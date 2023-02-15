Q4 2022 Patria Investments Ltd Earnings Call

Participants

Presentation

Josh Wood

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Patria's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Joining today are our Chief Executive Officer, Alex Siagh, our Chief Financial Officer, Ana Russo; and our Chief Corporate Development Officer, Marco Dâ€™Ippolito. This morning, we issued a press release and earnings presentation detailing our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, which you can find posted on our Investor Relations website at ir.patria.com or on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alexandre Teixeira de Assumpcao Saigh

Thank you, Josh, and good morning to everyone joining today as we close out our second year as a public company. Patria generated strong results in the fourth quarter of 2022 and again demonstrated our ability to deliver on our earnings guidance from the beginning of the year. In 2022, this required performing amid a backdrop of uncertainty and transition across the globe and conditions that caused many companies to fall short or adjust expectations.

Marco Nicola D'Ippolito

Thank you, Alex. As planned, we have transitioned the CFO role to Ana Russo, effective as of the beginning of this year, we will accordingly cover the 2022 results and then turn it over to Ana for commentary as we look forward. Rest assured, you will continue to hear from me as I will remain highly involved with our shareholders' relations effort from the executive level. We generated $35.3 million of fee-related earnings in fourth quarter '22, up 20% compared to fourth quarter '21 and $130 million for the full year 2022, up 51% from 2021 and reaching the guidance we reiterated throughout the course of the year.

Ana Cristina Russo

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for Marco and the team for onboarding me during this transition period. I'm looking forward to engaging with all of you. As we bring a successful 22 to a close, we look forward to our task of executing on 2023 and the next few years as we discussed with you at our investor event. Our top line outlook remains very strong even in the current perspective of the world economy and challenge facing our sector and our footprint and diversification position Patria for attractive growth. As Alex noted, we are targeting to grow FRE to $150 million in 2023, while maintaining a similar margin to 2022 in the high 50% range.

Alexandre Teixeira de Assumpcao Saigh

Thanks, Ana. Altogether, we are very pleased with the firm's performance in 2022. While it was a year of headwinds in our industry and challenges across the globe, we believe the stability of our business model and talent of our people are the key drivers of our resilience and success. We have set ambitious goals over the next several years, and I'm confident we have the right team and resources in place to deliver on the targets. Delivering on EUR 5 billion to EUR 6 billion of fundraising and $150 million of fee-related earnings this year will have us well on the path to our 2025 goals, and we expect to continue to be active on the M&A front.

Question and Answer Session

Michael C. Brown

I want to start with the -- on the fundraising commentary. So I thought that was certainly a positive that you guys are targeting $5 billion to $6 billion of inflows for 2023, and you gave a lot of great commentary on the call. Could you just maybe [dimensionalize] that a little bit here. I know you don't have a crystal ball, and there's a lot of moving pieces in the market, but what would be the main drivers there if you had to kind of split that organic inflow number up a bit.

Alexandre Teixeira de Assumpcao Saigh

I think it's hard to give a specific detailed guideline. As you mentioned, we have several moving parts and the market is adjusting itself. What I would say in general terms that infrastructure and credit-related products are no easier if you can say that expression that's a fundraise today. And I think all the equity-related products are harder to fundraise in this current environment. Of course, kind of August was what I'm going to say now, the interest rate environment does affect specifically what I just mentioned. (inaudible)related products hard at fundraise and fixed income, infrastructure-like products easier to fundraise.

Michael C. Brown

If we could just maybe double click in a little bit on the infrastructure side here. So clearly, investor demand is very strong for that asset class. When we think about PAX, can you just help us understand a little better. How do you differentiate your infrastructure strategies versus some of the -- some of your larger global peers that also invest in the LATAM region. How does PAX approach infrastructure differently?

Alexandre Teixeira de Assumpcao Saigh

Within our Infrastructure vertical, I think we have our flagship fund. As I mentioned, we're raising right now our infrastructure flagship number five. The strategy of the differentiator of that fund, the strategy that makes that fund or family of funds very different is the fact that we take on development risk. And we have dominated that. And I think that's why we do continue to perform extremely well, as mentioned also during the call and also during some of our earlier calls late last year, the divestments of 2 great companies that we had in our Infrastructure Fund III. And what does it mean taking development this year.

Ricardo Buchpiguel

So despite the performance fee bond that you booked in the quarter, given the realization of performance fees we start off tax as still pretty much flat for over quarter, right? So can you please explain what happens to win? And if you should see the margins of related to FRE to be stimulating in the following quarters.

Marco Nicola D'Ippolito

I'm not sure I got... Just confirm to me if I got the full question because the voice came in a little bit broken up. The question is about overall margins and also income tax. Is that what -- those are the 2 components of the question?

Ricardo Buchpiguel

No, sorry. We just -- we saw that the OpEx was pretty much flat despite the performance fee bonus booked in the quarter. I want to understand what drove this better performance. And exactly, if you can normalize this level of OpEx for the following quarters. I'm not sure if you heard me now.

Marco Nicola D'Ippolito

So let's first differentiate the 2 kind of expenses. The expenses related to the [carry]. You're going to find that below the FRE on the carry interest allocation and bonuses for the quarter, which is $10.2 million -- so that ties to the $29.1 million that you see for the quarter, which is completely different from the personnel and admin expenses that you see on the top. The 58% margin is what -- it's in sync with the overall margin for the year. It is slightly above what we have indicated throughout the quarters during the last year. We indicated in the mid-50s, and we are ending up slightly higher than that.

Beatriz Bomfim de Abreu

First question would be on the FRE guidance of $150 million for 2023, which implies a 15% increase from 2022. Could you tell us how much of that growth do you expect to come from organic growth versus how much coming from inorganic growth, if any?

Marco Nicola D'Ippolito

We don't provide the distinction between what is the FRE organic and inorganic. I think what you can have as a reference, as Alex indicated in the call is we guided on the EUR 5 billion to EUR 6 billion of accretion of capital, and that's all organic accretion, if you will. So this is not encompassing any sort of accretion that is coming from acquisitions. I confirm that we will remain active on acquisitions. And the other data point, if it's worth, is that last year, the accretion of fee-paying AUM in organic was in the vicinity of $1.4 billion out of the total $4.5 billion.

Alexandre Teixeira de Assumpcao Saigh

And going to your second question, and then I'll ask if we did answer both of them, Beatriz. This is Alex again. Yes, we're very excited with the whole real estate expansion of our product lines and of course, our general AUM. More specifically, I think, in Brazil and the countries like Chile and Colombia, where we're looking into this very closely in Brazil, we did an acquisition, as you know, called VBI. The other thing to take a very interesting consolidation play on the REIT side, and we're looking into that very closely. And VBI has been very active looking into that as well.

Alexandre Teixeira de Assumpcao Saigh

Well, thank you very much again for your participation in this call. You have patience to go through this 50 minute an hour with us. I think as all of us mentioned here, Ana Marco and Josh, myself, Alex, I'm extremely pleased with 2022 results. I think we did manage to hit our targets and the targets that we actually designed for 2022 in late '21 when we had a different world environment and a different market for alternative assets.

