Q4 2022 Paramount Group Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Albert P. Behler; Chairman, CEO & President; Paramount Group, Inc.

Peter R.C. Brindley; Executive VP & Head of Real Estate; Paramount Group, Inc.

Tom Hennessy

Wilbur Paes; COO, CFO & Treasurer; Paramount Group, Inc.

Blaine Matthew Heck; Senior Equity Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Derek Charles Johnston; Research Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Dylan Burzinski; Analyst; Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Stephen Thomas Sakwa; Senior MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Vikram L. Malhotra; MD; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

William Thomas Catherwood; Director & REIT Analyst; BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Paramount Group Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference call is being recorded today, February 16, 2023.

Tom Hennessy

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to point everyone to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and supplemental information, which were released yesterday. Both can be found under the heading Financial Results in the Investors section of the Paramount Group website at www.pgre.com.

Albert P. Behler

Thank you, Tom, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. As we close out another year, we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives of leasing up our available space and maintaining our disciplined focus on generating long-term value for our shareholders. Yesterday, we reported core FFO for the fourth quarter of $0.25 per share, bringing our total for the year to $0.98 per share, the high end of our most recent guidance range.

Peter R.C. Brindley

Thanks, Albert, and good morning. During the fourth quarter, we leased approximately 25,500 square feet. Our fourth quarter leasing activity was weighted toward New York with 151,700 square feet leased or approximately 74% of this quarter's leasing total. Notably, O'Melveny & Myers, SVB Securities expanded their lease by approximately 18,500 square feet at 1301 Avenue of the Americas during the fourth quarter. Within the last 2 quarters, we have pre-leased more than 50% of the space being vacated by Credit Agricole, derisking our largest 2023 lease expiration.

Wilbur Paes

Thank you, Peter. Good morning, everyone. I will start my prepared remarks by covering the details of our fourth quarter results and then get into the building blocks of our 2023 earnings guidance. Yesterday, we reported core FFO of $0.25 per share, bringing full year 2022 core FFO to $0.98 per share, which equates to a 6.5% growth in earnings over the prior year. Our fourth quarter results came in $0.01 ahead of consensus and $0.01 ahead of the midpoint of our guidance. Overall, our 2022 same-store growth was 4% on a GAAP basis and 1.7% on a cash basis, which was in line with our expectations.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) We have a first question from the line of Steve Stephen with Evercore.

Stephen Thomas Sakwa

Peter, I was just wondering if you could elaborate a little bit on the leasing environment. And in particular, the demand that you're seeing for the upcoming vacancy in San Francisco and Uber and the types of tenants that may be looking? And then also just maybe comment on a little bit the weighted average lease term. I know Wilbur touched on it, but that was obviously quite short. And I'm just curious the mindset of tenants today.

Peter R.C. Brindley

Steve, I think we all know in San Francisco, there is less overall demand in the market today due to corporate earnings pressure and other macro headwinds. I will say we have a really very, I think, compelling offering at Market Center. We do know that similar to New York and San Francisco, tenants are highly discerning and they are, when active, looking at real estate that's well located that has something to offer. And at this point, of course, we're heavily focused on this 235,000 square foot block that, as you know, comes back in the second quarter. And I'm happy to say that we've got good activity. And I would say it's predominantly from tech users who have been pulling back, as we know, but not all of them. And those that are active, we've been talking to. And as I said in my remarks, we look forward to updating you on our next call, and we hope to share with you some good progress. Similar to what we've done with the Credit Agricole block, our intention is to derisk this block of space in advance of the expiration later this year.

Wilbur Paes

And Steve, if you look at the first 3 quarters of the year, the weighted average term on leases we executed was 10 years. It's only in the fourth quarter that was 3.8 years, that blended to the 8.8 years that I alluded to in my remarks.

Stephen Thomas Sakwa

Okay. And then, Wilbur, one other question. Just as you look through the debt, I know it's not very heavy, but you do have a couple of mortgages coming due this year and next year. I'm just curious your thoughts on the mortgage market today and the refinanceability of the assets and just the extent you need to put any capital in or just how are you thinking about the upcoming maturities.

Wilbur Paes

Sure. So as you point out, we had 3 loans maturing in '23. I'd say all of these 3 loans are joint venture loans the mortgage market is very, very tight right now. It's tough. CMBS is basically nonexistent. And there's a lot of pressure given where values are given a declining NOI as some of these leases roll. So it's going to be challenging with respect to being able to refinance some of these assets. In our portfolio, I would tell you, we obviously are talking about 60 Wall. We have a 5% interest in that asset. That has a 1-year extension, which we've already availed ourselves for. And we're going to maintain discussions with the lender and our joint venture partners on that asset.

