has also enabled fully qualified and proven leaders to assume larger roles at Pediatrix.

James D. Swift

Thanks, Marc, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to speak to you today as the CEO of Pediatrix, a company I joined almost 15 years ago. I've had the privilege of serving and expanding roles during my tenure here, which has allowed me the honor of working closely with our great position and clinical leaders, our operating team and, of course, our leadership team and Board of Directors. For many of you, I hope I'm also a familiar face and voice having participated in these calls as well as other events over the past several years, touching on our strategy and growth.

C. Marc Richards

Thanks, Jim. Good morning, everyone. I'll start with certain components of our fourth quarter results. Our same-unit volumes were strong and payer mix was stable. Within the pricing component of our same unit revenue, we detailed in our press release the impact of the funds received from the CARES program, which were significant in the prior year. Underlying RCM performance presented a similar headwind to what we discussed in Q3, but was largely offset by an advance against older AR provided by our RCM vendor.

James D. Swift

Thank you, Marc. Operator, let's now open up the call for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) It looks like we'll go to Ryan Daniels with William Blair.

Jack A. Senft

This is Jack Senft on for Ryan Daniels. Just wanted to start off and touch on the margin expectations. Just kind of curious how we should be kind of thinking about margins heading into 2023, especially as it relates to the AR reserves. Just given that you kind of expect the headwinds to subside more in the second half, I just kind of wanted to make sure that your expectation -- or what your expectations are for the second half of this year? And just kind of wanted to see if you're on track to still kind of see the margins improve in the second half.

C. Marc Richards

Jack, it's Marc Richards. I would expect margin trends in '23 to continue very similar to what we saw in '22, certainly with our expected ramp relative to our RCM transaction activities. We'd expect those to marginally improve towards the second half of the year. But entering into '23, I'd expect similar margins as we saw in '22.

Jack A. Senft

Okay. Awesome. Just as a quick follow-up too. Just kind of curious how the recovery efforts have trended this quarter. I mean, I think it was a cumulative $20 million prior to this quarter. Before I know it seems that it was -- the recovery efforts were a tad lower than you originally expected and that this is an area that you're monitoring and addressing. So just kind of curious how those efforts have progressed and if the success rates have increased.

C. Marc Richards

Recovery efforts relative to our RCM activity?

Jack A. Senft

Yes, correct.

C. Marc Richards

Yes. I'd say they remained relatively unchanged moving from the third quarter into the fourth quarter in terms of our core RCM activity.

Jack A. Senft

Okay. Awesome. And then just a quick last question here. Just kind of curious how labor has trended this quarter and kind of what your expectations are for 2023?

C. Marc Richards

Yes. We've seen labor trends in the quarter with respect specifically to clinical compensation in the 5% range, kind of quarter-over-quarter. Jim's got some more details in terms of...

James D. Swift

Yes. And a fair amount of that is related to our contract labor as we brought new programs on organic programs on -- in the last quarter, so again, we don't see that necessarily as a trend going forward. And we really have not seen material effects of the volatility, as I stated.

Operator

And next, we go to A.J. Rice with Credit Suisse.

Albert J. William Rice

Just because you mentioned a couple of times in the prepared remarks, are you seeing any more activity on the part of payers to try to move you out of that work and then go to arbitration? Or is it still steady state? I couldn't really tell from the prepared remarks.

James D. Swift

Yes, A.J., this is Jim. No, it's steady state. We really have not seen additional activity or change in behavior by payers where we are in network. And again, as stated, we're working on certainly right now with some of those out-of-network issues, and we have -- we feel very strongly that we're going to be successful. So no material changes.

Albert J. William Rice

Okay. Usually -- the [last time, I recall] the pediatric urgent care effort has been a topic of discussion and you didn't really spend any time on that. Any update on what's happening there?

James D. Swift

Yes. We're continuing to open up locations in parts of the country in certain geographies, and we have a team of folks working on that, inclusive of a new physician that we brought on board who is going to be leading our primary care initiatives with those clinics. So the activity continues.

Albert J. William Rice

Okay. And then maybe my last one. You called out -- well, 2 expense items, I think in the quarter, a little step-up in malpractice, I wondered if that was just a normal year-end true-up? Or is there anything else going on there? And then the incremental labor that's been taken on to deal with the revenue cycle management issue, is that on your books? Is that going to continue to be on your books? Or is that part of -- as well as getting the revenues, right, but part of why the outlook improves in the back half of the year that some of that will go away.

C. Marc Richards

A.J., it's Marc. With respect to the incremental staffing efforts that both we and our RCM vendor have made some of that additional cost is -- will be borne by us and some of it will be borne by the vendor.

