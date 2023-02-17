Q4 2022 PBF Energy Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Colin Murray; Senior Director of IR; PBF Energy Inc.

Karen Berriman Davis; Senior VP & Interim CFO; PBF Energy Inc.

Matthew C. Lucey; President; PBF Energy Inc.

Thomas J. Nimbley; CEO & Chairman; PBF Energy Inc.

Thomas L. O'Connor; SVP of Commodity Risk & Strategy; PBF Energy Inc.

Unidentified Company Representative

Douglas George Blyth Leggate; MD and Head of US Oil & Gas Equity Research; BofA Securities, Research Division

Jason Daniel Gabelman; Director & Analyst; Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division

John Macalister Royall; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Matthew Robert Lovseth Blair; MD of Refiners, Chemicals & Renewable Fuels Research; Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division

Neil Singhvi Mehta; VP and Integrated Oil & Refining Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Paul Cheng; Research Analyst; Scotia Howard Weil, Research Division

Paul Benedict Sankey; Lead Analyst; Sankey Research LLC

Roger David Read; MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Colin Murray

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome to today's call. With me today are Tom Nimbley, our CEO; Matt Lucey, our President; Karen Davis, our CFO; and several other members of our management team. Copies of today's earnings release and our 10-K filing, including supplemental information are available on our website.

Thomas J. Nimbley

Thanks, Colin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. The fourth quarter capped off a transformative year for PBF. In 2022, our assets generated almost $3 billion of income and earned over $22 per share. PBF ended the year with cash in excess of debt. The market with its tight supply and demand balance, provided tailwinds and the operations of our refineries enabled us to capitalize on the opportunity.

Story continues

Matthew C. Lucey

Thanks, Tom, and Tom is correct. Our operating and financial results for 2022 in the fourth quarter are a direct reflection of the tireless work of our employees.

Karen Berriman Davis

Thanks, Matt. As Tom mentioned, 2022 was a transformative year. PBF entered the year looking forward to an above mid-cycle environment and with plans to implement a multiyear process post pandemic strengthening of the balance sheet. We repaid $2.3 billion of debt in 2022 and have now reduced our debt by more than $3 billion since the pandemic after including our recent redemption of the 525 million notes of PBF Logistics.

(Operator Instructions) Our first question today is coming from Roger Read from Wells Fargo.

Roger David Read

Karen, welcome back, I think we get to say to PBF, not just welcome to. Question I'd love to dive into here is the most obvious one, which is this joint venture agreement with Eni, recognizing that it's a definitive agreement it hasn't closed. I'm just curious when you expect it to close, is it an all-cash transaction up front? And where do you think the product goes? Does this mean it's more likely to go to Europe than to California, which I think most of us have assumed from the get-go?

Thomas J. Nimbley

Thank you, Roger. I'm going to turn that over to Matt. He and his team have done unbelievable work in bringing this to fruition, but I do want to reaffirm how pleased we are because all along, we had -- with the good year we had financially, we knew we could fund this project ourselves if we had to, but we had a strategic objective of finding a partner that would bring value to the JV. And as Matt mentioned, that's exactly what we did. So we have the right partnership going forward. Matt?

Matthew C. Lucey

So Roger, I think you asked maybe 3 different questions, and feel free to follow up if there's anything else. But when -- look, we have to go through customary approval processes. We signed the agreement just over the last 24 hours. And so there's customary approval processes within our country, whether it's HSR or CFIUS. There may be one or two other jurisdictions outside the U.S. that Eni needs to work through. So I expect it will be a couple of months before closing. It could be a little bit faster, it could be a little bit slower, but we do have to go through those sort of approval, regulatory processes.

Roger David Read

Appreciate that. And yes, I mean we're all kind of skilled and managed to put three parts in one question. My only follow-up is, Tom, I think you mentioned Atlantic Basin looks still pretty tight on the product side. Just what are your thoughts as we head towards spring and gasoline season, spring and early summer in terms of what may be competing product-wise imports from Europe, things like that?

Thomas J. Nimbley

Very good, Roger. And once again, you've demonstrated your ability to get a number of questions in. Congratulations. We are constructive. Obviously, all is built on the fact that the inventories while I've been building, and I can't make sense of the stat numbers that came out yesterday. I don't know how we built $16 million accrued, but I'll leave that aside. The fact is inventories pretty much across the board, across the -- in the U.S. and across the globe are tight. They remain well below the 5-year averages in most cases.

Thomas L. O'Connor

I mean I think just to reiterate your point there. I mean, as gasoline has got a constructive setup as we're heading into the driving season. I mean distillate has clearly been the market leader. It's gone through a little bit of a wobble with mild winter and as we're really trying to work through with the Russian balances of gas oil is going, but certainly leadership at this point is -- could be moving towards gasoline, but the distillate balances still remain constructive as well.