Operator

We'll take next question from the line of Tom Catherwood with BTIG.

William Thomas Catherwood

Excellent. Just back on 111 Sutter. Wilbur, you mentioned, obviously, you'd have more to tell us next quarter. But as far as the impairment goes, is there a shift in strategy on the asset? Is that just because of the refinancing? Or is that because of a change in hold period? Or is there some other driver there?

Wilbur Paes

That's a great question, Tom. There is -- one, you should know, refinancing and debt maturities have nothing to do with the impairment of an asset. That's a GAAP requirement that has to do with the recoverability of the assets based on the cash flows and the estimated hold period. Because you could have an impairment on an asset even if an asset is unencumbered, so just to clarify that point first. The impairment model from an accounting standpoint, you have to look at indicators. And those indicators -- some of those indicators are if there's a drop in occupancy of the asset, there's a drop in NOI. And if you look at 111 Sutter, there's been a significant drop in occupancy relative to last year, so everybody is focused on asset values. Every quarter, we run through these analysis, determine the whole period. And based on that, you determine the recoverability of the asset. So that's what caused the impairment.

William Thomas Catherwood

Got it. Appreciate that, Wilbur. And then at least a bit of a broader question, and it's a little vague, and I apologize. But when I think back to conversations we've had in the past about how you've constructed your portfolio, it's always been intentional where you're attempting to capture a wide spectrum of tenant demand for Class A space. You have -- in New York, for example, you have your trophy space, 51 West 52nd or -- sorry, 31 West 52nd or 1301 Avenue of the Americas, and then you've got great space, but more of a relative value play, 900 Third, 1325 Avenue of the Americas. Everything that you're saying, especially in San Francisco, sounds like it's trophy demand, it's trophy demand. Do you think you would change your portfolio construction strategy going forward? Is there something where even that relative value space is less in demand? Or is the expectation that that eventually comes back?

Albert P. Behler

This is Albert. On the strategy of Paramount, I think it's currently coming out that the strategy was a good one. The portfolio is pretty stable in both markets. If you look at 111 Sutter, it's clearly a different kind of assets. You might recall, only 2.5 years ago, people were very interested, especially in San Francisco, moving to brick-and-timber kind of buildings. The asset seemed attractive at the time, and it fit our campus of office properties that we had acquired in San Francisco. Unfortunately, in this case, we were on a heavy renovation of an asset that was of older age and is really focused on venture and small tech companies. And those have been hit the hardest in this recession, and the demand for this is relatively low. Many of those folks can work from home and still believe that that is the best for their business model, or they lost their business model. But across the board, our portfolio is still 91.3% leased. We are, with our guidance, focusing this year on increasing that by over 100 basis points. We have long-term leases with credit tenants which are really helpful in recessionary environments. We have been focused on that, and we have growth in our San Francisco portfolio, nearly in all of the leases we have, despite the fact where the market is. We have rental increases of 3% per year.

William Thomas Catherwood

Then one last cleanup one, if I can, maybe for Wilbur. CapEx and maybe leasing cost expectations for the year, you did the big leases with the O'Melveny & Myers and SVB Securities in '22. I expect -- I would assume that some of that spend rolls in '23. What are you expecting or baking in as far as that CapEx expense this year?

Wilbur Paes

So, Tom, as you know, we don't give necessarily specific CapEx guidance because it inherently is tough based on when tenants submit their invoices for TIs. And so my guess is your question is headed towards the FAD ratio and the dividend coverage. And look, I think you saw where our ratios were. This quarter was elevated because we got one of these lumpy request for TIs. But then if you look at the full year, it was -- we had nice coverage on the FAD ratio. I don't think we expect something too dissimilar from that in the next year.

Operator

We'll take the next question from the line of Blaine Heck with Wells Fargo.

Blaine Matthew Heck

I was hoping to get a little bit more detail on what you guys are seeing in terms of tenant space usage or your estimate of utilization and days in the office per week and really how those statistics have trended thus far in 2023.