Albert J. William Rice

Okay. And does that fade down at some point? Or is that a permanent step-up on labor?

C. Marc Richards

I'd say that remains unknown at this point.

Albert J. William Rice

Okay. And then on your malpractice comment, anything there?

C. Marc Richards

With respect to the spike in the fourth quarter, this is really related to normal year-end activity and settlements related to that activity.

Operator

And next, we'll go to Pito Chickering with Deutsche Bank.

Philip Chickering

Just a follow-up to A.J. question there. You talked about making sure that your commercial payers are following proper rules for the No Surprise Act. I guess a couple of questions here. What percent of our commercial cases are going to arbitration? Is your [win ratio is still] 75%? And can you quantify the revenues lost in these cases, what the revenue contraction was in those cases?

James D. Swift

Yes, I think from our standpoint, one thing on the IDR process, we feel that we have a very robust process for the claims that we submit. And it's a very small number of claims that we've entered into that process. And I would say that we've been largely successful in doing that. We've won over 80% of the time with our packet that's submitted in the IDR. So we're fairly confident, and we think that's the message to the payers, by the way, that they see that -- with that success rate that -- they're going to move through to have us come back in network. So I think, again, we've been largely successful there.

Philip Chickering

Okay. Second question on the transformational costs here. They spiked to almost $20 million in the fourth quarter. that's a pretty big jump versus we have seen these levels since 2020, we're doing a lot of the consulting fees. So can you give us details of sort of what was in that number and what you're seeing for transformational costs for 2023?

C. Marc Richards

Sure. It's Marc Richards again. That number represented exit costs associated with those executives that were terminated at the end of the year. There were a significant amount of executives in that pool. And going into '23, we do not expect any transition in restructuring expenses.

Philip Chickering

Okay. Great. And then last question here. Just looking at the net leverage ratio, I think it was 2.6, with EBITDA sort of flattish or down the last couple of years, what's the right leverage that you guys would be running at? And does the leverage ratios on the '23 EBITDA guidance change how you look at acquisitions for next year?

C. Marc Richards

No, I don't think so. We've said in the past that we're very comfortable in the 3x range. Certainly, our leverage will move from quarter-to-quarter as we make draws on our credit facility, but I would say, as a general rule of thumb, we like 3x.

James D. Swift

Yes. And we also have plenty of cash flow in order to do transactions such as acquisitions. I will say, as we've talked about in previous quarters that we're being prudent with regard to No Surprises Act and how we look at targeted acquisitions. And that kind of principle will continue through. We do think there's opportunity, but we'll be wise and conservative in that regard.

Operator

And next, we can go to Whit Mayo with SVB Securities.

Benjamin Whitman Mayo

You guys have made some material progress reducing G&A in '22 or 2022. I feel like you communicated previously that the target for 2022 was $250 million for G&A, and it came in around $230 million. I know there's some natural inflation inside that number offset by whatever you took out. So I'm trying to kind of circle a number like what the permanent G&A savings that you found in 2022? And also, is there another savings number that you're targeting this year?

C. Marc Richards

Whit, it's Marc Richards. Yes, you are right. We made significant progress in reducing overhead throughout all of '22. We think, and as we indicated in our guidance for '23, we think that a lot of that progress has been made and that as a result, we're probably looking at a similar G&A load in '23 to that in '22 in the sub 12% -- 11.5% to 12% range of total revenue.

Benjamin Whitman Mayo

Okay. Okay. So there are no additional initiatives to further reduce that G&A this year? I feel like there was a number that I had in my head, maybe like a $13 million number that you had previously communicated.

Mark S. Ordan

Well, we had savings over the course of '22, which are permanent savings of over $25 million. An offset to that is obviously we pay fees to our RCM vendor and other things that hit the overhead line item. But the savings that we achieved over the course of the last -- over the last year are permanent savings, and they're concentrated at the executive level and on the people side.

Benjamin Whitman Mayo

Okay. Got it. So $25 million is kind of the number that you took out of the organization that should be recurring going forward. Okay. That's helpful.

C. Marc Richards

Yes, that's correct. So it was 1 event, and we don't see that going forward. There's no pattern, and we haven't seen that in the past. We don't anticipate that, but you never know in terms of malpractice. So that was just 1 event in the fourth quarter.

Benjamin Whitman Mayo

Okay. And 1 last one here, sorry. I'm still a little confused on this. It's just the AR write-down in the fourth quarter. I presume there was one and did R1 absorbed that for you. They make you [hold], and what are you assuming in terms of perhaps a headwind in 2023?