Our next question is coming from Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs.

Neil Singhvi Mehta

Congrats Karen. And congrats on the joint venture. Maybe I'll start on the joint venture. I think on the last call, the team indicated you think of the project is $400 million of normalized EBITDA. Just wanted to get a nowcast of that number and remind us how much capital is left to be spent on the project at this point?

Matthew C. Lucey

So if you look over the last year, EBITDA ranged between $1 and $1.50 a gallon EBITDA margin. And we're going to be generating or producing just over 300 million gallons a year. So that being said, markets will tighten and loosen at different times. But that's what's happened over the last year, and that's sort of what it looks like currently. So we'll stick with that in regards to how much of the project has been spent on. We have approximately $200 million left to spend thereabouts. And then obviously, Eni will come in sort of when we close and when we become operable, that will offset the spending for PBF clearly.

Neil Singhvi Mehta

Yes. That's really clear. Okay. And then on cash balances, you're at $2.2 billion. Karen, as indicated you want to get to $750 million to $1 billion of cash over time. Do you have -- how should we think about the cadence of how long it takes to get to your normalized cash balance, especially because you got incremental cash coming in associated with joint venture? And then what is your preferred way of getting that cash down? Is it through buybacks?

Karen Berriman Davis

Again, multiple questions. But first, a reminder that although we did finish the year with a pretty high cash balance at $2.2 billion. There are a number of calls on that cash. First of all, a reminder that we did redeem $525 million in additional debt just a few weeks ago. Matt mentioned completion of the RD project about $200 million. And we have a very heavy turnaround schedule in addition to repurchasing shares. So there will be a very disproportionate use of cash in the first half of the year.

Your next question is coming from Doug Leggate from Bank of America.

Douglas George Blyth Leggate

Karen congrats on the permanent seat. Now you have to deal with all of us. Forgive me for beating on Neil's question, but let me maybe just ask it differently. Why should we not think about the proceeds from the joint venture translating directly to share buybacks? Because your operating cash flow takes care of all the other things you talked about. So are we looking at a 15% buyback with the cash inflow from the JV?

Karen Berriman Davis

Well, first of all, I'd say we are just delighted to be partnering with Eni and at the moment just focused on closing the deal.

Douglas George Blyth Leggate

But you're not discouraging me from thinking that way?

Matthew C. Lucey

We would never discourage you to think any way you want. It's a futile -- but any attempt would be futile. But look, we've been very, very focused on getting the transaction to the point where we are today. The transaction hasn't closed yet, and I learned a long, long time ago not to figure out ways to spend money that you don't have in your pocket yet. Clearly, the company will put forward policies that are appropriate at the appropriate time, but we have nothing else to add at the moment.

Douglas George Blyth Leggate

Terrific outcome regardless. Guys, my second question is kind of a macro question, but a little nuanced. At the end of last year, folks were getting pretty agitated about the heating oil position in the Northeast. And it seemed to us that it is like the first normal winter without -- since COVID without Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery in place, which -- that has clearly changed the dynamics of the East Coast market. So I guess my question is, what are your expectations for where I say the first normal driving season in the Northeast, which is obviously your backyard. Do you think the dynamics of that market has permanently shifted, but perhaps not become fully apparent yet given we've had 3 years of COVID since that refinery [shut] . I'm just curious for your opinion.

Thomas J. Nimbley

That's a great question, Roger. I'll tell you my view...

Douglas George Blyth Leggate

It's Doug, Roger is the other guy.

Thomas J. Nimbley

I am sorry. Roger has already had his turn. I'm sorry Doug. Actually, I believe what you said is correct. We should go back to the fact that there's a couple of things that work in our benefit. But PES going down, it was a big deal. We -- that was obviously the largest refinery in PADD 1. The pipelines are pretty much vault coming up from the Gulf Coast. So when you get -- and that was certainly the case with the distillate situation [whereas] people were concerned that we would not be able to fill the market. In addition to PES, we had come by chance go off-line as a result of the pandemic. So PADD 1 has gone into a situation where chronically, it was always been you all know this. It's a dumping ground for Europe to move gasoline in.

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is coming from John Royall from JPMorgan.

John Macalister Royall

I just had a question on the $8 to $8.50 per barrel OpEx guidance in 2023. It looks like a top fair amount than '22, which is already elevated despite lower natural gas. So has this increase all on maintenance? Or are there other drivers you should be thinking about?