Albert P. Behler

Blaine, this is Albert. It's a very good question. We are actually quite happy with how the occupancy has fared, especially after Labor Day. It has increased a lot in New York, but also significantly in San Francisco, especially in the middle of the weekdays. We are here in New York at the 70% level of occupancy. And in San Francisco, we are around 56%, 57%. That's significantly more than only 4 weeks ago. And I think, as I had said previously, the recessionary environment and the focus of management on back to the office by having their folks around and nurturing a culture is playing out. And I think people realize that work from home is not the ultimate goal for all jobs. So I think the tide is shifting, especially for our assets where we offer Class A space and for our tenants who believe in having their teams around them.

Blaine Matthew Heck

Okay. That's really helpful. And just to be clear, the 70% and 56% utilization figures you're quoting, are those relative to the peak utilization that you saw in 2019 or some other base 100% number?

Albert P. Behler

Yes. Also, another good question, but I don't want to give you a clear figure or clear number because it's -- I'll give you a comparison to 2009-2010. People were hoping, including ourselves, that this would be a great opportunity to go back in the market and acquire assets. But the bid and ask was so huge because the markets were basically, the sellers were expecting that their properties were way more worth than they really were, and there were no transactions, very similar to today. On top of that, this time, the debt markets are not really attractive to financing new acquisitions.

Blaine Matthew Heck

Okay. Great. And related to that and, Albert, I'll stick with you for my last question. You mentioned the wall of debt maturities that's approaching and could spur opportunities for investments. Would you say you're more likely to invest with partners in a JV, or do you think you could also look at on balance sheet acquisitions?

Albert P. Behler

Well, as we had said, I think, I've said consistently over the last quarters, we will not invest a lot of our own capital, but there is a high demand by investors that don't have boots on the ground to find a partner like ours who has experience in these complex markets like New York and San Francisco. And they would not require us to put in a lot of equity, and that's still the same goal.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Maybe, Peter, if you can give us some more color on some of the lease-up trajectory or prospects at the key vacancies. You talked a little bit about the Uber space and tech demand from smaller tenants. But maybe just give us the latest on what you're seeing in the pipeline. And I know it's taking longer to lease up this pressure on rents. But if you could just go through the key vacancies and pipeline would be helpful.

Peter R.C. Brindley

Sure. I'll start at Market Center. I commented earlier, I think I may have said Q2 expiration, it's actually July of '23. Nevertheless, it's approaching. We're focused on it. And we have, as I said earlier, nice activity, and I hope to give an update on our next call indicating that we've made some progress. And I would say it's primarily tech companies that have been inquiring about Market Center, 555 Market specifically.

Vikram L. Malhotra

That's helpful. Maybe, Albert, you referenced emerging distressed opportunities and you talked about how you've been patient with capital. But I'm just wondering from your vantage point and maybe even conversations with maybe some of your European partners or stakeholders. How should we start thinking about the bid/ask or where New York office values could be shaking out? And I say value, but maybe you can talk in terms of cap rates. It's probably a bid/ask. But any sense, any early indication of core versus value-add where that spread is today or where cap rates are?

Albert P. Behler

Yes. Vikram, Blaine asked that question a couple of minutes ago, and I answered it. It's very hard to give you an exact figure here because it's changing from asset to asset, and it really depends. It's a little bit like 2009-2010 where we thought that there were a lot of opportunities coming up, and they didn't come up because the sellers thought they had way too much invested in the capital -- in an asset, they didn't want to let it go, and they got it refinanced or just hung in there because it turns relatively quickly. And I think we're in a similar situation right now. This time, I think the debt service might squeeze a little bit more. And I think some of the expiring mortgages will force some of the market participants to do something. And it will be really depending upon whether there's additional equity that the sponsor wants to invest or whether they throw in the towel and give up the asset. So it's very hard to give you a cap rate. But I can tell you that the difference between last year and this year is for sure 100 basis points.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Okay. That's helpful. And then Wilbur, just last one. I know you have room on the dividend. You adjusted that during COVID. But as we look forward on taxable income with the ins and outs of the portfolio and planned lease up, is there a scenario where you may -- where you think it's maybe prudent to create even more room? Or is there a scenario where the dividend could be under pressure as you look out over the next year or 2 on your taxable income projection?

Wilbur Paes

So Vikram, first, I would say the dividend, obviously, is a Board policy, and that's something we revisit with the Board every quarter. It's something that we are going to watch closely. If you look at the commercial real estate market, certainly in the office, we are in a recession, even though if the broader economy might not be. At this point, there was no decision to address the dividend. We have a business plan. We think we can continue to execute on that. The dividend is well covered. But I cannot speculate nor would we want to speculate on what we may or may not do. That's something that we will evaluate quarterly with the Board.

