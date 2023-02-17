Q4 2022 Palomar Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

D. McDonald Armstrong; Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board; Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Toshio Christopher Uchida; CFO; Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Andrew E. Andersen; Equity Associate; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

David Kenneth Motemaden; MD & Fundamental Research Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Jon Paul Newsome; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Mark Douglas Hughes; MD; Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Meyer Shields; MD; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Tracy Dolin-Benguigui; Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Palomar Holdings, Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. With me here today is Mac Armstrong, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. As a reminder, a telephonic replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2023.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Very pleased to report our strong results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022. I'm proud of our team's achievements over the past year, and most notably delivering record gross written premium growth of 65%, record adjusted net income of $71.3 million and an adjusted ROE of 18.3%, even with the negative impact of Hurricane Ian.

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Thank you, Mac. Please note that during my portion, referring to any per share figure, I'm referring to per diluted common share as calculated using the treasury stock method. This methodology requires us to include common share equivalents such as outstanding stock options during profitable periods and exclude them in periods where we incurred a net loss.

Story continues

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Mark Hughes with Truist Securities.

Mark Douglas Hughes

Yes, thanks. Chris, you mentioned you expect the earned to written to continue to decrease from the fourth quarter level. Any guidance on what that might look like for 2023?

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Mark, great question. Yes, as we've said and we've really said for 2022 as well, we do expect the net earned premium ratio to continue to decrease. It was 38.9% in Q4 with the growth in fronting and other lines of business subject to quota share; we do expect that ratio to keep going down.

Mark Douglas Hughes

Appreciate that. And then the quake business, how are you balancing the reinsurance buy here? Clearly, you have some view on how much capacity you'll need to support growth and presumably you could grow even faster depending on how you approach the reinsurance market. Do you have kind of your vision of what the growth is going to be already dialed in Mac?

D. McDonald Armstrong

Mark, yes, that's a great question. And it's something that we're really accurately focused on. I think stepping back, as I mentioned in my remarks, there's dislocation in the earthquake market, both residential and commercial.

Mark Douglas Hughes

One quick one, if I might. Chris, the attritional losses came in better than last quarter. And I think better than you might have guided to in your commentary within the quarter. Could you talk about that?

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Yes. Thanks, Mark. No, obviously, we are happy with a better loss ratio. And it is a little bit better than we expected when we kind of projected out in the middle of December.

Operator

Our next question is from Paul Newsome with Piper Sandler.

Jon Paul Newsome

Just a quick follow-up on your comment on reinsurance and the earthquake. Just to make sure I understood this. There is -- if you wanted to grow an earthquake faster, you think there's capacity beyond what you are currently contemplating? Or is there some essentially kind of limit given the capacity out there that if you really want to grow faster in quake, I just got myself a little confused there.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Sure, Paul. Just to elaborate on it. We have obviously forecasted growth in earthquake this year and there is capacity to support that growth. We do not want to overstep into the market because we obviously want to maintain the guidepost that we always have with respect to earthquake and making sure that we keep our tower in line, if not above the 250-year peak zone PML, which is California quake.

Jon Paul Newsome

That makes sense. Sorry about the confusion on my part.

D. McDonald Armstrong

No, it's a good question and it's one we want to make sure people understand.

Jon Paul Newsome

Any thoughts about the sort of non-attritional losses, the cat loss exposures prospectively in addition to what you've already said. It sounds like you're trying to pull the P&L down, but the business is also growing. Just anything that would be helpful as we think about it.

D. McDonald Armstrong

So yes, so happy to elaborate on that as well. So with respect to the Continental hurricane exposure, we are going to bring the PML down from $250 million at the peak of wind season in 2022 to $100 million at the peak of wind season in 2023, and we are well underway.

Jon Paul Newsome

So should we think about -- how should we think about any potential retention changes on the cash as well?

D. McDonald Armstrong

Yes. So with respect to the retention, Paul, I think the fact that we are reducing our PML meaningfully on the all-peril side that will help with the retention. We've always said that we want to keep the retention. And the parameters of our retention, less than 5% of surplus and meaningfully less than 1/4 of pretax earnings, maybe call it 1.5 months or 2 months of pretax earnings.

Operator

Our next question is from Tracy Benguigui with Barclays.