Thomas J. Nimbley

Certainly, there are other drivers. And that right now, obviously, Henry Hub is on gas prices, but that's not necessarily the true for the other part -- regions in the country. So we've got some increases in energy cost, but we also are seeing inflationary pressures in a lot of the business that have resulted from the fact that inflation is high. So and the other thing we've got is the increase in turnarounds that obviously there's -- that's capital cost, but there were some other additional maintenance costs that go along with that.

John Macalister Royall

Great. That's helpful. And then I think, Tom, you mentioned in the opener, you've spoken about the Europe sanctions. The February 5 date has come and gone, so far it felt like a nonevent, but still very early days. And so how do you expect those sanctions to impact the market as we get deeper into the year?

Thomas J. Nimbley

Well, it's going to be. I'll ask Tom O'Connor to add value on this, but it's a work in progress right now. Obviously, Russia came out last Friday and said -- Thursday, that they are going to decrease crude production by 500,000 barrels a day. And they said that was because their payback on the sanctions that have been put on them. Some people have said that they think that's because the fact that the export ban on products went into place or the caps that in fact, they have to start to shed runs because they're starting to build inventory.

Thomas L. O'Connor

Yes. I mean -- I think what I add to that is the front loading, as you -- Tom described, is really important to talk about at this point. I mean Europe really did front load, an awful lot of demand in December and January. And now we got to find a home for -- the marketplace needs to find a home for, just call it, 600,000 barrels a day of diesel that had been going into Europe. We've seen so far, about half of that seems to have found some homes, whether it's been in South America or in West Africa. The other half is less observant at this point. So did mean to call it a non-event. I think we don't really know the outcome of the event. I think what we can say is prices have come off, but I think that's kind of the combination of the buildup and in front of it.

Thomas J. Nimbley

One thing we can definitively say is as a result both on the crude side and on the product side as a result of the trade patterns being dislocated. The cost of transportation to get to the marketplace is going up. Freight is going up. And that will ultimately put a foundation about -- is an advantage if you are in a [trip] area where you are producing your products and not having to put them on a boat and selling them into a marketplace.

Next question is coming from Matthew Blair from TPH.

Matthew Robert Lovseth Blair

First one, could you talk about the dynamics in the East Coast jet market? What's been pushing cracks up? And are you capitalizing at Del City in Paulsboro.

Thomas J. Nimbley

Well, supply and demand is the answer to your question. We've had recovery in Jet, and we are continuing to see recoveries in Jet worldwide. By the way, China is showing some significant increase in their flights. But Jet is -- appears to be on the move up in 2023. And in fact likely could be back to pre-pandemic levels.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. I mean one of the contributing factors to the Jet run-up is, the winter storms that we had in the Gulf Coast and as we ended the year and as we started maintenance in the Gulf. There is lack of Jet production, the [Arab Medium] has been closed on Jet since early fall and it's just the supply and demand balancing at and eventually that type it's coming off, as you said.

Matthew Robert Lovseth Blair

Great. And then where are you at on the outstanding environmental obligations for RINs and AB32? I think the previous number was around like $1.2 billion. And then what's the cadence for paying that down in 2023 and 2024?

Karen Berriman Davis

Matt, the environmental credit was approximately $1.4 billion at year-end and RINs was $1.1 billion of that. We have extended our RINs payables as part of our overall working capital management while managing our program to be compliant with all of its deadlines. We turned in the 2020 vintage in December. We have the 2021 vintage secured and ready to be turned in, in March. And we're managing the 2022 vintage towards its due date in September. Remember that the renewable diesel facility is expected to produce about $500 million RINs annually. And we're going to be able to incorporate that production into our RINs management strategy when that's up and going. So you'll see the liability reducing, especially as the renewable diesel unit comes online and as we approach compliance deadline later in the year.

Your next question is coming from Paul Sankey from Sankey Research.

Paul Benedict Sankey

Welcome, Karen. Guys, could you just talk a bit more about people, I guess, I should say. Can you talk a bit more about turnarounds as you see it? I mean as you made some very interesting comments about the structural reduction in global refining capacity -- on a small cyclical basis. Can you talk about your own outlook for turnarounds and also how you see the industry? I noted, Tom, there were some comments about the industry having been running very hard and having to turnaround more. And I just wondered if you could help us think about 2023.

Thomas J. Nimbley

Sure. Thank you, Paul. By the way, the industry has got a very heavy turnaround cycle going on right now. And it is because with the demand pull in 2022. And obviously, the attractive margin environment, it was incentive obviously to figure out how to safely and reliably continue to run your equipment, and that meant we were pushing out some turnarounds or doing squats instead of doing a full turnaround to get capacity back.

Paul Benedict Sankey

Thank you, Tom. I missed the chance to make my Roger, Leggate joke, but I'll make it up, the follow-up or whatever.

Thomas J. Nimbley

I would be missed if you didn't do that by the way.