Operator

We take next question from the line of Derek Johnston with Deutsche Bank.

Derek Charles Johnston

So just on the last thing covered. But on capital allocation priorities, you repurchased some shares in 4Q. Please remind us what authorization is left. And your thoughts on further buybacks versus opportunistic JVs or any other uses you're considering.

Albert P. Behler

Yes. We have another $15 million authorization left for buybacks. And they have been more active in the last quarter because there was more opportunity. And the price per share has made a lot of sense for us. So that's why we're focused on that. But, in general, we want to take a balanced approach. We always take a look at all of our opportunities on a balanced way. So we want to stay nimble, and we will adjust it on a quarterly basis. Depending upon market information, we adjust the program as well.

Wilbur Paes

Just to add to Albert. The stock is obviously -- we look at it and it's ridiculously cheap. At some level, I'll submit to you the following, okay? We're sitting with $452 million of cash on balance sheet. That equates to roughly $2 a share. You have an unencumbered asset pool generating north of $60 million of NOI. Pick a cap rate, say 6, whatever you want to -- use 6 only because that's a covenant calculation. But even if you were to use that, it's $1 billion of asset value that equates to another $425 million of per share value. So the sum of that, too, is north of $6.25, and that's giving zero credit to the [incumbent] asset pool, which is implying that every asset in the portfolio is underwater. And clearly, that's stupid from our perspective.

Derek Charles Johnston

And I guess my last one is, what do you believe and what do you think is causing this tougher leasing environment that we're seeing today? Is it more of the secular question of hybrid and work from home? Because DB felt that exiting the pandemic, well-located Class A assets of your caliber would be best positioned. So is it the secular question or a combination because we feel it could be more recessionary, right? And this is basically a normal cyclical backdrop of previous cycles we've seen. So just interested on your take what is the hybrid work from home, if any? And what is more cyclical and recessionary in nature?

Albert P. Behler

Well, we have leased this portfolio pretty well even during the pandemic and during the work from home. I think the work from home is not coming to a total end, but it's changing. I think management is demanding more time in the office because it's important for the culture, developing a culture of a company. So I think very clearly, this is a cyclical recessionary thing. And companies anticipate that times get worse before they get better, and it's very typical. We have seen this many, many times. They think more about if they really have demand of extending a lease or moving, they will extend the lease short term, and it's the same what we saw in 2009-2010. If the lease was expiring, they would try to extend it for 1 or 2 years, so they didn't have to make a space decision. Because you have to remember, we have to pay a lot of TIs, and we lay out a lot of capital as landlords. But the tenant himself is also spending a lot of capital and a lot of money when they make a move. And that is currently, I think, a little bit more on hold than it was 6 months ago.

Operator

We take the next question from the line of Dylan Burzinski with Green Street.

Dylan Burzinski

Just curious, from a geographic perspective, today, I think you guys are, call it, 75% New York, 25% San Francisco. And you mentioned possibly putting capital to work should opportunities present themselves. But I guess just as you think about putting that incremental capital to work, you think in more in New York, more San Francisco. Just curious to hear your thoughts on the geographic perspective in terms of potential acquisitions.

Albert P. Behler

That's a good question. We look at these things, and we got the questions all the time in the past. We look at it opportunistically. San Francisco is having a tougher time currently, but we are long-term investors. And I think San Francisco will come around. So we look at it on an asset-by-asset basis and market-by-market basis.

Dylan Burzinski

Okay. That's helpful. And then I guess just a follow-up because I know it's been asked several times in the call about where you guys think cap rates are. But I guess maybe another way of asking that is just for some of your higher-quality assets, I guess where do you think market debt, all-in debt rate costs are for like something like a 1633 Broadway or some of your higher-quality assets out in San Francisco?

Albert P. Behler

Yes, I don't think I want to give you a really cap rate at this point. This is a distressed market situation. I mentioned before on this call to a couple of other folks, this is like 2009-2010, and there weren't many transactions happening because bid/ask is way too wide, the spread is way too wide. And that's where we are today. So I think it's very hard to give you a clear figure there.

Operator

Albert P. Behler

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We really look forward to give you an update on the continued progress when we report our first quarter 2023 results. Goodbye.