Tracy Dolin-Benguigui

When I hear commentary by your competitors, the outlook on casualty is pretty cautious. And I realized this is a greenfield operation peak, or not a huge piece, but you are making notable strides on growth. It was up 147% in the quarter.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Tracy, yes, that's a good question. So we do think we can grow in casualty. But like you alluded to, it's got to be in specific targeted segments. So I highlighted on the call real estate E&O. We like that line of business. We have a long-standing history that frankly creates Palomar in that market.

Tracy Dolin-Benguigui

I want to think about your fronting business, an important piece is achieving the fee income in the ceding commission. Are you seeing a compression on ceding commissions? And would that compression limit your growth trajectory for fronting business?

D. McDonald Armstrong

So Tracy, that's a good question. We are consistently renewing our fronting programs throughout the year. Ultimately, the pressure on the ceding commissions might fall back more on the distribution partner, not on the fee that we get.

Tracy Dolin-Benguigui

Just a quick follow-up question on that. You said tail risk; I thought you ceded 100% of those premiums. Are you assuming any tail risk? Or this is just helping MGA managed tail risk?

D. McDonald Armstrong

So it's -- ultimately, we have the specialty homeowners business that is all reinsured out and they buy beyond the 250-year PML. But we do put some excess amount into our program just for conservatism sake. So there is tail risk there.

Operator

Our next question is from David Motemaden with Evercore ISI.

David Kenneth Motemaden

First question I have is just on the AAL expectation for 2023, if I think about peak wind season. If I recall, I think it was like $6 million in the third quarter of '22. But it sounds like you guys are reducing the PML pretty substantially well over 50% is what it sounds like for third quarter '23.

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Yes. Great question, Dave. No, obviously, Mac talked about it. We are meaningfully decreasing our PML. We are going to see a requisite reduction in our AAL expectations as well.

David Kenneth Motemaden

And then I guess maybe following up on that. So I think the cat loss was obviously a bit higher in the third quarter of '22 from Ian, which wasn't a normal year.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Yes. Ian was, Dave, 1 in 50 years, if not a little bit above 1 in 50 on our model results in EP curve. I think the Ian in is developing in line with our original ultimate, if not some cautious optimism that it will come in below that.

David Kenneth Motemaden

Okay. That's helpful. And then, Chris, I just wanted to follow up a little bit on the attritional loss ratio outlook for '23. And I don't want to mean or be spurting hairs here, but I think it was 23% to 24% on the attritional loss ratio when you spoke about it last quarter.

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Yes. I think there's -- obviously, this quarter showed that there's a little more favorability there. But you are correct. We did say 23% to 24%. I didn't say 22% to 24%. So I just say no material change in that outlook, right?

David Kenneth Motemaden

Okay. And still the view is that could drift up a little bit as we head into '24?

Toshio Christopher Uchida

No, I would say the other way around. I expected '23 it's going to obviously go up from where it was in 2022. I would expect by the end of '23 that there is going to be favorable pressure to push that loss ratio down by the end of the year.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from Andrew Anderson with Jefferies.

Andrew E. Andersen

Some pickup this quarter in residential earthquake growth. And I think in the past, you mentioned you haven't seen the proposed changes that the CEA really earned into results.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Andrew, yes, that's a great question. The actions the CEA took or the actions taken following the market downgrade specifically, AM Best downgrading them, didn't impact the fourth quarter.

Andrew E. Andersen

And Inland marine growth this quarter picked up again pretty strong. Can you kind of help us think about the growth profile in this business? And it sounds like builders risk.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Yes. Andrew, it's astute that you would think that builders risk because it does -- it is tied to home builders would have some pressure on it in this environment. I think the one thing that's offsetting that or there's, a few things that are offsetting that rather.

Andrew E. Andersen

And maybe one last quick one. It sounded like the reinsurance announcement you made in December, risk-adjusted pricing was up 35%. I just want to make sure I heard that right and that's kind of the same expectation in the midyear.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Yes, Andrew, it was 30%, just to clarify. But that informs us. Yes, so that is definitely informing us. I think there's cautious optimism that 6/1 might not be as draconian as 1/1, but that -- we're not going to hang our hat on that right now.

Operator

Our next question is from Meyer Shields with KBW.

Meyer Shields

Just a bunch of, I guess, random questions. First, Mac, can you talk about the distribution force that you have for agriculture?

D. McDonald Armstrong

So, sure. So the crop deal, we are working with Advanced AgProtection that -- which is run by 2 long-standing crop executives. And so they are acting as the MGA.

Meyer Shields

Okay. So we can think of -- it sounds like if I'm interpreting it correctly, we can expect a fairly rapid ramp-up in premiums because of their existing relationships?