C. Marc Richards

Well, in terms of the headwind, we said that we expect the headwind in '23 to be approximately $15-plus million in adjusted EBITDA related to continued rate erosion. Looking at the fourth quarter of '22, our net patient service revenue, of course, reflects all the ins and outs -- related to write-downs and the associated billings in the quarter. So that's all contemplated both in the rate discussion and in what we saw in total revenue for the quarter. So I'm not sure there's no real direct write-off related to that. It's just our revenue recognition relative to our aging policies.

Mark S. Ordan

In the fourth quarter, R1 backstopped our vendor back a portion of our receivables. And that was a onetime event, which directly supported our numbers because they realized that they had been very deficient coming into the fourth quarter.

Benjamin Whitman Mayo

Okay. Sorry, 1 last follow-up, and I'll get all off -- sorry. I just -- with any of the AR that you've already previously written off, are you making any progress to collect any of that or all of the initiatives focused on the bills going out the door today?

C. Marc Richards

A couple of things on that. Certainly, there's a lot of initiatives on the bills going out today, as I mentioned earlier, with respect to the revenue that we recognized in '22, we believe any difference in bad debt expense is appropriately recognized and therefore, reflected in our P&L.

Operator

And next, I go to Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck

Great. Yes. I guess it's still not 100% clear to me how this R1 payment is working. Is it -- is it flowing through your revenue number? Or is it -- where does it show up, I guess, in the P&L?

C. Marc Richards

It's in revenue.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck

Okay. So your pricing includes the R1 impact. So I'm just trying to think about like what -- what do you think ex CARES, ex R1, but with normal performance on collections, what do you think pricing would have looked like in the quarter?

C. Marc Richards

Down about 200 basis points, ex those factors.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck

Ex those factors, even though commercial was up in the quarter. So like what else, I guess, that's on a mix basis. So what else was causing a down 20 basis points?

Charles W. Lynch

Yes, Kevin, it's Charlie. For the fourth quarter, that's predominantly the comparison of CARES dollars as they flow through, which was pretty significant in the fourth quarter of '21 digging through all of those variable pieces, whether it is the impact of the rev cycle process, the CARES dollars and the like, we're still looking at an underlying price trend in the range of, call it, 1% to -- between 1% and 2%. And that's a function of normal pricing trends across managed care and governmental payers as well as, as I think you know, we account for our admin fee revenue -- our contract and admin fee revenue within pricing, and that usually has some increase to it in the fourth quarter, it was fairly modest.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck

Okay. So you think underlying pricing is 1% to 2% is kind of a go-forward way of thinking about it once this is all stabilized.

Charles W. Lynch

Yes. I don't see any reason for it to be different from that.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck

And then just to understand maybe go back to the other question for this. Because when we think about companies that would go through these types of disruptions, I guess there's 2 potential implications going forward. One is that you get back to the right run rate. And then the second one is that you collect on things that you didn't collect. So there's actually a period of outperformance, I guess, as you start collecting on old receivables. Is that the right way to think about it? Or is the fact that R1's backstop things kind of taken away some of that catch-up opportunity? I mean is there -- how should we be thinking about what this looks like when it's -- we get the other side of it?

Mark S. Ordan

I think our forecast is that we're going to get back to the right level over the coming quarters. And there may be some bump from additional collections. But in our forecast and the numbers that we're forecasting, we are working hard, as Jim detailed to get back to a proper functioning process and get back to the levels that -- where we should be.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck

Okay. And then just to try and round out this 1 payment dynamic. You guys mentioned that you're putting extra costs into improved collections, some of which you're taking, some of which they are taking. And the $15 million includes those costs that you're undertaking and that may or may not be permanent?

Charles W. Lynch

No. That is solely related to our expectation of the flow-through of revenue impact of the AR process, as we've talked about the last few quarters, the -- any kind of incremental costs that we're incurring or believe we might incur, additional staffing is embedded within our outlook for G&A for this year that sub-12% G&A that Marc referenced.

Mark S. Ordan

But we're still in discussions with our vendor, if there are additional labor costs that are needed on how we share those costs because they stepped up properly and helped cover a lot of the costs that we incurred from additional labor in Q4, and we have talked to them about the need to continue that bolstering by them for cost that we need to get back on track.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck

Okay. And then just last clarification on a question on the question that was asked earlier. I think you said you're not seeing any change in behavior from payers that are in network. I just want to make sure I understand 2 things. One is rate updates from payers in network are consistent as what you're saying that you're not trying to squeeze more out of you to stay in network? And then two, you say you're overwhelmingly in network, has that percentage changed at all during the last couple of years. You could still be overwhelmingly but have it go from 4% to 6%. So I just want to make sure we're not missing anything there.