Paul Benedict Sankey

Yes. Well, the whole call has had me thinking about follow-up questions, a number of questions and everything else. The follow-up, Tom, would be just we are struggling, obviously, with this DOE number. Yesterday, you mentioned it yourself. And I just wonder if that turnaround. I mean I think we all know that the inventory data in theory is the good part of the data, right? So I just wondered if you could further think about quite what's going on and whether it is related to turnarounds that we would see such an enormous build as you mentioned.

Thomas J. Nimbley

Actually, I looked at it when the stats came out and did my own little research, not to the extent that you folks do, but I don't think it's a huge turnaround. I don't because the actual utilization -- refinery utilization was down a couple of hundred thousand barrels a day. So each -- a couple of hundred thousand barrels a day x7 is 2 million, 3 million and a 16 million barrel build of crude. I just can't make the crude number work.

Your next question is coming from Paul Cheng from Scotia.

Paul Cheng

A couple of questions. First, I think on -- go back to the JV. Can you maybe discuss about the division of labor between the 2 partners? Let's say definitive way each partner is going to be in charge of something or that this is going to run differently?

Matthew C. Lucey

All right. Well, you just broke the record.

Thomas J. Nimbley

Let me handle the question on...

Paul Cheng

I try to maintain my reputation.

Thomas J. Nimbley

It's stellar by the way. Let me just deal with the West Coast on capture rate. The fact is, that two things happened on the West Coast that were rather important and impacted the West Coast. One is the fact that cracks actually came off rather substantially in the month of December. But more importantly, particularly in Northern California, but even throughout California, natural gas pricing roofed in the month of December and in fact, continued to be elevated in the month of January. It's only now correcting. So we had very high operating costs in Martinez, much more than we would expect to have going forward or had in the past, totally associated with an elevated natural gas pricing.

Matthew C. Lucey

In regards to the JV and the division of labor as you referred to it, the joint venture will be its own platform. PBF at Chalmette Refinery will be the operator of the equipment. But the St. Bernard Renewable effort will have its own team, a dedicated team in executing the business of the renewable diesel business here. And we currently have a general manager in place as we've been developing and working on sort of standing up the business for some time. But both parties will contribute members to the team and both parties will rely on each other's expertise to provide services.

Karen Berriman Davis

Sure. Paul. The determination of whether or not we consolidate the JV or whether or not we account for it under the equity method is yet to be determined. We're still evaluating that. But we are committed regardless of how that comes out to provide fulsome financial and operating details. So you'll be able to model and fully understand how it contributes to PBF.

Your next question is coming from Jason Gabelman from Cowen and Company.

Jason Daniel Gabelman

I wanted to ask a follow-up on the renewable diesel project and joint venture you announced today. Can you discuss, one, when the pretreatment unit is starting up because you mentioned -- the second payment is contingent on that. And then if there's any structure to paying out the cash that the joint venture generates does -- well preferred return upfront. Or is it kind of split evenly as the cash is generated from the joint venture?

Thomas J. Nimbley

I'm going to take the last part of your question. The last question you had, and give you my views on it. There's an old expression in horse racing that there are certain horses that are right for the course, certain courses that are right for the horses you have and you're stable. Where am I going with this? Well, we obviously have a very complex refining kit and as we were coming into 2020 with IMO on a horizon, we felt like we're being rewarded for that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. I mean just -- I mean adding on to what Tom was saying, I mean, we're certainly in 2022, we can certainly say that upgrading capacity was stretched to its limits. I don't think we've seen anything in the near term that has changed that. So that certainly is a positive nature for wide -- light-heavy differentials. I think that the wideness that we are currently seeing or saw in the fourth quarter strongly is contributed by the winter storm and the heavy turnaround activity. So on a medium to longer term, certainly in the wider than mid-cycle differentials. And then as we get further down the curve, and we've got new capacity additions, that's probably just a little bit beyond our runway right now to be speculating as to where diffs are going to be in '24 or '25. But in the near term, certainly wider than mid-cycle.

Matthew C. Lucey

And in regards to renewable diesel and the timing, the project comes on in 2 stages. You have what was the hydrocrackers now, the renewable diesel unit. That will come on first and we'll actually line out that unit with vegetable oils because we don't have the pretreatment facility up and running.

Jason Daniel Gabelman

Great. And then can you comment on the payout structure, if there's anything out of the ordinary of people putting cash?

Matthew C. Lucey

I'm sorry, I didn't catch that.

Jason Daniel Gabelman

Just on the payout structure of the joint venture, if there's anything out of the ordinary in terms of just it paying out 50-50 cash.

Matthew C. Lucey

It couldn't be more simple. They pay cash, we accept cash.