D. McDonald Armstrong

They should have existing relationships. We're -- we've not forecasted a ton of growth in '23. We think it has great promise, '23, '24 and beyond. They just got approval from the RMA and the USDA. And right now is when there is the majority of the business written up until about March 15, so they are bringing business on.

Meyer Shields

Okay. No, that's very helpful. Second question, when you talk about the PMLs coming down, does that have any impact on your need or desire to renew the aggregate cover?

D. McDonald Armstrong

Yes, Meyer, that's a good question. Thanks for asking. I think what it -- to me, it makes the aggregate all at more appealing to our existing reinsurance partners there. The aggregate fundamentally is designed around protection from a frequency of severe property cat events and then obviously, providing an ROE floor.

Meyer Shields

Okay. That's very helpful. And then final question, I just -- I don't know how this works from a rating agency perspective. But does the changing reinsurance market have any impact on your targeted net written premium to equity or net written premium to surplus goals?

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Yes. No, it does not. Our view is still the same. Obviously, we use a heavy amount of excess of loss. And so really, I feel that, that ratio is more pertinent to quota share even though we do use it for the cat business.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Yes. And just to add on and echo what Chris is saying. If you look at just our B-CAR scores from fast, they are well above our A minus level. They're closer to an A+ level. More excess of loss actually helps the B CAR 2. So ultimately, we're going to manage the ratio is what we feel best and others are comfortable with from a long-term perspective, if there's some deviation in the short term is frankly going to be additive to how much premium we could write.

Operator

Our next question is from Pablo Singzon with JPMorgan.

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon

I had a couple. So Mac, you touched on this already. But I just wanted to get more color on your line of sight and comfort on the reinsurance costs you're embedding in the guidance. Given that you didn't renew your main programs for the midyear, but it seems like you're in discussions in the market.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Yes, Pablo, you're absolutely right. We are focused on it right now. We were in London a couple of weeks ago. I'm heading to Europe next week to meet with the host of our Continental European reinsurers. Jon Knutzen and Chris Uchida and Jon Christensen and I are spending a lot of time on it.

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon

And then second one for Chris. The 22% to 24% guidance on the loss ratio, I just wanted to confirm that, that includes, first, the higher reinsurance costs you're going to pay the tier, right or half of your higher reinsurance costs through the ceding. And then I think in the past, you've also talked about some books you're trying to run off that might produce elevated claims.

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Yes. No, that's a very good view on the loss ratio. Obviously, there is pressure on the loss ratio, because of the excess of loss costs and the quota share. So obviously, that impacts the denominator in that calculation.

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon

Okay. And just to follow up on that comment, Chris, and maybe discussions for Mac as well. So as we think about -- so you sort of provided your view for '23, right? But if you sort of think about '24 and '25, '24, we'll essentially have a full year of higher reinsurance costs.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Yes. Pablo, thinking out to '24, I actually think, you're going to have only 5 months of the '23 costs. My expectation is '24 will start to rationalize a little bit. I'm not going to make a call that the hard market will end. But I don't think the rate increases will be as pronounced.

Pablo Augusto Serrano Singzon

Okay. And then last for me, the AAL that you offer the $4 million, that doesn't include $2.5 million flood losses in California, right? That's more exposure type number?

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Yes.

Operator

And our final question is from Mark Hughes with Truist Securities.

Mark Douglas Hughes

Yes. Mac, when you look at the profit on your new quake business, is it as profitable, say, as it was last year before the reinsurance costs went up. Obviously, with the business you'd written on older pricing as you pay higher reinsurance costs, that's going to have some impact on your bottom line.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Mark, it won't be as profitable as what we're writing last year. Some of that is, frankly, driven by the fact that the good portion of our residential book is in the standard market is written on admitted paper. So we're getting a 10% renewal or automatic increase due to the inflation guard.

Mark Douglas Hughes

Chris, what's a good tax rate for 2023?

Toshio Christopher Uchida

Yes. Good question, Mark. Obviously, tax rate is higher this quarter and higher for the year than we've kind of talked about at 21%, the big driver of that. We do add back executive comp that exceeds the maximum provided by the IRS.

Operator

We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mac for closing comments.

D. McDonald Armstrong

Thank you very much, operator, and then thank you to all who are able to join us this morning. We appreciate your questions and your continued support. As always, I want to thank the team at Palomar who remained instrumental into our short and long-term success in their productivity is industry leading.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.