James D. Swift

Yes. This is Jim. No, it hasn't changed. Again, we've had a few of the payers where we've been out of network. And as I said, we've been very successful in the IDR process and we have not seen a trend of payers coming to us to look to move us out of network. It's very stable.

Mark S. Ordan

I'd say that there was a fear in the market over the last, say, 18 months that payers would use this as a weapon, and we haven't seen that. What we've seen is the normal proper discussions with payers about being in network and in many cases, renewing in rates in line with what we've had in the past. So if you're asking relative to a big concern that everybody had, we said we have not seen that materialize. As Jim said in his remarks, we don't have a crystal ball about the future, but we continue to have constructive relationships.

Operator

And next, we go to Rishi Parekh with JPMorgan.

Rishi Surendra Parekh

One, going back on the NSA. I think you said that you're winning 80% of your cases, I believe or I assume, you're winning at a rate that is above the QPA. So a couple of things. One, can you confirm that you are winning above the rate -- above the QPA rate and what that multiple looks like? And then two, can you just give us an idea as to how many claims you're running through arbitration and what the DSOs are on these claims?

James D. Swift

Yes, it's Jim. Listen, we're actually winning those well above the QPA, and we see that as a barometer in terms of our ability to contract back in network at relatively good rates. And the process, as everybody has heard the process has been a bit disjointed. We, however, feel that we've had a great team and or same vendor has been -- one of those people on that team. So process of submitting the claims into the IDR has gone very smoothly for us.

Rishi Surendra Parekh

On that, has the R1 situation in any way affected your ability to collect on those claims?

James D. Swift

No, not at all. Actually, that's been a bright spot in the relationship.

Rishi Surendra Parekh

And then the TMA summary judgment with regards to the QPA. Just curious as to how you guys think it will affect you?

James D. Swift

Well, I think the -- we all can look at the effect that they're shutting down -- the claims going in after February 6, we look for resolution to that issue and hopeful that there'll be a more judicious view of what should be considered in the IDR process and not just the QPA. So we remain vigilant, and we remain very positive that there will be an outcome there. But none of us can know HHS and CMS what they're going to do with that. So we're waiting to hear following that court case.

Mark S. Ordan

Right now, claims can go into the IDR process, but they can't come out. So it's going to increase the backlog, which is very unfortunate. Fortunately for us, because we're overwhelmingly in network, it doesn't affect us the way it does many other people. but we certainly hope that the government clarifies the rules so the IDR process can restart.

Rishi Surendra Parekh

And just a last question on the NSA. As it relates to the percentage that is out of network. Can you just remind me as to what that percentage is? And then I think you had stated earlier that you think that there's a high probability that you could move some of that in to an in-network agreement. And I was hoping that maybe you could quantify of that amount that is out of network, where do you think there's a high probability or what is the amount that could actually move in network over the course of '23?

James D. Swift

I think roughly, we have about 5% where we're out of network, and that's kind of held traditionally along those lines over the last number of years. Obviously, anybody had the concern that with the NSA and payer behavior that could get worse. To Marc's point, where we are out of network, we feel very, very good about what we're able to do with that. And again, we may be in a good position to be back in network.

Rishi Surendra Parekh

And just the last question for '23, can you just walk us through your capital allocation policies.

James D. Swift

Sorry for that. This is Jim. Listen, I think what -- again, as I referenced on the call is that we are going to be very careful about our strategic acquisitions and deployment of capital in that regard. I think we are with the balance sheet where it is, we have plenty of cash flow in order for us to do transactions. At this time, we're coming off the heels of having the stock buyback. We thought that was an original allocation that we took in 2022. And right now, I think we, again, have the balance sheet to look at some acquisitions in our core areas that may be attractive.

Operator

And next, we go to Tao Qiu with Stifel.

Tao Qiu

Could you talk about the expectation in terms of potential impact on either payer mix shift or patient volume from Medicaid redetermination that's expected to start in the second quarter? And how much of that is baked into your guidance?

Charles W. Lynch

Tao, it's Charlie. We haven't given that a huge priority in our outlook. We tend in all the changes that have occurred, whether it was additional support during the pandemic and even going back a long time ago to some of the rules within the original affordable CARES Act. The nature of the services are affiliated physicians provide for expecting mothers and newborns. Virtually, I think, completely across the country has a higher eligibility threshold as a percent of property for Medicaid eligibility. So that has tended not to create any movement in our Medicaid mix as a part of our payer mix based on those changes and indeed, we did not see that in any material fashion through the course of the pandemic.

Tao Qiu

Got you. And then, you called out the $15 million expected revenue headwind from R1, what was the level in fourth quarter? Could you kind of give us the cadence of the expectation through the next 4 quarters on the $15 million.

Mark S. Ordan

I think Marc referenced that in the fourth quarter, the impact embedded within our results, although it's difficult to see in the fourth quarter, it was comparable to what we experienced in the third quarter of last year. And if you're asking about '23, as Mark said, we just -- we think that the $15 million drag in '23 will be largely in the first half of the year and ramp up as we approach the end of the second quarter into the third and fourth quarter.

Tao Qiu

Okay. Got you. Mostly in the first half. So then when we think about the DSO, when -- where do you think that might stabilize that in 2023 or once the R1 transition is complete?

C. Marc Richards

We don't know. We saw a positive movement in the DSO from the third and the fourth quarter, but it is a slow recovery to normal. So we would expect that once again, probably weighted towards the latter half of '23 when we see our DSO come back in line.

Mark S. Ordan

And we'll continue to report on that in the coming quarters.

Tao Qiu

Yes. So when you talk about normal, right, are we talking about kind of pre-pandemic level DSO? Or do you expect to be a little bit elevated?

C. Marc Richards

Correct. Pre-pandemic levels.

Operator

And next, we have a follow-up from Pito Chickering with Deutsche Bank.

Philip Chickering

This follow-up. Just a quick 1 here. excluding contract labor, what your practice as a benefits increase in fourth quarter?

Charles W. Lynch

It was right in the mid-single digits, Peter. Jim referenced, and we've given similar comments in the second and third quarters that underlying trend was a little bit elevated from what we expected, certainly not to the level of volatility we've seen elsewhere, but somewhat elevated primarily related to the standup of new practices on behalf of our hospital partners and the -- some of the difficulties in those expansions in new recruiting and the like and the need for locums and others as we get staffing right?

James D. Swift

Yes. And it's not unusual in that time period because of the holidays that we have to have additional staffing opportunities or challenges of people taking time off. So that's probably baked in there as well.

Philip Chickering

Okay. So actually let me ask it differently. Excluding sort of the sort of that -- the higher cost labor kind of in general, what was your core labor inflating in the fourth quarter.

Charles W. Lynch

We still have the same kind of directional comment there, Pito, right kind of in that mid-single-digit range. And within our outlook for 2023, versus the historical norm, we're looking at somewhat elevated but not in a great fashion.

Mark S. Ordan

Single digit. By mid-single digit, like 4% to 5%.

Philip Chickering

Yes. Okay. So to Kevin's question, sort of normalized pricing sort of 1% or 2% labor inflating either low single digits or mid-single digits. Just what makes sort of this margin start increasing in 2024 and beyond? Is it the pricing gets better than 1% to 2%? Is it the labor comes down to like 1% to 2%? Or is it the amount of G&A leverage you can get off of the business in order to help negate the negative yield spread?

Charles W. Lynch

There is a volume component in there as well, which carries operating leverage when it's positive. So that's just one thing to keep in mind in that equation. Jim, I don't know if you want to add further.

James D. Swift

No.

Operator

Next, we can to Brian Tanquilut with Jefferies.

Brian Gil Tanquilut

Jim, just trying to put on your former biz dev hat on. As I think about -- obviously, there's a lot of focus here on rev cycle near term. But once you get past that, how are you thinking about where your focus is from a growth perspective? And what do you think will be kind of like a good normalized growth rate to be thinking about maybe once we get to 2024.

James D. Swift

Yes. I think what we focused on in the last number of years, and you know that we reported on this is really around the build-out of our organic growth team, which really paid off in dividends in terms of sourcing opportunities with our hospital partners and also sourcing opportunities internal to us that were all around ambulatory services. What we've seen going forward now is that, and I mentioned on the call, really these relationships with the hospitals where we have had hospitals reach out to us. And instead of it being a 1 program they're looking for, there's a suite of programs that they want us to build out around women and children.

Brian Gil Tanquilut

Got it. And then I guess, Marc, as I think about just seasonality, and I know Q1 is always one of the issues here, but maybe if you can quantify for us how we should be thinking about payroll tax just for sequential modeling purposes?

C. Marc Richards

I mean I would look at the first quarter of last year. We would expect a similar load in the first quarter of '23, which will tail off as those limits are met typically towards the end of the first quarter into the second quarter.

Operator

James D. Swift

Thank you very much, operator. Thank you all for joining the call.

